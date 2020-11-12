A resident in the 1400 block of Promenade Circle said at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday her son had been drinking and took her 2004 Dodge Ram truck after she took his car keys. Police found the truck at the Chevron gas station at 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. The man drove away from the officer and headed east on 11th Street, running the stoplight at Alden Glen Drive. Police followed the truck at a distance but eventually stopped following it and notified the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. About five minutes later CHP found the truck overturned at 11th Street and Lovely Road. The driver was injured and taken to an area hospital.
Tracy police received 1,199 calls for service from Nov. 5 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3 a.m.: Someone reported a community mailbox in the 1700 block of Southbrook Street had been broken into, and the large door at the back was open.
6:02 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Versailles Court said a neighbor rang his doorbell, threw a rock at the house and tried to steal stuff from his yard and left one of his shoes in the yard. The neighbor went back to his own house across the street and police talked to the man.
8:31 a.m.: A black 2019 Hyundai Veloster was reported stolen from Hertz Rental Car, 4171 Industrial Way. The car had been rented in March and never returned.
10:08 a.m.: A woman was completely naked and screaming in the bathroom at Mel’s Diner, 2986 W. Grant Line Road. Police talked to the woman who said she had been in an argument with her boyfriend and was upset. The woman changed her clothes and left the restaurant.
1:56 p.m.: A caller said four kids about 12-year-old were on the roof of Hirsch Elementary School, 1280 Dove Drive. The caller said the group was at the back of the campus running toward the front. Police found all the kids, escorted them off school property and gave them a warning.
4:24 p.m.: Police were called about eight kids that were blocking traffic while asking for funeral donations at the intersection of 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the kids were walking in front of cars to ask for the donations and bringing traffic to a standstill. Police checked but couldn’t find them.
5:43 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive called police because two kids stole Trump flags that had been flying from a post on the home’s garage. The resident had video surveillance footage of the theft and wanted the culprits prosecuted if found. The caller said they identified one of the people as someone over 21-years-old and had talked to them.
8:38 p.m.: Several people called to report a backyard on fire in the 300 block of E. Whittier Avenue. Callers were reporting the fire was huge and a power pole and power lines were involved. Police closed the road and helped evacuate a couple homes near the fire. Police later checked the hospital for a homeless woman who may have started the fire accidentally and might have been burned. The hospital didn’t report any burn victims and people were let back into the homes about an hour later.
Tuesday
12:33 a.m.: A driver who ran out of gas in the drive through at Taco Bell, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd, refused to push the car out of the way. The driver left the vehicle and went to gas station and left a woman in the passenger seat who also refused to put the vehicle in neutral and push it out of the way. The driver and an employee were in a loud argument about leaving the car blocking the drive through. Police said the car was eventually moved out of the way.
8:07 a.m.: A woman was in the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room said someone had attacked her with a pipe earlier in the morning near the Interstate 205 overpass at Byron Road. Police contacted the sheriff’s office to investigate the assault.
9:15 a.m.: Police were called to check on 14-year-old student in the 1900 block of Lincoln Boulevard who hadn’t logged onto school in nearly a month. Police talked to the teen about the education code and consequences if he doesn’t log on and attend school online.
11:39 a.m.: A homeless woman was screaming and yelling profanities near Down Under Tanning, 1831 W. 11th Street. The woman had been in the area all morning and the business said she was becoming more agitated. The business said they would sign a complaint if she continued to yell and scream. Police gave the woman a warning.
1:35 p.m.: A caller complained about car alarms going off in the middle of the night at a home in the 1800 block of Parker Avenue. The caller also complained about the residents parking their vehicles on the front lawn. Police were asked to patrol the area when the car alarms were usually going off and the information about the municipal code violations was sent to code enforcement.
2:12 p.m.: A woman said someone broke a window out on her husband’s Porsche Cayenne. The woman declined to make an online report and wanted to speak to an officer.
6:12 p.m.: A man in a silver Chrysler was driving recklessly in the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and 11th Street, trying to spin doughnuts when the car went over the center median. It was last seen heading west on 11th Street. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
6:30 p.m.: A “huge” fight among at least 10 people was reported near the main entrance to the Sears store at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The caller said men were fighting and threatening to start hitting the women and the group was moving toward the Target store. An ambulance was staged nearby as police checked the group and found it was an argument between family members and most of the people had left before they arrived.
8:58 p.m.: A car alarm horn had been sounding for more than an hour at Firestone Auto Care, 940 N. Central Avenue. Police couldn’t reach anyone from the business to come down and the vehicle was locked with no way to turn off the horn.
Monday
1:43 a.m.: Police found two road signs had been damaged and a trail of oil and debris leading from Corral Hollow Road into Tracy Hills. Police followed the trail of oil and found an abandoned grey Infinity. Police checked the area for the driver and called law enforcement in Patterson to see if they could contact the registered owner of the car to see if they knew where it was.
