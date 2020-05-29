A man called Tracy Police at 7:05 p.m. Sunday to report that he had just seen his Acura Integra, which had been stolen Friday afternoon from San Rocco Way, driving away from Target, 2800 Naglee Road.
An officer spotted the Acura near the Dodge dealership on Naglee Road, and a pursuit began. The chase led back toward Target and then to Corral Hollow Road, where the Acura blew through a couple of red lights. The driver stopped just south of Kavanagh Avenue, got out of the car and ran across a field toward the Kaiser clinic on Grant Line Road. An officer chased the man down and held him until backup arrived.
The 28-year-old man was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading officers and resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license.
Tracy police received 1,259 calls for service from May 21 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:11 a.m.: A resident of the first block of West Emerson Way said their truck’s alarm went off when someone tried to get into a bedroom at the neighbor’s house. The neighbor heard someone running away toward Court Street and saw a silver Toyota Camry. The police said would officers would be on the lookout for the car and the prowler.
11:50 a.m.: A man told police a person called him claiming to be a paramedic and told him that someone he knew might have been in an accident. The person told him they would hold his wife hostage until he paid them $400 to release her. The man paid the ransom with $400 worth of phone cards, and police said they would take a report on the incident.
12:09 p.m.: Employees at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said they found a bag of marijuana left by a guest. They said they would leave the marijuana at the front desk but later told the police they would dispose of it themselves.
4:49 p.m.: A caller at the Chevron gas station, 3775 N. Tracy Blvd., called to report a man throwing food at people inside the business. The man left, but one person wanted to press charges related to being assaulted with gummy bears. Police found the man and told him not to return to the gas station.
5:11 p.m.: Police were called about a man wearing only a pair of green boxer shorts going through garbage cans in the Bank of America parking lot, 3120 W. Grant Line Road, while holding a bank night deposit bag. The caller, an employee at the bank, told police the man had started hitting the door of the bank. The employee said she and a coworker were still inside the bank, which was closed, but they couldn’t leave with him still outside. Police sent an officer, who arrived after the man left. Bank of America security called police and said the man had stolen about $2,000 from the night deposit box and the bank wanted to file a report.
11:26 p.m.: A caller said they could hear someone walking on the roof of their home in the 2700 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The caller said everyone who belonged there was inside the house and the alarm was on, and they could hear footsteps mostly toward the back of the house. Police checked and found several raccoons on the roof.
Tuesday
9:51 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Blair Avenue said they were having problems with the way contractors were parking and said it had been going on for the past two months. The resident said they had been surrounding her vehicle and not able to move it unless she contacts someone at the job site. Police said there was prior history between the two addresses, and both claimed harassment by the other.
11:49 a.m.: No serious injuries were reported in a car crash on 11th Street shortly before noon Tuesday morning, but two cars had to be towed away, including one that crashed through the window of the In-Shape gym. Tracy Police Lt. Kami Ysit reported that a white Toyota Camry was eastbound on 11th Street and was speeding when the driver ran a red light at the Parker Avenue intersection, swerved to avoid a car in the intersection, and crashed head-on into a gray Chevrolet Impala in the left-turn lane on westbound 11th Street. The man driving the Camry reportedly tried to run away as police arrived, and an officer chased him down on Parker Avenue about a half-block away from the crash.
1:13 p.m.: A caller said there was a person in a vehicle at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle, with a glass container on the sidewalk and a clear tube running from the container to the vehicle. The caller suspected drugs were involved. Police checked and found that the person was smoking a hookah.
4:57 p.m.: A man who had fired from Spin Cycle Laundry, 22 E. 11th St., allegedly returned to the business and threatened an employee there. The employee called about 45 minutes later and said the man was standing across the street. An officer went by and said no one was standing out front.
8:11 p.m.: A caller said four teenagers with a boombox argued with him when he asked them to leave St. Bernard’s Catholic School, 165 Eaton Ave. Police had the youths leave the school.
11:20 p.m.: Extra police patrols were requested in the area of 11th Street and Lincoln Boulevard after a caller said strangers had offered them “rides” on several occasions and they didn’t feel safe. The caller said they believed the area was a pick-up area for prostitutes.
Monday
1:07 a.m.: A caller from the 1600 block of Stags Leap Lane said a man who appeared to be drunk was running around the middle of Alden Glen Drive and throwing rocks in the street. The caller didn’t recognize the man and just wanted the police to check the area. Officers looked for the man but couldn’t find him.
1:21 a.m.: A woman on the 2300 block of Byron Road said her ex-boyfriend had taken her black 2015 Ford Fusion. Police explained what would happen if they found the car and had to do a felony stop, and she decided she still wanted to report the car as stolen. She said her ex lived in San Jose, so the Bay Area California Highway Patrol was alerted.
5:35 a.m.: Someone reported hearing two shots fired on the 2300 block of Holly Drive. Someone else thought the shots came from 22nd Street. Officers searched but were unable to find any signs of gunfire.
10:09 a.m.: Police were called to 11th Street and MacArthur Drive for a report of someone screaming for help. They found a woman in the bushes near the intersection who was screaming because her phone had broken.
4:52 p.m.: Police were alerted to a possible “mask protest” that was supposed to happen later that day at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, according to a social media post. They called Walmart, but there didn't seem to be anything going on, so they scheduled extra patrols in the area.
10:20 p.m.: A woman said she was assaulted at the El Pescadero skate park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. The woman said three or four people hit her from behind, threw her to the ground and kicked her. She said the same group used a stun gun on her in a gas station parking lot a few weeks ago. The woman went into a nearby liquor store and said the group was still in the skate park parking lot. She later told the police she could not identify anyone and there were no witnesses to the assault. Police checked on a few people but let everyone go.
