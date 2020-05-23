Tracy Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and child cruelty after he allegedly set a family member’s house on fire on May 14.
The man’s brother called the police at 7:13 p.m. and told police that the man was on drugs and had started a fire in the house on the 100 block of West Beverly Place while his sister and her children were inside. He said the woman and children got out, but the man was still inside, and smoke and high flames were coming from the house.
Police arrived and saw the man walking around inside the burning house, and they wouldn’t let firefighters go in to fight the flames while the man was still inside. The man eventually went into the backyard, where police were waiting for him, and firefighters from South County Fire Authority put out the blaze.
The man was taken to San Joaquin County Jail and held on $250,000 bail to face arson and child cruelty charges.
Tracy police received 1,347 calls for service from May 13 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:14 a.m.: Someone in a gray sedan broke into a community mailbox on the 1800 block of Groveview Way, according to a caller who said the sedan headed off toward 11th Street. Police said they would take a report.
10:47 a.m.: A caller said there was a homeless man giving himself a bath in the men’s restroom and refusing to come out at Big Lots, 2681 N. Tracy Blvd. Police didn’t have a description except that he was in the handicapped-accessible stall. An officer said the man left the bathroom on his own.
11:57 a.m.: Two tires were reported as stolen from a car parked at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave.
3:17 p.m.: A caller said several kids were trespassing at the El Pescadero Skate Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road, and they were refusing to leave. The skate park was closed with a chain-link fence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the kids allegedly kept breaking through it. Another person called about half an hour later saying a group of about 12 kids was in the park. Police said they would talk to a supervisor and get clarification on when the skate park would reopen.
5:55 p.m. Six high schoolers were seen ripping the caution tape off benches and tables at Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive. The person who called the police said the teens yelled at her and told her she was going to die and then got into a four-door Hyundai and left the park. She reportedly took pictures of the teens and drove around checking other parks.
7:46 p.m.: A caller on the 3400 block of Castle Court complained about a “disturbed” dog that wouldn't stop barking. Police talked to the owner of the dog, who agreed to let the dog inside for the night.
9:44 p.m.: Someone on the 1300 block of Edmonton Court reported hearing three gunshots and a car driving away. Another caller told police the sound of gunshots came from somewhere on Yorkshire Loop, and a third said they had a video recording of flashes. Police checked the area and an officer found a spent bottle rocket near Sycamore Parkway and Monument Drive, as well as a homemade roman candle in a water bottle. No one was injured and no damage was seen.
11:27 p.m.: A caller said there was some kind of party at the west side of the Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road, but it was too dark to make out any details.
Tuesday
2:41 a.m.: A man who lives on the 1800 block of East Grant Line Road said some people took about 21 solar panels from the back of his home and ran off when he spotted them. Police noted that the incident might have been related to a call at 2:27 a.m. about a man lying in the middle of Grant Line Road east of Chrisman Road while another man directed traffic. The men were gone when the police arrived.
3:57 a.m.: A 1990 Nissan D21 king cab pickup truck with racks in the bed was reported as stolen from a home on the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
8:14 a.m.: A caller said a man rang his doorbell twice and stayed on the porch talking to himself on the 1600 block of Sandy Court. The caller was watching the man through his doorbell camera. Police talked to the man and had him move along.
8:55 a.m.: A lawnmower, a skill saw and a scooter were found at Fine Park, 1390 Franklin Ave., and were turned over to the police.
9:51 A.M.: Employees at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said a man was trying to cash a counterfeit check at the store’s money center. The caller said they recognized the man, who was on probation for burglary. He left the store along with a woman.
10:08 a.m.: Police were notified about the California Highway Patrol chasing a car on Tracy Boulevard north from Whispering Winds Drive. The driver of the white Audi Q5 didn’t stop when the CHP officer turned his lights on. The car, which came from Livermore and was confirmed to have been stolen, was last seen passing Valpico Road heading toward Central Avenue when the chase was called off. Tracy police helped the CHP check the area around Central Avenue and Sycamore Village Apartments but couldn’t find the car.
6:34 p.m.: A caller said a Chihuahua had been attacked by a pit bull and was bleeding on the 200 block of Acacia Street. The owner of the pit bull provided documentation of the dog’s registration and vaccinations. Police said they would talk with the owner of the Chihuahua when she returned from the veterinarian.
11:35 p.m.: An assistant manager at Shell, 3725. N. Tracy Blvd., called the police about a man who threw a drink at him and was “messing up the bathroom.” The assistant manager said he didn’t know what the man was upset about, but he had already been warned to stay away from the gas station. He wanted the police to talk to the man about trespassing. Police found the man near a restaurant off West Larch Road and noted that he was registered sex offender in violation of his registration status.
