A person on the 1600 block of Parker Avenue called Tracy police at 8:44 p.m. Monday to report that an elderly uncle had gone missing and apparently wandered off.
The family realized that nobody had seen the man since about 2 p.m., and he was known to walk around the city by himself. Police checked the places where he was likely to go, alerted other public safety agencies, and also put out a notice on Facebook asking the public to call if he was spotted.
A school resource officer at Kimball High School, about 4 miles away from the man’s home, found the man Tuesday afternoon and reunited him with his family.
Tracy police received 1,207 calls for service from Feb. 27 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
5:02 a.m.: A woman on the 1200 block of Mamie Anderson Lane said her 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander had been stolen from her garage sometime during the night. She said the keys were in the car but the garage had a security code that nobody else should have known.
7:50 a.m.: A caller told police about an ongoing problem with multiple people living in two recreational vehicles parked across the street from the caller's business on the 2800 block of Auto Plaza Drive. The caller said people arrived and left frequently. Police checked the RVs and found and cited a person who had a warrant.
8:18 a.m.: Someone painted graffiti on a speed monitor placed on Central Avenue. Pictures of the tagging were emailed to the police department, and the trailer was taken to the city service yard for cleaning before it was sent back out.
10:26 a.m.: A man stole two Samsung cellphones from a business on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Someone was showing the phones to the man when he ran out with them. He was last seen running toward Tracy Boulevard. Police checked the area and didn’t find him.
1:10 p.m.: Staff members at Hirsch Elementary School called the police because they suspected a substitute employee was intoxicated and they were sending her home. The woman had a vehicle in the parking lot and the staff feared she might try to drive off. A police officer checked the woman and said she had been drinking. An Uber was called to drive her home to Livermore.
7:10 p.m.: A caller said that two teen boys — one wearing an orange construction outfit, the other in all black, and both with flashing light collars around their necks — were walking around the neighborhood of Eureka Way and Kapareil Drive and ducking behind cars when they saw the caller watching. The caller was concerned because of recent vehicle burglaries in the area. Police checked the area but didn’t find them.
7:18 p.m.: A woman parked a white SUV at Ritter Family Ballpark, 2001 Bessie Ave., and got out and yelled for someone to call the police because she had just been stabbed. The person who called the police said the woman claimed that the passenger in the SUV stole her keys and attacked her. Both women got back into the SUV and left the park. The caller told police the woman did not show any visible signs of having been stabbed. Based on a description of the passenger, officers checked a nearby home and several hotels on 11th Street, but they didn’t find her.
Monday
7:54 a.m.: A person at RAD Motor Cars, 450 W. Grant Line Road, called police to report that a Ford F-250 crew cab truck had been stolen off the lot, and whoever stole the truck apparently left a U-Haul box truck in a neighboring parking lot. Someone from Van’s Ace Hardware, which is nearby at 2695 N. Tracy Blvd., called two hours later to report that someone had stolen a truck from that business.
2:53 p.m.: Someone reported that an employee at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road, was punched by an unknown assailant as the worker walked out to his car. The assailant and another man in a Nissan Altima were described as having tattoos and wearing blue plaid shirts and blue bandanas, and they allegedly almost ran the victim over before stopping to ask if he was connected to a gang and then punching him in the face.
3:33 p.m.: Someone flagged down an officer after finding a man passed out in a wheelchair at Second Street and Central Avenue. The officer called for an ambulance, which took the man to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
5:11 p.m.: A worker at Target, 2800 Naglee Road, reported that a man was unlocking merchandise in the video game area of the store and putting those items in a shopping cart. Police arrived and detained the man, searched his car, and then arrested the 24-year-old man on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and grand theft.
5:42 p.m.: A person on the 1400 block of Suellen Drive reported that a neighbor had just laid down his motorcycle while driving down the road. Neighbors came out to help the man, who looked like he had some broken ribs and road rash on his arms, as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
7:47 p.m.: A man on the 500 block of West Highland Avenue told police that he walked out of his bedroom to find a strange woman sitting in his living room. She had apparently let herself into the house after the front door was left unlocked and claimed not to know who she was or why she was in the house. The man didn’t want her arrested, and the police told her to stay away from the house.
Sunday
12:23 a.m.: Loud music and screams were reported to be coming from the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Coolidge Avenue. Police checked and gave someone a warning.
12:28 a.m.: Police were called to Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road, for a report of a burglar alarm and four men with a truck trying to pry the back door open. When police arrived, the men were gone, and officers checking inside the business found that someone had tried to take the safe from the building.
12:55 p.m.: Someone reported that the rear license plate had been stolen from their 2018 Honda Accord LX while it was parked in the HomeGoods lot, 2960 W. Grant Line Road. The front plate was still on the car.
2:34 p.m.: A caller said a man was taking pictures of the ATM at Uncle Credit Union, 1829 W. 11th St. The caller said it looked like the man might have something plugged into the ATM. Officers checked the ATM and said there were no signs of tampering with the machine.
6:43 p.m.: A suspected shoplifter was held for the police at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, after he tried to steal $451 worth of merchandise. Police arrested the man on suspicion of stealing and on a warrant and let him go with a citation.
