A man told police that a teen driving a dark gray Chevrolet Tahoe had just shot at him at 3:08 p.m. on Friday at the El Pescadero Skate Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. The man said he dropped to the ground and pretended he was shot and they left. The caller told police that it was likely in retaliation for a confrontation the man had with the teen’s mother. Police searched the area but didn’t find the shooter. The man called again later and told police that he found a bullet hole and a fragment in his jacket.
Tracy police received 1,186 calls for service from Dec. 31 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:47 a.m.: A caller said his boss’ white Ford Ecoline E 250 was stolen from MacArthur Transmission, 1011 N. MacArthur Drive. The caller said the keys were in the vehicle and was trying to give police the license plate number. Police checked the area and sent an email to the regional auto theft task force.
4:41 a.m.: Police were told someone was pointing a laser at airplanes from somewhere about five miles northeast of Tracy Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Blvd. Police checked near the police department and north on MacArthur Drive but couldn’t find anyone with a laser.
6:46 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in the 1500 block of Shadowood Court.
11:25 a.m.: A community mailbox, the only one on the street, was pried open at the end of Cove Court. Another mailbox in the 1700 block of Woodland Lane was reported to be broken into about 15 minutes later.
1:32 p.m.: Someone complained about a motor home that was hooked up with electricity in 400 block of W. 23rd Street. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with the vehicle that would leave and return. The caller said the vehicle was bringing the property value of their home down. Police said a written warning had issued a warning in the past and told traffic interns to tag the vehicle.
2:17 p.m.: A naked homeless woman was throwing trash and items at passing vehicles at Tracy Boulevard and Interstate 205. Police had received numerous calls through the morning of the trash in the roadway and were trying to find mental health counseling for the woman.
5:44 p.m.: A caller said three people were in a fight in Bill Schwartz Park, 1800 Peony Drive. The caller, a 17-year-old teen said he was with his two 13-year-old cousins when a group jumped them and stole an iPhone X and an iPhone 8 Plus. The group confronted the caller asking if they had his wallet and phone and then assaulted them and took the phones and left in a white older model truck. Police stopped a truck and arrested one person for robbery.
8:35 p.m.: A resident in the area of Centre Court Drive and Tracy Boulevard said there was a low-flying airplane without any lights on. The caller was afraid the airplane was in trouble and may crash. The Oakland Police Department said it was their airplane and they were serving a search warrant in the area and had Tracy police close off roads near Alden Glen and Cypress drives while they served the search warrant.
11:26 p.m.: About 20 kids were in a fight kicking each other in the 900 block of Alpine Way. The caller said one kid was getting into a car and other were walking away from the fight. Police checked the area and said the kids were gone.
Tuesday
1:07 a.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Schofield Court said there was a spray painted Chevrolet Silverado “race car” in the driveway that had been revving the engine for the past 2 hours. The caller said the driver races the vehicle through the neighborhood then parks in the driveway to rev the engine loudly. Police talked to the vehicle owner who said he was cleaning the vehicle and had to replace a hose. He also told police he didn’t get along with his next door neighbor who calls the police.
1:38 a.m.: A caller heard cars racing and spinning doughnuts somewhere near Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run, possibly in the parking lot. Police checked and said the campus was locked and there was nobody on the nearby roads.
8:52 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless encampment set up at Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive. The caller thought the occupants were on drugs and selling narcotics and was concerned because her children play in the park. Police said it was an ongoing problem with the same person and would tell code enforcement about him. Police were also called about a growing encampment at Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave, with a dog that is vicious when people walk by.
11:55 a.m.: A man started an argument with a clerk at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road, about $20 bill that may not be real. The man wanted police to come and verify it wasn’t counterfeit. Police checked and said it was a real $20 bill.
1:10 p.m.: Someone called police about their neighbor in the 2400 block of Neary Lane that wasn’t picking up their dog’s feces and it smelled bad. The caller said they were also concerned about the dog’s well being.
