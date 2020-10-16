A woman said she was selling shoes for $1,700 in the 1700 block of Crossroads Drive at 6:18 a.m. on Friday when a man in a white BMW pulled a handgun on her from under the seat. The woman said she was following the man who was driving in circles near Manley and Tolbert drives. Police talked to the woman and checked an address that the car might be possibly be at but couldn’t find anyone.
Tracy police received 1,233 calls for service from Oct. 8 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:20: A FedEx truck was parked in the middle of the street at Promontory and Iron Horse parkways and had been there for more than 6 hours. The caller said there were still boxes and other items inside but no one around it. Police tried to call someone at FedEx about the truck but couldn’t reach anyone.
4:57 a.m.: Movers at a home in the 2500 block of Meadow Brook Lane said a big screen television, refrigerator and other items had been taken from the home. The movers didn’t know if someone broke in and the owner of the property was coming from another city to see what was missing and file a report.
7:24 a.m.: Two homes were broken into on the 3000 block of Tostalinda Drive. Doors and windows were broken but nothing appeared to have been stolen but it looked like the suspect took showers.
9:02 a.m.: A delivery truck at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 Tracy Blvd., had a gas tank drilled into and the caller wanted to make a report about it.
11:21 a.m.: Police were called to assist a San Joaquin County Sheriff deputy who was headed to the Country Market, 10476 Linne Road, for a man that was trying to strangle a clerk at the store. The man was gone when police arrived and they helped search the area for him. Police were called to the Smokers Gift Shop, 1840 W 11th Street about an hour later for the same man who was trying to fight people at the store. Police arrested him and placed him in a wrap to take to county jail.
2:15 p.m.: An officer talked to a group of people riding scooters at the Subway store, 118 W. 10th Street, and educated them on the city’s vehicle code and left after giving them a warning.
7 p.m.: A security officer at Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle, said there were about 15 kids in the park yelling and screaming refusing to leave. The caller said the park is considered private property due to key cards used throughout development and none of the kids had one. The security guard said they received calls from residents about the kids being “gang bangers.” The security guard called back and said the kids had left.
8:40 p.m.: Someone reported hearing four gunshots near 21st Street and Bessie Avenue. An officer checked the area and couldn’t find anything but a sergeant was flagged down and told of three kids who might be involved in the gunfire. The sergeant reported they found shell casings in front of a residence.
Tuesday
12:00 a.m.: A driver in a Nissan Frontier sheared off a fire hydrant on northbound Corral Hollow Road between 11th Street and Byron Road. The driver wasn’t injured in the crash and the fire department was called to turn the water off.
7:05 a.m.: Three work trucks were broken into and tools were stolen at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road. The caller said they were working on getting a list of serial numbers of the tools that were taken and would file an online report. No one had any idea who broke into the trucks.
9:18 a.m.: A homeless man kicking a soccer ball around was getting aggressive toward someone from public works that was spraying fields at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. The worker said the man lives in a truck off Center Court and had harassed him before. Police said they knew the homeless man and that he had anger management issues. Police said they resolved the issue and public works would return later to spray the field.
1:17 p.m.: A woman was in the parking lot of Century 21 MM Associates, 912 W. 11th Street, cleaning out her car’s trunk full of clothes and throwing it into the parking lot. Police talked to the woman and had her put all the clothes back in her car.
3:37 p.m.: A man said someone had stolen his 2002 Chevy Tahoe and was also trying to get access to his storage space at Tracy Public Storage, 300 E. Larch Road. Someone from the business reportedly called him saying someone claiming to be his cousin was asking for his unit number. The caller wanted police to check the area and see they were going to the storage unit. The public storage employee said they would call police if the Tahoe arrived. Officer were sent a message to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
6:10 p.m.: Several people reported a man starting a fire in a field at Fourth Street and Tracy Boulevard across from In Shape Health Club. Police checked and said the man was trying to have a barbecue but put the fire out.
8:47 p.n.: Three vehicles were speeding and spinning doughnuts in the area of Gandy Dancer Drive and Mars Way. The caller said they were also idling their cars and talking loudly. Another caller about a block away said he could them cars racing along with a couple of motorcycles. A message was sent to officers about the vehicles racing.
Monday
2:42 a.m. A woman said someone threw a pocket knife through a window of her home in the 30 block of E. Seventh Street. The woman had already filed a report online but wanted to know if a police officer wanted to check for fingerprints. The woman was told police don’t normally check for fingerprints on a broken window.
