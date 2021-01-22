A person in the neighborhood of Duncan Drive and Enyeart Road reported that at 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday a white SUV was driving slowly through the area, and the caller suspected that the two people in the car were looking for packages to steal. Police checked for the SUV, which reportedly had a lot of boxes in the back, but couldn’t find it. About 10 minutes later a woman reported that two men in a white SUV had just stolen four Amazon boxes from her porch on 900 block of Centre Court Drive. She got a description of the vehicle and a license plate number for the police report.
Tracy police received 1,290 calls for service from Jan. 14 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:36 a.m.: A driver in tractor-trailer said the railroad crossing arms at Linne Road and Tracy Boulevard struck his vehicle and he was afraid he might rip them out if he moved. Police called the railroad to warn of a vehicle stopped on the tracks. The driver later called police and said the crossing arms went back up and tracks were clear. Police updated the railroad about the tracks.
9:04 a.m.: A caller said a driver in a Corvette was driving recklessly, jumped onto the sidewalk and struck something at Iron Horse and Promontory parkways. A California Highway Patrol officer checked on the crash.
11:31 a.m.: Red graffiti was reported on the outside of a restroom at Ceciliani Park, 1600 Cypress Drive. The graffiti was possibly gang related and a public works crew was sent to remove it.
12:31 p.m.: Someone at American Plastics, 1225 N. MacArthur Drive, told police an unknown person opened a new bank account using their name. Police told them to file a report online.
2:01 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Bristol Lane said a tree in their yard had leaves fall on a neighbor’s yard and the neighbor was dumping the leaves back into their yard. The caller said it was an ongoing problem and they hadn’t confronted the neighbor about it yet.
4:34 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius parked in the 99 Cent Store lot, 2888 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the car was only parked in the lot for about 30 minutes. The caller said they would file an online theft report.
4:42: p.m. Police stopped a Toyota Corolla reported stolen out of San Francisco. A woman in the car was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and driving a vehicle without consent.
5:34 p.m.: A caller at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 165 W. Eaton Avenue, reported a “constant disturbance” of three kids on skateboards damaging church property. The caller was willing to press charges. Police talked to the skateboarders and gave them a warning.
7:31 p.m.: A homeless man was in front of Starbucks, 2610 S. Tracy Blvd., sticking his head into cars and harassing customers. The man had made threats in the past to “shoot up” employees and was coming into the business refusing to leave. Police detained the man and had his mother come pick him up.
8:52 p.m.: A man was seen drinking alcohol in his car parked near Wing Stop, 1988 W. 11th Street. The caller said the car had been parked there for about 10 minutes. The man was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and a no bail warrant for a petition to revoke parole.
Tuesday
1:15 a.m. A caller said someone was breaking into a vacant house in the 200 block of Deerwood Lane. The caller’s wife heard a noise and saw a light turn on at the back of the house. Police discovered a broken window at the back of the house and found a woman inside the home and arrested her for burglary and vandalism.
2:19 a.m.: Two people in a Toyota Camry struck a pickup truck parked at the Greenoaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, and ran away from the scene. The car was underneath the truck and police said both people who fled the scene may have been injured. Police checked the registered owner of the car and it came back to a felon with a warrant for possession of a firearm. Police told area hospitals to be on the lookout for anyone with accident injuries.
4:40 a.m.: Two men were in a fight hitting each other in the laundry room of the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road. The caller was watching them on a security camera and said one man left the room and other went to the third floor of the motel and might have gone into one of the rooms with a woman. Police checked and said everyone was gone.
9:53 a.m.; Police were told someone in the 400 block of W. 20th Street had set up a kitchen under a tent in front of their home and was selling food from it. The caller was concerned they didn’t have a permit. A code enforcement officer was sent a message about the home.
10:19 a.m.: A large tree was down blocking Tennis Lane just west of Corral Hollow Road. A public works crew was called to remove the tree.
1:32 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said someone stole a catalytic converter from a pickup truck sometime over the weekend.
5:58 p.m.: A homeless man had been loitering for two hours around Pizza Hut, 720 W. 11th Street. The man was yelling at employees who he claimed hit him the back of the head. The man left the business when asked by police.
8:19 p.m.: A man reported that his stereo and speakers were stolen from his car while he was working at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road. The caller was told to file an online report.
11:05 p.m.: A caller said a woman was destroying his tent, tearing the top of it off at the El Pescadero Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the woman was known to use drugs including methamphetamine and was dancing around like she might be under the influence. Police told the man to leave the area and meet them near Grant line Road for his own safety.
Monday
12:09 a.m.: A disgruntled customer with fresh blood on his hands was refusing to leave the drive-thru at McDonalds, 3430 N. Tracy Blvd. The customer was upset over an order of fries and was asked to pull around to the front of the building but he refused to. The man was gone when police arrived.