Monday
2:06 a.m.: A person on the 300 block of Cecilio Way reported that a neighbor’s three dogs were loose and had attacked another dog. A man had also reported that he was walking his dog when the other dogs attacked, and another man helped pull the dogs apart. People at the scene told police that all the dogs involved appeared to be injured but no people had been bitten. The owner of the aggressive dogs reportedly came out to try to contain the animals, but neighbors were concerned that the dogs would continue to cause problems.
7:13 a.m.: A person at Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., reported that a man had pried open the glass cologne cases and filled a pillowcase with merchandise before running out of the store. He was seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Camry, heading east along 11th Street. A crime scene technician arrived to check for fingerprints on the glass cases and some of the products that had been left behind.
8:22 a.m.: A person at a business on the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road reported that someone apparently broke in through a back entrance. It was unclear whether anything had been stolen, but the caller did note that an ATM was lying on the ground inside a business.
11:48 a.m.: Someone called to report that some appliances had been stolen from a new home on the 2700 block of Cordelia Lane. The burglars reportedly took a gas stove, a microwave oven and an air conditioning unit.
12:58 p.m.: A manager at McDonald’s, 236 E. 11th St., reported that a woman in the drive-thru had sprayed Ozium air sanitizer at the employee in the window, and then sprayed sanitizer on the items the employee handed the woman, and then sprayed sanitizer all over her own hands and throughout her car. Police reviewed a security camera video and said it did not appear that the woman was trying to spray sanitizer at the employee, even though it apparently got in the employee’s eyes.
3:14 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a crash between two SUVs at the intersection of Schulte Road and Lauriana Lane. No major injuries were reported, but one of the SUVs had to be towed away.
9:05 p.m.: A man on the 2900 block of Carreen Court reported that a man came in the front door of his house claiming to be an FBI agent and saying everyone needed to get out of the house. The supposed FBI agent never showed any kind of identification, but the caller, a security guard, was armed with a gun and convinced the intruder to leave.
Sunday
1:33 a.m.: A resident on the 1900 block of Raven Court said a neighbor saw two people trying to steal a Chevrolet Nova out of their driveway. The neighbor ran them off, but they left behind blood and a screwdriver they apparently used to rip out the steering column. They were last seen heading down Dove Drive in a blue Chevy Impala.
7:16 a.m.: A caller said a man kept lingering in front of their house on the 1900 block of Bessie Avenue, screaming to himself, and they wanted him to go away. He eventually headed toward Ritter Family Ballpark, 2300 N. Tracy Blvd. A police officer checked the area and found a person standing in the median of Tracy Boulevard, but it wasn’t him.
10:21 a.m.: Someone called from CVS, 3320 N. Tracy Blvd., about a woman who was camped out at the side of the building and whose dog was barking at customers. Police said the woman agreed to leave the area.
12:46 p.m.: Police were called to Center of Hope, 2514 Holly Drive, after someone saw a man with a pair of bolt cutters climb over a side fence. The caller thought he might be trying to break into the church or a shed on the property. Police detained a man at gunpoint and found an open door and an alarm sounding at the church, but officers didn’t find anyone else inside.
4:52 p.m.: A resident on the 1500 block of Arrigotti Lane told police he had video footage of a man trespassing on his property during the night. The trespasser didn’t take anything or cause any damage, but the resident wanted the police to watch the video and add extra patrols in the neighborhood.
6:16 p.m.: Police were called to the Dollar Tree parking lot, 2691 N. Tracy Blvd., to deal with a man who was masturbating in a green Honda Civic with the windows down. Police found the man in the parking lot and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a stolen car. The car was towed away.
8:52 p.m.: A man who apparently wanted a refund punched a window at McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th St., and demanded that the workers give him his food “or else.” When he went around to go through the drive-thru again, the manager told workers to lock the window and step away. Police talked with the man and let him go.
Saturday
1:55 a.m.: A Tracy Unified School District security guard found a woman wrapped in a blanket near the front gate of Stein High School, 650 W. 10th St., and asked her to leave. She wouldn’t go. Police arrived about 10 minutes later and had the woman move along.
8:34 a.m.: A man allegedly bought oatmeal, ate some of it and then took it back to the counter at Starbucks Coffee, 1857 W. 11th St., saying he wanted his money back. A worker told him they couldn’t keep serving him food and then giving his money back. The worker told the police the man got angry and threw both the oatmeal and his bicycle.
11:14 a.m.: Two callers reported a man walking down the middle of Ellis Town Drive and screaming at drivers. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
1:29 p.m.: A youth called the police and said he was making a TikTok video at Larsen Park, 1401 S. Central Ave., and a woman started recording him and made him feel unsafe. The woman called the police a few minutes later and said she saw three kids who she thought might be vandalizing the park, so she took pictures of them.
6:23 p.m.: Someone called and said eight kids were walking around the area of Antonio Loop and Michael Drive picking fights with other kids. They were last seen walking toward North Souza Park. Police checked but didn’t find the group.