8:17 a.m.: A caller said they found a lot of trash dumped near the Tracy Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Blvd., and it included Amazon boxes, shipping boxes and an invoice. All the boxes had the same address on them. The caller wanted the owner to come clean the mess. Police called a phone number associated with the address and a man said the person was his son and he didn’t know his son’s new address. The public works department was notified to pick up the trash when they could.
12:08 p.m.: Someone walking on 23rd Street said there was a mannequin with a black mask hanging from a tree in front of a home and they thought it was offensive and wanted it taken down. Police checked and said it was a Halloween decoration
12:22 p.m.: The owner of Mi Esperanza, 918 N. Central Avenue, said a Door Dash driver stole a drink from the business while picking up an order. The owner said the total loss was $12 and she wanted to press charges. The owner had a video of the theft and license plate number of the driver. The store owner agreed to try and resolve the situation civilly if the driver returned as he made have made a mistake. If he did not return they would call to press charges.
1:14 p.m.: A woman in the 2100 block of Deborah Street told police someone had hacked into her bank account and stole $500 using an app called Popmoney.
4:32 p.m. A resident in the 200 block of W. Emerson Avenue said two chows from the neighborhood chased them in their home. The resident called back later and wanted to talk to a sergeant about the incident.
5:22 p.m. A homeless man who had been banned from Rusty’s 340 W. Grant Line Road, reportedly kept walking into the business. Employees said the man had been told several times to leave but refused and wanted him given a trespass warning if found. The restaurant said the man kept returning every 15 minutes to start an argument. Police gave him a warning
8:52 p.m.: A caller said there were multiple vehicles racing up and down Tracy Blvd. between Schulte and Valpico roads. The caller’s husband asked them to stop racing and one of the drivers made an obscene gesture. The caller said the group of vehicles racing included a Ford Mustang, a Subaru WRX, a Dodge Charger and Chevrolet pickup. A message was sent to officers about the vehicles racing
Sunday
12:00 a.m.: Stray chickens from a home in the 900 block of Mary Court were jumping on a couple of neighbor’s vehicles and leaving scratches. A notice on the house where the chickens were from read “notice of belief of abandonment.” An email was sent to animal control officers about the chickens.
12:45 a.m.: A resident on the 2900 block of Dovenshire Drive said someone came up to the front door and either tried to steal Halloween decorations or was banging on their front door and wanted police to check the area.
2:14 a.m.: Police went to a report of car crash at 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. An officer said a two women got into a gray-colored Audi sedan and left going over 100 mph down Corral Hollow Road, at first in the northbound lanes and then back into the south lanes. A white 2020 Lexus was left at the scene. The California Highway Patrol said a woman that refused to give her name said her white Lexus was stolen from a Shell gas station while she left it running and then later said she went to a friend’s house but refused to say where then became upset and hung up. A tow truck was called to remove the wreckage and police said the caller’s cell phone was possibly from San Jose. Police said they would file a report on the crash.
7:05 a.m.: Mail was found on the street in the 500 block of Glenbriar Circle. Police told the caller that a mailbox had been vandalized somewhere on Glenbriar Circle and there was an officer there investigating the theft. The woman said she would take the mail over to the officer.
11:32 a.m.: A caller said there were homeless people living out of a white van in the 1500 block Baigorry Street and they had their property on the sidewalk. Police checked and said the occupants had family at a nearby residence and would be leaving soon.
4:52 p.m.: Someone wanted police to call them about a homeless encampment being set up behind their home in the 1100 block of Renown Drive on Union Pacific railroad property. The caller said one of the homeless people had been taking fruit off a neighbor’s tree. Police went out to talk to people at the encampment.
8:11 p.m.: Five gunshots were reported near Raley’s 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., and the caller then heard a car speeding off. Police checked the parking lot and talked to an employee who said it was a couple of cars that were revving their engines and backfired.
Saturday
12:40 a.m.: A fire was reported in a field next In Shape Health Club, 1010 N. Tracy Blvd. Police arrived and found it was homeless people starting a fire in a barbecue. The people put the fire out when the officer arrived.
2:19 a.m.: Employees at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said there was a man who had already checked out of the hotel but was refusing to leave his room. The caller said there had been a group in the room and went they went back to check there was just the man slumped across the bed. Police arrived and said the man was leaving and would be staying in the parking lot of the property next door.
5:57 a.m.: A man covered in feces was yelling and screaming inside Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street. The man was laying down in the store near the hot soups bar. An employee called and said the man was screaming for them to call 9-1-1 and had vomited. Medics were called and said the man had a blood sugar reading over 600 and he was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
9:04 a.m.: A woman wanted to talk to an officer about a “tent city” of homeless people with hundreds of bicycles at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
1:55 p.m.: Big bags of hair or wigs were seen in the bike lane of the 1600 block of W. Linne Road. An officer checked and said it was items of no value and had them thrown away.
