Employees at Mel’s Diner, 2986 W. Grant Line Road, called Tracy Police Department at 9:14 a.m. Friday after they found a man who appeared to have broken into the restaurant, even though all of the doors were locked.
Police talked with the man, who said he was asleep in the bathroom when the restaurant closed, and after he woke up he didn’t want to set off the alarm, so he slept inside overnight, and also helped himself to a soda and cooked some chicken.
Police gave the man a trespassing warning and told him to stay away from the restaurant.
Tracy police received 1,156 calls for service from April 16 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:45 a.m.: A passerby said there was shattered glass and the lights were on at the FedEx Office store, 2116 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said there were two vehicles parked by the building. An alarm company said FedEx was sending security to the building. A security officer across from the building said he saw a gray Honda in the area and two people running across the street. An officer saw two kids running near a bank branch and stopped them. The kids were turned over to their parents.
4:19 a.m.: A woman said her husband ran off two or three people who were trying to break into their pickup truck on the 1300 block of Montgomery Lane. The people ran to a dark two-door car and went toward Lammers Road. Police checked the area but the car was gone.
2:13 p.m.: A resident on the 1700 block of Ray Wise lane said he received an email with an old password he used to use that was trying to extort bitcoin. He said he didn’t lose any money or bitcoin but he still wanted to talk with an officer.
3:08 p.m.: A man told police he got a text showing body parts and a call from someone speaking Spanish who told him that if he didn’t pay up in 10 minutes, they were going to kill him. The man said that he asked the Spanish speaker to speak in English instead and they texted him photos of weapons and photos of what looked like drug cartel killings. The man suspected it was a hoax and an attempt to get money out of him. Police checked the number online, and although it wasn’t associated with any reported scams, other numbers in the area code had numerous scam reports. An officer tried calling the number and recording said the number wasn't currently in use.
10:10 p.m.: A truck driver called 911 complaining that he was “super hungry” and the employees at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, wouldn’t allow him to walk through the drive-thru to order food. The dispatcher advised him to go to a different restaurant that would serve him. Jack in the Box then called the police because the man was standing outside the drive-thru window and wouldn’t go away.
Tuesday
4:58 a.m.: A caller said a man wearing a surgical mask was using a flashlight to look into vehicles on the 300 block of West Mount Diablo Avenue. Police couldn’t find the man.
10:01 a.m.: A person told police they thought a homeless man was responsible for a dumpster fire the previous day behind a business on the 2200 block of Grant Line Road. The person didn’t know the man’s name but said the police had given him a trespassing warning at the business before.
11:10 a.m.: A woman said she went to dump trash on the 2300 block of Orchard Parkway and was scared by a homeless man sleeping in the dumpster area. Police found the man and gave him a warning about living in the dumpsters.
1:37 p.m.: Someone apparently broke in and stole most of the stock at the American Style Furniture store, 1005 Pescadero Ave. The back door had been pried open, and there were no video cameras or alarms at the store. A worker at the store told police they would need time to make a complete inventory of what was stolen.
2:42 p.m.: A caller said a man was using a marker to scrawl graffiti on a wall of Tracy Flooring, 104 W. 11th St. The man was last seen walking east on 11th Street with a bag that might have held markers. Police found unreadable graffiti written with a marking pen in the alley and around the business.
5:48 p.m.: A rider was allegedly driving a white quad bike over the grass in Ceciliani Park, 1600 Cypress Drive.
9:36 p.m.: Police were called to Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd., after a man who bought food stayed inside the restaurant to eat his food. Employees and other customers were asking the man to leave but he wouldn't go.
Monday
12:30 a.m.: Police were told about a dumpster fire spreading to the building that houses Dhaba Indian Cuisine, 2242 W. Grant Line Road. They notified the fire department.
5:39 a.m.: A resident on the 2100 block of Cooper Road said a man tried to steal a bicycle from a nearby home, but he dropped it and ran off when the resident’s daughter confronted him. Police searched the area but didn’t find the man.
6:43 a.m.: A 1994 Honda Accord was reported as stolen overnight from a home in the 1500 block of Bondy Lane. The car had aftermarket doors, chrome wheel rims and faded rear window tinting.
