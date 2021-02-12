A man tried to steal a cab at 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday after paying for a ride at the Hampton Inn., 2400 Naglee Road. The man paid the cab driver $50 cab fare and then pulled at a knife and held it to the driver’s groin and demanded the money back and the keys to the cab. The driver returned the money but didn’t hand over the keys to the cab. Police checked the hotel to see if he was staying there. Police searched the mall and found the man outside one of the businesses and arrested him.
Tracy police received 1,270 calls for service from Feb. 4 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:41 a.m.: A homeless man staying at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said a woman he met at the warming center and was staying with him stole his bank cards, Bible, a cane and his 1986 Cutlass Supreme. The man said the woman took both sets of keys and police listed the car as stolen. The man later told police a friend had it and it was a misunderstanding and didn’t want to press any charges.
5:52 a.m.: Several people called police about a fire at a homeless encampment in a field near Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd. Callers said it looked like some kind of shed was on fire near an electrical box. Police transferred the call to the fire department who said it was transformer box and notified Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
8:11 a.m.: Someone stole a one-ton Chevrolet 3500 dump truck from Tourmaline Way and Tracy Hills Drive. Police notified the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force of the theft.
9:59 a.m.: A homeless woman was in the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of W. Grant Line Road harassing customers. The woman was screaming at people and banging on the vehicle hoods. Police tried to talk to the woman but she crossed the street and wouldn’t stop.
12:59 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Lincoln Blvd. said the catalytic converter was stolen from his Toyota Prius about a week ago. The man said he thought it was neighbor because he sees him with engine and car parts on a regular basis.
1:21 p.m.: Police were called to Amazon, 1555 Chrisman Road for an associate who stole $35,000 worth of merchandise. The man was being cooperative and admitted the theft and was arrested by officers.
3:33 p.m.: Two men were in a fight at Bill Schwartz Park, 1800 Peony drive after one of the men said a racial slur to a group of kids. The men eventually separated and one went into a house and motioned as if he had a gun in his waistband. When police arrived the kids left the park and police checked a few yards and couldn’t find the man.
5:55 p.m.: A caller wanted extra patrols in the 4200 block of Eveningside Lane after a package worth $600 was stolen off his porch along with other thefts.
8:14 p.m.: Bicyclists were in the parking of Raley’s 2550 S. Tracy Boulevard riding around blocking traffic. Police were asked to move them out of the lot because they had prior arguments with employees.
9:59 p.m.: A resident at Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road, said a woman was back sleeping in front of his door under a blanket and wanted her moved. The resident wanted the woman arrested and when police arrived she had already left.
11:21 p.m.: A caller said a car was speeding in the area of MacArthur Drive and Valpico Road. The caller said the car had a very loud engine.
Tuesday
5:27 a.m.: Police were called to the Tracy Inn, 24 W. 11th Street for two women who were staying in one of the rooms without paying rent. The caller said the women had vandalized the room they were in and wanted them removed from the property.
8:27 a.m.: A caller complained about tractor-trailers parking on Westgate Drive and drivers were leaving garbage in the roadway. Police left a warning on a tractor-trailer parked there.
11:12 a.m.: A woman told police a bunch of stray cats had taken over her garage in the 900 block of Sequoia Boulevard. The woman said the cats moved into the garage after she brought her dog inside because of the cold.
11:49 a.m.: A homeless man was throwing the dog waste bags from the dog park all over the place at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police checked and the man had the roll of dogs bags and police made him put them back and gave him a warning. An email was sent to the neighborhood resource officers about the man.
1:44 p.m.: A woman told police that a man drove to her home on the 3300 block of Strawberry Place in a pickup truck and dumped trash twice in her driveway. The woman said her daughter was involved in a road rage incident last week and she thought this was the person in that incident. Police told the woman to check with the California Highway Patrol to see if her address was given to the other party and to see if any neighbors had the truck’s license plate number.
2:29 p.m.: Four kids were riding dirt bikes around Beechnut Avenue and Tracy Boulevard filming themselves along the way.
4:30 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Allegheny Court said someone texted them saying they kidnapped her daughter and she needed to pay $300 by Western Union. The woman told police she had a screen shot of the text and was reporting the scam attempt.
5:10 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of Perino Lane said she thought she was being scammed while applying for a job. The woman was invited to a video interview but was asked to send a copy of Social Security card, drivers license and send $170 for a background check. Police checked and said it appeared to be a scam and told the woman to contact the Social Security department to put an alert on her number.
7:16 p.m.: A caller at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion parkway, could hear two motorcycles racing in the area.
10:55 p.m.: Four people were seen walking up down the street and into driveways pulling on car doors in the 800 block of Tom Fowler Drive. The caller said they were alerted by a doorbell camera that recorded them. The caller said one of them opened a car door but the car already had items removed and they would tell police if anything was missing.
11:15 p.m.: A man was panhandling outside the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd., refusing to leave. Police were called but the man finally left.
