A woman in the 2200 block of Ashburn Court called police at 10:32 a.m. on Dec. 10 about an $1,800 check she deposited that turned out to be a bad check. The woman told police a man had reached out to her for female domination services. The two agreed on $500 but the man sent the $1,800 check. The woman deposited the check in late October and was told on Dec. 9 by her bank the check was no good. The woman said she hadn’t had any another contact with the man and the bank was investigating the check. Police gave her a case number in case she was going to file a report online.
Tracy police received 1,157 calls for service from Dec. 10 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:54 a.m.: A woman was screaming at an employee inside Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd., because she was unhappy with her order. Staff at the restaurant wasn’t sure if the woman was drunk, and the dispatcher taking the call could her yelling in the background. The woman was later at Quik Stop wanting to buy items without money. A family member came by and took her home.
3:33 a.m.: A man was walking around the breezeway at the Tracy Inn, 24 W. 11th Street, talking to himself and walls refusing to leave the property. The caller said the man appeared to be under the influence of something. Police talked to the man and called an ambulance because he said his ankle was injured.
6:32 a.m.: A worker unloading a truck at Island Gourmet Market, 1381 W. 11th Street, said a man wearing black and armed with a silver handgun tried to rob the store. The worker said the man came in pointed the gun and demanded to know where is the money. The man left the store without getting anything and left on foot. Police checked the surrounding businesses and couldn’t find him.
8:29 a.m.: Several work trucks were broken into and tools stolen at the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road. An electric grease gun and a Sawzall were missing.
12:03 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man had a dog under the Interstate 205 freeway at Tracy Boulevard that was running into traffic. The caller pulled over to tell the man to keep his dog under control and he started an argument. Police checked and said the dog was in a tent.
2:37 p.m.: A work truck was broken into at Best Western Motel, 811 W. Clover Road. The caller said there was a video of the incident and was trying to put together a list of the tools that were stolen that were valued at more than $10,000.
4:14 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Kavanagh Avenue came home from vacation and found someone had broken into his shed and garage and had stolen power tools and lawn equipment. The resident said it looked like they had tried to break into the house too but were unsuccessful.
8:26 p.m.: Police received several calls about a woman walking around with no pants or underwear in the area of Grant Line and Naglee roads. Another caller said the woman was pushed out of a car and last seen near Jamba Juice. The woman was asking people to buy her clothes and not call the police. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find her.
9:54 p.m.: A customer broke the front window of Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, and then was outside throwing golf balls at vehicles in the parking lot. The caller said the man might have been intoxicated and was upset and left with a group who returned and began throwing the golf balls. Another group of people reportedly jumped on top of one of them and took a wallet and phone. Police talked to the bar owner and the victim who had the wallet and phone taken. Police arrested one person and he was taken to county jail on charges of sexual battery and vandalism.
Tuesday
1:34 a.m.: Police were told a car was on fire at an apartment complex in the 100 block of W. Eighth Street. The car was empty and the owner said the car hadn’t moved in a year.
6:21 a.m.: Someone staying at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road, said his work truck was broken into and an impact driver, Sawzall, saw, tool belt, three drills, an impact hammer, a grinder, a Hole-Hawg and a roto hammer were stolen.
8:38 a.m.: A caller at Juniors’, 939 N. Central Avenue provided police with a video of a man using a hose to flood the front of the business just before 4 a.m.
11:06 a.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Mocking Bird Lane said a chair stolen off his front porch was on a porch of a home a few blocks away. The resident filed an online theft report but wanted to know how to get the chair back. An officer went to the home and helped return the chair to the owner.
1:03 p.m.: A man reported he lost some checks in October and he recently found out someone was trying fraudulently cash them at a check cashing store.
2:29 p.m.: A homeless man with his pants down was asleep on the sidewalk in front of the door to Domino’s Pizza, 708 W. 11th Street. Employees tried to wake the man up but he wouldn’t move and they said he lays in the parking lot all the time and wanted him given a trespass warning. Police moved the man along.
3:13 p.m.: A driver reported a group of kids on bicycles were riding on Corral Hollow not letting her pass and making obscene gestures at her. Officers were sent a message about the bicyclists.
5:40 p.m.: A homeless man was loitering inside the 11th Street Laundromat, 824 W. 11th Street. The business had a problem with the man who had urinated and defecated on chairs in the past and they wanted him given a trespass warning. Police told the man to stay away from the business.
9:13 p.m.: Someone reported about six to nine shots fired in the area of Grant Line Road and Holly Drive. Police checked and couldn’t find any sign of gunfire.
10:14 p.m.: A caller said there was a woman screaming in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The caller said the woman may have been screaming at someone else. Police checked and couldn’t find anyone.
