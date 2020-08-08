A man on the 1100 block of Providence Court called police at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone on the Badoo dating site had asked him to send a nude picture of himself, which he did. The man was then informed that the recipient of the photo was going to post it online unless the man sent money through a remittance center.
The man gave police the phone number the person was using and said he had been given until morning to send the payment, but he hadn’t sent the person any money yet.
Tracy police received 1,266 calls for service from July 30 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:14 a.m.: A car was reported on fire in an alleyway between Handstand Way and Mockingbird Lane. Police helped evacuate seven homes near the burning car until firefighters could put out the fire.
6:13 a.m.: A contractor showed up to work at the former 2nd Avenue store, 85 E. 10th St., and found that someone had broken into the site. A window had been smashed and a lock box had been stolen along with a toolbox and other tools. The contractor wanted to meet an officer at the site to take a report.
10:40 a.m.: Someone called and told the police that men were going into a massage business on the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. Police were going to notify city code enforcement about the alleged violation of state and county guidance for personal services businesses.
12:05 p.m.: A black Mercedes S500 was reported as stolen from the parking lot of Golden 1 Credit Union, 3202 W. Grant Line Road. The owner said the keys had been inside the car. The stolen car was involved in an accident at a gas station on Grant Line Road, where it hit a white van and the driver took off without exchanging information. Police listed the car as stolen and said they would follow up with a report.
4:47 p.m.: A resident on the 400 block of East Third Street reported the theft of a green 1996 Nissan Sentra with faded paint.
7 p.m.: Three or four drivers were allegedly doing doughnuts in the parking lot of a warehouse on the 5800 block of West Schulte Road. The person who called was able to hear the cars but not see them. When police checked the area, the cars were gone.
Tuesday
7:31 a.m.: A caller told the police about a person riding a motocross bike through Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave. He was gone when police arrived. Shortly before 9 a.m., someone called again and said the person on the red Honda dirt bike was still riding through the park. A detective noted that two red-and-white dirt bikes had been reported as stolen in Lathrop in July.
9:17 a.m.: A homeless woman staying on the 300 block of Arbor Avenue told the police she had been robbed at gunpoint by an unknown man on a motorcycle around 6 a.m. She said the man took her phone, accused her of having his dog and told her he was a friend of her daughter’s boyfriend. She said she had been hiding since the man left.
9:40 a.m.: A man on the 2100 block of Photinia Drive said he received a notice that someone had applied for unemployment benefits in Colorado using his personal information, and he received an unemployment card in the mail that hadn’t been activated yet. The man said he would talk to the Colorado unemployment agency to cancel the benefits and added that he had received notices of data breaches involving his information. Police advised him to contact the credit bureaus to freeze his credit.
1 p.m.: A man was seen trying to get into a rundown house on the 3000 block of Coventry Lane. The person who called the police said the man had walked over from El Pescadero Park and tried to climb over the fence into the backyard. He left, but the caller suspected he had defecated in the front yard. Police checked the house and said no one had broken in and the man had left the area.
2:41 p.m.: Police were called about a man in a van driving recklessly through a construction zone at Harvest in Tracy, 2655 Henley Parkway. The caller said the man also seemed to be trying to sell ladders, tools and other things to the people working on the apartments. The van was last seen heading toward Grant Line Road.
8:05 p.m.: A woman called and asked for help dealing with a driver without a placard who keeps using a handicapped-accessible parking space at Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave. The woman said she confronted the driver because she uses a wheelchair and needs that spot, and they got into an argument. Police found the other driver still there, and he admitted to parking in the accessible space and asked them to let him go with a warning. Police gave the man a citation.
11:56 p.m.: Someone watching a camera feed called and said a guy wearing a surgical mask and a beanie had just broken into the impound lot and was going through cars at Advance Auto, 1133 W. 11th St. Police arrived and detained one man in a car who was probation for receiving stolen property, identity theft, and taking drugs into a jail or prison.
Monday
12:31 a.m.: A couple of callers in the area near Seventh and E streets said they heard a loud explosion that shook windows and walls. A police officer in the area said it was an aerial fireworks. A caller in the area of S. MacArthur Drive and Hotchkiss Street said the fireworks were still going off.
3:10 a.m.: A resident at Landmark Place Townhomes, 201 E. Grant Line Road said the driver of a pickup truck parked in one of the covered stalls was playing extremely loud music and revving their engine. The caller just wanted police to drive through the parking lot when they had a chance.
