A man said he had a bomb strapped to his chest tried to rob employees at Baskin Robbins, 965 S. Tracy Blvd at 9:40 p.m. on Monday. The man came behind the counter and tried to grab a gold chain from one of the employees neck’s and the employee pushed him back and said she didn’t feel anything strapped to his chest. The man said he was being forced to rob them and would be hurt if he didn’t. The employees said the man left and they locked the doors and armed themselves with knives until police arrived. The employees said two vehicles were in the parking lot with headlights on during the robbery attempt. Police called for a crime scene technician to take fingerprints from the scene.
Tracy police received 1,335 calls for service from Feb. 18 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:07 a.m.: A tractor-trailer driver told police they struck and broke a fire hydrant in the 2700 block of Paradise Road and water was spewing everywhere. Police checked with a standby city crew to see if they were coming to turn off the water because the hydrant was on private property.
8:22 a.m.: A caller said several trucks hauling dirt were speeding along north MacArthur Drive and almost hit a pedestrian at 11th Street. The caller said about 70 trucks had gone through in the past hour and thought they might be working at a construction site near Grant Line Road. Police checked and said the trucks were driving the speed limit.
10:18 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 of Manley Drive said he though his 9-year-old daughter was speaking to a man online posing as an 11-year-old boy. The man said his daughter was playing a game called “Road Block” and was talking to the person in an online chat room with the game. No photos had been sent or received and was not sure if it was kid or an adult and said his wife would email them more information.
1:34 p.m.: Two pit bulls were running loose in the 700 block of Foxwood Drive and ran after the caller while he was on a walk and were now chasing someone else. Police checked but couldn’t find them.
3:49 p.m.: A caller said a company opened an account in her name for the purchase of furniture with a balance of $5,007. A credit check put a fraud alert on the company and the caller said no money had been sent but the company insisted she was responsible for the balance according to their records.
4:24 p.m. Someone in the first block of W Eaton Avenue was told to remove a rooster from the property by March 1 or they would receive a citation.
5:39 p.m.: A man was drinking and harassing customers at the entrance to Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. and employees wanted him to leave. Police checked and arrested the man for an indecent exposure warrant out of Milpitas.
6:10 p.m.: A car in the 2100 block of Ashley Lane was left unlocked and was ransacked with $1,100 missing. The incident may be related to numerous reports of two people seen checking car door handles on Ann Gabriel Lane.
7:30 p.m.: A driver on eastbound Interstate 205 was following a car that rammed three other vehicles. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
9:39 p.m.: A caller said a man was screaming by the Costco gas station, 3250 W. Grant Line Road. The caller wanted police to check on the man as employees were leaving and the man was screaming and could barely walk. The caller later told police the man was heading into a nearby field and didn’t need anyone to come.
Tuesday
7:40 a.m.: A caller said a pickup truck was parked in front of a fire hydrant at Fire Station 97, 595 W. Central Avenue, and it belonged to a firefighter at the station. The caller said he has seen the truck in front of the hydrant every morning when he walks his dogs. Police talked to several firefighters who said they were aware of the complaint and all their supervisors were also aware of the parking complaint.
8:54 a.m.: Someone dumped a boat and trailer on the property of Cornerstone Equipment, 1050 E. Grant Line Road. Police checked the registration of the boat and trailer and said it was expired and advised them to have it towed from the property.
11:29 a.m.: Police received a call about a car engulfed in flames on westbound Interstate 205 near the transition from Interstate 5. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol and fire department.
1:22 p.m.: A woman in the 455 block of Peerless Way said someone made more than $6,000 worth of fraudulent charges and wire transfers on her Amazon account.
2:36 p.m.: Several customers at Staples, 2471 Naglee Road, complained about people living in a tent trailer attached to a black pickup truck behind the business. The people had been loitering in the parking lot all day and wanted police to make them leave. Police checked and had them move along.