Sunday
3:31 a.m.: A person on the 2800 block of Campbell Lane told police that two family members interrupted a burglary in progress and caught one of two men involved, and the man was threatening to kill the people who had chased him down. Police learned that two cars had been broken into and searched the neighborhood for the other person, who might have been armed with a gun, for about 1½ hours. The man who had been detained was arrested on suspicion of theft, prowling and drug possession.
9:41 a.m.: A woman on the 400 block of West 20th Street told the police that a neighbor had just threatened to shoot a contractor working on her home if he didn’t move his vehicle, and also threatened to shoot the woman’s dog if it didn’t stop barking. Police arrived and informed the neighbor that the contractor was allowed to park on the street, and also that he could be arrested for making terrorist threats, so he apologized.
10:06 a.m.: A woman at Grocery Outlet, 825 W. 11th St., was reportedly coughing at people and refusing to leave the store. Police told the woman to stay away from the store.
10:51 a.m.: Emergency crews responded to the 3100 block of West Grant Line Road for a report on a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Toyota Camry, with one person who appeared to be trapped in a car. At least one person had to be rushed to a local hospital and both cars had to be towed away.
9:08 p.m.: A man called police after a dog reportedly attacked him, biting him on the arm, on the 100 block of West 12th Street. The man decided to not press charges after the dog owner told him the dog’s name, showed him the dog’s veterinary records and up-to-date rabies vaccination, and offered him some Neosporin and a Band-Aid.
Saturday
11:49 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol notified Tracy police of a crash at 22nd and East streets. No serious injuries were reported, but both cars had to be towed.
7:38 p.m.: Police received multiple calls from the 1800 block of Bridle Creek Circle regarding a group of about 12 teens throwing fireworks and getting confrontational with neighbors. One man said he would get his biker friends to deal with the youths if the police didn’t respond. Officers arrived and took down some names.
9:07 p.m.: Police and emergency crews rushed to the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road for a report of a three-car crash. One person with a severe head injury was reportedly trapped in a pickup truck. A South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crew pulled the person from the wreckage, and that person was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital. The truck and a van had to be towed from the scene.
9:14 p.m.: A man reported that a group of youths threw eggs at his car as he drove past the 500 block of Mount Oso Avenue. He noted that the car window was down and his brother was hit in the face with an egg, and the youths ran toward Mountain View Townhomes.
9:27 p.m.: Tracy police went to Chrisman Road just north of 11th Street for a report of a car crash. The California Highway Patrol was handling the incident but requested backup because the people involved in the crash were also in a fight.
9:46 p.m.: Someone called from the 3100 block of Naglee Road to report that about 40 drivers were doing burnouts in the parking lot in front of IHOP.
Friday
12:58 a.m.: Someone called police to report a Ford Mustang “parked oddly” at Naglee Road and Pavilion Parkway. Police arrived and arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.
4:04 a.m.: Police went to the intersection of 11th Street and Crossroads Drive after at least two people called to report that a man in the middle of the road was trying to kick passing cars. Police arrived and saw the man running down the middle of the street, and the California Highway Patrol arrived as well and detained the man.
9:57 a.m.: Police received multiple reports of a GMC Sierra crashing into a blue sedan in the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. Someone said it was a hit-and-run, but it turned out that the driver of the Sierra had just pulled into a nearby gas station lot to call the police. Police called an ambulance for the other driver, who complained of pain in the torso.
11:11 a.m.: Police went to the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road after a Mercedes and a Nissan collided in front of Costco. No serious injuries were reported, but the Nissan had to be towed away.
1:50 p.m.: A man called police after a dog reportedly attacked him near the railroad tracks at Schulte Road and Sycamore Parkway. The man said he was bleeding severely, and an ambulance that rushed to the scene found him on the verge of passing out. He was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital. The dog owner went to take the animal inside, but the police found and impounded the dog.
9:10 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was lying in the middle of the road near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Schulte Road. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the man, who asked to be taken to the hospital.
May 21
1:03 a.m.: A worker at the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man had flipped the breaker switches, turning off the power, and then left the store. The worker reset the switches and turned the power back on and said there didn’t seem to be any damage. Police told the worker to tell their boss and have locks installed on the panel box. The worker used zip ties to secure it temporarily.
3:37 a.m.: A 2005 Cadillac Escalade with oversized rims was reported as stolen from the 1400 block of Sequoia Boulevard. The person who called in the theft said his brother had told him it was gone. The Escalade was last seen heading east on Sequoia Boulevard.
10:49 a.m.: Someone at Klemm Property Management, 450 W. Larch Road, said two checks stolen from the business’ mail slot had been cashed fraudulently. The caller had copies of the checks and was prepared to speak with an officer.
11:34 a.m.: A caller on the 2000 block of Tahoe Circle complained about a man living in a neighborhood park who allegedly arrives each evening, drinks all night, gets the neighborhood dogs barking and leaves trash around the park. The caller, who said the man usually wears neon green shoes and socks, wanted extra patrols at night.
2:27 p.m.: A woman told the police that someone kept going into a vacant house she owned and asked for extra patrols in the evening on the 2900 block of Butler Drive. She said a handyman she hired kept finding things inside the house. She suspected the son of a former tenant was involved.
3:24 p.m.: A woman who lives near El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., wanted to talk to the police about people building a shed in the park behind her house. She said people throw drug pipes and other rubbish into her yard, and she was having problems with rats from their camp. Police gave her the number for the city’s code enforcement division.
7:15 p.m.: A door-to-door salesman raised the hackles of neighbors in the area of Golden Leaf and Quail Meadows lanes. One person said the man claimed to be selling solar panels but changed the name of the company he worked for when questioned. Another person was uncomfortable having a stranger knock at the door during a pandemic and kicked him off the property.
