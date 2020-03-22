A staff member at the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., called the Tracy Police Department at 11:59 a.m. Sunday and said a man had called and threatened the hospital staff because they wouldn't tell him if anyone at the hospital had the novel coronavirus.
The staff member said the man was nasty and rude and wanted to speak with someone in charge. He refused to give any information or say where he was from.
Police checked the phone number he was calling from but couldn’t find any further information on him.
Tracy police received 1,147 calls for service from March 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:19 a.m.: A caller said someone had been sleeping in a red car in front of a home on the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue for hours, and they thought it was very suspicious. Police were later told that two women had walked into a home nearby. The car was gone when officers arrived.
8:40 a.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue said someone broke the back gate and came in through the back door. The resident said their dog was missing and they had checked but there wasn’t anybody else in the home.
10:17 a.m.: A caller said a Dodge Ram pickup was doing doughnuts and burning rubber in the area of Schulte Road and Tracy Boulevard. The truck was last seen heading east on Central Avenue.
12:24 p.m.: It was reported that mail had been stolen out of a community mailbox in the area of Claremont Drive and Hampton Court. A resident said they heard someone breaking into the mailbox during the night.
2:44 p.m.: Someone on the 100 block of East Grant Line Road said a person claiming to be with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was telling them to sign a paper, but when they contacted PG&E, it turned out the utility didn’t have anyone in the area. Police found out that the person was affiliated with a solar energy program and told the person to leave the area.
6:14 p.m.: A resident on the 700 block of Palm Circle said about six men were drinking alcohol in a garage and urinating outside in view of her children. Police talked to the group and told the men not to urinate in public.
8:01 p.m.: An employee at a business on the 200 block of Enterprise Place told the police that homeless people were cutting the chain-link fence at the back of the business and walking around the yard, possibly to steal metal. A neighboring business had video camera footage of thefts in the early morning hours. Officers who patrol that part of town were given the information.
Tuesday
12:53 a.m.: A resident on the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way said that a neighbor was playing loud bass music and that it had been an ongoing problem over the past year. Police checked on the house with the music. The resident called back about an hour later and said the neighbor had cursed at him and made veiled threats. Police checked the resident's video of the interaction and said it just showed someone yelling.
10:17 a.m.: A caller said there was a video of a tenant at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, going through mailboxes and removing mail and opening it. Police said they would file a report on the case.
1:59 p.m.: Someone said there were five teens sitting on a bench smoking marijuana in front of the Lolly Hansen Senior Center, 375 E. Ninth St. The teens were not there when police arrived.
4:16 p.m. The principal of Williams Middle School, 1600 Tennis Lane, told police that the parent of one of two youths who got in a fight last week, a seventh grader and an eighth grader, wanted to press criminal charges. The school was working on obtaining a video of the fight.
6:42 p.m.: A man at the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room said he was accidentally shot while he was making his bed at home on the 1700 block of North Tracy Boulevard. He said the gun fell from a nightstand and went off. More than an hour later, county deputies met up with the man at a grocery store in north Tracy and he still said the gunshot wound was accidental but told them it happened at a different location than he told the Tracy police.
11:46 p.m.: Police warned the residents at a home on the 1400 block of Coolidge Avenue to quiet down. The homeowner said they would take the party inside.
Monday
2:48 a.m.: A car struck one of the railroad crossing arms at Corral Hollow and Byron roads. The car, which didn’t have any license plates, was still sitting on the tracks, but the driver was gone. Police found the man behind a nearby grocery store and detained him at gunpoint. They asked for an ambulance to draw blood from the driver and called the Union Pacific railroad to report the damage to the crossing arm.
7:50 a.m.: A caller said a car was speeding up and down Sycamore Parkway, but it stopped when the driver saw the caller writing down the license plate number. The car was last seen heading toward Schulte Road. Police checked the area but couldn’t find it.
8:23 a.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Peerless Court said someone stole a 2007 black Cadillac Escalade during the night. The owner said both plates were on the vehicle. Police sent an email to the regional auto theft task force about the theft.
4:34 p.m.: A man on the 1400 block of Oak Court told police he had been scammed out of $4,000 through internet check fraud. He said someone told him to cash some checks and then send part of the money in the form of money orders. The man had already sent the money orders when he found out that the checks had bounced. He planned to file an online report about the scam.
9:05 p.m.: A man said he was attacked by another man near Mi Ranchito Market, 215 N. Central Ave. The man said his attacker, who was with a woman, punched him once in the face. The man said he wanted to press charges and police told him there was little chance of finding the other man but they would check the area for him.
9:29 p.m.: Multiple people called police to report that a car crashed into and sheared off a fire hydrant at Eastlake and MacArthur drives, creating a fountain at the corner. Two women were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one woman was cited and released at the scene by police.
Sunday
3:07 a.m.: Police found a silver Dodge Charger at the end of Jaguar Run at Kimball High School, and it appeared to have been abandoned with significant damage. Officers checked with the California Highway Patrol for any accidents involving the car and learned that someone reported a hit-and-run involving a Dodge Charger in Dublin. Police had the car towed away.
8:42 a.m.: A caller said someone had put car tires around a fire hydrant at Alden Glen Drive and Doe Trail Lane. Police called city workers to remove the tires.
10:40 a.m.: A woman and her 16-year-old daughter were allegedly arguing with the store manager and refusing to leave Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway. Police told them both to leave and gave them a trespassing warning.
2:46 p.m.: A caller said that someone had parked an older blue Corvette with broken windows on Rebeiro Drive, and no one had been near it in about a week. Police learned that the car had been reported as stolen in Stockton, and they had it towed away.