9:06 p.m.: A man was found sleeping outside an apartment he had been evicted from at the beginning of February on the first block of West Eaton Avenue. Police talked with the man, who was not happy about being told to leave and did so with a warning not to return.
10:29 p.m. Police were warned about a possible car sideshows listed on social media that were coming to the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street. Police checked to see if members of the Stockton police sideshow task force were available, but they were not. About half an hour later, an officer saw 15 cars gathering at the lot, but the group left and headed to westbound Interstate 205.
Saturday
1:50 a.m.: Someone stole a 2013 Harley-Davidson Dyna motorcycle from Juniors’, 939 N. Central Ave. The owner of the motorcycle was told that the person threw his helmet and motorcycle vest off the bike and then took off heading south on Central Avenue. Police learned that the alleged thief was known to customers and bartenders at the restaurant.
2:03 a.m.: A group of people was reportedly playing loud music in the parking lot of Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd. The group left before officers arrived.
3:04 a.m.: A caller at Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, told the police that a homeless person from a vacant house across the street was at the front desk and another was driving through the parking lot. Police stopped and talked with one of the people and gave them warning not to return.
11:32 a.m.: Someone told the police about five homeless people yelling at each other at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., including one person who threatened to beat people up. Police checked the area and didn’t find the group.
4:39 p.m.: Two vehicles were seen racing on Glenbriar Drive toward Valpico Road, but the caller couldn’t see what make or model they were or where they went.
7:02 p.m.: Furniture dumped on the side of the road on the 1000 block of West Ninth Street was partially blocking the roadway.
8:10 p.m.: A caller said homeless people had knocked down a fence near a ditch with an access road to the canal between Colony Drive and Entrada Way. The homeless people had reportedly set up a camp on the access road, which backs up to fences for homes on Cabrillo Drive. The caller wanted police to talk to the people living in the encampment and have the information given to the neighborhood resource officers.
Friday
2:08 a.m.: A worker at the AM-PM mini-mart, 550 W. Valpico Road, said a girl stole tobacco products and ran out to a white car that headed toward MacArthur Drive. The worker said he didn’t want to press charges against her if the police found her, and the police told him to call back if she returned.
5:48 a.m.: A resident on the 3900 block of Avalon Street said someone’s vehicle struck a utility box and destroyed their yard and their neighbor’s yard. The resident said the crash was on video. Police had dispatchers tell AT&T that one of its boxes had been damaged.
9:33 a.m.: Several callers reported an intoxicated woman walking around 11th Street near Auto Zone, 1122 W. 11th St., throwing baby powder into the air and telling people she was a police officer. The woman later moved to the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and 11th Street, where she threw a bottle of whiskey into the street and shouted profanities. Police arrived and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in public and took her to the county jail, where she was booked on warrants that included charges of cruelty to animals, drunken driving, vehicle theft, resisting an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia.
12:54 p.m.: A caller said that a man who was identified as a sex offender on the Megan’s Law website was frequently at Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane. The caller said the man was lying down near the bathrooms not far from a group of children who were attending a school function. Police talked with the man and told him to get his two pit bulls registered, and then told the caller that the man was in compliance and was allowed to be at the park.
3:20 p.m.: Police were told that a newer white Camaro and a white Dodge Charger were driving east on Lowell Avenue from Laurelbrook Drive and going about 60 mph through the neighborhood. The person who called said there was an ongoing problem with the two cars and offered to provide photos of their license plates and a video of the Camaro driving 100 mph. Police told the caller they would give the information to the traffic unit for follow-up.
5:20 p.m.: A woman was reportedly walking around the 1100 block of Rusher Street trying to open car doors and knocking on the windows of houses. The person who called the police said they had never seen the woman before. The person said the woman sat in a neighbor’s yard and ripped a newspaper apart, and when someone tried to approach her, she threw something at them. Then she then sat on the hood of a Cadillac Escalade. Police found the woman and arrested her on a warrant for receiving stolen property.
Feb. 27
7:46 a.m.: Someone called and asked for extra patrols near Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Ave., because construction trucks were speeding through the area during school hours and not slowing down for children. The caller guessed that the trucks might also be over the weight limit for the road. The caller wanted to know if the truck drivers could be told to use a different route. Police added the extra patrols.
10:30 a.m.: A caller said that someone smashed the windows of three business vehicles parked at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St.
11:25 a.m.: A woman called police about a homeless man who talked to her granddaughter through a fence between North School and El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. The woman said the girl, a first grader, was playing in the field during recess when the man began to talk to her.
1:07 p.m.: Police were called about a woman carrying a knife at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street. The woman had a shaved head and was wearing only a bra and camouflage pants. The woman allegedly opened the knife while she was talking to a man and later was seen in the parking lot screaming. Police found the woman and took her into custody at gunpoint. The woman was taken to jail on a no-bail warrant for burglary.
3:01 p.m.: A caller said a woman who might be intoxicated was walking in the street on Valpico Road westbound from Tracy Boulevard. The woman stopped at a business and was pounding on a door. Police found the woman and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in public. The woman began to kick inside a body wrap during the trip to the county jail.
8:19 p.m.: A resident on the first block of West Seventh Street said there was a stranger with a black hoodie pulled up over his head sitting on a fire hydrant in the yard of his home. Police found the man near Central Avenue and Seventh Street and gave him a warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.