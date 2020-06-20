A 34-year-old Tracy man was killed and another man was injured in a head-on crash between two pickup trucks on Monday morning near the intersection of International and Promontory parkways. A man who stopped at the scene and called police at 1:27 a.m. said the driver of a Ford Ranger was trapped in the wreckage and was not breathing.
A South San Joaquin County Fire Authority team needed a hydraulic extraction device to pull the man from the Ranger. He was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. The driver of a GMC pickup was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both trucks were towed to the city’s Boyd Service Center, and police are continuing their investigation.
Tracy police received 1,211 calls for service from June 11 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:23 a.m.: Police were called to the 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard for a Honda Accord that drove into a house. Two women were still in the car, which was leaking gasoline. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving and had the car towed away.
10:31 a.m.: Someone called and reported suspicious activity at a house on the 1500 block of Chester Drive. The caller wanted the police to drive by the area and said a group of people had been working on a stolen car earlier. Officers arrested one person on warrants and a charge of receiving stolen property. The car the group had been working on was towed away.
12:39 p.m.: A resident on the 1500 block of Lankershire Drive said her vehicle had been broken into and a wallet containing her driver’s license, debit card, health insurance and other items had been stolen.
2:33 p.m.: A caller at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said a group of people had been breaking into rooms and got aggressive when the maintenance staff told them to leave the property. The group was last seen sitting in a small gray vehicle in a nearby parking lot and was gone when police arrived.
5:06 p.m.: A man with a large knife at his side was seen inside Target, 2800 Naglee Road, following other guests around the store. The man had not taken the knife out of the sheath, but the knife appeared to be about 20 inches long. The man had been in and out of the store about four times during the day and said he was looking for someone. The caller said the man seemed sober. Police talked to the man and arrested him on a warrant and on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
7:59 p.m.: Two teenage soccer teams were reported to be in a heated argument after a player from one team made a comment about the girlfriend of a player from the other team while they were at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. Someone else called and said the players were trying to fight and one person had a knife, but that person left. One youth refused an ambulance, and he and his mother didn’t want to press charges.
Tuesday
10:14 a.m.: A teenage boy on the 2000 block of Bridle Creek Circle reported that a man with a bag had just tried to get in the teen’s home, and then left when the teen announced that he was going to call police. Police found the 38-year-old man walking along Joe Pombo Parkway, arrested him on suspicion of burglary and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
5:35 p.m.: A man at Dan Busch Park, 1204 Crossroads Drive, reported that a man had threatened his sons as they played basketball, telling them they had to leave the park. A dispatcher could hear the man yelling at the family, but he was gone when police arrived.
6:50 p.m.: A group of teenage boys reportedly threw fireworks inside Mira Bella Salon, 63. W. 10th St., and then went back and tried to get into the business. The teens reportedly headed toward 11th Street after that, but police did not find them.
7:18 p.m.: Someone at Michael’s, 2940 W. Grant Line Road, reported that a suspicious-looking couple, including a man carrying a 6-inch knife in a sheath, had set off the theft alarm as they walked out of the store. The caller just wanted police to tell the people to stay away from the store.
11:01 p.m.: A man at El Pescadero Park told police that he had just pepper-sprayed another man after seeing him hit a woman. Police arrived and talked to the people involved, but nobody wanted to press charges against anyone.
Monday
9:14 a.m.: A man on the 3000 block of Coventry Drive called police to report that his elderly father was missing. Police searched businesses that the man was known to visit around Grant Line Road, Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road, and also put up a Facebook post asking for the public’s help. At 12:35 p.m., a woman contacted police after finding an elderly man at her home. Her home security camera showed that he had been at her house for a few hours. Police took the man back home.
3:19 p.m.: A woman called police to report that a man had groped her mother after asking for spare change as the two women walked out of FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th St. Police arrived and the women said they wanted to make a citizen’s arrest for assault.
3:39 p.m.: A woman went to Tracy police headquarters on Civic Center Drive to report that a silver Ford Crown Victoria had crashed into her Chrysler 300 at 11th Street and MacArthur Drive and then left the scene. The woman told police that she did not need immediate medical attention, but would drive herself to the hospital for a follow-up exam. Police were able to track down the Ford’s owner.
4:41 p.m.: Police got a report of a tractor-trailer stopped on the 800 block of West 11th Street, with part of the trailer tangled in the branches of a tree. A fire department crew arrived to trim the tree and free the trailer.