3:18 p.m.: Employees at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., turned over a bag of methamphetamine left by a guest who checked out of a room.
5:16 p.m.: A man who had soiled his pants was in an argument with a bus driver because the driver refused to let the man on the bus, citing the mess in his pants as a biohazard. Police couldn’t find the man.
7:14 p.m.: Someone threw eggs at a vehicle as it passed near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Central Avenue. The driver thought the eggs came from a residence with a gazebo and eggs were thrown when the vehicle circled back past the area. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone.
8:36 p.m.: A caller said man was trying to steal gas from vehicles at the Tracy Mini Storage, 385 Enterprise Place. The man was in the front parking lot where the U-Haul trucks were stored. A white Ford Explorer parked nearby left the scene, but police stopped the vehicle, took down the occupants’ name and let them go.
10:30 p.m.: Three homeless people were laying down on the side of Spin Cycle Laundry, 22 E. 11th Street. The caller believed they were responsible for graffiti on the building and wanted them removed from the property. Police told them to stay away from the building.
Monday
1:18 a.m.: Fireworks lit near the front of the Cabrillo Gardens apartment complex, 225 E. Grant Line Road, set bushes on fire. Police said it looked like the bushes caught fire accidently as the fireworks were set of on the sidewalk.
7:16 a.m.: Three water heaters were stolen from homes under construction in the 2500 block of Catspaw Court. The caller said there was video of the thefts.
7:17 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F350 dump truck parked at the Holiday Inn Express, 3751 N. Tracy Blvd. The hotel said there was video surveillance of the incident.
11:48 a.m.: A caller said Chevron, 2615 W. Grant Line Road, wouldn’t refund the $55 charged to her Apple Pay card after the gas pump didn’t work. The caller spoke to a person at the business, who wouldn’t review the video surveillance with a police officer present. The caller said they were going to file a dispute claim with Apple and would call police back if needed.
12:40 p.m.: Someone called police about their Ring app that notified them someone stole packages off their porch and then left a white envelope in the 1600 block of Flora Way. The caller said the suspect looked like a man in his mid 20s wearing a blue disposable face mask. The caller said it was OK for officers to check and see what was in the envelope.
2:09 p.m.: A homeless man was threatening a clerk and hit the Plexiglas barrier after being asked to leave the Chevron store at 1960 W. 11th St. The man was gone when police arrived.
5:35 p.m.: A caller at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Holly Drive said someone left a reciprocating saw and bolt cutters behind a fence near a storage garage. The caller said there had been three attempted break-ins at the storage area and asked for extra patrols.
9:07 p.m.: A police officer saw a driver run a red turn signal at 11th Street and Lammers Road, forcing another driver in the intersection was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. The driver told the officer he thought someone with a gun was following him and then said he made a wrong turn on his way to his job at FedEx. The officer issued a citation to the man for driving a car without registration or insurance.
11:48 p.m.: A Best Buy box truck was on fire at their warehouse employee parking lot, 6653 Hopkins Road.
Sunday
1:01 a.m.: A caller complained about a live band playing in the garage of a home in the 100 bock of Lauriana Lane. The owner was advised of the complaint and given a warning. The music was turned down at the home.
7:18 a.m.: Someone said a man hit him in the mouth then punched an elderly person and then ran off from the Bank of America, 111 W. 10th Street. Police found the man and the victim was able to identify him.
8:21 a.m.: A 2002 Ford F350 dually diesel was reported stolen from a home in the 700 block of Buckinghorse Drive.
9:55 a.m.: A man called police about his adult son smoking drugs in his house. The man said his son wasn’t “trustworthy because of the drug use” and wanted police to do security checks at his residence. Police told the man he would have to evict his son.
12:16 p.m.: A storage unit at Extra Space Storage, 780 E. 11th Street was reported broken into and $30,000 worth of items were taken. The caller said the theft happened on Friday and it was captured on video but the storage unit employees would only give the surveillance footage to police. The storage unit employee also told the caller that six storage units had been burglarized that day.
