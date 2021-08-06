On Friday at 5 a.m. a man staying at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., told police that a woman he was friends with took his 2011 Jeep Compass without his permission. The man said he didn’t remember the woman’s name and hasn’t been able to get a hold of her.
Tracy police received 1,517 calls for service from July 29 through Wednesday. Wednesday calls were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
2:37 a.m.: Police were called to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, for a man who had been discharged from the emergency room and was refusing to leave the hospital. Staff said the man might be intoxicated and was wandering the halls.
5:47 a.m.: A caller said an office trailer at a construction site in the 1100 block of Pescadero Avenue had a broken window. A hat and tools from the person who broke the window were lying on the ground.
7:19 a.m.: Someone at Harvest Apartments, 2655 Henley Parkway, found a person sleeping in the office. The caller said the doors were open and they didn’t see any damage.
9:21 a.m.: A black 2010 Ducati motorcycle was stolen sometime during the morning hours from Sycamore Village Apartments, 200 W. Central Avenue.
2:51 p.m.: A caller in the first block of East Beverly Place said someone took fans out of the home.
3:11 p.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Springview Court claimed someone hacked into bank account info on his computer and took money out of the account.
4:24 p.m.: A woman on the 2100 block of Ashley Lane said someone had taken her bank card and made a $284 purchase at Walmart and a $312 purchase at Target. The bank required the woman to file a police report.
Monday
2:08 a.m.: A resident on the 200 block of Firefly Way said a lifted silver 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck had just been stolen.
9:17 a.m.: A caller said items including an iPad, keys and her wallet were stolen from an unlocked car at Black Bear Diner, 2351 Toste Road.
12:02 p.m.: A storage unit was broken into at Extra Space Storage, 780 E. 11th Street.
1:36 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Countrywood Lane said he received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Department. The man said he gave the caller the last four of his Social Security number and wanted to make a report to the police about the incident.
2:43 p.m.: A woman at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road, said someone had gained access to her accounts and done several transactions taking around $10,000 from her account.
9:22 p.m.: Police were told a resident on Basque Drive left her home in a white SUV and may have been drinking and was possibly heading to Stockton. The caller was a neighbor, and the driver was walking and talking like she was intoxicated.
Sunday
12:09 a.m.: Police were called about a group of more than 15 cars at the Veterans Park parking lot, 238 Glenhaven Drive, that were playing loud music and revving their engines.
1:16 p.m.: A caller reported being the victim of a hit and run accident at Mister Car Wash, 1725 W. 11th Street. The caller said the car wash had video of the incident but wouldn’t release it without a police report.
4:33 p.m.: A manager at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd. called police about a man who just stole all the cigarettes at the store.
7:49 p.m.: Someone called police about fireworks going off near Henley Parkway.
8:15 p.m.: More than 30 people called police about fireworks being launched from a home in the 2600 block of Castle Creek Court.
11:29 p.m.: A caller said a driver might be under the influence near westbound Interstate 205 and North Tracy Boulevard. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
Saturday
4:28 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Whittier Avenue said they heard three or four gunshots in the area but didn’t know where they were coming from.
7:12 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, woke up to find her 2004 Lexus ES330 had been stolen sometime during the night.
11:57 a.m.: Someone at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, reported a person trespassing on the property.
3:03 p.m.: A large trash can was stolen from the Del Ray Arms Apartments, 1112 Walnut Street,
3:58 p.m.: A caller said a tractor-trailer was driving recklessly near Interstate 5 and 205 freeways. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
8:45 p.m.: Someone told police their white 2001 Chevrolet vehicle had just been carjacked near North Tracy Boulevard and West Lowell Avenue.
9:40 p.m.: An employee at Carl’s Jr., 1963 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a man wearing all black just kicked in and shattered a glass door at the restaurant.
Friday
3:02 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a box truck at the Best Buy warehouse, 6653 Hopkins Road. The caller gave police a partial license plate and description of the suspect’s truck.
8:28 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Chester Drive said a neighbor keeps trespassing onto their property. The caller said they had video of the neighbor coming onto the property and police had been chasing the man last night.
9:55 a.m.: A caller in the 3400 block of Bungalows Drive said their vehicle was burglarized and appeared someone had also tried to steal it because the ignition had been punched.
11:17 a.m.: A business in the 600 block of West 11th Street said employees were receiving scam texts asking them to send gift cards.
7:01 p.m.: Police were told two men were shooting guns on the east side of the Delta-Mendota Canal at South Lammers and West Valpico roads.
10:47 p.m.: Someone complained about homeless people at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, playing loud music, yelling and being disruptive.
July 29
5 a.m.: A woman in the 500 block of West Fourth Street said she heard five gunshots coming from behind her home near the Montessori School. The caller said she didn’t see anyone, just heard the shots.
6:43 a.m.: A red 1998 Ford Ranger pickup was reported stolen from the 3300 block of Buthmann Avenue.
11:15 a.m.: Someone at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road, said a homeless man who lives on the other side of a fence broke their vehicle’s back window with a metal pipe. The caller said the homeless man went back to his encampment and was trying to hide the pipe and may be armed with a BB gun.
11:46 a.m.: An employee at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, said they tried to stop a shoplifter, but they got away. The caller said they did recover the merchandise that was taken.
12:19: p.m.: A woman in the 2500 block of Colony Drive said she received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson saying he had been arrested by Tracy police for a traffic accident and needed money. The woman thought it was a scam because her grandson was at his home, and she wanted to talk to an officer about the incident.
4 p.m.: Homeless people were reportedly trying to break into a bathroom at Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th Street. The caller wanted the homeless people given a trespass warning.
11:58 p.m.: Police received a complaint of a group of people in the 800 block of Westleigh Court having a loud pool party in their backyard. An officer gave the group a warning.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