10:35 p.m.: A loud party was reported on the 100 block of Carmel Way. The person who called the police said the partiers seemed to be drunk and were threatening each other in the backyard and drowning out the music. An officer gave them a warning.
Friday
1:22 a.m.: A clerk at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, called the police about a man and a woman who got angry with her because she wouldn’t sell the woman a lighter without seeing her ID first. The pair left the store, and police checked the area but couldn’t find them.
7:47 a.m.: A resident said all four wheels had been stolen off their 2018 Camry parked on the 300 block of Gonzalez Street. Police suggested filing an online report but the resident wanted to speak with an officer.
10:03 a.m.: A woman called police and said she was upset by a man’s comments while she was out for a bike ride. She said the man was walking a pit bull without a leash in the area of Lowell Avenue and Orchard Parkway, and she moved to one side and waited for him to pass because she had been bitten before and was afraid of dogs. This apparently angered the man, who called her a “Trump voter.” She wanted an officer to tell the man to put his dog on a leash, though she noted that the dog was not aggressive. Police checked but couldn’t find him.
12:14 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a man who had been driving a dirt bike around the neighborhood of Dominique Drive and Eastlake Circle for about an hour.
4:58 p.m.: A caller said a woman at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., was taking off her clothes with children around and talking about how zombies were going to get them that night. Police checked on the woman.
6:36 p.m.: A resident near Corral Hollow and Schulte roads said it sounded as if two vehicles were racing up and down and using the road as a drag strip. Police checked but didn’t find anyone racing.
11:06 p.m.: Police were given a tip that students were posting on Snapchat that they were at Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th St., and were planning to toilet-paper the campus and write all over it with chalk. Police stopped one kid and called for Tracy Unified School District security guards, but they were busy running kids off the Kimball High School campus across town at 3200 Jaguar Run. A TUSD security person was able to meet officers at Tracy High and offered to handle the situation, taking the kids’ names and making them clean up their mess. There was no damage to the school.
May 14
2:21 a.m.: A caller complained about a man harassing customers at the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the man had tried to “blow up the glass” at the station a week earlier and had a history of spitting on people. Police talked with the man and let him go.
5:11 a.m.: A burglary was reported at Marshalls, 2481 Naglee Road. Police found that a door at the back of the store had been pried open and then closed. They searched the store with a police dog and didn’t find anyone inside. The store manager and assistant manager were called to lock up the building.
9:30 a.m.: Someone told police an unlicensed cosmetologist was advertising services online and seeing clients at her home on the 2700 block of Herford Lane. The code enforcement division was asked to follow up.
9:33 a.m.: A window was smashed at Mancini’s Sleepworld, 2884 W. Grant Line Road. Police checked and confirmed that the business had been burglarized, but no alarms had sounded.
10:54 a.m.: A man who lives on the 1100 block of Cornucopia Place said a neighbor had picked up a sledgehammer and was chasing construction workers who were doing work at his home. Police found the neighbor and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in public.
2:50 p.m.: A caller told the police she had found several $100 bills on the sidewalk and down the street on the 2700 block of Marshall Way and she wasn’t sure whether they were real or counterfeit. Police disposed of more than 50 counterfeit bills in a shredder at the police department.
6:53 p.m.: Two huskies got out of their yard and killed a stray cat in a neighboring yard on the 3100 block of Cynthia Court. The owner was told to keep the dogs confined until an animal control officer could speak to the owner.
May 13
1:51 p.m.: Someone called from the Tracy Inn, 24 W. 11th St., to say that a man was playing very loud music in a white car parked in the hotel lot, and when he was asked to turn it down, he moved to a different spot nearby and turned the music up louder. An officer spoke with the man.
6:29 a.m.: A woman who lives on the 1200 block of Dominique Drive called and said she was very upset about a tractor-trailer parking on her street between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and she didn’t like the way the police had handled her complaint. An office checked and learned that the tractor-trailer was associated with a construction project in the area. The only other complaint on file with the police was about a cement truck parked in the area in mid-April.
9:06 a.m.: Police were told about a woman trying to break into Jules Veterinary Hospital, 1755 W. 11th St. The woman allegedly claimed that she owned the business and refused to leave the property. An officer had the woman move along.
10:38 p.m.: A caller told the police a person left a shopping cart near the playground at Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive, with the intention of provoking a confrontation with the police. Police checked and found several restraining orders against the person, including a new one that hadn’t been served yet. The public works department was asked to remove the shopping cart.
2:58 p.m.: Someone at Taylor Farms, 1820 N. MacArthur Drive, reported losing $270,637 through a phishing scam email.
11 p.m.: A wrong-way driver was reported at Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. The person who called the police was following the car as it headed down Valpico and then drove over the median heading toward Tracy Boulevard. Police stopped the car after it turned onto Tracy Boulevard and arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving. A tow truck was called to take the car away, and the driver was taken to the police station to have his blood alcohol level tested.