3:25 p.m.: Someone reported that about 10 cars, including three Ford Mustangs and a Cadillac, were involved in a street sideshow on Promontory Parkway. Police didn’t have anyone available to check it out.
6 p.m.: A caller said four people were smoking inside a white Honda Civic parked at the dead end of the 2600 block of Tennis Lane. Police checked the car and gave the people a warning.
Saturday
2:17 a.m.: People next to a car at 12th Street and Lincoln Boulevard were reportedly arguing about who was had been drinking less and was going to drive. The car was described as a gold or silver Subaru and was last seen going toward 11th Street. Police checked the area extensively but couldn’t find the car.
8:25 a.m.: A worker reported that someone on a motorcycle had damaged grass by spinning doughnuts on a field at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. The worker had no suspect information but had pictures of the damage.
9:18 a.m.: Police were alerted about a white truck driving recklessly south along Tracy Boulevard. Police found the truck and discovered it had been reported as stolen in Alameda County. Police chased the truck at speeds of up to 70 mph through town until it got on westbound Interstate 205 from 11th Street, where the chase was called off. Police told the California Highway Patrol about the truck. An officer trailing the truck said it might have gone into Mountain House.
11:52 a.m.: A caller said two men took a garbage can from a fourplex on Beechnut Avenue and walked away along the railroad tracks. Police stopped the men and had them return the garbage can.
3:30 p.m. A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power pole and lines were down across the roadway at Eaton Avenue near Tracy Boulevard. The local fire department was called in and the police closed the road until PG&E workers could remove the line. The road was closed for about two hours.
10:13 p.m.: A woman who had been kicked out of Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St., was back and refusing to leave. The caller said the woman had been told several times that she wasn’t allowed in the bar but she just walked in through the front door. The caller said the woman accused people of rape if they touched her. The woman left the bar and police found her walking on 11th Street and gave her a trespassing warning.
11:42 p.m.: A man who claimed to be related to someone who lives on the 1300 block of Harding Way was looking into windows and cars and climbing over a fence to get into the backyard. The man had been at the house the day before and was told not to return. Police found the man in the front yard, walking between vehicles, and arrested him.
Friday
12:59 a.m.: Someone went to the police station to report a robbery at their home. The person said one man armed with either a rifle or a handgun and another person who wasn’t described broke into their home and took car keys and stole their Grand Marquis along with a television, a cellphone and cash.
7:31 a.m.: A driver in a Yukon struck a bicyclist in the parking lot of CVS, 1885 W. 11th St. The bicycle rider was bleeding from a wound on his chin and said his ribs were injured. Neither person wanted the police to take action, and they exchanged information.
8:44 a.m.: A caller said a man wearing a sweatshirt threw his bicycle and a bag of clothes into the middle of the street at Kavanagh Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. The man was also seen trying to take down street signs. The caller said the bike was blocking a turn lane. An officer checked the area and didn’t find any damage to street signs but did see the man riding his bike down the road.
2:55 p.m.: A resident on the 1900 block of Plum Lane said a neighbor’s dog attacked his 18-year-old daughter. The man said the dog bit his daughter’s arm and tried to pull her down. He wanted a police officer to be there when he confronted the neighbor because there might be a fight. Police said the daughter was hysterical and hard to get information from and they would file a report on the incident.
5:25 p.m.: A janitor at the Tracy Learning Center, 51 E. Beverly Place, said they were having problems with a homeless person in one of the parking lots. The man, described as covered in blood and carrying a cylinder in his hand, was last seen on Holly Drive walking toward Lowell Avenue. Police told the janitor not to follow the man, and they searched the area but were unable to find him.
9:20 p.m.: A caller said a vehicle was on fire at the Quik Stop gas station, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The caller said the vehicle was near the street and the fire might be out as there was no more smoke coming out. Police transferred the call to the fire department.
11:54 p.m.: An anonymous caller from Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone was honking a horn and screaming in the back parking lot against the fence. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
March 12
12:09 a.m.: A caller said a woman had been sleeping in the back of a white van parked in the lot at McDonald's, 1820 W. 11th St., since 5 p.m. Officers checked on the van and the woman.
1:02 a.m.: Someone complained that a woman feeding cats on the 400 block of West Seventh Street was attracting raccoons to the street. They wanted the woman to stop feeding the cats and go somewhere else.
8:48 a.m.: Employees at Taco Bell, 915 S. Tracy Blvd., said a man locked himself in the bathroom, and hr was screaming and banging on the inside of the door but wouldn’t come out. When he finally came out, he wouldn’t leave the lobby. Police talked to the man and gave him a trespassing warning and told him to stay away from the restaurant.
5:13 p.m.: A caller said someone stole $28,000 in cash from an employee of Chivamex Soccer, 319 W. 11th St. The caller said the employee was given the money to take to their residence, and when the employee got into a car, another person in the car stole the money. An evidence technician had the shoebox the money had been in for evidence.
5:50: p.m.: A private security officer was sprayed in the face with pepper spray by someone who was allegedly stealing food at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway. The security guard couldn’t give a description of the person because he was trying to rinse his eyes out. An ambulance was called to the store and the suspect left in an older green Audi.
9:40 p.m.: A white Toyota sedan was swerving between lanes heading east on 11th Street near Tracy Boulevard. Police followed the car as it drove to Sixth Street and observed how the driver was behaving. Officers stopped the car and gave the driver a field sobriety test and then arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence. An ambulance was called to draw a sample of his blood.