7:30 p.m.: A woman told police that she was paying for gas at the AM-PM, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd., when a young man crawled into the back of her car and took her purse, and then left in an unknown vehicle.
8:33 p.m.: Someone reported about 100 cars in a sideshow in the parking lot of West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. When police arrived, the drivers were just revving their engines, and the crowd quickly dispersed.
9:30 p.m.: At least three people called to report that an older Ford Mustang had crashed into two parked cars after speeding along the 1500 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, and two occupants in the Mustang were passed out and smelled of alcohol. They were conscious when officers arrived, and police arrested the driver of the Mustang, a 19-year-old man, on suspicion of drunken driving. He was taken to San Joaquin County Jail and the Mustang was towed away.
Sunday
12:10 a.m.: Tracy police and emergency crews responded to a crash with a two-door Honda Civic flipped over near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Central Avenue. Police reported that the Honda apparently was speeding northbound on Tracy Boulevard just north of Valpico Road when it crashed into a tree and then hit two more trees. One man, who was ejected from the Honda, had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
12:56 a.m.: Police went to the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive for a report of a Toyota Camry that had flipped over and burst into flames. Police arrived and it turned out that the driver had walked away from the crash and then returned to the scene and was not injured. A tow truck was called to remove the wreckage.
4:24 a.m.: A woman on the 1300 block of Michael Drive reported that she went out to her car, opened the car door and found a man asleep in the driver’s seat. She locked the car and went back into her house to call the police. Police arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
2:53 p.m.: Tracy police got a call from the California Highway Patrol after a CHP officer found an unoccupied car in the center divide of 11th Street just west of Lammers Road. Police found the car’s owner, who first said that the car had just been stolen from a gas station in Livermore, but upon further questioning admitted that he had lost control of the car and crashed into the bushes.
5:16 p.m.: A clerk at Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, called police and said that a man who had just rented a room turned out to be on the hotel’s “do not rent” list, alleging that he was a known pimp who had previously taken an underage girl to a room where five men raped her. Police told the clerk that unless there was a crime in progress, it was a civil issue.
10:42 p.m.: A person on the 1400 block of Wall Street reported that a neighbor with a nail gun was building a fence and making lots of noise. Police arrived and gave the neighbor a warning.
11:04 p.m.: Police went to Jack in the Box, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, for a report of a man in the restaurant refusing to leave. The caller said restaurant workers had been instructed not to serve the man because he always came in drunk, and the last time he was there he threw a bottle at the caller. Police told the man to stay away from the restaurant.
Saturday
4:28 a.m.: A caller said there was a man sleeping in Chevy pickup truck parked near the dumpsters at AM-PM, 550 W. Valpico Road. The caller said they had asked the man to leave several times and he just nodded and went back to sleep. Police checked on the man, who said he would move and finish his nap at McDonald’s.
7:09 a.m.: The owner of a Toyota Corolla said someone took the 2021 registration tab off the license plate while it was parked in the back lot of Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St. The caller said there was no video surveillance of the theft, nor any suspects.
11:05 a.m.: Cars lined up to enter a recycling center at the corner of Grant Line Road and Holly Drive created a traffic problem. Callers complained that the stopped cars were backed up all the way back to North School. Police checked and said there was nowhere else for them to wait.
12:06 p.m.: Police were called to Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., for a woman that was refusing to leave the motel. The woman was a guest at the motel, but the staff no longer wanted her there because she was becoming angry with motel employees. Police escorted her off the property and gave her a no-trespass warning not to return.
5:51 p.m.: A man allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 2260 W. Grant Line Road. The man fled from the restaurant when confronted about the fake bill, but the caller said the bill was still at the restaurant and cameras had recorded the exchange.
6:06 p.m.: Someone called and said a vehicle hit a pole on Skylark Way just south of Grant Line Road, and two people standing outside the car had asked them to call the police. A second caller said they had to pull the driver out of the car and she said she had felt dizzy before the crash occurred. When police arrived, they found a city streetlight hanging by a wire. A tow truck was called to take the car away, and the driver was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital.
6:47 p.m.: A man allegedly carrying a handgun got into an argument with a woman and her family over a parking spot at Texas Roadhouse, 2422 Naglee Road. She said the man got out of a black Chevrolet Volt with the gun in his hand while they were arguing. The car was last seen driving through the roundabout, and police detained one person with a Chevrolet Volt in the Chipotle parking lot nearby. He didn’t have any guns registered to him, and there was no mention of finding a gun on him or in the car, but he was taken back to Texas Roadhouse to see if the woman could identify him.