3:30 p.m.: Police received several calls about a fire near Tracy Boulevard and Interstate 205. Police notified the fire department about the fire. About an hour later they also received calls about a fire at Interstate 205 and Holly Drive.
4:30 p.m.: A panhandler was being aggressive following customers into Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th Street. The man had his hand down inside his boxers and was making customers very uncomfortable. The man left the store and was last seen walking toward a cigarette store nearby.
5:40: p.m.: A German shepherd attached and injured two smaller dogs at Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Avenue. The caller said the dog was off leash when the smaller dogs were attacked.
6:43 p.m.: An SUV struck a city water main in the 2200 block of Ashburn Court sending water everywhere. A standby crew from public works was notified to stop the water.
8:19 p.m.: Extra police patrols were asked for between 9 and 11 p.m. for the area of Regis and Whispering Winds drives for vehicles that have been doing doughnuts in the intersection. The vehicles were also doing doughnuts near MacArthur and Glenbrook drives.
11:39 p.m.: A sedan struck a tree at St. Bernard’s Church, 165 W. Eaton Avenue. Witnesses said both occupants of the car walked away from the car. Police checked the area and detained one man who may have been in the car. Police checked with Tracy Unified School District security to see if they had video of the accident. Security said they had video of the car leaving a parking lot and hitting the tree but were unable to see clearly who was driving.
Monday
5:16 a.m.: An employee was robbed at gunpoint by two men at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The employee said one of the men was armed with a revolver and got into a sedan parked in an alley after the robbery. Police checked the alley and searched the area for the car.
8:14 a.m.: Someone shot out one of the windows at the 7th Day Adventist School, 126 W. 21st Street. The caller said windows had been shot about three times in the past.
9:01 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Palm Circle complained about a neighbor who had several chickens and roosters that made noise all night long. Police gave them a citation.
1:14 p.m.: A caller said an unleashed Rottweiler was let out during the day by the dog’s owner at a home in the 700 block of Quail Run Circle. The caller said the dog was still off the leash outside and hadn’t talked to the dog’s owner because he is “unreasonable.”
2:24 p.m.: Three kids about 12-years-old on bicycles were playing chicken with cars on Tracy Boulevard between Schulte and Valpico roads. Police checked the area and couldn’t find them.
3:13 p.m.: A live band was playing loud music in the garage of a home in the 100 block of Willow Creek Drive.
7:20 p.m.: A man and two women accused a resident in the 1900 block of Halfa Court of stealing their dog in Los Angeles. The group spoke to the resident’s grandparents and then they all left. The resident hadn’t been to Los Angeles in a long time and had no idea how they were involved.
11:48 p.m.: Someone called police about a dump truck with a construction company logo parked along Icardi Park at the dead end of Christy Court. The caller said the owner moves it to the park at night and said it was a violation of the municipal code. Police checked and said the truck had only one rear axle and wasn’t sure if it qualified as a truck off-route and said they would send the issue to the traffic department. The caller was unhappy with the police response and said she would be complaining to the city manager’s office.
Sunday
1:59 a.m.: An employee at Amazon, 6250 Promontory Parkway, said a fellow employee shined a UPC barcode scanner in his face a few days ago and wanted to report it to an officer. The man said Amazon was not taking it seriously and he hadn’t been to an eye doctor yet to check for eye damage. Police said if there was no injury it wasn’t a police matter.
3:37 a.m.: A palm tree was on fire in the old Long John Silver’s parking lot, 3379 N. Tracy Blvd. An officer at the scene said they could smell natural gas too. Police blocked off a section of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road as embers were falling in the street until the fire department put out the fire.
9:27 a.m.: A woman was seen screaming on a security camera at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the woman was being assaulted by someone in one of the rooms. The motel desk was getting calls from other guests saying the woman was screaming for help. Police found one woman and said the other half of the fight, another woman, had left the motel.
1:01 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Annette Court. The caller said a neighbor had video of the theft.
