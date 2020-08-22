A resident at Gateway Station Apartments, 3600 W. Grant Line Road, called Tracy police at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13 to report that he had been scammed by someone on the phone who told him he was at risk because people had hacked his Social Security number and convinced him to buy $6,000 worth of gift cards. The man gave the police department the phone number the scammer had used.
Tracy police received 1,317 calls for service from Aug. 13 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:38 a.m.: An employee at the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd., told police a man and a woman were hanging out in front of the business and wouldn't go away when asked to leave. The employee worried the pair would try to hold up the shop at gunpoint. The people were gone when the police arrived.
9:35 a.m.: A resident of the 500 block of West Emerson Avenue said a homeless man was spending time on his and his neighbor’s properties, making himself comfortable on their lawns. He wanted the police to move the man along. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
10:30 a.m.: An employee at Metro PCS, 3310 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man was lying in front of the business with a big red pillow and was scaring customers. Police talked to the man and give him a warning and had him leave.
1:59 p.m.: The police department received several calls from people wondering whether Tracy residents needed to evacuate because of the wildfires burning in the region. Police advised them there were no evacuation orders for Tracy.
2:11 p.m.: Police were called about a man who had reportedly been living out of vehicle in the back parking lot of Frigard Chiropractic, 404 W. Grant Line Road, for a few months and had sometimes even pitched a tent in the lot. The caller said the employees and clients of the business were scared of him. Police talked to several people and had them leave.
10:15 p.m.: A woman called and said there was a man in just his underwear standing in the middle of the road on the 1400 block of Hoboken Drive. The woman and her husband asked the man if he needed help and the man gave them a number to call. Police spoke with someone who said the man lived on the street nearby and was on dialysis and tended to sleepwalk.
Tuesday
4:32 a.m.: Police were sent to CosmoProf, 804 W. 11th St., after an alarm sounded for a possible broken window. Police found that the front glass door had been smashed and someone was inside a parked car in front of the business. Officers searched the business but didn’t find anyone inside. Public works was called to board up the broken front door, and police didn’t arrest anyone in the car.
7:37 a.m.: The management at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., said a brown Nissan Xterra had been rolled into the parking lot and was not in a designated parking stall. They were going to have it towed, but then they checked the registration and found that the SUV was registered to an owner with the FBI in San Francisco. It hadn’t been reported as stolen, and police tried were unable to contact the registered owner. Safeway management decided to have the SUV towed after all.
8:04 a.m.: A man was reportedly asking people for money at Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 W. 11th St., and then yelling and cursing at them when they refused. Police found the man in front of another business in the same shopping center and gave him a warning.
10:59 a.m.: A group of six people was riding dirt bikes on Plasencia Fields, 2500 Krohn Road. A Tracy police officer stopped one of the riders and had someone come to pick up the dirt bike.
2:11 p.m.: A woman said she had lost her $11,000 engagement ring at her house on the 1900 block of Pheasant Run Court, and she thought she might have accidentally thrown it away. Her insurance company was requiring a police report. Police couldn’t reach the woman and left her a message to call back or file an online report.
7:07 p.m.: Someone ordered $113 worth of pizza from Pizza Hut, 720 W. 11th St., with a stolen credit card, and the owner of the credit card told police the name of the person who had picked up the order, according to an employee at the store. The manager said they had more info and a video of the person who picked up the pizzas. The credit card owner said she had already canceled her card and filed a dispute with the bank and just wanted to know what steps to take next.
Monday
1:11 a.m.: Someone at the Del Ray Arms Apartments, 1106 Walnut St., called police about the smell of smoke in the area. Police received several calls reporting smoke and possible fires as wildfires burned to the south and west of Tracy.
12:54 a.m.: A resident of the 700 block of Yellowstone Court complained about a loud party in the area and offered to sign a complaint. Police told the people having the party to keep it down and gave them a warning.
5:10 a.m.: A caller said someone got into their garage during the night and rummaged through it, taking car keys, a stun gun and a gate remote.
12:25 p.m.: An employee at Chevron, 755 S. Tracy Blvd., found a small bag of what he thought was methamphetamine inside the gas station. Police collected the bag for destruction at the station.
3:11 p.m.: The community mailbox at Tracy Sunrise Apartments, 1609 Lincoln Blvd., was broken into. Extra patrols were requested for the area. About an hour later, community mailboxes were also reported to have been broken into on the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive.
6:08 p.m.: A woman was caught on the Tracy High School campus, 315 E. 11th St., and an alarm was sounding from the agriculture building where a screen was broken off and a window was open. The woman was seen riding away from the building on a bike through the campus. The woman told the caller she had hopped a fence to pick some flowers, but the caller said there were no flowers on the high school campus. Police checked and couldn’t find her.
Sunday
1:23 a.m.: Someone reported gunshots in the area of Barcelona Drive and Pedro Lane. The person didn’t think they sounded like fireworks.
8:52 a.m.: A man was reportedly sitting in front of his room at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., shouting and making noises. The person who called the police thought the man might have been drinking and wanted to talk with an officer.
9:49 a.m.: A woman was reportedly going around the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, knocking on guest room doors and setting off fire alarms in the building. The woman left and was last seen heading toward a gas station. Employees wanted police to find the woman and warn her against trespassing, because they thought she would return and try to get into rooms. Police checked the area but couldn’t find her.
11:37 a.m.: A caller said two women were fighting at El Pescadero Park, 301 W. Grant Line Road. Both women were yelling at each other and one of them had a dog. Police checked the area and couldn’t find them.