9:15 a.m.: A homeless man threatened an employee at the Shell gas station, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd., after an abandoned vehicle that had been parked behind the business for two weeks was towed away. The man, who was driving a maroon pickup truck with a mattress on top, allegedly told the employee she “better watch out.” The employee told the police she was afraid for her safety, and the business asked for extra police patrols and wanted the man given a trespassing warning if he returned.
10:07 a.m.: Someone called about a homeless man who was urinating in the parking lot of the Twilight Zone Smoke Shop, 1391 W. 11th St., and refusing to leave. Police talked to the man and had him move along.
12:44 p.m.: Police were called to Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive, for a report of a man wearing all black carrying a bottle of Hennessy and yelling. The person who reported him told the police the man hid the bottle of alcohol when officers arrived.
5:23 p.m.: A caller said a person had been caught on video stealing packages from the porch of a home on the 2900 block of Loreto Court. Police told the caller to file an online report.
8:02 p.m.: A woman at Auto Zone, 1122 W. 11th St., said someone used her and her husband’s debit card to fraudulently purchase $1,200 worth of car parts online. She wanted to speak to an officer.
Sunday
12:13 a.m.: A caller told the police about someone they thought was stealing rims off a car at 11th Street Liquors, 18 E. 11th St. The caller said two small four-door sedans were parked next to each other and one wheel was off one of the cars. Police found someone who appeared to be working on a car south of the liquor store and detained one person and had one car towed away.
7:17 a.m.: Someone reported the theft of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck overnight on the 300 block of Cecilio Way.
8:16 a.m.: A caller said someone broke into three vehicles on the 2700 bock of Baigorry Court and stole the urn that held her ex-husband’s ashes. The brass eagle urn, which she said was worth $500, was in a white Ford pickup truck. The burglars also rummaged through a Saturn Vue and Toyota Corolla. None of the vehicles was damaged, and the owners thought the doors might have been left unlocked.
9:25 a.m.: A man called the police and said a woman on a pink bike started yelling at him and threatened to kill him while he was out walking on the 1000 block of Renown Drive. The dispatcher could hear the woman in the background of the call. The woman eventually rode off, and police checked the area but couldn’t find her.
10:01 a.m.: Someone opened and emptied a community mailbox on the 900 block of Wilamette Court. The caller wasn’t sure how much the culprit had damaged the mailbox but said the back of the box was wide open. A video recording showed a white vehicle that the police noted might be related to a similar mailbox theft in the area.
2:21 p.m.: Someone reported people living in an abandoned fifth-wheel trailer in the parking lot of Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd.
8:01 p.m.: A resident on the 1400 block of Valerie Lane told police she thought her neighbors were egging her house. She wanted an officer to look at the egg smeared on the wall.
8:42 p.m.: A caller at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, said some youths were setting off firecrackers and bottle rockets in a driveway at the complex. The group reportedly drove off toward Corral Hollow Road in a black Infiniti G35.
Saturday
1:51 a.m.: A caller said a man on a bike was looking into cars with a flashlight at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive. The caller hadn’t seen the man in the neighborhood before and said he was hiding behind a dumpster. Police found the man and spoke with his mother, who said he lived at the complex but couldn’t remember the unit number. Police arrested the man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.
5:04 a.m.: A man walking past Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said he heard a woman screaming for help near a parked tractor trailer with red lights on inside. Police checked the cab, which appeared to be empty, and talked to the owner, who stepped out of his room at the motel.
9:29 a.m.: Appliances were stolen from a house on the 2300 block of Ostera Street. The caller said the homeowners had just received the keys and arrived at their new house to find water damage, appliances missing and damage to the carpet. The caller, who was waiting to speak with an officer to file a report, said the burglars got in through the garage on Friday.
12:30 p.m.: A resident on the 2900 block of Rugby Court found an old shotgun shell round in the backyard and put it on the front porch for the police to pick up. The officer said the shotgun round was unused and unrusted and didn’t raise any suspicions.
3:22 p.m.: Someone called and complained about homeless people who argued and let their dogs bark all day along the sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave.
4:44 p.m.: Police were called to a head-on collision at Lincoln Boulevard and Michelle Avenue. Both vehicles were badly damaged but no one was hurt. One person was cited on suspicion of driving without a license.