Monday
4:04 a.m.: An employee at Davita Dialysis, 2955 N. Corral Hollow Road, said a homeless person in a sleeping bag was lying in front of the business and they wanted the person moved along before the first patient arrived in 45 minutes.
6:03 a.m.: A resident in the 3000 block of Simms Lane reported someone stole their 2019 Honda Accord.
9:16 a.m.: A man was in the Grocery Outlet, 825 W. 11th Street, harassing customers and refusing to leave. The caller said the man had been in the store several times before.
11:36: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Woodland Court. The caller was referred to make an online report.
1:38 p.m.: Police were called to a city parking lot in the 500 block of E. 11th Street for a man sleeping in the lot. The caller had a restraining order against the man, which he violated by sleeping in next to the store. Police came by and arrested the man.
4:03 p.m.: A Tracy Unified School District employee said she fell during a confrontation with a kid who was skateboarding and asked to leave at Central Elementary School, 200 W. Eaton Avenue. The employee said there was an ongoing issue with a group of about eight kids who skate at the school campus. She said they are usually respectful but today they started an argument.
6:48 p.m.: A driver in a BMW crashed into and ended up on top of a red ball in front of Target, 2800 Naglee Road. The driver was uninjured and neither the manager at Target nor the driver wanted to file a police report about the crash and both agreed to exchange information.
8:48: A caller said someone was trying to run a scam renting a residence that does not exist at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said they thought it was a scam because other residents said the listing was for a studio apartment.
10:16 p.m.: A man complained about “street sweeper guys” making noise in front of Sutter Gould Medical Foundation, 445 W. Eaton Avenue. The man went out to confront them after he called to complain and no one came by. The man said the people couldn’t leave until police came by to talk to them. He was upset they were working so late and keeping him awake even though he has to get up early. Police advised the man to make a noise complaint and call the next time they were working. The man also got the information for the workers’ boss.
Sunday
1:45 a.m.: A caller told police about an ongoing problem with a home in the 700 block of Quail Run Circle with people playing loud music and gathering despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Police issued them a warning.
3:21 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Saffron Drive said someone looked like they were trying to steal tires from a car parked across the street. The group took off running and got into a small black car and left. The caller said the group was actually trying to steal a catalytic converter from the car.
9:23 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported taken from a vehicle sometime during the night in the 1600 block of Baigorry Street.
10:35 a.m.: A caller from Juniors’, 939 N. Central Avenue said someone drove over their tent during the night and the barricades near by were pushed in.
1:36 p.m.: The gymnasium at North School, 2875 Holly Drive, was broken into sometime during the night. The caller said there was broken glass and the doors were open and they had already checked to see if anyone was still inside.
3:07 p.m.: A woman at the Econolodge, 3511 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man was harassing her. The woman said the man had been hiding in the shrubbery and threw a rock at her.
6:31 p.m.: Someone told police Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, was still open with patrons inside serving alcohol during the COVID-19 restrictions.
8:59 p.m.: Police were told about a homeless man who was jumping in front of vehicles on Pescadero Avenue near Paradise Road. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
11:45 p.m.: A homeless woman with a headlamp was going through trash cans in the 400 block of Deerwood Lane. The woman was dropping glass bottles and making a lot of noise. Police checked the area and couldn’t find her.
Saturday
12:57 a.m.: Police were called for a garage fire in the 900 block of Palm Circle. A caller said there was electrical arcing and lot of smoke filling the garage. The fire department was called for the fire and police were asked to assist with a car parked behind the residence that was blocking access.
1:01 a.m.: Someone reported a palm tree on fire between Harding and Eaton Avenues. Another caller said it was in the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue.
3:45 a.m.: A woman said she was woken up by a man screaming outside her house in the 1500 block of Dalehurst Court. When she looked outside there was a man riding away on a bicycle. She also heard a bang she thought was a garbage can being knocked over. The woman told police it was her ex-boyfriend and he put two large dents in her vehicle. She would press charges if police found him. Officers found the man a short time later and arrested him for vandalism.
9:03 a.m.: A woman said her daughter left with her boyfriend to go to Oakland and he threatened her with a handgun. The daughter told her mother to call police and was talking to her mother from the car as her boyfriend didn’t speak English. The daughter told her mother her boyfriend dumped her on the side of the freeway past the Dumbarton Bridge. The daughter said the boyfriend unloaded the handgun after he got in the car. The California Highway Patrol found the daughter on the freeway and police were going to talk to the daughter when she arrived back in Tracy.
12:01 p.m.: Workers at Tracy Vet Clinic, 20 W. Grant Line Road, said a man kept coming into the business harassing them. The man had a bicycle and was harassing people at an auto paint store nearby. Police tried to talk to the man who kept riding away from them.
