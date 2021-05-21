A man said someone shot his vehicle and he found a bullet inside in the 300 block of East Eaton Avenue at 8:13 p.m. on May 13. The man said it may have happened during the night and he thought it was intentional but didn’t have any idea who it was.
Tracy police received 1.437 calls for service from May 13 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3: 22 p.m.: A man in the 500 block of Allisha Lane told police that someone had vandalized his vehicle the day before. The man had made an online report about the incident but then found out a neighbor knew who the suspect was.
3:43 p.m.: A black Ford Mustang with red headlights, mirrors and a tailfin was doing burnouts in front of a business in the 400 block of Gandy Dancer Drive. The caller last saw the car heading toward Tracy Boulevard.
6:14 p.m.: A caller said a man and a woman were in an argument in the Safeway Parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street, when he pushed her into a van and began hitting her. The caller said there was one other man in the van.
Tuesday
6:57 a.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of W. Grant Line Road was robbed by a man with a gun. Police didn’t say what was stolen from the victim.
2 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Costa Court said someone threw a rock through the front window of her home. The caller said the rock that broke the window was still there and a neighbor might have video surveillance of the incident.
2:43 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a black Ford Excursion in the CVS parking lot, 3320 N. Tracy Blvd.
4:58 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into the 500 block of West Fourth Street. The caller said the mailbox didn’t have any damage and the suspect who may have been driving a white BMW may have had a key when they opened the mailbox around midnight.
7: 50 p.m.: A woman driving a white Volvo hit a parked truck in the parking lot of the Hacienda Motel, 639 W. 11th Street. The caller said the woman was still in the car and might be intoxicated.
Monday
12:35 a.m.: Someone in a nearby apartment complex complained about music blaring from a homeless encampment at El Pescadro Park, 301 W. Grant Line Road.
11:49 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Tamarisk Lane said someone ordered food from Door Dash using their account and had it delivered to an unknown location. Door Dash wouldn’t give the location where the food was delivered or the email address the account was changed to.
7:55 p.m.: Employees at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line, said a man had just stolen a computer, tools and rug all valued at $1,800 and fled the store in a silver Nisan Rouge.
Sunday
2:22 a.m.: A caller told police they heard possibly two gunshots near Guinevere Court and Third Street.
9:21 a.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Harding Avenue said sometime overnight someone tried to break into their truck. The caller said a door lock had been punched.
4:01 p.m.: A white 1999 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the 100 block of Kavanagh Avenue sometime during the night.
Saturday
2:17 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from the 200 block of West Highland Avenue. Police checked the area and didn’t hear anything.
1:20 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Bryce Way said a company vehicle at the residence was broken into sometime during the night.
4:21 p.m.: Employees at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, said a man and a woman stole clothes from the store and had put them in a large purse. The couple left and were walking near the Hyundai dealership. The caller said they might have dumped the purse near a house.
8:56 p.m.: Five gunshots were heard somewhere near East Clover Road and London Drive. Police checked the area and stopped one person and took down their information.
Friday
9:02 a.m.: The general manager of a building under construction in the 1400 block of Pescadero Avenue said someone had pried open a back door and stole several tools inside.
11:33 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of David Earnest Court said they woke up to find a work van with tools in it at their residence that may have been stolen from someone in the county.
3:59 p.m.: A man said someone he used to be in a relationship with stole some of his items and damaged his vehicle tires that were worth about $200 The man didn’t want to press charges but wanted information on how to get a restraining order.
5:57 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Vallerand Road said a neighbor’s vehicle that was left running and unattended had just been stolen.
May 13
10:59 a.m.: A caller from the 100 block of East Grant Line Road said there were two BB gun holes in the windshield of his 2008 gray GMC Yukon.
2:38 p.m.: Someone reported two vehicles, a silver convertible BMW and a dark colored sedan, heading east on 11ith Street passing the Tracy Sports Complex traveling at more than 80 mph.
8:54 p.m.: A caller at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, said they were the victim of a hit and run accident.
11:32 p.m.: An anonymous caller said fireworks were being fired off around Saffron and Paul Poole drives.