5:39 a.m.: Someone at Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd., said a homeless woman under a blanket was laying down in front of the entrance and didn’t answer when she was asked to leave. Police had the woman leave the area and gave her a warning.
8:33 a.m.: Community mailboxes were reported broken into 1900 block of Earl Way and the 200 block of Mt. Hamilton Drive.
10:14 a.m.: A white 2006 Ford E350 van with red lettering on the side was stolen from Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue.
12:12 p.m.: A man shoved an employee and locked himself in a bathroom at Starbucks, 1857 W. 11th Street. The man was moaning and screaming in the bathroom and later left with items he stole. The employee was uninjured and didn’t want to prosecute.
3:55 p.m.: A caller complained about two kids, ages 8 and 12, riding dirt bikes through a neighborhood near Gonzalez and Lierly street. The caller was concerned because it was an ongoing issue of the young riders cutting drivers off and passing on the shoulder. An officer talked to a parent and told them about the complaint.
9:07 p.m.: A scooter belonging to a rental company went offline, indicating it had been taken apart, and the caller tracked it to a homeless camp near 430 W. Grant Line Road. The scooter had been disassembled and was missing parts. The caller took the scooter back but wanted to press charges against a homeless person. The homeless person wasn’t there and the caller waited nearby to talk to an officer.
9:49 p.m.: A woman stole a box of blank money orders from Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The caller said they were trying to call Western Union to cancel the money orders.
Sunday
12:02 a.m.: Police learned that a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his foot had been dropped off at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. His cousin, who lives in Stockton, told police that he had been taken to her house after he was shot at a party, but she did not know where. Police also spoke to the victim’s mother, who believed the shooting occurred somewhere in Tracy. Police learned that the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a report of a shooting at a party in Mountain House, and the possibility that the incident could be related to the injured teen at the hospital.
1:34 a.m.: A caller said a homeless man was outside Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., starting an argument in the parking lot. The man said he was staying in a room, then said it was his brother’s and refused to show ID. The man was trying car doors in the lot to possibly sleep in and it looked like he had urinated on himself. The caller gave the man some towels and told him to leave.
7:14 a.m.: Someone reported a garbage can on fire between a car wash and the Goodwill store, 2626 N. Tracy Blvd. Police transferred the call to the local fire department.
10:48 a.m.: A man was lying unconscious with a large knife next to him near the front door of Ezekiel 37, 1175 W. 11th Street. The caller said it appeared the man was breathing but he may be intoxicated and the caller didn’t want to wake him up. Police checked on the man and said he was moving along.
1:25 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen form a 2005 Toyota Prius in the 2100 block of Standridge Road.
3:35 p.m.: A caller said a man was in the 99 Cent store wearing a black Christmas hat punching the air, arguing with employees and opening merchandise packages. The store had called about the same man earlier in the day saying he was in the store drinking rubbing alcohol. The caller wanted the man removed from the store and given a trespass warning. The man was gone when police got there.
4:35 p.m.: A driver in a Corvette spun out and hit a tree on Grant Line Road near Lincoln Boulevard. A witness said the driver of the Corvette was racing a motorcycle and lost control hitting the tree. The car was towed away and police took the witness’ statement for a report.
5:24 p.m.: A man with a brick was reportedly attacking another man on the 1300 block of Windsong Drive. The man with the brick reportedly had lived at the residence until he was thrown out. People at the scene were able to get the brick away from the man and he was walking away throwing garbage cans around. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of felony assault and on a warrant and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
11:23 p.m.: About six vehicles were drag racing, spinning doughnuts and blocking traffic in the 1300 block of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said the people in the cars were yelling obscenities while driving around them. The cars were gone when police arrived.
Saturday
12:50 a.m.: Someone was playing loud music from a car parked in front of Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road. Police gave them a warning.
3:05 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Promenade Circle said her son had been drinking and took her 2004 Dodge Ram truck after she took his car keys. Police found the truck at the Chevron gas station at 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. The man drove away from the officer and headed east on 11th Street, running the stoplight at Alden Glen Drive. Police followed the truck at a distance but eventually stopped following it and notified the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. About five minutes later CHP found the truck overturned at 11th Street and Lovely Road. The driver was injured and taken to an area hospital.
8:15 a.m.: Police received a couple of calls about an electrical fire in a garage with a lot of smoke in the 2300 block of Westbury Court. No flames were seen just a lot of smoke. Police transferred the call to the local fire department.
12:40 p.m.: A man said his uncle was scammed out of $10,000 and some articles of clothing by someone who was claiming to be his nephew. The uncle was contacted and told to send the cash in a package through United Parcel Service. The uncle also received a call from someone claiming to be with the New York Police Department telling him to resend the package. The caller talked to UPS who said their fraud department was stopping the package and sending it back since it was illegal to send cash by UPS. Police told the caller to contact them if there was any loss of money after the package was returned.