1:05 p.m.: An employee at Weinerschnitzel, 2870 W. Grant Line Road, said a customer passed a counterfeit $100 bill last night. The employee had the bill and video of the suspect.
2:21 p.m.: Tracy police help San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department deputies search for two men who fled from a truck they pursued on Interstate 205. The truck pulled over and the man ran to a storage yard near a homeless encampment along MacArthur Drive. Officers used a K-9 to search for the man who may have run through a drainage pipe to escape. The dog lost the scent at the drainage pipe and officers called of the search.
4:29 p.m.: A homeless man with a shopping cart was outside Starbucks, 2459 Naglee Road, punching the air and gesturing like he was going to cut his head off. The caller didn’t know if he was on drugs or drunk. The man was last seen near the Starbucks drive-thru.
6:10 p.m.: A caller told police the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th St., was still open as a bar not serving food during the new COVID-19 stay at home order.
6:15 p.m.: A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car near 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road. A driver following the car that struck her said the woman was in the median rolling backwards in the wheelchair when the car struck her. Police said she was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
11:31 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music and people at a home in the 900 block of W. Ninth Street. The caller said this was the 35th time they complained about the house and the activity going on there. Officer issued a warning and the music was turned off.
Friday
2:04 a.m.: A caller reported gunfire in the area of the apartments in the 600 block of School Street. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
5:04 a.m.: Police investigated an alarm at Valley Wine and Liquor, 2242 W. Grant Line Road, and found the fire department on scene with a fire in the business. The fire department said there was a hole in the roof and some of the insulation fell on the floor and started a small fire and the crews were clearing smoke from the building. Police checked and said it didn’t appear anyone tried to burglarize the store.
8:39 a.m.: A person on the 300 block of W. Eaton Avenue said a woman and her dog got into their house through a doggie door and was hiding in the living room. The resident said the woman didn’t seem homeless and was very confused. She left the house when asked and the resident wanted her to be given a trespass warning.
12:34 p.m.: A landlord was assaulted at the Byron Market, 2650 Byron Road, by two women who were tenants. The landlord was bleeding from his mouth and the caller said they had the incident on video. The landlord said he would decide if he wanted to press charges against the women.
3:54 p.m.: Someone crashed a Jeep Wrangler into a tree at Corral Hollow Road and Golden Leaf Lane. The caller pulled over to check on the occupants and said everyone seemed OK. Police checked the area and said the car was gone but there was a tree with fresh damage.
5:03 p.m.: A tractor-trailer truck from Amazon struck three parked cars at Ernest Drive and Toni Lane and left the scene. Police were told the owner of the truck later stopped and was talking to the owners of the vehicles struck. A tow truck was need to take one of the cars away.
9:04 p.m.: Police were called about a power pole that was sparking in the 3900 block of Maison Court. The caller said blue sparks were coming off the top cross section. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were called to the scene, to check the pole.
10:31 p.m.: A woman said security at the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street, grabbed her by the throat and punched her. The dispatcher said they could hear an argument in the background before the woman ended the call. The woman was outside the bar and said employees at the bar threatened to have people come by to assault her. The woman wanted police to stand by while she called an Uber to leave.
Dec. 10
2:54 a.m.: A group of people were going through dumpsters behind Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 2260 W. Grant Line Road, banging on the dumpsters and making a lot of noise and playing loud music. Police stopped and talked to one person behind the business.
5:58 a.m.: A teacher at Jacobson Elementary School, 1750 W. Kavanagh Avenue, called police about concerns of posts being made on an Instagram account saying there will be consequences if a vaccine is taken. Police said there was not a enough information or context to be considered a physical threat but screenshots of the statements were sent to the school resource officers.
12:29 p.m.: Tracy police helped officers from the Sacramento Police Department search for a man on parole in the 500 block of W. Lowell Ave. The man was believed to have stolen a handgun and hunting rifle. Police searched the home and took the man into custody and handed him over to the California Department of Corrections.
2:39 p.m.: A caller said two men were selling alcohol and other items out a black Chevrolet Camaro in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The car was gone when police arrived.
4:27 p.m.: A man was arrested trying to sell fireworks in the Home Depot parking lot, 2461 Naglee Road.
6:15 p.m.: A caller said a “huge pack of children” of about 50 kids were riding bicycles through the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street, supervised by only two adults and one of the kids nearly hit a truck.
10:15 p.m.: A homeless man on a church’s property was looking into the windows of a resident at Heavenly Garden Apartments, 50 E. Grant Line Road. The caller said the man had been given permission by the church to be on their property but had been harassing resident in the apartment complex. Police gave the man a trespass warning to leave the church property.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
