On Friday at 4:14 a.m. a woman at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, reported that a man in a white truck had just tried to climb through the drive-up window to attack a worker at the restaurant. The man was gone when police arrived. The woman who was attacked sought medical treatment for minor injuries to her face.
Tracy police received 1,129 calls for service from Sept. 3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:13 a.m.: A caller said a man got out of a SUV and pointed a handgun with a green laser at him on 11th Street near Tracy Boulevard following a road rage incident. The SUV was last seen turning on Ninth Street from 11th Street. The caller said he was on his way to work and just wanted to let police know about the incident. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the vehicle.
7:13 a.m.: A man at the Heavenly Garden Apartments, 50 E. Grant Line Road, said his ex girlfriend had been continually harassing him sending him text messages saying she was going to have him beaten up or killed. The man said he was sure she was trying to have him killed and wanted to talk to an officer about his options.
11:06 a.m.: A manager at Starbucks, 2610 S. Tracy Blvd., said a customer became angry and threatened to fight him after he was asked to wear a mask in the store. The manager told police the man came in to pick up a mobile order and was asked to wear a mask per the corporate policy. The man refused saying he had a medical condition. The manager offered to bring the drink outside but the man began cursing and challenged the manager to fight. The manager said the man was a regular customer but didn’t have a way to retrieve any information about him. The manager wanted the man given a trespass warning but he had already left. Police told him to call again if he returned.
12:33 p.m.: An officer said a citizen gave them several letters from the Employment Development Department that had different names but were all mailed to the same address, even though none of the people named on the letters lived at that citizen’s address. The letters were placed in an envelope and mailed back to the EDD office.
4:52 p.m.: A white 2000 Ford F250 pickup was reported stolen from the 2700 block of Ponte Mira Way. The caller said the pickup truck was stolen sometime earlier in the day and it only had the rear license plate on it.
5:38 p.m.: A security guard at Redbridge and Lammers roads said a resident ran over his foot and thought it was intentional. The guard said he security camera footage of the incident and didn’t want to prosecute the resident but wanted the incident documented. Police said the guard didn’t have any visible injures, was walking and denied an ambulance.
8:16 p.m.: A car drove by a home on the 300 block of West Clover Road and struck a 9-year-old boy and then drove off. The father was in the garage when he heard the crash the car had already left. His son was breathing, but bleeding from the head and crying. Neighbors didn’t see the accident and no one had a description of the car. The boy was taken by ambulance to county hospital.
Tuesday
2:38 a.m.: A caller at a business in the 300 block of Mars Court said video surveillance cameras showed a man climbing a fence and shining a light. An alarm company also called about the same person pulling on something on the wall, or possibly on a locked gate. A business owner arrived at the scene and was yelling at the man to leave but he refused. Police arrived and talked to the business owner who said the man had left and had been trying to charge a phone in an unsecured area of the business.
7:34 a.m.: Someone reported theft of appliances from a house under construction in the 3000 block of Tostalinda Drive. The caller said the theft happened over the weekend and the burglars entered through a side garage door. Police said they would make a report on the incident.
9:11 a.m.: A white Ford Econoline van was stolen from the parking lot of the Tracy Community Church, 1790 Sequoia Blvd. The caller was unsure of when it was stolen but realized it was gone last night. The caller said the 15-seat van had both license plates on it when it was stolen and a dent on the driver side of the rear bumper.
1:20 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of D Street reported an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s child throwing eggs at their house. There was no damage to the house and police left a message for the resident to call them back.
4:24 p.m.: A woman called police upset about two men living out of a motor home in a parking lot near Traditional Martial Arts, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The woman wanted police to check on the men’s criminal history and see if they were on any sex offender lists. She wanted the police to have them leave the parking lot because her child was taking classes at the business. Police told her it was up to the property owner to make that request.
8:56 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Duncan Drive said they were receiving texts from a man saying they were going to kill them unless they sent the man money. The caller said the text had their home address. The man was also contacting the caller using a “Whatup” app. Police said it seemed to be a scam based on the messages, and the man’s text number was possibly from an app.
Monday
12:17 a.m.: Two women were reported fighting and wrestling on the roadway in front of Driftwood Apartments, 950 W. Grant Line Road. Cars were stopping in the roadway because of the fight. Police found the women and detained one of them. The two women were cousins and it was mutual fight and neither wanted to press charges.