Monday
6:54 a.m.: A 2001 Honda Civic was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd. The caller said the car had a damaged hose and wouldn’t get very far. About an hour later a resident at Landmark Place, 201 E. Grant Line Road said his 1999 Honda Civic was stolen sometime during the night. A 2000 Honda Civic was also reported stolen from the 2900 block of Cabrillo Drive.
10 a.m.: A caller wanted to tell police they saw about 40 people sitting inside Bistro 135, 135 W. 10th Street, and no one was wearing a mask.
10:14 a.m.: A man carrying a large knife was walking on Alden Glen Drive talking to himself. Police found the man and detained him at gunpoint. A bottle of alcohol taken from FoodMaxx was returned to the store and the man was given a no trespass warning not to return to FoodMaxx.
10:33 a.m.: Electrical breakers were stolen from four homes under construction in the 6700 block of Verbena Street.
12:35 p.m.: A driver had a bottle of alcohol in the drive-thru donation line at Tracy Interfaith Ministries, 311 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the driver was in a line of cars waiting to pick up food donations. When police arrived the car was parked and the driver was in one of the homeless encampments.
3:33 p.m.: Police were told kids were in the backyard of a home near Tracy Boulevard and Schulte Road throwing eggs at passing cars about 4 hours ago. The caller wanted to tell police in case they get more calls.
5:17 p.m.: A caller said someone has been breaking into their parent’s vacant home in the 3800 block of Avalon Street. The caller said that a washing machine worth $700 had been taken and wanted to file a police report for insurance purposes.
7:01 p.m.: An employee at Kwik Serve Gas, 950 W. 11th Sytreet, was robbed by a man with a knife. The employee locked the door after the robbery and said the man who was armed with a large knife left on foot. The man took about $300 in cash and left on foot on 11th Street.
8:21 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police gave a warning. Police received another complaint about 2 hours later of more loud music and checked the park but couldn’t hear anything.
10:48: p.m. Someone told police a man was being chased by two people in a car and one of them may have had a gun on 11th Street and Central Avenue. The man being chased asked a man walking by to call the police. Another caller said the man jumped a fence and ran into a vacant house. Police checked the residence and no one appeared to be at the house and were unable to find anyone involved in the incident.
Sunday
3:50 a.m.: Police were called about a group of seven kids skateboarding inside the Tracy Learning Center property, 51 E. Beverly Place. The caller said some of them left and there just three teen girls left. Police checked but couldn’t find them.
7:55 a.m.: A security guard at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman was hit and trapped between two tractor trailer trucks. The caller said the guard could have two broken legs. Police arrived on scene and called for medics as the guard had a serious injury to both legs.
11:18 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1600 block of Ash Tree Way. The caller said the mailbox was broken into sometime during the night and a neighbor may have a camera that recorded the theft. Another mailbox was reported broken into on the 1300 of Fruitwood way a short time later.
12:54 p.m.: A 2001 GMC Yukon XL was stolen from Solo Suds Detail, 392 W. Larch Road sometime during the night. The owner said he had just bought the vehicle and the bill of sale still might be in the vehicle.
3:13 p.m.: A group of about seven kids was riding on bicycles in the middle of the street and blocking traffic at Whispering Winds and Windsong drives. The caller said the kids were refusing to move for cars and making obscene gestures at drivers. Officers were sent a message about the group.
6:02 p.m.: A caller said two people were popping wheelies while driving dirt bikes up and down the 700 block of Foxwood Drive. Police checked the area and found two dirt bikes parked in front of a house and gave a warning to the homeowner.
9:18 p.m.: A person at the Tracy Community Center warming center, 950 East Street, told police that a someone who had been banned for 24 hours from the center was refusing to leave. The caller said the person was creating a disturbance at the center and wouldn’t leave. Police arrived and gave the man a warning.
11:49 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Michael Drive said a group of people were outside the home throwing items at it. The resident didn’t know what was being thrown and thought it could be rocks as they heard loud banging. The resident wanted police to check the area for the group.
Saturday
1:56 a.m.: A woman said she was assaulted by another woman at the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street, who ripped a necklace off her neck and left scratch marks. The caller said she wanted to press charges on the woman but didn’t know who she was and the assault was on recorded on security cameras.
6:25 a.m: A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from the 1900 block of Heather Court. The caller said the truck was stolen sometime during the night and keys were left in the vehicle.
9:41 a.m.: A caller said there were hundreds of people unmasked at a car show at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Avenue. Police told the caller unless there was a crime happening there police would not respond. Police told the caller they would forward the information where it needed to go.
12:46 p.m.: A caller said about 30 kids on bicycles were in the roadway at 11th Street and Chrisman Road. Police transferred the call to California Highway Patrol.
1:45 p.m.: A caller said she put down $100 to rent a home in the 1600 block of Lavelle Smith Drive and found out the ad was a fraud. The caller said she also gave her driver’s license information and other personal information.
2:47 p.m.: A 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from the 700 block of Centre Court Drive. The owner was following his truck and said someone pulled up in a car, jumped out and into his truck and drove off. The caller told police where the truck was heading, and officers found it on 10th Street and arrested the driver at gunpoint. Police retuned the truck to the registered owner.