1:07 p.m.: About six dirt bikes were driving recklessly up and down the street in the 700 block of Foxwood Drive. Police checked the house where the riders were supposed to live at and no came to the door. Police advised the caller to contact the code enforcement department about a possible dirt bike repair shop being run from the garage.
1:18 p.m.: A caller said about 10 dirt bike were popping wheelies, running red lights and driving on the sidewalk on Lowell Avenue heading east from Corral Hollow Road. Police checked the area and couldn’t find any dirt bikes, but found a group of about 200 cyclists on Lowell Avenue heading toward Lincoln Boulevard.
3:55 p.m.: A group of about 40 kids on bicycles were harassing security officers in the parking lot of West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The group was trying to hit vehicles with their bikes and were refusing to leave the property. Security said they all appeared to be under 18-years-old. The kids threatened a security officer and the guard said he was going to beat up the kids. The kids were last seen circling the mall.
4 p.m.: Police were called to help at the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Gianelli Street. Smoke was reported coming out of the garage following some type of explosion. Everyone was out of the house and accounted for and the fire department was fighting the fire. A man with burns was taken to the county hospital.
4:09 p.m.: Two people smashed open a case and stole five Apple watches worth $1,400 at Target, 2800 Naglee Road. They were last seen getting into a tan older model car. The store said they had video of the theft.
8:55 p.m.: A woman who tried to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at Rite Aid, 599 E Valpico Road, was possibly back at the store. Employees didn’t take the bills and said the woman was with a black Chevrolet sedan with no plates that was back in the parking lot. Police checked the car and talked to the people inside and said they were unrelated to the counterfeit bills.
10:17 p.m.: A caller said there were a lot of cars doing doughnuts on Whispering Wind Drive near Tracy Boulevard. The caller said a driver in a white Dodge Charger was leading the group. Officers were sent a message about the cars.
Saturday
3:38 a.m.: A man said he was charging his phone in the 2900 block of N. Corral Hollow Road when a female security guard told him he couldn’t loiter at that location. The man claimed the woman got upset and went on a “rampage” about him being there. The man said he wanted it documented that he left in case the woman called and reported him. Police told the man it would be documented and to stay off the property.
4:44 a.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Montgomery Lane interrupted two men trying to steal a catalytic converter. The men were with an older black Honda Civic and one of them was trying to cut the converter off when the caller’s husband ran out to scare them away.
9:45 a.m.: A Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from Stone Pine Meadows, 227 W. Grant Line Road. About 4 hours later police received a Lojak signal from the stolen car on Larch Road. Officers stopped the car at a gas station and took one person into custody at gunpoint. A Honda generator and stolen credit cards were also found in the car. The car was returned to the owner.
1:01 p.m.: A large amount of mail was found in the backside of the parking lot of Preferred Real Estate, 2180 W. Grant Line Road.
2:30 p.m.: A woman called from BevMo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road, and said she was being harassed for not wearing a facemask and wanted police to uphold the Constitution. Police told her they do not enforce or respond to a store’s policy of wearing a mask. An employee at BevMo said the woman was belligerent but she did leave.
4:39 p.m.: A man at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, reportedly threatened to kill other customers and tried to hit the manager of the store. The man walked away, and police were called back a short time later as the man was running around starting arguments with people in the parking lot. Police arrived, arrested the man for a warrant out of San Jose and took him to county jail.
8:11 p.m.: A homeless man was reportedly taking trash out of the trash cans inside Taco Bell, 2880 W. Grant Line Road, and then was outside of the front doors refusing to leave. Police moved the man along.
9:32 p.m.: Police were called to a report of a loud party in the 1600 block of Parkside Drive. The residents were advised of the city ordinance in regard to loud and unreasonable noise and told there was not a specific time it applied to. The residents said they would keep the noise down and would bring the party inside.
