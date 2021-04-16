A man told police at 6:19 a.m. on April 8 that he was being blackmailed by someone he met on an online dating app.
Tracy police received 1,276 calls for service from April 8 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:32 a.m.: A caller said a homeless person was trying to set a vehicle on fire in the Tracy Community Center parking lot, 950 East Street.
7:14 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Element parked in the 4500 block of Glenhaven Drive and the thief left a blade behind. The caller told police a neighbor said they head some noise at around 4 a.m.
6:43 p.m.: Someone complained about a neighbor that had been driving a dirt bike around McDonald Park, 55 N. Central Avenue in the evening hours and wanted to talk to an officer about the situation.
Tuesday
12:17 a.m.: A passerby told police a man walking along Beechnut Avenue said he had been stabbed. Police found the man and confirmed with the caller he was the person who claimed to have been stabbed.
1:07 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the employee parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road. The caller said video surveillance recorded the theft by two men in an older blue sedan.
3:31 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Renown Drive arrived home and found his vehicle had been vandalized. The caller wanted police to check inside his home before he went inside.
Monday
4:26 a.m.: A caller said they thought someone stole a vehicle from the car lot next to MHZ Auto, 2346 Holly Drive.
3:48 p.m.: A resident in the 4500 block of English Oak Avenue said a neighbor heard a gunshot at around midnight and they just noticed a possible bullet hole in a pillar near their front door. The caller didn’t see any shell casing in the area.
Sunday
2:02 a.m.: Someone called police saying their boyfriend was not allowing them to leave a home in the 400 block of Acacia Street.
2:03 p.m.: A woman said someone stole a silver Nissan she had rented from a Tracy dealership while she was inside Cosmoprof, 804 W. 11th Street.
Saturday
6:25 a.m.: Employees at Thomas Brothers Equipment Rental, 1 Sloan Court, said the business had been broken into and several power tools had been stolen. The caller said they didn’t have any idea who broke in and they didn’t have serial numbers to some of the tools that were taken.
7:32 a.m.: An anonymous caller told police there was a small grey car parked on Roosevelt Avenue near W. 11th Street and the driver, a heavy-set man, had a handgun with an extended clip on his right hip. Police checked on the car and driver and had the car towed away.
3:06 p.m.: Police were told someone purchased a vehicle from Premier Chrysler Dodge, 3460 Naglee Road, using someone else’s identity. The callers said their name and social security number and a J.P. Morgan Bank account were fraudulently used to purchase the vehicle.
7:28 p.m.: A caller told police they heard about four or five gunshots in the area of south Tracy Boulevard and west Valpico Road. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Friday
2 a.m.: Someone reported a man and a woman were in fight in the 1300 block of Holly Drive.
6:38 a.m.: A truck and trailer were stolen sometime during the night from a residence in the 400 block of W. 20th Street.
12:24 p.m.: A caller told police that someone posing as a Bank of America fraud department representative tried to scam them out of $3,500.
April 8
8:06 a.m.: Someone reported lumber stolen from two different construction site in the 6400 block of Callaway Drive in Tracy Hills.
1:49 p.m.: A caller told police they had just received a fraud alert after using the Kwik Serve gas station, 950 W. 11th Street.
4:14 p.m.: A resident in the 2300 block of Ogden Sannazor Drive wanted to talk an officer about someone who was sending unwanted texts.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
