A man carrying a jacket that was on fire was seen walking east along Grant Line Road toward Parker Avenue at 3:02 p.m. on May 28, and he reportedly threw the jacket toward the fire station on the corner of Grant Line and Parker. Police found the man, and he told an officer that his jacket “magically combusted,” so he took it to the fire department so firefighters could extinguish the blaze.
Tracy police received 1,309 calls for service from May 28 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:28 a.m.: A man said a driver pulled out of a house on Grant Line Road just east of Paradise Road and circled him, yelling racial slurs. At one point, he said, the driver stopped in the middle of the road. He said he worked at a nearby business and wanted the police to check the area for the driver. Police said the vehicle was gone when they arrived.
7:34 a.m.: Someone contacted the police about a text from an unknown person who claimed to have pornographic pictures of him in an effort to extort money. He said he hadn’t given pictures to anyone and just wanted the incident documented.
8:06 a.m.: A caller said someone had stolen his 2000 Chevy S10 pickup from the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St., where he had parked it on Friday. Police notified the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task force.
11:24 a.m.: A Mercedes CLA 250 was reportedly vandalized sometime during the night at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. The car’s front and back windows were smashed and the tires were slashed. The caller had no idea who vandalized the car.
3:35 p.m.: A man reportedly stole a motorized scooter worth about $500 from Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road. The man put the scooter into a silver Mercedes GL 450 and was last seen heading toward Grant Line Road. Police were given the license plate number of the car.
4:45 p.m.: An electric skateboard worth about $1,000 was reported as stolen from a shopping center on the 2100 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The caller, who had already filed an online report, said there were surveillance cameras in the shopping center but the owners would only release the footage to law enforcement.
7:11 p.m.: Police were called about a naked man with a white blanket sitting on the railroad tracks at Byron and Corral Hollow roads, just north of the Safeway parking lot. The caller said that when the wind blew, the man was completely exposed. Earlier in the evening, someone had called the police about a naked man on a sheet on the tracks behind Orchard Supply Hardware. The person said the man went in front of Safeway and was throwing food around and talking to himself. Police checked on the man, noted that he didn’t appear to be unwell, and moved him along.
Tuesday
12:41 a.m.: A broken window was reported at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd. A sensor in the store’s pharmacy sounded the alarm, and police checked and said it appeared no one had gone into the building. Four people were believed to have been involved in the vandalism.
1:09 a.m.: Security for Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., reported seeing two people break in through the front door using a crowbar around the same time as the vandalism at the other Walgreens store. Police checked inside and didn’t find anyone. Workers were called to board up a large hole in the door.
8:08 a.m.: Police were called to Mount Oso Park, 2025 Tahoe Circle, where a man had “set up camp” in the park and was allegedly shouting at neighbors. Police sent an email to a code enforcement officer and noted that the man had several restraining orders requiring that he stay 300 yards away from certain people in the Kagehiro Drive area. He was given a warning.
10:50 a.m.: Someone broke into a cash register and took $55 at Save Mart Supermarkets, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. The store was open, and there was a video of the theft.
12:02 p.m.: A woman allegedly tried to pass a fraudulent check at Bank of Stockton, 1175 N. Tracy Blvd., and then returned at 2:28 p.m. and tried again. Tellers at the bank told the woman there was something wrong with her card and they were trying to fix it while they called the police. Officers arrived and the woman ran from the bank. She was detained on 12th Street near a medical center and then released pending further investigation.
4:05 p.m.: The police were told that a man wrapped in a white sheet was trying to break into an ATM and start a fire in a trash can at Oak Valley Bank, 1034 N. Central Ave. The bank manager said the man had walked west on 11th Street. An officer spoke with the man, who said he had withdrawn cash from the ATM.
5:57 p.m.: A worker at the AM-PM mini-mart, 550 W. Valpico Road, said a man called saying he was from Oakland and was looking for places to loot. Police told the AM-PM worker to report any suspicious activity and explained that officers had added extra patrols.
8:41 p.m.: Someone saw two teens climbing on the roof of Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Ave. The caller said the teens were wearing masks, but it was too dark to tell what they looked like. An officer spoke with one kid walking away from the school, who the caller said was not one of the climbers, and meanwhile the officer saw two other kids leave the campus.