7:53 a.m.: Someone called the police about a man who had set up a mattress and a metal gate and was living inside a dumpster area on the 2300 block of Orchard Parkway. The caller said they had yelled at him to leave but he refused to go, even though he might already have been warned about trespassing. Police arrived and gave the man a warning.
8:35 a.m.: An ambulance was called for a man with an ankle injury on the 300 block of Covey Lane. The man had jumped from his second-story balcony after locking himself out.
10:18 a.m.: Police called firefighters to rescue a cat that was stuck in a wooden fence on the 900 block of West Beverly Place. A woman in the neighborhood had already tried to free the cat, but it attacked her when she got close.
4:39 p.m.: Several people called to report a grass fire at the north side of Thoming Park, 1000 Cambridge Place. A resident was able to put out the flames using a garden hose, and the fire department said the fire didn’t seem suspicious and may have started because of the day’s wind and heat.
6:40 p.m.: Police were called after transformers blew up on Lincoln Boulevard between 12th Street and Valerie Lane. A crew from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was sent to sort it out. Another caller in the area reported smelling an electrical fire after hearing the explosion.
7:44 p.m.: Someone told the police that a man had broken the chain off a main fire valve and filled a shopping cart with buckets of water at Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd. The store manager was informed.
Sunday
12:06 a.m. A man was reported to be walking with a flashlight and a siren on the 1400 block of Fairhaven Court. The person who called the police said some neighbors were going outside to see what was going on. Police checked the area around 1 a.m. and couldn’t find the man.
12:48 a.m.: Police received a few complaints about a party at Portuguese Hall, 430 W. Ninth St. One caller said partygoers were speeding and racing through the neighborhood and might have been drinking. Another person who called around 1:30 mentioned loud music. Both callers were willing to sign a formal complaint.
4:11 a.m.: Residents on the 200 block of La Monte Lane told police they had scared off a group of people who left a jack under their vehicle and fled in a silver Mercedes sedan. The person who called said there was a video of the incident.
12:29 p.m.: A man went to Popeye’s Chicken, 2271 W. Grant Line Road, and showed a two-week-old receipt and claimed he didn’t get his fries. The employee who called the police said the man kept telling him to come outside and fight. The man was gone when officers arrived.
2:15 p.m.: Multiple callers reported that a woman drove a dark green Jeep into a fence across 11th Street from the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive, and drove away. One person said the Jeep’s rims were bent and the bumper was torn off. Someone told the police the Jeep pulled into a home on Berg Road, and someone said the woman might have been arguing with a man in another car before the crash. Police found the Jeep and the woman, who they arrested on warrants that included driving on a suspended or revoked license. Police called a tow company and had city workers check on the damaged fence.
8:41 p.m.: A caller said a man without a helmet was driving a loud go-kart in the area of Dove Drive and Raven Street. The caller also told police the driver might have a police scanner. Police sent out a message to watch for the go-kart.
9:20 p.m.: Someone reported that a group of kids had broken into a model home and were throwing a party on the 2200 block of Ellis Town Drive. The caller said the kids were sitting on fences and playing loud music, and they might have something to do with a concert by a local rapper. Police checked and said the model homes were closed. Someone else called an hour later and said she had heard a rap concert was supposed to happen after 10 p.m. in Village Green Park, 2250 Ellis Town Drive. She said the concert hadn’t started, but there were people in the park and more cars were driving up.
Saturday
2:10 a.m.: A driver crashed into a sign set up for the COVID-19 testing site on Jefferson Parkway off 11th Street, damaging both the sign and the vehicle badly. The crash took down a traffic signal pole and a tree as well, but the driver was able to get out and was walking around. A Tracy Unified School District security employee stayed nearby with lights on to make sure the driver was safe until Tracy police arrived. The driver was cited for not having proof of insurance.
4:46 a.m.: A resident on the 2200 block of Tennis Lane said he heard someone trying to start an engine and caught a person tampering with his car. When he stepped outside, the person jumped into another car parked directly behind his and drove away. He was told to file an online report about the damage to his car.
10:20 a.m.: Someone told the police people were partying through the night inside a recreational vehicle parked in the area of Wagtail Drive and Murrelet Street. Police checked on the RV, discovered that the registration had expired, and had it towed from the neighborhood.
2:20 p.m.: A caller at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, asked for an officer’s help getting a group of people to leave the community pool. Police said the group left just as they arrived.
4:24 p.m.: The driver of a 2005 Toyota Prius said the car’s catalytic converter had been stolen in the half-hour it took to finish a shopping trip at 99 Cents Only, 2888 W. Grant Line Road. The driver said a pipe was hanging down from the car.
