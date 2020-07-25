At least two people called Tracy Police around 7:51 p.m. Saturday to report that two cars had collided in the roundabout at Byron and Grant Line roads, and two men in one of the cars got out and ran away.
The police handed the case over to the California Highway Patrol, and the CHP called back about 1½ hours later to ask for a K9 unit to help search the car.
The police dog ended up finding a firearm in the car, and the CHP arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving, hit and run, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Tracy police received 1,192 calls for service from July 16 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:49 a.m.: Someone reportedly took fire gear and personal protective equipment from a fire department vehicle on the 2500 block of Amatchi Drive. The vehicle was locked and undamaged.
10:49 a.m.: A caller from the 100 block of West 22nd Street said they were on Snapchat when they got into an argument with gang members from Stockton who threatened to come down and kill them. Somehow the caller said their location was activated and the gang members knew where they lived. They were sending pictures of guns saying they were going to “shoot up your crib.” The caller was home with their parents and were aware of the situation. The parents said three brothers, 10, 11 and 13-years-old joined a group chat with people they didn’t know and sent a picture of a gun and inappropriate pictures for children and were using profanity when talking to the children.
4:22 p.m.: A person noticed a man riding a dirt bike on the wrong side of the road in the area of Lauriana Lane and Schulte Road and followed him while calling the police. The man pulled into a driveway and claimed he lived there, but the caller told the police the man was definitely lying. After that the man left, and an officer spotted the bike at Tracy Boulevard and Fourth Street and talked with the man after he pulled into a business on Sixth Street. The officer gave him a warning.
4:50: p.m.: A woman discovered that a man had parked his pickup truck on her lawn in the 800 block of West Beverly Place and was refusing to move it. She said the man shouted that it was his family’s house. The woman told the police her fiancé owned the home and didn’t know who the man was. The man started taking pictures of her vehicle, but eventually he moved his truck to the street. Police found the man and determined that his family used to own the house, and they told him it had been sold to new owners.
8:22 p.m.: Someone reported seeing seven or so kids in a newer white sedan speeding on Lammers Road near the Delta-Mendota Canal. They reportedly parked and were sitting on a fence taking pictures near the canal. Police found the car and gave the group a warning.
9:07 p.m.: A resident on the 1100 block of Madera Drive called police about an ongoing problem with neighbors launching aerial fireworks. She said she had confronted the neighbors about setting off fireworks in the past and they had denied it, but she was willing to sign a complaint against them. Police checked and confirmed that the caller had made a similar complaint about two weeks ago.
Tuesday
6:24 a.m.: A woman said someone had slashed all four of her car’s tires at Landmark Place, 201 E. Grant Line Road. She said they damaged the gas tank cover trying to open it and she found sugar nearby. The woman was sure it was the father of her child who had vandalized her car.
7:21 a.m.: A caller from the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., said a man with bloodshot eyes had pushed the caller’s father and walked into one of the rooms and refused to leave. An officer at the scene said the man didn’t assault anyone, but the motel management wanted him warned to stay away from the motel.
7:57 a.m.: A man said he represented the owner of a property on the 100 block of West Grant Line Road and he wanted the police to remove several squatters and a recreational vehicle. Police checked and said there was no one there but to call back when they returned. They told him he would have to get a tow truck to take the RV away.
2 p.m.: Someone called and said the driver of a light-colored Toyota Corolla drove up onto the sidewalk near Kavanagh Avenue and Butler Drive trying to run down a pedestrian who looked about 20 years old. The pedestrian ran into a house on Georgia Court, and the car took off down Kavanagh Avenue. Police talked with the pedestrian, who said it started as a fight and wanted to prosecute the driver over damaging tires in his driveway.
3:18 p.m.: A caller said a man broke the window of a car parked in front of a home on the 800 block of Alpina Court and tried to force open the doors of other vehicles parked nearby. Then he went into the backyard. A dispatcher said it was the fourth call that day about the same man. Police talked with the man, who said he would pay for the damage to the car.
8:27 p.m.: Someone reported seeing two men fighting near the pool in Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Ave. The person said one of them pulled out a handgun and both men left the area. A woman down the street told officers she never saw a fistfight, and police couldn’t find either man.