Monday
Police received numerous calls throughout the day about a social media post claiming there was going to be rioting and looting in Tracy, particularly at Target, 2800 Naglee Road. Residents also called throughout the day about seeing unfamiliar groups of people gathering in different parts of the city. No actual violence or looting was reported.
2:49 a.m.: Police responded to a glass-break alarm at BevMo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road. Officers found broken glass at the front of the store. They tried to contact a store manager and called a crew to board up the broken windows.
7:52 a.m.: Someone at the West Side Irrigation District, 1320 N. Tracy Blvd., said a back window of their building had been broken and there was a bullet hole in a front window. Someone at the office had called police about a hour earlier to complain about a shirtless man who had been hanging around for a day or so. They also reported hearing glass break but didn’t see anything at the time. The man had cleaned up his mess and moved along. Police took a report on the incident.
9:45 a.m.: A caller said three of the tires on their daughter’s vehicle had been slashed at their home on the 300 block of East Third Street. The caller said her daughter had posted a social media message on Sunday saying “looting is not OK” and they thought the vandalism might be backlash from the post.
12:05 p.m.: One of 80 vehicles reported as stolen from a San Leandro car dealership was tracked by GPS to the 200 block of Mount Hamilton Drive. Tracy police contacted the San Leandro police, who confirmed that the car, a white 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with dealer plates, had been stolen. The Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force was sent to check on the car.
3:44 p.m.: A man had been reported going in and out of a vacant home for sale on the 500 block of West 10th Street. He said no one should be there. Police were given the code to enter the home if they needed to search, and they found one man and arrested him in the backyard during a search of the property.
4:59 p.m.: A man called about people living in a box behind his home on the 2600 block of Cabrillo Drive. He said they were in a fenced-off canal that runs north from Grant Line Road between Cabrillo Drive and Entrada Way. Neighborhood resource officers were asked to check it out.
9:57 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone setting off fireworks on the 1900 block of Knollcrest Lane.
Sunday
12:39 a.m.: Someone reported hearing gunshots in the area of Corral Hollow Road and Cypress Drive. A police officer said the sounds were made by fireworks. Later on, police received more calls about gunshots from Banff Court and Foothill Ranch Drive.
7:52 a.m.: A caller reported seeing a man wearing a brown jacket break a window and go into Fast Auto Loans, 504 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the man was still inside. Police arrived and found a broken window at the northeast corner of the building. They surrounded the building and searched it with a police dog. One man was detained inside and taken into custody. Police contacted the business owners, who sent a handyman to board up the window.
9:50 a.m.: A person on the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue said someone stole a walkie-talkie and a casino player card out of a vehicle. Police told the person to file an online report.
1:04 p.m.: A man and a woman bypassed the COVID-19 line at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and walked straight into the store. The person who called the police said they started yelling and got in his face when he told them to stop. They said they were there to buy diapers, and they initially refused to leave. After a minute or two, they went to sit in a white minivan parked in the fire lane in front of the store, saying they would wait for the police to arrive, but they drove away a few minutes later.
2:24 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was swinging a chain around and smashed a window at North Pole Gas, 574 W. Grant Line Road. Police called the gas station and were told that someone had thrown a brick through the window. A witness said the man had taken off his shirt and was hiding behind a chiropractor’s office across from the California Highway Patrol office. Police detained one man and planned to write a report on the incident.
4:49 p.m. A resident on the 1400 block of Ray Harvey Drive complained about a next-door neighbor he said had been throwing alcohol bottles into his yard. Police talked with a neighbor, who said they didn’t drink and neither did their teenage children. Police suggested talking with their children just in case.
8:13 p.m.: A caller said some new residents on the 400 block of Primrose Court were spinning doughnuts in the street and smoking marijuana, and there were black tire marks all over the street. The caller gave the police the car’s license plate number.
10:35 p.m.: Employees at Jack in the Box, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, called and said a drunken man at the drive-thru window was demanding food. The man left but returned a short time later with a six-pack of beer. The employees locked themselves inside the restaurant and said the man was yelling at them and wobbling as he walked. He was last seen heading south. Officers searched the area but didn’t find him.
Saturday
12:29 a.m.: Someone reported hearing three gunshots in the area of South and West streets. An officer in the police station parking lot could see aerial fireworks going off, and another officer in the area could hear the fireworks but couldn’t pinpoint where they were coming from.