8:24 p.m.: A caller said fireworks were going off at El Pescadero Park, 301 W. Grant Line Road. He said people in the park had set his tree on fire with fireworks a week earlier. Police checked the park and couldn’t find any fireworks.
9:19 p.m.: A Manteca police sergeant followed a group of about 100 cars from Manteca, where they had been involved in a sideshow and spinning doughnuts, to the Crate & Barrel warehouse at 1705 N. Chrisman Road. The sergeant wanted Tracy officers to help move the group out of the county. After 20 minutes or so, the group left the city, and the Manteca sergeant canceled the request.
Friday
12:10 a.m.: An employee at the Valero gas station, 153 E. 11th St., complained that a homeless man was lying in the employee’s chair behind the station, and he wouldn’t leave. Police gave the man a warning. Around 3:30 a.m., the man allegedly returned to the area with a sleeping bag, and the caller wanted the police to give him a formal trespassing warning. Officers were unable to find him.
7:14 a.m.: An ambulance was called after a motorcycle accident on Valpico Road near Elissagaray Drive. The rider was alert and was taken to the county hospital while his Harley-Davidson was collected by a tow truck.
10:29 a.m.: A caller wanted the police to remove a man who had been living in Costa Park, 1421 Claremont Drive, for a month and was “making a mess.” The information was sent to one of the police department’s neighborhood resource officers.
12:28 p.m.: A woman said someone vandalized the fences in front of her business on the 400 block of Commercial Drive, and she believed it was payback after she reported two motor homes in front of the business and code enforcement put orange violation tags on them. She admitted that she wasn’t sure the damage was done by the people living in the motor homes, but she was worried about leaving the business empty for the weekend. Police assigned officers to extra patrols in the area and advised her to install security cameras as soon as possible.
3:51 p.m.: A caller said a janitor found a broken window at North School, 2875 Holly Drive. Someone had also cut the locks off a storage container and taken about $600 worth of equipment, including a seesaw and other playground gear.
6:21 p.m.: A man making a delivery on the 1100 block of Havenbrook Drive said someone pointed a green laser directly into his eyes from the house next door. The man couldn’t tell whether the laser was attached to a weapon and wanted to talk with an officer.
8:43 p.m.: A front desk clerk at the Best Western, 811 W. Clover Road, reported that a group of eight to 10 people who weren’t registered guests had been escorted out of the pool area and asked to leave, but instead they went to a room registered to a woman who wasn’t there. People started leaving a short time later, and the woman whose name was on the room went to the lobby to talk with the police.
July 30
12:08 a.m.: A caller on the 1100 block of Traditions Street called 911 to report that one of his social media friends was trying to blackmail him. The caller said he had sent a nude photo of himself to the “friend,” who threatened to share it unless the caller gave him money. The caller said he had tried to pay, but the blackmailer wanted more and gave him directions to wire money from a CVS store. The caller said he suspected the blackmailer was pretending to be someone else and might live outside of the country. He talked to officers about the situation and said he had not sent any money yet and would deactivate all his social media accounts.
4:44 a.m.: Two people with black handguns robbed AM-PM, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the men were wearing black masks and black jackets with hoods. The caller said they pushed a customer to the ground and threatened to shoot them. A witness said the suspects left the area in a grey four-door car that was parked near La Plaza and were last seen heading south on Tracy Boulevard. Police asked for a crime scene technician to come to store and collect video and fingerprints.
9:38 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Beverly Place said someone threw an electric lawnmower into the backyard. It was an Ego brand mower, green and gray in color.
3:50 p.m.: A woman said she got a phone call from someone who claimed to be kidnapping someone and cutting off one of the victim’s fingers. She said a person was screaming in the background, and she thought it was a prank call but wanted the police to document it. Police checked the number and said the call appeared to originate in Mexico.
5:24 p.m.: Someone who lives on the 1200 block of Johnson Court said a female neighbor took his car from his driveway and drove it around the block. She parked it across the street, locked it, and took both his phone and his keys, which he had left in the car. He said she was a stranger to him. He grabbed the keys from her hand as she went into her home, but she still had the phone. When officers arrived, the woman gave the phone back and claimed that the license plate on the car was hers and she was “just parking it.” The owner of the car said he didn’t want to press charges. The police talked with him about restraining orders.
7:09 p.m.: About 100 bicyclists were reported to be gathering in the parking lot at Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd.
8:49 p.m.: A community mailbox was found with the back torn off and no mail inside in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Court. A neighbor checked a video surveillance camera and didn’t see anything. The person who reported the problem also told police that the mail carrier stopped at the mailbox briefly but didn’t put any letters inside.