4:48 p.m.: A Nissan van drove into a tree when the driver lost control on Tracy Boulevard near Tennis Lane. Citizens were trying to get the driver out of the van which was beginning to smoke. The van had major front-end damage and a public works crew was called to check on the damage to the tree.
7:09 p.m.: Police were called to the 400 block of Rockingham way for someone lighting off fireworks. The caller said the person had set the fireworks three times in the past hour. Police said a group ran into a home and when they talked to the renter one person came out of the home and admitted to firing off the fireworks. Police gave the renter an administrative citation.
10:30 p.m.: Police were called for a car on fire in the 2800 block of Butler Court. The caller said the vehicle burst into flames and didn’t think anyone was inside of it. Police checked and said the
Friday
1:37 a.m.: A Nissan Sentra rolled over and crashed into a traffic light pole at 11th Street and Lammers Road. A passerby said the two occupants were still in the car which was starting to catch fire. Police said arrived and said people were removed from the car and lines were wrapped around the car. A public works crew was called to remove the pole that was partially on the car.
6:15 a.m.: Tools were taken from a truck parked at the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road. The caller said they would file an online report.
11:45 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Manzanita Lane said they were being harassed by a neighbor and wanted to file a complaint. The resident said the neighbor complained about his dog barking and the resident received a letter from animal control officers. The resident said the neighbor yells at his children when they play in the yard because they are making too much noise.
2:08 p.m..: Extra patrols were asked for around Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road after an employee parked in the lot next to a car where a man was reclined in the driver’s seat masturbating.
3:28 p.m.: Police were called about two adults who were acting aggressive, walking into the street as they were panhandling outside Starbucks, 2459 Naglee Road. Police had received a complaint about the people earlier in the day while they were panhandling with children in strollers. Officers gave them a warning.
5:18 p.m.: A caller said someone had broken into a home in the 3800 block of Avalon Street and stole two cars, a Honda Odyssey and a Lexus 450H. The caller said both set of keys and other items were also missing and windows at the back of the home had been broken. The cars belong the caller’s mother and the parents would be in town the next day to make a report.
7:56 p.m.: About 10 racing-style cars were parked in the Target parking lot, 2800 Naglee Road. The caller said the cars were revving their engines and they might be getting ready to race.
8:33 p.m.: A group of about 10 people on rental scooters were driving around egging houses in the area of Glenbriar Circle and Cose Lane. The caller wasn’t sure if he wanted to press charges if police found the group.
9:48 p.m.: A caller said a man and a woman were in an argument near a tent at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anyone arguing.
11:40 p.m.: A man who went to the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room after he was assaulted and hit in the head was sitting in the waiting room masturbating. Police checked and found the man had warrants from Alameda County and arrested him after he was checked by medical staff.
Feb. 4
5:42 a.m.: A man who appeared to be drunk kept going into the bathroom and falling asleep at Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller kept kicking him out but he kept returning. The man was last seen near the Chevron station and the caller wanted police to tell the man to not return.
7:51 a.m.: Someone called about a homeless person living in a red truck parked in front of a business in the 1400 block of Mariani Court. The caller said the truck had been there for a week along with a blue truck with trash all around it. Police checked the occupants of the vehicles and one person was cited and released at the scene for warrants. Police had the people clean up the trash and gave them resources had to get off the streets.
11:24 p.m.: A fence fire in the 1900 block of Alegre Drive behind Rite Aid was starting to catch the grass on fire. Police transferred the call to the fire department.
1:16 p.m.: Police arrested a man who was reportedly tried to rob a postal carrier near 10th and A streets. The carrier said the man had a firearm in his waistband. Police took the man into custody. Officers saw the man hand a teen a bag before he was taken into custody. The teen ran from the scene and was later stopped on Hickory Avenue and admitted running from police. The man was booked into county jail on a robbery charge.
3:17 p.m.: A group of 15 kids were riding bikes and scooters around Glenbrook Drive blocking the road. A caller said the riders were getting aggressive toward drivers and acting like they might run their bikes into vehicles. The group was gone when police arrived.
4:23 p.m.: Someone said that the tires and rims from a car, valued at about $3,000 had been stolen. The caller left the car at Tracy Ford to be repaired.
6:28 p.m.: A woman standing outside in the 900 block of W. Ninth Street was screaming she had a gun and was going to shoot someone. The woman was pacing back and forth on the sidewalk screaming and police arrested her for being drunk in public.
7:08 p.m.: A caller said a group of about 500 bicyclists ran a red light on Grant Line Road at Corral Hollow Road. A few minutes a later another caller complained of a group of about 100 bicyclist who were blocking the entire road near Jacobson School and arguing with anyone who asked them to move over. Another caller said about 75 bike riders were blocking all the northbound lanes of Tracy Boulevard between Valpico and Schulte roads.
10:51 p.m.: About five gunshots were heard in the area of Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue and the caller was sure they weren’t fireworks. Police checked but couldn’t find anything.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