2:20 a.m.: Police were called to Taco Bell, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd., after a customer allegedly opened the window at the drive-thru and threw a bar of soap at an employee. The employee didn’t want an ambulance, and there was no damage to the restaurant. Police were given a license plate number and asked to give a no-trespassing warning to the three women in the car if they found them.
8:37 a.m.: A caller said that the neighbors around Mount Oso Park, 2025 Tahoe Circle, were getting ready to organize a protest against the presence of a man who pees in front of people, throws trash around, orders food deliveries, drinks alcohol and yells at children who try to play in the park. Police assured the caller they were well aware of the man and would put in a call for service. The man was gone from the park when police arrived.
11:59 a.m.: The parent of a 17-year girl said someone claiming to be her “sugar daddy” had sent her an $800 mobile check but then said he wanted it back. He allegedly threatened to go after the family if the money wasn’t returned. Police said it was a scam through Twitter and someone should notify Twitter about the fraudulent account.
3:27 p.m.: A man reportedly tried to cash a fake check at Chivamex Soccer, 319 W. 11th St. The person who called was watching the man on a video surveillance feed and saw him jump across the counter to the employee’s side, but he didn’t touch the employee or take anything. The employee said the man got mad because the store wouldn’t accept the check, which had been ripped in half and taped back together, and then the employee tripped a hold-up alarm. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
3:32 p.m.: Several people reported street flooding as a thunderstorm rolled across Tracy. A car was reported to be stuck in the water in the middle of the street at Meadow Lark Lane and Sequoia Boulevard.
9:19 p.m.: Police received several calls about rumors of possible looting and rioting that might take place in Tracy. The callers told the police they had seen posts on various social media platforms. One post talked about a protest that was planned for the area around 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road on Sunday. Police were asked for extra patrols around Target because of a couple cars hanging out nearby.
Friday
9:16 a.m.: Someone reported that their purple Schwinn boy’s bike had been stolen from in front of Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the store had cameras and he would wait for an officer to arrive.
10:36 a.m.: A man was allegedly refusing to pay or get off the bus at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St. An officer had him leave the bus and gave him a warning.
12:22 p.m.: A caller from Tracy Toyota, 2895 Naglee Road, said 15 former employees were protesting on the sidewalk with a large, inflatable rat that might be on the dealership’s property. The caller wanted to make sure the rat stayed off the property. Police checked and said the protesters were gone.
2:10 p.m.: Police were called to Walmart, 3010 W Grant Line Road, to speak with a man who had allegedly been living out of a car in the parking lot and harassing customers. The caller wanted the police to warn the man to stop bothering customers or the store would kick him out of the parking lot. Police weren’t able to find him.
6:31 p.m.: A caller from Bottoms Up Espresso, 2355 W. Grant Line Road, said an older man with no shirt almost got hit by a car, threw a bag at a passing vehicle, and at one point started “humping a pole.” Police found the man across the street and talked with him and let him go.
11:03 p.m.: Three guests at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone was knocking on doors trying to sell methamphetamine. Police found the man on the second floor of the motel and discovered that he was wanted by Oakland Police Department. They arrested him on a felony warrant for transporting a controlled substance.
May 28
10:27 a.m.: Someone reported that a Honda Accord had been parked on Dominique Drive between Eastlake Circle and Basque Drive for several days and appeared to be abandoned. Police learned that the car had been reported as stolen from Dorset Lane on May 21.
1:28 p.m.: Someone reported seeing an injured mountain lion on Hansen Road near Interstate 205. The sighting was two hours old by the time the person called the police, who notified animal control.
4:23 p.m.: A person at Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 W. 11th St., reported that a man with a baby was acting suspiciously, claiming that he wanted to withdraw some money because the White House had sent him a letter informing him that $1,200 had been deposited in his bank account. The bank staff looked at the letter, which appeared to be similar to other bogus letters that people had taken to the bank, and told the man that no money had been deposited into his account.
7:53 p.m.: Police went to the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road, where a woman had crashed her car into a pole. She did not appear to be seriously injured, but the crash knocked out the power to the traffic signal at the nearby intersection, and her car had to be towed.
9:40 p.m.: A woman reported hearing two gunshots near the intersection of First and B streets, followed by the sound of a person screaming, followed by another gunshot. Police noted that she had probably heard fireworks.