11:39 p.m.: Someone called and complained about loud music coming from Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said it was an ongoing problem and was willing to sign a complaint. Police called the business who agreed to turn the music down.
Friday
12:14 a.m.: A man was cited and released for launching fireworks form the Department of Motor Vehicles, 2785 Auto Plaza Drive. The police department received 11 calls after midnight for illegal fireworks.
1 a.m.: A caller monitoring a residence on the 1800 block of Chester Drive with security camera reported that someone was trying to break in the house. The caller said a man and woman, both carrying backpacks, were trying to break open a lock and a fence gate, but didn’t get in. Police went to the house and found that everything was still locked up.
8:42 a.m.: A person at Extended Stay, 2526 Pavilion Parkway said a woman, who was yelling at someone over her phone, just tried to pepper-spray the caller after being told to quiet down. The woman left the hotel but police found her and talked to her.
11:25 a.m.: Someone wanted to talk to a police officer about a neighbor in the area of Hickory Avenue and Birch Drive who works on cars and then races them up and down the street. The caller wanted extra patrols for the reckless driving and police referred the matter to code enforcement as well.
4:34: p.m.: Police were called about a chimney on fire in the 1900 block of Pagoda Court. The call was transferred to the fire department.
8:20 p.m.: Employees at McDonalds, 3430 N. Tracy Blvd., said a woman was in the drive-thru refusing to leave the second window because items were not added to her order. The caller said she had been parked for 13 minutes and there were 10 cars in line behind her. The woman and the car were gone when police arrived.
11:17 p.m.: A caller said there was loud music along with screaming and yelling coming from a home in the 1400 block of Jones Lane. Police gave the residents a warning and they turned the music off.
Dec. 31
1:38 a.m.: A couple of people reported a naked man walking down the street on Grant Line Road heading toward Tracy Boulevard. Police checked the area and couldn’t find him.
2:35 a.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments saw fireworks being launched somewhere near the Department of Motor Vehicles on Auto Plaza Drive. Another caller reported the fireworks coming from the Aspire Apartments complex and said it happened about five times this morning.
10:13 a.m.: A man in the Michael’s parking lot, 2940 W. Grant Line Road, reportedly asked a customer to beat up the mother of his child, and said he would pay the person for the deed. The man said not to tell police about the conversation and left in a black Honda Accord. The caller gave police the license plate number.
11:26 a.m.: An Amazon driver was recorded taking a package off a porch in the 1000 block of Joranollo Drive. The caller said the driver delivered a package and then took a previously delivered package of medications. The caller didn’t want to press charges and was working with Amazon to handle the incident internally. Amazon asked the caller to contact police for incident number for the theft.
3:50 p.m.: A caller said a woman was possibly squatting in an abandoned home in the 800 block of W. Sixth Street. The caller said the woman came out of the building, shouted obscenities and made a vulgar gesture in front of his children. Police arrived and arrested her for several warrants and took her to county jail.
5:45 p.m.: A caller said someone had illegally moved belongings into a home on the 1600 block of Flora Way. Police had been called to the residence earlier in the day for someone who was trying to move into the house before the escrow had closed. Police stood by while the caller came down to talk to the people in the home.
6:43 p.m.: A naked intoxicated man was passed out in the bathroom of La Plaza grocery store, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd.
9:57 p.m.: A black BMW rolled over several times and crashed into a bus stop and trees on Tracy Boulevard near Cardoza Road. Witnesses told police that the car may have been in a race and blew through a red light going about 80 mph. The car was upside down when police arrived and the driver was out of the car. The car also a severed an AT&T phone connection box. A public works crew and a tow truck came to remove the wreckage.
11:02 p.m.: A woman reportedly crashed her car into a tree and another car near the intersection of Highland Street and Holly Drive, and then tried to drive away from the scene. Police arrived and arrested the woman on suspicion of drunken driving. Police took her to the hospital, where she reportedly because combative and had to be restrained in a full body wrap.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
