Wednesday
7:16 a.m.: A resident on Audrey Drive told police the rear window of a vehicle parked in a driveway had been broken, possibly by a BB gun. The caller said this was the second time in five days a vehicle window had been broken, although this was a different vehicle at the residence.
1:21 p.m.: A caller on Glenhaven Drive told police she thought she was paying off Amazon, but it was a scam and she lost $3,500.
7:36 p.m.: Someone reported a dark blue pickup truck speeding and driving recklessly east on 11th Street from Lammers Road.
Tuesday
5:42 a.m.: A maroon Ford F350 flatbed pickup with tools in the bed was stolen sometime during the night from the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
1:27 p.m.: A resident on Henry Court received a call from someone claiming to be with Tracy Police Department who told them to bring $4,000 in gift cards and meet them at the CVS on 11th Street.
4:02 p.m.: A caller on Lauriana Lane told police they signed up for health insurance and then found out it was a scam.
Monday
10:45 a.m.: A resident on East Street said two of her cars had two tires slashed. The woman wanted to talk to a police officer about the incident.
12:26 a.m.: Someone on Veronica Court said their 12-year-old daughter became friends online with a 28-year-old man posing as a 12-year-old boy. The caller said the man was asking the daughter to send him nude photos. The caller did a reverse look-up of the phone number and found the name of the man pretending to be 12-years-old.
7:13 p.m.: An intoxicated woman at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue, was trying to hit and fight another resident.
7:21 a.m.: A caller on Bogetti Lane said he bought a heater through Offer Up and when he brought it home it didn’t work. The man and his wife tried to return the heater, but the seller refused to talk to them and got angry when they came to his residence.
Sunday
11:57 a.m.: A caller told police their home on W. Third Street had been burglarized two weeks ago.
4:32 p.m.: A man in a white car with tinted windows was driving fast and recklessly through the neighborhood on Michael Drive.
7:52 p.m.: Police were told someone was shooting a BB gun and broke a windshield and a side window of a car on East Grant Line Road. The caller didn’t know where the shots were coming from.
10:25 p.m.: Someone reported hearing several gunshots in the area Kagehiro Drive and Mia Way. The caller said after the gunshots they heard someone running away possibly on a skateboard or scooter.
Saturday
7:16 a.m.: A resident on West Beverly Place said she woke up and discovered her 1993 Nissan pickup truck had been stole. The woman said she had all the keys for the truck.
1:18 p.m.: A caller on Kagehiro Drive said their vehicle was shot with a either a BB gun or a gun and there were six small holes in the vehicle. The caller said they didn’t have any video surveillance or any idea who could have done it.
10:27 p.m.: Someone on Whirlaway Lane said a drive-by shooting had just occurred. There was no report of anyone struck or injured by the gunfire.
10:42 p.m.: Police were told a sideshow was happening at West Linne and Chrisman roads. Police transferred the call to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday
5:46 a.m.: A resident on East Third Street near B Street said she and her husband returned home and found their front door open and all of their items stolen. The woman said her husband had checked the home and no one was there.
8:16 a.m.: A caller on Tropaz Lane said their credit card was stolen, possibly from their mailbox, before they had a chance to activate it. The caller said the card was used at a Home Depot store and they had information on a suspect from paperwork on a bank transfer.
9:12 p.m.: Someone reported hearing fireworks being set off near Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. The caller said they didn’t see anything, just heard them going off.
April 15
6:23 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Kennedy Place said a man had been walking up and down the street walking into the yards of neighbors holding flowers and acting weird. The caller said the man was talking to himself and she didn’t want to leave her daughter home alone while the man was still in the area.
12:36 p.m.: Appliances were reported stolen from a production home in the 1500 block of Bernard Phelan Avenue.
1:55 p.m.: A man said he was offered a “happy ending with full services” while at a massage business with only female employees in the 3200 block of W. Grant Line Road. The man said there was no need for the police to contact him.
7:14 p.m.: A man said a catalytic converter was stolen from his daughters 2003 Honda Accord while it was in the PetSmart parking lot, 2477 Naglee Road. The man wanted police to check with nearby businesses to see if they had video surveillance of the parking lot.