5:11 a.m.: A woman at the Holiday Inn Express, 3715 N Tracy Blvd., was in the hotel lobby asking to go in a room that she was staying in. The guest in that room did not want her in the room. The hotel asked her to leave and she refused so staff wanted the police to make her leave. The woman had already left when police arrived.
9:27 a.m.: A caller said they were picking up recyclables in the neighborhood near St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road, when a neighbor threatened to kill him. The caller didn’t know who the man was but knew where he lived. The man and his wife both accused the caller of stealing recyclables. Police said the incident was out of their jurisdiction and transferred it to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.
3:04 p.m.: Police were called to Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road for an employee who had been caught stealing merchandise. They called police because they have to prosecute if the amount is over $1,000. They later called back and told police not to come as the amount of stolen merchandise was only $850.
5:12 p.m.: An elderly man at the bus stop in front of Hirsch School, 1280 Dove Drive, appeared to be sick from the heat and was not very responsive. An ambulance was called for the man.
7:19 p.m. A driver hit a pole on Clover Road, backed into the street and ended up parked facing the wrong way in the parking lot of CVS, 3320 N. Tracy Blvd. The man was still in the car and may have hit the building or a curb when he pulled in. Police said they were unsure if he had been drinking or was having a medical emergency but he was breathing but unresponsive. The man was taken to the hospital and police delivered his car keys to his home.
10:36 p.m.: Two teen boys were seen jumping out of the cafeteria of Traina School, 4256 Windsong Drive, and onto Whispering Wind Drive. The teens may have gotten into a grey Honda Civic and left the area. The caller said it looked like they were carrying something in their hands and they may have broken into the school. Police tried to contact school security but couldn’t get through. Officers walked through the campus and said there were no signs of a burglary.
Sunday
12:09 a.m.: A caller said a man who accused him of stealing his belongings struck him with a baseball bat at Tracy Wholesale, 4220 Commercial Drive. The caller said the man stole his Galaxy S10 Plus phone, a Bluetooth speaker and $40 in cash. He got into a brown van and left after the robbery. Police found a vehicle that matched the description of the van nearby and later took the victim to the hospital.
9:06 a.m.: Someone reported a woman screaming obscenities for three hours and screaming at other people in a homeless encampment near the 200 block of E. Third Street. The caller was worried the woman might beat up the men at the encampment. Police checked the area and said the woman had left.
9:52 a.m.: Someone told police they thought there were drug deals going on at a home in the 1500 block of Chester Drive. The caller said the house was foreclosed and supposed to be vacant but there were several cars parked on the grass and a recreational vehicle. The caller also said there were random people coming out of the house. The caller wanted police to be aware and said the situation was getting worse. The department’s special investigations unit and code enforcement were sent an email about the house and some of the vehicles were tagged to be moved or towed.
11:13 a.m.: Police were called regarding a homeless man walking horses on Grant Line Road east past Corral Hollow Road. The caller said they didn’t think the horse belonged to the man and the horses were carrying “junk.” The caller said it looked a little weird. Police couldn’t find any horses in the area.
2:46 p.m.: A power pole in front of a home in the 500 block of E. Kavanagh Avenue was sparking and had smoke coming out of it. Police advised Pacific Gas & Electric Co. about the pole.
9:50 p.m.: A patient was in the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, after being hit over the head with a metal bar. The victim was reluctant to talk to police about the incident because he had gone to the suspect’s home, and said it was someone who had been “trying to get at him for a long time.” The hospital called police back and told them to try and hurry to talk to the man because they were going to intubate him and transfer him to another hospital soon.
10:07 p.m.: A caller at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Avenue, said there were 15 vehicles in the parking lot spinning doughnuts. The dispatcher said they could hear tires squealing over the phone. The vehicles were gone when police arrived.
Saturday
1:42 a.m.: Police were called after a driver crashed her Toyota Avalon into a yard in the 200 block of Laguna Drive. The caller said the car hopped the curb and went onto a lawn and the vehicle was heavily damaged. The driver was out and walking about and the caller thought she might have been drinking. Police checked the driver and arrested her for driving under the influence and had the vehicle towed away.
3:04 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Maple Grove Lane said there were people in an older red four-door car breaking into a community mailbox. The caller said they heard the mailbox pop open. The caller said there was one person at the mailbox wearing a hoodie and a mask and another three or four people in the car. The caller yelled at the people and scared them off. The caller didn’t think the man was able to take any mail from the box.