8:27 p.m.: Police called someone about fireworks in the area of Laguna Drive. All together on Saturday, police responded to 19 calls of fireworks being set off around the city.
9:03 p.m.: Two different people called to report a man driving a black Ford Crown Victoria with flashing lights who was allegedly threatening to arrest people and shoot them with an AR-15 rifle. A couple of minutes later, a man called and said he drove a police-type car and had told someone in a white Chevrolet pickup truck to stop setting off fireworks in the area of Palm Circle and Sequoia Boulevard, and that person pulled a gun on him. The police talked with a few people, but no one wanted anything done.
Friday
1:54 a.m.: An employee at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, said two youths wanted to buy alcohol, and when she asked for ID, one of them threw an ID at her. They went out to a black Cadillac that she thought might still be in the parking lot. She said the youths were rude and she was worried they might try to cause trouble later.
7:38 a.m.: A caller reported that someone had broken into community mailboxes on both sides of the street on the 800 block of Summer Lane.
8:06 a.m.: Someone complained about a “vulgar” political sign in a front yard on the 2600 block of Shofield Court. The caller didn’t like the profanity on the sign and pointed out that, according to city law, political signs cannot be displayed more than 45 days before an election.
2:46 p.m.: A buyer of a home on the 400 block of West Highland Avenue said neighbors told them that an unknown man and woman had been going into the house and taking things. Earlier in the day, the buyer said she went to the house and found the man and woman on the property, but they left without acknowledging her. Police checked and said the pair was gone when they arrived. Police had a prior call where someone said a man was at the home in a stolen Nissan SUV. Police checked the license plate number and it had been reported as stolen out of Stanislaus County.
5:25 p.m.: A woman called police to report that her car was stuck inside the car wash at the Chevron station, 755 S. Tracy Blvd., and she was worried she might get hurt if she got out of the car. She added that she was unable to communicate with the station workers because of a language barrier. The woman and her car were gone when police arrived.
6:44 p.m.: Two classrooms were ransacked at Poet-Christian School, 1701 S. Central Ave. Police had the rooms dusted for fingerprints and reviewed the school’s surveillance video and wanted to speak with the principal. A security person was going to remain on campus through the night.
10:24 p.m.: Someone reported that a man and a woman were jumping on a customer’s car at AM-PM, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. Police checked the area, but the man and woman were not there.
10:27 p.m.: A caller said 15 or 20 vehicles were doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road. No one was there when the police arrived.
June 11
12:38 a.m.: A resident in the area of Corliss Drive and Mount Diablo Avenue complained of a man playing loud music in his car. The man had been ringing doorbells and saying he was looking for someone, and the caller suspected he might be drunk.
12:45 a.m.: An officer tried to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro allegedly going 100 mph on Corral Hollow south from 11th Street, but the driver kept going. The officer stopped chasing the car after it turned west on Schulte Road but then found it again and pulled the driver over on Tracey Jean Court. The officer let the driver go with a citation and had the car towed away.
7:36 a.m.: A caller said a man was lying in front of Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Blvd., and bothering customers. Police moved him along.
11:01 a.m.: Someone who lives on the 600 block of Tracey Jean Court told police he found a black semiautomatic handgun in a yard about 5 feet from the sidewalk, and he was standing watch to make sure no one touched it. He said the gun appeared to have some rust on it. Police took away the gun, which was loaded.
11:26 a.m.: Someone stole a catalytic converter off a 2008 Toyota Prius on the 4300 block of Roxbury Court.
3:48 p.m.: An employee at Café Plátano, 834 W. 11th St., said someone called and said they were delivering a package to her boss and needed a credit card number for a payment of $5,000. The employee called and checked with her boss, who wasn’t expecting a package, but the caller wouldn’t stop harassing them.
8:57 p.m.: A caller said people had been shooting off fireworks in the street for an hour on the 1900 block of Knollcrest Lane.
9:47 p.m.: A man in a pink shirt was reportedly pounding on the door of a home on the 2600 block of Cranston Street and shouting that he was with the FBI and someone needed to open the door. The person who called to report him said the man ran off toward Crossroads Drive. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man.