3:29 a.m. A resident in the 4700 block of Morning Brook Lane interrupted two people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a van. The resident heard loud noises and saw two people jump into a dark-colored SUV. The converter hadn’t been completely cut free from the van and the damage was estimated at about $500.
8:52 a.m.: A caller said homeless people had strewn their belongings about 4 feet into the roadway on Sixth Street near West Street and it was creating a traffic hazard. The caller said there was an ongoing problem with homeless encampments in the area and petty thefts. Police checked and said there was no traffic hazard but told the people to clean up the area in the next half an hour.
10:07 a.m.: A technician at Bank of America, 3120 W. Grant Line Road, discovered a skimming device with a camera attached to an ATM. The technician went into the bank to get an employee and a person removed the device and got into a grey sedan and left. Police stopped a car that matched the description and arrested the driver for a no-bail domestic violence warrant. Bank security was working to get surveillance camera pictures of the suspect with the skimming device to police to see if it was the same person.
12:03 p.m.: A 1992 Yamaha Banshee ATV was reported stolen from a home in the 2300 block of Tennis Lane. The ATV was all white with large tires and oversize headlights.
12:19 p.m.: A community mailbox was vandalized in the 100 block of Finale Way. The caller said there were pry marks on the box and package delivery box was open and the key was missing.
2:27 p.m.: Someone stole more than $5,000 worth of jewelry and cash during a gathering at a home in the 2200 block of Gibraltar Lane. The caller said the suspect was either a guest or a family member.
6:12 p.m.: A woman armed with a taser stole a cart full of merchandise from the Home Depot store, 2461 Naglee Road. The woman left the store and got into a red Ford Mustang and left the area. The store’s loss prevention said they were requesting police open a case on the incident.
10:15 p.m.: A caller said man on a bicycle approached him with a knife in his hand on the east side of West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. Police checked the mall and couldn’t find him.
Sunday
12:08 a.m.: A loud party in the 900 block of Taft Avenue was reported to police. The residents at the house said they would tune the music down.
8:04 a.m.: A homeless man was causing an ongoing problem coming into Tracy Suds, 2321 N. Tracy Blvd., to charge electrical devices and refusing to leave. The business wanted the man given a no trespass warning.
10:59 a.m.: A caller said a man was possibly living out of green minivan in the 400 block of W. Beverly Place for about a week. The man had said the minivan had a bad alternator and would be moved in a day or so but he had been sleeping in it every night for more than a week. Police talked to the man who said he would be moving along.
12:46 p.m.: A man was reported to be destroying a vehicle in the parking lot of Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Blvd. The man appeared to have been going door to door looking for someone then began smashing and stomping on the car and yelling on a phone. Police talked to the man who was the registered owner of the vehicle and said he was upset over an extra marital affair.
2:39 p.m.: A homeless man purchased food at Taco Bell, 2880 W. Grant Line Road, and then began throwing food around the restaurant. The business wanted the man given a no trespass warning. Officers stopped him near Walmart and gave him the warning.
4:13 p.m.: A homeless man was walking into the roadway stopping traffic on Grant Line Road under the Interstate 205 overpass. Police checked on the man and arrested him for a warrant.
7:58 p.m.: A white Yukon was running red lights and stop signs and nearly hit vehicles it passed using the median to pass stopped vehicles.
9:23 p.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., called about a large fight on the freeway side of the motel. Police checked the area but everyone was gone.
10:04 p.m.: A man on the 1500 block of Poppy Hills Lane said someone hacked his email account and his Western Union account had been compromised. The hacker had changed his email account password which was connected to the Western Union account where three fraudulent transactions had been made totaling $2,075. The caller needed a case number from police for the investigation and possible refund.
Saturday
3:17 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Hollywood Avenue said he was going outside to water his plants and found spent fireworks on his front yard. The man was scared and upset about “all kinds of people” who were partying nearby.
10:29 a.m.: A man on the 1500 block of Cole Lane complained about an unregistered travel trailer parked in the street. Police checked it out and cleared the case, but the man called back and was upset that the trailer owner wasn’t cited, considering that the trailer owner had called to complain about the man’s boat parked in his own driveway, and he was given a citation.
12:26 p.m.: A caller said a man was pulling wire from an electrical box on the 10th Street side of Monument Auto Parts, 30 E. 10th Street. The caller said the man rode off on a bike toward 11th Street. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
1:03 p.m.: Someone broke into an empty building in the 900 block of north Tracy Boulevard and broke all the locks, doors and windows. It had been almost a year since the person reporting the vandalism had seen the property. An online report was going to be filed for insurance purposes.
1:15 p.m.: A jump house and a large tent with lots of chairs was being set up at Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Avenue. The caller was concerned because of COVID gathering restrictions.
2:09 p.m.: A man was in Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue, with a hatchet hitting trees with it. The man hadn’t threatened anyone and was just hitting trees. Police talked to the man and took no other action.