Monday
4 a.m.: A woman at the Chevron station, 1960 W. 11th St., reported that a man with a gun had just robbed the place. The robber reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband, took the money from both registers, and put it into a brown paper bag. The clerk did not see a getaway car.
7:14 p.m.: A woman on the 1400 block of Wall Street reported that a woman she knew had broken into her home and stolen some jewelry, tools and a bicycle. Police gathered information on the possible suspect and took a report.
6:08 p.m.: Police responded to a three-car crash at Grant Line and Paradise roads. The driver of one of the cars ran from the scene, and another person suffered arm injuries. Two of the cars had to be towed away.
6:50 p.m.: Police assisted with a house fire on the 1200 block of Eagle Street. One person needed medical help for difficulty breathing.
8:21 p.m.: A man at Eastlake and MacArthur drives told police that three youths on motorbikes were antagonizing him, and he armed himself with a machete to protect himself. Police advised him to put the machete away and said they would look for the youths.
11:17 p.m.: Someone at Vintage Spirits, 2300 East St., reported that a man had robbed the store at gunpoint. The robber had a black pistol and demanded that the cashier give him all the money in the cash register, and then left in an unknown direction.
Sunday
2:45 a.m.: Police got a call from a person who had just seen security camera video of a possible burglar jumping into the backyard of a business on the 1100 block of West 11th Street. An alarm went off, and when police arrived, a person on a dirt bike was seen riding away along Lamb Alley.
3:11 a.m.: Someone on the 100 block of East Emerson Avenue reported a prowler who had smashed a security camera and an outdoor light. The prowler was gone when police arrived.
5:57 a.m.: A person at the Chevron station on the 2600 block of West Grant Line Road reported that a man stole $26.15 worth of candy and went back to his truck near one of the pumps. Police found the man and told him to stay away from the station.
10:30 a.m.: Police responded to Sloan Court after a man reportedly took a Dodge pickup from a business and drove through a gate, leaving the gate in the middle of the road. The caller followed the truck down Larch Road toward the Chevron station on Tracy Boulevard, and police soon arrived and detained the man in the truck. It turned out the 47-year-old man was wanted on a warrant from Texas, and was charged with auto theft, drug possession and vandalism. Police took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
11:45 a.m.: A woman near a homeless camp by the Tracy Transit Station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue reported that someone had hit her with a baseball bat. Police arrived and confirmed that people camped there had been fighting, but nobody wanted to press charges.
2:00 p.m.: Tracy police were called to the Interstate 205 overpass at Grant Line Road after at least five people called to report a woman standing on the freeway overcrossing. Police shut down Grant Line Road as the California Highway Patrol tried to reach the woman. Police then reported that some people had grabbed the woman, and she struggled as CHP officers detained her. Police found that she was wanted on warrants, and she was also booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
10:25 p.m.: A man called police from the 600 block of West 11th Street to report that he had just been robbed by a man, who took his $26,000 Rolex watch and his wallet. The robber was last seen running toward 12th Street.
10:58 p.m.: A person on the 1400 block of Monterey Court called and reported that some neighbors were shooting pellets at the caller’s brother’s car. Police arrived and found that the neighbors had a slingshot, and they told police that the pellets had hit the car by “accident.” The caller just wanted the names of the neighbors in the event that the incident led to a civil case.
Saturday
12:13 p.m.: The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office told Tracy police to be on the lookout for a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer after two men in the vehicle reportedly shot at another person on Chrisman Road and then headed south.
1:59 p.m.: Police responded to Bessie and Emerson avenues for a crash between a Dodge SUV and a Toyota Camry. No serious injuries were reported but both cars had to be towed away.
2:07 p.m.: Someone reported a car on fire in a parking lot of the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard. No one was in the vehicle, and the call was turned over to the fire department.
6:03 p.m.: Someone reported a man yelling in the middle of the road on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Police found the 33-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
8:15 p.m.: A man on a bicycle reportedly urinated in front of a 12-year-old girl near East First Street and Central Avenue. Police found the man about an hour later and took a report.