4:46 p.m.: A caller said their Toyota Sequoia’s catalytic converter was stolen while the SUV was parked at FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th St.
9:37 p.m.: A resident on the 1700 block of Egret Drive wanted to sign a complaint about neighbors yelling and screaming and doing doughnuts in the neighborhood almost every day. The resident said the other people had been drinking ever since everyone was ordered to shelter in place.
Friday
1:35 a.m.: A caller said a man appeared to be trying to get into the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2025 Holly Drive. The man was pulling on the church doors and was later hanging out on the front porch of the church and “bouncing around.”
7:46 a.m.: Three trays of mail were taken from the loading dock of the Tracy Post office, 125 W. Ninth St. A maintenance worker saw a man with a white Nissan Ultima take the trays at about 6:30 a.m. but thought he was a postal employee. The post office didn’t have cameras recording the area, and no one got the license plate number. Police gave information about the theft to a postal inspector.
11:57 a.m.: A caller said their brother-in-law accidentally shot himself in the leg at a home in the 1800 block of Paradise Valley Court. The caller said they had the gun and had taken it apart. An ambulance took the man to San Joaquin General Hospital, where he was treated and released about an hour and a half later.
12:12 p.m.: A former employee of Van’s Ace Hardware, 2695 N. Tracy Blvd., started a commotion in the store, saying she was contagious and coughing and then licking packets of seeds and throwing them at employees. The caller wanted to speak to an officer about the incident.
2:58 p.m.: An older white pickup truck with white lettering across the windshield was doing doughnuts for several minutes on Baigorry Court and was last seen heading toward Valpico Road. A message went out to officers about the truck.
4:43 p.m.: A resident on the 1100 block of Palomino Court said a neighbor threatened to shoot their dog if it went through their fence again. The resident told police it was part of an ongoing issue about the fence between the two homes. The neighbor denied making the threat. The neighbor said the fence was in bad shape and they would be working on repairing it.
April 16
2:11 a.m.: Employees at Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man and a woman were causing trouble after trying to pay for a meal with a counterfeit $100 bill. The man wanted it back, and the woman was reportedly upset because she wanted someone to buy her crystal meth. The employees said they still had the counterfeit bill and the couple had gone out to the parking lot. The two left before the police arrived.
4:17 a.m.: A caller reported hearing four gunshots in the area of 11th Street and Crossroads Drive. A second caller said they heard five gunshots and the sound of a car leaving. The first caller thought the shots came from a nearby park or possibly the Tracy Sports Complex. Police checked the area but didn’t find anything.
7:14 a.m.: Someone reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen off a Toyota Prius on the 900 block of Taft Avenue.
10:57 a.m.: An employee at Nohr’s RV Center, 2450 Toste Road, said a catalytic converter had been taken off one of the recreational vehicles.
12:07 p.m.: A driver in a SUV in a field north of the shopping center on the 1900 block of West 11th Street was allegedly trying to run over a homeless man who had smashed one of the SUV’s windows with a rock. The caller said the driver got out of the SUV and threw the rock at the man, then got back into the SUV and headed north, and the man walked in the opposite direction. An officer stopped him, and another officer found the SUV near the mall entrance. The caller, who was watching from a nearby home, offered the police a video of part of the confrontation. The driver didn’t want to press charges for the broken window, but the police took down information on the driver and the homeless man.
1:21 p.m.: A caller said two people in a black two-door car with the doors open were performing a sideshow at Holly Drive and Kavanagh Avenue. Police checked but couldn’t find the car. About four hours later, police were called to the area again about a car doing doughnuts in the intersection with the doors open and someone video recording it.
6:56 p.m.: A homeless man walked out with a tip jar, soda and water from Five Guys, 2970 W. Grant Line Road. Police stopped the man near another restaurant in the area. He was cited and released.
10:45 p.m.: A woman called the police and said someone knew her password and sent her an email telling her to send $2,000 or they would release videos of her masturbating to everyone she knew. She said there weren’t any such videos, but she still wanted to report the situation. Police warned her not to send any money and advised her to change her password and block the sender of the email.