2:13 p.m.: A man who looked drunk was naked standing next to a Dodge pickup at Holly Drive and Sloan Court. Police found the truck and the man asleep and completely naked inside the truck. Officers were having a hard time waking him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.
4:39 p.m.: Extra patrols were asked for the parking lot of Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., because of vehicles that had been gathering and racing through the lot.
10:30 p.m.: A caller complained to police about loud music coming from Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road. An employee said they would turn the jukebox volume down.
10:32 p.m.: A caller said someone crashed into a tree and a parked car in the 230-0 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The caller said they thought the driver might have been drinking and was getting upset police were being told his license plate number. Police talked to the driver and arrested him for driving under the influence. A public works crew was called to remove the tree that was hit.
Friday
6:21 a.m.: A caller said there was an explosion near MacArthur Drive and Valpico Road. The caller said it didn’t sound like a fireworks but could have been a shotgun blast. Another person said their son heard the explosion and saw a flash but said it was closer to Sycamore Village apartments on Central Avenue. Police checked the area and didn’t find anything.
7:05 a.m.: A new home under construction was broken into and vandalized on Sweet Bay Circle. The caller said more than $10,000 worth of damage was done and wanted to speak to an officer in-person. The caller told police it was possibly kids who did the damage.
8:19 a.m.: Medical drills worth about $15,000 were stolen from a car parked at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. The caller didn’t have any idea who took the tools but said it might be related to a car stolen from the apartment complex the day before.
10:41 a.m.: About 10 adults were in the middle of the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road holding “Biden signs” and blocking traffic intentionally. Police checked and said the group had left the area.
1:55 p.m.: A customer was starting an argument inside Jamba Juice, 2501 Naglee Road, when an employee asked him to put on a mask. The argument escalated when another customer came to the employee’s defense. Police were told they didn’t need to come after the man left.
4:48 p.m.: Two young men in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck threw something heavy that left two dents in the caller’s vehicle near Kavanagh Avenue and Tracy Boulevard. The caller didn’t want to press charges but just wanted an incident number for the insurance claim. The caller said the truck had been tailgating and the two men were throwing “gang signs” before they threw the heavy object.
9:34 p.m.: Drivers were doing burnouts in their vehicles in the Target parking lot, 2800 Naglee Road, almost hitting other vehicles that were trying to leave.
11:21 p.m.: Police were called to Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, after a man who had reportedly been ejected from the bar remained in the parking lot, flashing a handgun at people as he sat in a burgundy-colored sedan. The man was gone when police arrived.
Oct. 5
1:14 a.m.: A man told police he was being discriminated against after the staff at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, threw him out of the bar after he was seen kissing his boyfriend on the dance floor. The man told police that even though bar staff did not say anything derogatory to him he wanted to know if there was some way he could press charges. Police said it didn’t meet the elements of a hate crime and told man to seek legal advice.
2:38 a.m.: An employee at the AM-PM Mini-Mart, 3425 N, Tracy Blvd, wanted a man who was begging for money removed from the property. The caller said the man had been sleeping under a blanket near the station’s air pumps and had started walking around the gas pumps acting strange while begging for money. He then moved to the station’s front doors and the employee wanted the man moved along.
6:38 a.m.: A worker at Chevron, 755 S. Tracy Blvd., received a call from someone claiming to be with the company and scammed the worker out of $1,600. The employee was told to break into the managers and buy Google Play cards and send the caller the numbers. The employee used about $1,000 of their own money to purchase the cards and was trying to cancel the cards while police were on the way.
8:13 a.m.: A business in the 6200 block of Promontory Parkway reported that a scissor lift that had been missing for about 25 days most likely had been stolen after they learned that the rental company in Modesto that the local business got the lift from didn’t have it. The lift was a 2019 Genie four-wheel model 4390 valued at $100,000.
1:12 p.m.: A woman in her 50s threw rocks and broke a couple of windows at Papa John Pizza, 318 W. Grant Line Road. The caller from the business said there was a video of the woman and wanted to file a report on the incident.
5:20 p.m.: A man and a woman took two full baskets of items valued at more than $150 from the 99 Cent store, 2888 W. Grant Line Road, and tried to run over two employees as they left in a dark Ford pickup truck. Police were given the license plate of the truck and three witnesses were able to identify the registered owner of the truck through a photo lineup. Police said they would look for the suspects through the night and into the next shift.
6:57 p.m.: A caller said there about five vehicles drag racing in the area of Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. The caller said some of the cars pulled into the park’s parking lot. Officers were sent a message about the cars racing.
7:16 p.m.: About 50 people on bicycles were taking up all the lanes on Tracy Boulevard and kicked a vehicle when a driver tried to turn. The driver of the vehicle said she didn’t see any damage to her vehicle but wanted to know what police were doing about the bicyclists as she had called and complained about the group before. A police officer said the group was heading down 11th Street passing the police station taking up all lanes.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