1:41 p.m.: An employee at KFC/A&W, 2290 W. Grant Line Road, said a customer was upset about an order and tried to grab the employee through the drive-through window. The man was standing at the drive through window banging on it and yelling and the man’s wife was looking through a window. Police talked to the man who was upset and not getting plates with his large order. The manager refused a report and the man was told to stay away from the business.
2:31 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Pacheco Drive said homeless people set up a camp on railroad property behind the caller’s home. The caller said the homeless people were burning something on the tracks and could hear someone having sex. Police checked the encampment and no one was available for comment.
4:30 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol had information about 50 vehicles headed to Promontory Parkway and Schulte Road for a sideshow.
7:21 p.m.: A resident in the area of Eastlake Circle and St. Clair Place complained about seven kids riding Bird Escooters, yelling profanities and banging on doors. The woman demanded that police cite them for anything. She also said she would take them to their parents if police didn’t do anything.
9:43 p.m.: Several callers in the area of Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Avenue, said there was automatic gunfire going off. The callers said there are fireworks in the area but this was automatic gunfire of about 10 shots.
9:51 p.m.: A homeless person stole a car from the Papa John Pizza parking lot, 318 Grant Line Road. A caller said a man got out of the car and then saw a homeless person get in and drive away. The owner of the car later confirmed he left his keys in the car and it was stolen. The California Highway Patrol and the sheriff department were told about the theft.
Saturday
1:52 p.m.: A man who might be drunk was in front of Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 1888 W. 11th Street pacing in the shopping center. Police had the man move along.
7:33 a.m.: Someone dumped a large amount of trash near Holmes Court and Murrieta Way. Police left a message for public works to pick it up on Monday.
9:48 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless people setting up an encampment at Ritter Family Ball Park, 2300 N. Tracy Blvd.
12;12 p.m.: A caller thought a skimming device might be on a gas pump at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The caller said his card was declined there and the next day he had fraudulent activity on his account. Police checked the pump and didn’t find anything and told the clerk about the report.
12:51 p.m.: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in the 400 block of McDowell Way but left some of their tools behind.
2:55 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was walking with a large amount of clothes near the Home Depot store, 2461 Naglee Road. The caller suspected that the clothes came from the nearby Marshalls store, and the man got into a car and was removing the security tags from the clothes. Staff at Marshalls confirmed that a theft had occurred about 10 minutes earlier. Police found the car and arrested a man and a woman and told them to stay away from the store.
5:37 p.m.: A shed was on fire in the backyard of a home near Central Avenue and Junior Harrington Way. The call was transferred to the fire department.
6:51 p.m.: Someone took a cart full of items through an emergency door at Big Lots, 2681 N. Tracy Blvd. Police spoke to the manager who didn’t want prosecution but wanted the theft documented per corporate request.
8:52 p.m.: A caller said they heard about eight gunshots in the 1499 block of Biarritz Street. The caller said their daughter heard a man yell and then there was a second round of gunfire. The caller said it may have been coming from a field near Schulte and Chrisman roads. Police checked the area and notified the sheriff department in case it was in their jurisdiction.
9:48 p.m.: A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the 1200 block of Johnson Court. An email was sent to the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force about the theft.
10:41 p.m.: A resident in the 3100 block of Byron Road said $19,000 in cash was missing from her home. The woman said she lives with her husband and son and the day before she wrapped the cash and put it in a pencil box and hid it somewhere in her home. The woman said there was no indication it was stolen and she would look through the house to see if she misplaced it.
Friday
4:52 a.m.: Two cars were involved in a head-on-collision on Corral Hollow Road at the intersection of Tracy Hills Drive. No one was injured in the crash and the drivers were advised to exchange information.
7:11 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Arches Court found a pile of mail, possibly stolen at the end of his driveway. Police checked and said it was mostly junk mail. An officer delivered some mail and the rest was disposed of at the station.