3:36 p.m.: A caller was upset with a large number of people without masks at Rusty’s, 320, W. Grant Line Road, and thought they were going to have some kind of event there.
5:14 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Allegheny Court said their 20-year-old son who lives at home with them was being extorted by someone online and wanted advice from an officer.
6:30 p.m.: A man said he was scammed by someone who sold him fake iPhones at the Chevron gas station, 2615 W. Grant Line Road. The man said he sent the payment for the phones through a cash app and had already contacted them to get reimbursed.
9;26 p.m.: Police were called to a car on fire in the Motel 6 parking lot, 3810 N Tracy Blvd. Police were told a woman had been in the parking lot trying to light trees on fire earlier and she might have set the car on fire.
10:37 p.m.: A sideshow was forming at Iron Horse and Promontory parkways with about 25 cars. Police checked and the cars had left the area. Another caller reported cars racing from the Chrisman and Linne roads area were now heading west on 11th Street from Chrisman.
Friday
2:07 a.m.: Police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Boulevard for a report of someone who tried to break into the home and was armed with a handgun. Police found a window that was forced open on the first floor of the home. Police checked the home and found what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation with about 100 plants. One occupant of the home was cited and released, and police took the plants and notified city code enforcement officers and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews about the home.
8:33 a.m.: A pit bull belonging to a homeless person was running around loose at Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Avenue, and the owner was not around.
10:34 a.m.: A homeless man was walking around El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, taking off his pants and urinating on things. Police tried to talk to the homeless man but he refused. Police told him to keep his clothes on and other homeless people at the park said they would help “keep him in line.”
11:52 a.m.: Someone at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, told police that a man had just stolen some compact discs and was driving away on the wrong side of the lane through the parking lot. Police found the car near the corner of Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads and took the driver into custody at gunpoint. Police didn’t find any stolen compact discs in the car, but were told that the car could had been stolen from Target. Upon further investigation police learned that the car owner had a seizure and had given the man permission to drive it and follow the ambulance as it took the car owner to a hospital in Manteca. Police ended up citing the man for two drug charges.
2:08 p.m.: A catalytic converter was taken from a 2004 Toyota Prius sometime during the night at the Chipotle parking lot, 2512 Naglee Road. The caller said it was going to cost $3,000 to replace the converter.
5:32 p.m.: Five kids were trying to light the grass on fire at the middle of Don Cose Park, 1780 Whirlaway Lane. The caller said there was still smoke coming from the grass and some of the kids had left. Police checked and said the fire was out and all of the kids were gone.
8:37 p.m.: About 20 people were in a fight outside of Juanita Market on Grant Line Road near Buthmann Avenue. Police checked the business and surrounding area to Ritter Family Ball Park and couldn’t find anyone fighting.
10:07 p.m.: A caller said there was a loud party with people laughing, music and smoking. Police advised the people at the home of the noise complaint.
Jan. 14
3:40 a.m.: Someone reported three horses loose in the roadway on Starflower Drive near Corral Hollow Road. An officer tracked down an animal rescue group in Lathrop to come get the animals.
3:57 a.m.: A woman reported that a man just broke her car window, and jumped into a car and took off after she went out to confront him. It didn’t appear that anything was stolen from her car, but police found another car in the area that had been broken into.
11:21 a.m.: A person at Premiere Chrysler Dodge, 3460 Naglee Road, reported that someone had bought a 2015 Dodge Charger using fraudulent information. While police couldn’t get accurate information on the identity of the buyer, they did have the Charger’s vehicle identification number for the police report.
11:32 a.m.: A woman reported that her neighbor’s horse was loose in the roadway on the 2700 block of Byron Road. She said that the neighbor’s gate was locked, but she called police back a short time later after she was able to cut the chain on the gate and put the horse back where it belonged.
3:00 p.m.: Police went to Alden Glen Drive and Sequoia Boulevard after someone reported a man walking around with what appeared to be a kitchen knife in his hand. He wasn’t threatening anyone, but was stabbing at leaves on the ground. Police found the man and cited him for carrying a dagger.
3:53 p.m.: A person on the 2800 block of Colony Drive reported that a man who appeared to be drunk or on drugs was staggering around on the railroad tracks behind the caller’s home, and it looked like he was trying to expose himself. Police found that the 26-year-old man had a warrant for his arrest, and took him to county jail, where he was booked and released.
9:25 p.m.: A man on the 1300 block of Ferngrove Lane told police that someone was trying to cut the catalytic converter from his neighbor’s car. The potential thieves took off when they realized they had been seen. Police got a description of their car and told the sheriff’s department and California Highway Patrol to keep an eye out for the car.
11:31 p.m.: A person at Leprino Foods, 2401 N. MacArthur Dr., told police that someone had shot at the building about a half-hour earlier. Nobody was injured, but the caller pointed out the bullet hole to an officer, who took a report.