4:21 p.m.: A white Ford Mustang that had been spinning doughnuts and performing burnouts struck a fire hydrant in the 3500 of Mars Court. The caller said the car was severely damaged and the hydrant had been severed and water was gushing out. The local fire department was called out to turn off the water.
6:53 p.m.: A caller at West Valley, 3200 Naglee Road, said about 150 vehicles were in the parking lot and some were in a side show spinning doughnuts. The caller said there were also a couple of drones flying above. An officer went to the mall and found about 200 vehicles there. After about 40 minutes all but 15 of them had left.
10:14 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road. The caller said the music had been going on for more than an hour. Police received a couple of other calls about the music including one from a caller willing to sign a complaint
Friday
1:13 a.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said someone broke into their garage and stole an Airsoft gun. The resident knew someone broke in after an alarm went off and said the door wasn’t forced, and the intruder must have had a master magnetic key. There were a couple of people walking in front of the complex but couldn’t say if either one was the suspect. Police said they would take a report.
2:46 a.m.: Car speakers worth $700 were reported stolen out of a car parked in the 500 block of General Lane. The caller said they thought a neighbor’s camera may have recorded the theft.
6:10 a.m.: A woman said she was selling shoes for $1,700 in the 1700 block of Crossroads Drive when a man in a white BMW pulled a handgun on her from under the seat. The woman said she was following the man who was driving in circles near Manley and Tolbert drives. Police talked to the woman and checked an address that the car might be possibly be at but couldn’t find anyone.
11:40 a.m.: A woman who was in charge of a demonstration planned for Saturday went to the Tracy Police Department because she said she was receiving death threats on Facebook and wanted to speak to the police chief. The woman said the death threats were being directed toward her friends who were with her in the police department lobby.
3 p.m.: A man in the 4700 block of Avalon Street told police his 24-year-old daughter was being sexually harassed online. The man was calling on his daughter’s behalf and said the harassment was coming from a man who lives in Wisconsin but lived in San Jose a few months ago and was a fellow student with his daughter in college. The daughter said she had blocked the man from her social media accounts and changed her phone and was just receiving emails from him. The daughter was advised to change her email and not use the old one.
7:11 p.m.: A caller at Texas Roadhouse, 2422 Naglee Road, reported that three people and a child were parked in a handicap space in a red Cadillac Escalade and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The caller was worried that the driver might be under the influence. Police checked and couldn’t find the vehicle.
11:45 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of S. C Street said a neighbor was leaving poison out to kill stray animals. The woman claimed the neighbor had been leaving radiator fluid out but said she had no proof of that. The woman was also upset that the neighbor smoked outdoors and parked in front of her home. Police told the woman she need proof that the neighbor was trying to poison animals.
Oct. 8
2:29 a.m.: A man was seen trying to open car doors on Whispering Wind Drive near Tracy Boulevard. The caller said he opened one car door and possibly stole a stereo. A police officer saw the man but he ran away. The same man was seen two hours later at the ACE station trying to open vehicles in the parking lot. The man was found near Windsong Drive and arrested for being drunk in public.
8:50 a.m.: Someone at Signs Plus, 5349 S. Tracy Blvd., said they had the tires stolen off of their 1950 Dodge, and they didn’t have any idea who did it.
10:25 a.m.: A stove and a microwave were stolen from a home under construction in the 3000 block of Tostalinda Drive.
12:17 p.m.: A woman said a teen boy threw a bottle and hit her in the head while a teen girl tried to steal her phone in the Starbucks parking lot, 569 W. Clover Road. The woman said the teens blocked her car in and were taking a video of her after the assault. Police stopped the car on Clover Road and arrested the boy for assault and the girl was arrested for attempted robbery. Both were cited and released.
1:17 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Sequoia Boulevard said a woman used his garden hose to shower in his yard. The man wanted police to tell her to stay off his property.
2:50 p.m.: A caller said someone claiming to be with the Tracy Police Department asked them to send gift cards from a spoofed police phone number. The caller was at the CVS store and said they didn’t send any money.
6:22 p.m.: A caller said there were two motorcycles driving very fast through the area of Holly Drive and Carlton Way. Police checked and couldn’t find anyone.
9:48 p.m.: A homeless man reportedly got into a car to take a nap at Rad Motor Cars, 450 W. Grant Line Road, and pushed the person who called police on him. The caller originally wanted to press charges but after the man walked away, he said police weren’t needed, but he did want extra patrols of the lot at night.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