9:32 p.m.: A woman reported that a man in a GMC Yukon at Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane, was trying to assault her husband. Others at the scene reported multiple people in a fight in the street, with someone ramming a vehicle into another vehicle, and the woman reported that her husband’s truck had been “destroyed.” Police arrived and arrested a man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
10:14 p.m.: A man reportedly robbed Bob’s Market, 854 W. 11th St., at gunpoint. The robber, wearing a camouflage ski mask, was said to have gone into the store by himself, brandished a silver and black handgun, and ordered the clerk to put the money from the cash register into a black grocery bag. The robber left the store on foot, and it was unclear whether he got into a vehicle or not.
Friday
2:28 a.m.: A man on the 800 block of West 10th Street reported that someone had just climbed into the back seat of his car, which was parked on the street. Police arrived and found that the person was homeless and was looking for someplace to sleep. The car owner did not want to press charges.
8:31 a.m.: A woman told police that a car had crashed into a storage unit at StorQuest, 225 Gandy Dancer Drive, and then drove off. Police arrived, and although it didn’t look like the scene of a car crash, somebody had broken into the storage unit.
10:17 a.m.: Police and medics went to Starbucks Coffee, 2610 S. Tracy Blvd., after a man fell out of a chair and was unresponsive on the ground. An ambulance took him to San Joaquin General Hospital.
12:25 a.m.: Police went to Regis Drive and Violet Place after a car crashed into a sound wall. No serious injuries were reported.
3:04 p.m.: Police went to the 1500 block of Chester Drive after someone reported that a woman had been hit by a black Nissan Maxima and stayed on the hood of the car as it traveled for another half a block. Police were informed that the woman driving the car was the new girlfriend of the other woman’s ex-boyfriend, who apparently was also in the car. Police gathered information on the couple and kept a lookout for the car.
7:04 p.m.: Police went to the 300 block of West Grant Line Road for a report of a collision between a silver Dodge Charger and a white Hyundai. No serious injuries were reported but both cars had to be towed away.
8:04 p.m.: A worker at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported that a man stole a basket full of merchandise, dumped it in a black Lexus, and went back into the store to steal more. A store employee stopped the man and grabbed the second basket of merchandise away from him, but the man and at least two other people involved drove away in the Lexus and in a white Cadillac Escalade before police arrived.
July 16
12:28 a.m.: A resident who was out of town using a security camera could see a man who appeared to be his cousin trying to break into his recreational vehicle and possibly also his house on the 100 block of West 20th Street. The resident said the cousin was known to use drugs and carry knives, and police were familiar with the man from a previous call when he was believed to have been throwing rocks at a home on Eaton Avenue. Police arrived and told the man to stay away from the house or the resident would pursue a criminal case.
3:05 a.m.: A security guard watching business by video at McKinley Village, 2217 N. Tracy Blvd., told police a man was sleeping in front of Ariana’s Imports near a white BMW and was refusing to leave. The man had been there for a couple of hours. Police checked on the man and gave him a trespassing warning.
6:34 a.m.: A caller told police that a disc golf tournament with about 300 participants, including one of the caller’s family members, was scheduled at a Tracy-area golf course over the weekend. The caller was concerned about the size of the gathering in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted the city to step in.
9 a.m.: A property manager wanted the police to deal with a “huge group” of homeless people with multiple tents near businesses on the 700 block of West Clover Road. Police had the group move along.
12:13 p.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Calhoun Court said someone had shot out a window of his van and he remembered hearing a gunshot around 4 a.m. Police couldn’t find any bullet casings on the ground and suspected something other than gunfire caused the damage.
2:06 p.m.: A woman told a dispatcher she had videos of people setting off illegal fireworks on the 2600 block of Redbridge Road and she was willing to sign a complaint and testify to make sure they were cited. The woman also said the neighbors had a court date at the end of the month regarding a criminal protective order they were pursuing against her.
10:36 p.m.: Several callers said somebody was setting off fireworks at Thoming Park, 1000 Cambridge Place. One person reported gunfire into the air. Police checked the park and gave someone a warning.