8:55 a.m.: Drivers near Monument Drive and Sycamore Parkway said a man was talking to himself walking back and forth in the middle of the street screaming profanities and blocking traffic. When an officer arrived the man was out of the roadway, and the officer watched him for awhile to make sure he stayed out. A short time later another person called and said the man was dancing in the middle of the road.
9:56 a.m.: Someone called to complain about a car show at the CVS parking lot, 1885 W. 11th Street. The caller said the cars were taking up the whole parking lot and the drivers were not wearing masks. The caller was concerned for the safety of employees from the large group. Police told the caller it was not illegal to congregate in the parking lot and would be up to the property owner to give a trespass warning. About 40 minutes later someone called about the cars gathering at Orchard Supply Hardware parking lot, 1975 W. 11th Street as part of the car show and more than 100 cars were there. The caller gave police the phone number of the property manager and then later said the cars were leaving.
1:45 p.m.: A caller said their house in the 1800 block of Maple Grove Lane was egged sometime during the night and thought it might have been three students from West High School. The caller said their daughter received text messages from three girls saying they were going to beat the daughter. The caller said it was an ongoing issue and the house was being egged every Friday night. The caller had a pictures of the Snapchat message they sent. Police said they would look into the threats.
8:38 p.m.: A man was inside the Rite Aid store, 599 E. Valpico Road, throwing items off the shelves and yelling at an assistant manager. The man had a group friends with him and was upset because the store wouldn’t sell him any alcohol. The caller said the man eventually left and the store didn’t want him arrested for damages to the items, but wanted extra patrols in case he returned.
Friday
10:01 a.m.: A tractor-trailer reportedly hit a traffic signal at Grant Line Road and Holly Drive. The traffic signal pole was damaged and still standing, but the lights were damaged. Police tracked down the truck driver and took a report.
2:26 p.m.: A woman told police that a man pushing an empty shopping cart on the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road was pointing a toy gun at people. Police found him about a half-hour later, and the man had a bright orange water gun that did not look like an actual firearm. He denied that he had brandished it at anyone.
3:55 p.m.: A man on the 1200 block of Yorkshire Loop reported that a man living behind a soundwall leaped up to the top of the wall and peeked at a woman while she was in her pool. The caller wanted police to find the man and tell him to stay out of the neighborhood.
6:42 p.m.: A worker at WalMart reported that a woman tried to walk out with merchandise that she hadn’t paid for. She had receipts for some of the items in her possession, but apparently told store employees that two other people she came into the store with had receipts for the other items. Police arrived and helped sort out which items were paid for, and the woman was cited for shoplifting.
8:57 p.m.: Someone called for a welfare check on a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in the middle of Woodland Court. Police arrived and arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving and had his car towed away.
Sept. 3
7:15 a.m.: A guest at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road, said someone broke into his car and stole his wallet, a printer and an old phone. The man didn’t want to file an online report and wanted to talk to an officer.
7: 59 a.m.: A man told police that he received a note from Fed Ex saying his packages shipped from Tennessee with $9,000 and $11,000 in cash were shipped to the Tracy Police Department, 1000 Civic Center Drive. The man told police he thought he had been scammed. The incident was turned over to a detective.
1:04 p.m.: A caller complained about a man panhandling in front of the 11th Street Laundromat, 824 W. 11th Street. The caller said the last time they asked the man to leave he punched the business windows and threatened to hurt their 12-year-old son. The caller said there was a trespass warning from the business already given to the man. Police found the man at the end of the building and confirmed he had previously been warned to stay away. He was given a citation and released.
6:19 p.m.: A caller said her brother smashed her window after she refused to give him a ride from Target, 2800 Naglee Road. The woman was uninjured but had glass on her face. The woman wanted to press charges against her brother and said she didn’t think he would resist because he was wearing an ankle monitor. The man ran from the scene and police searched the area but couldn’t find him.
7:32 p.m.: About 200 people were riding bicycles heading north on Central Avenue from Sixth Street creating a traffic problem. Another caller said they were stopped at the roundabout at Sixth Street and not letting any traffic pass.
7:48 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Jill Drive complained about a neighbor with a live band and wanted police to tell them to quiet down. The resident wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to sign a complaint.
10:37 p.m.: Someone reported hearing a large crash in the area of Independence Drive and Schulte Road. A driver in a pickup truck said another pickup forced him off the road and into a sound wall, and the other truck likely was damaged on the front passenger side. A witness told police the trucks may have been drag racing down the street. Police found the suspect truck unoccupied on a nearby street and learned that it had been reported stolen, and had it towed away.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