4:17 p.m.: Police were called about a man who was reportedly smoking something and charging a cellphone behind the 11th Street Laundromat, 824 W. 11th St. The caller could see the man through a remote camera and wanted the police to tell him he was trespassing. Police told the caller they or someone else would have to tell him to leave in person first, and the caller replied that they had already given a trespassing warning and had been doing so for years. Police said they would add extra patrols in the area as time allowed and emailed a note to the neighborhood resource officers about the trespassing warnings.
8:37 p.m.: A caller said a man appeared to be passed out in an SUV near the McDonald’s drive-thru, 2820 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the man wasn’t moving and his head was down. Police checked and said the man was suffering from heat exhaustion and an ambulance was on the way.
Saturday
1:25 a.m.: Police were called to Leia’s Restaurant Lounge Nightclub, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, for an argument in the parking lot. The bar was allegedly refusing to let a couple of people in because they had been drinking in their car. The people got upset and started to do burnouts and doughnuts and throw bottles in the parking lot with about 20 people around. The police were told they were in a silver Mustang and might be from out of town. The car was gone when police arrived.
3:25 a.m.: A resident called police and said someone had just driven by and egged a home on the 500 block of Glenbriar Circle. The caller said someone had already egged the house once and returned within five minutes to do it again. The caller asked for extra police patrols through the night for the neighborhood. At 11:34 a.m., police were told that cars parked at two homes on the 2900 block of Frank Brown Drive had about 20 eggs thrown at them sometime between 1 and 3 a.m. The residents guessed it may have been kids who hang out a nearby park at night. Police told them to call if they saw kids in the park at night.
6:43 a.m.: A person reported that a man was asleep in the caller’s car parked on the 1800 block of Ashland Drive. The caller had left the car unlocked at night, and the man appeared to be drunk and was lying halfway inside the car. The caller tried to wake the man, who said he didn’t know where he was. Police arrived and gave the man a ride to a nearby shopping center where he could wait for someone to pick him up.
1:44 p.m.: Someone complained about a man living in a white van in the middle of a field in the Bow Tie area off Sixth Street and Central Avenue. The caller said the man was selling bicycles there and had made a camp with trash all over the area. The police sent a message to the code enforcement division to check on the man.
6:18 p.m.: Police received several calls about a field on fire at Linne Road and South MacArthur Drive. Callers said the fire was burning very close to several parked trucks. Police said it was a large area on fire and they would be tied up for some time.
Friday
3:39 a.m.: Police were called to the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., where a man with an arm injury was said to be creating a disturbance. The man reportedly refused to put on a mask and used a racial slur in reference to other people in the lobby.
6:30 a.m..: A man allegedly stole a green-and-gray four-wheeler from Tracy Motorsports, 3255 Auto Plaza Way. The caller said it wasn’t clear how the man got into the business, but he busted through a gate as he left.
7:45 a.m.: A person reported that 150 rounds of ammunition, worth about $300, had been lost in transit while being shipped by FedEx from Yucaipa in San Bernardino County to Gustine in Merced County.
12:07 p.m.: Police responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street for a report of a woman on fire. The woman appeared to have dropped a cigarette and briefly caught herself on fire. The fire was out before police and firefighters arrived, and an ambulance took the woman to the hospital.
3:25 p.m.: A grandparent wanted to speak with the police about a 14-year-old grandson who had skipped class and used drugs in the past, according to his school. At the caller’s request, an officer spoke with the youth about the dangers of smoking marijuana.
5:42 p.m.: A woman who lives on the 1100 block of Chaplin Way told the police she believed a neighbor had been shooting BBs at her cats when they wandered onto his property or walked on the fence dividing their yards. The woman said she takes in stray cats and cares for them on her property, and the neighbor was upset about the cats defecating in his yard. When questioned, she said she hadn’t actually seen her neighbor shoot a cat, nor did any of the cats have injuries.
8:54 p.m.: The Stockton Police Department sideshow task force told Tracy police about a possible sideshow headed to Sonic Drive-In, 3080 N. Naglee Road. Someone in an unmarked police car said there were about 30 cars already there. About 20 minutes later, police said the parking lot was full in front of the Target store. Police stopped and warned the driver of a Ford Mustang.
Aug. 13
1:55 a.m.: Drivers on Interstate 205 called police to report a house fire just south of the freeway. Firefighters were initially unsure whether if it was a house fire or something burning next to the sound wall near Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. When they found the fire, they told the police it was in a homeless encampment between the freeway and the sound wall.
5:02 a.m.: A caller at the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th St., said a man had been beaten bloody and was unconscious. The caller said the man had been attacked while he was sleeping by another man who walked into the room and hit him with his fists. Other people in the room said the attacker left on a motorcycle and might not have been wearing a helmet. The man was taken by an ambulance for treatment, and the highway patrol and sheriff’s office were notified about the suspect.
12:26 p.m.: A resident at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, said a neighbor kept throwing eggs on his property. He said he had never spoken with her. Police counseled the man about the incident.
3:01 p.m.: Someone asked for extra patrols at night and on the weekends after a woman was allegedly assaulted and kids were seen hanging out and “huffing butane” at Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. The person didn’t think the kids lived in the area.
5:22 p.m. A woman said she received a message on Instagram from a man who threatened to kill her and her dog and had also threatened other women. She said she wasn’t taking the threat seriously, but she did want to document the incident, and she had already blocked him on all her social media accounts.
11:31 p.m.: A man told the police he caught six people with face masks and hoodies trying to break into his trailer on the 4300 block of Glenbrook Drive. Neighbors were turning on porch lights, and the man said he had a video of the attempted break-in.