11:10 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Holly Drive said a vehicle had been blocking her driveway since the night before. Police issued a citation for the parking.
2:29 p.m.: A homeless person was walking through the drive-through at Wendy’s, 725 W. Clover Road, holding a bottle of sanitizer and undressing. The caller couldn’t tell if it was a man or woman and they might be exposing themselves unintentionally. Police checked the area but the person had left.
4:20 p.m.: A man was walking along Redbridge Road stopping at every house typing something into his phone. Police checked on the man was working for a solar company. Police told the man he needed a permit and told him to leave the area.
7:07 p.m.: Police were told about a group of about 80 kids riding bicycles in the middle of the street at 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. Officers were sent a message about the group.
8:23 p.m.: A large “unmasked party” with about 50 people was reported to police at Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. The caller said the party had adults, teens and music. Another caller said a group of people on bicycles from the party weren’t moving out of the way when vehicles approached.
9:13 p.m.: A caller said about 20 cars were at West Valley Mall doing burnouts and spinning doughnuts in the West Valley Mall parking lot, 3200 Naglee Road. The caller said the cars were gathering near the Sears store and were racing in the parking lot and someone was video recording it.
9:38 p.m.: A palm tree was on fire next to the former Long John Silver’s building, 3379 N. Tracy Blvd. The fire was about 20 feet from the road.
10:42 p.m.: Three trucks were driving over the grass at Plasencia Fields, 2200 Krohn Road. The caller said they were driving back and forth over a bridge between the grass fields and the parking lot and later they left and headed to a nearby shopping center. Police checked the grass fields and couldn’t find any damage.
Feb. 18
4:26 a.m.: A San Joaquin County Sheriff Deputy heard an alarm sound and then saw a car speed away from Union 76 station, 2420 W. Grant Line Road. The deputy said there was a crowbar and broken glass on one of the sides of the building. Police checked and said only the window was broken, no one went in.
6:09 a.m. A man who had been told not to return to Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th Street, was urinating all over the business with his belongings scattered all around. An officer talked to him.
9:25 a.m.: A caller said a Visa card was lost the day before and since then someone made three purchases for around $900 on the card. The last time the card was used at Cold Stone Creamery, 1859 W. 11th Street.
12:08 p.m.: Someone posing as worker with the Social Security department had a resident in the 400 block of West Lowell Avenue send two $500 gift cards. The caller said she was also contacted by people saying they were with the FBI and DEA and had a car with drugs and personal information in Texas and wanted her to provide two gift cards. The woman gave the gift card serial numbers and thought it was suspicious. Police told the woman about protecting her personal information and confirming law enforcement identities.
2:32 p.m.: A man and a woman stole $200 worth of groceries from Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. The couple left in a yellow Ford Focus and store employees could identify them because of the masks they wore.
2:57 p.m.: A man in the 2900 block of Descanso Court said someone hacked his phone and found the password to his cryptoaccount and were able to take $80,000 of his cryptocurrency. Police advised the man to check with the FBI for this type of crime.
4:48 p.m.: Someone was riding a dirt bike on a track in a dirt field behind a home in the 1100 block of Renown Drive. The resident of the home wanted police to tell the person on the dirt bike not to return.
6:33 p.m.: A couple of callers reported a fire and flames visible in the backyard of a home in the area of Holly Drive and 20th Street. The call was transferred to the fire department.
6:57 p.m.: A group of bicyclists on Corral Hollow Road heading toward Grant Line Road was weaving back and forth between two lanes causing a traffic hazard.
10: 37 p.m.: Several cars were in the parking lot of El Tapatio, 572 W. 11th Street, honking their horns and people were yelling. The caller said the business was closed and the people were being very loud. The cars were gone when police arrived.
10:55 p.m.: A woman told police she had video evidence of her car being broken into in the 2000 block of Raven Street and wanted someone to come pick up the video.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
