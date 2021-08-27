Tracy police received a call from a Tracy Unified School District employee who saw a man with a gun near Kelly Elementary School, 535 Mabel Josephine Drive, at 2:05 p.m. on Monday. Police placed the school on lockdown and searched the campus. During their investigation police determined the man with a gun was a probation officer who was working in the area. Police lifted the lockdown and said there were no ongoing concerns for the school’s safety.
Tracy police received 1,282 calls for service from Aug. 19 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:44 a.m.: A 1996 Honda Civic EX was stolen from the 45oo block of Lindsey Lane.
3:33 p.m.:A2018 Infinity Q50 with tinted windows was reported stolen off by the general sales manager at Tracy Hyundai, 3480 Naglee Road.
4:30 p.m.: A caller at Tracy Motorsports, 3255 said a customer wrote a check with insufficient funds.
4:50 p.m.: Someone reported a red Toyota Station Wagon driving recklessly near North Tracy Boulevard and Grant Line Road.
5:50 p.m.: A caller said her parents were out of town and her brother broke into their home by smashing a window in the 600 block of B street and stole their pickup truck.
Monday
5:46 a.m.: A customer at the Safeway gas station 1804 W. 11th St., said he left his wallet on the counter and another customer possibly took it. Employees at the station said they would give video of the business to officers.
10:19 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Centre Court Drive told police a neighbor was smoking marijuana in their backyard and the smoke or smell was going into her house and she was concerned about her children. She said she spoke to the neighbor twice but they continued to smoke it.
11:07 a.m.: An employee at Satomi, 819 W. 11th Street said it looked like someone had tried to burglarize the restaurant and there was a bullet hole through a window.
1:18 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Maiden Court said she thought someone was using her identity in some sort of scam. She didn’t know who but told police that the person had her social security number, drivers license and other personal information.
2:07 p.m.: Two kids were in a fight with an adult customer at Safeway, 1801W. 11th Street.
3:26 p.m.: Two men stole several thousand dollars’ worth of copper wire from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. The men threatened an employee before they left in a silver Honda.
4:15 p.m.: Someone in the 500 block of West Central Avenue came into the police department lobby with paperwork about a scam she wanted to report.
4:34 p.m.: A woman in the 2400 block of Christy Street said her husband forged her name on bank and car documents.
Sunday
12:33 a.m.: A caller complained about a loud party in the 1400 block of Ferngrove Court.
1:48 a.m.: Security at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue came across an older man trying to break into a storage unit at the complex. The man left in an older green Ford pickup truck.
2:26 a.m.: Someone reported a fight taking place inside Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Boulevard.
6:37 a.m.: A 15-year-old boy said he took his parents Honda Accord and crashed it near the sign at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The boy also told police that he was on probation.
2:19 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2003 BMW in the 1600 block of Riverview Avenue.
2:47 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from an apartment at Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road.
4:10 p.m.: A car was burglarized sometime during the night in the 600 block of E. 11th Street.
8:42 p.m.: A man said the mother of his 8-year-old child and her boyfriend pulled a handgun on him and took the child at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
10:43 p.m.: A woman driving on East 11th Street told police “he” kicked her windshield. The dispatcher said the woman may have sounded intoxicated and said the incident happened on the freeway.
Saturday
12:00 a.m.: An employee at the front desk of Holiday Inn Express, 3751 N. Tracy Boulevard, heard a couple of men fighting and possibly gun shots along with a woman screaming.
1:14 a.m.: A caller said a man came to an apartment at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue and began banging on the door. When the tenants came out and told the man to leave and then he tried to fight the tenants.
2:39 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Mount Hamilton Drive said the catalytic converter was stolen from a 1995 Honda Element within the previous five minutes.
9:23 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Alden Glen said a fence was burned by a neighbor who lives in a nearby court.
4:37 p.m.: A gray Ford Explorer and a gray Honda were reported speeding and weaving in and out of traffic heading south on Corral Hollow Road from Grant Line Road.
7:20 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Roy Frerichs Lane.
9:10 p.m.: A loud party was reported at a house behind Stone Pine Meadow Apartments, 229 W. Grant Line Road.
10:09 p.m.: About 15 kids were in the target parking lot, 2800 Naglee Road, lighting off fireworks, putting fireworks in carts and racing cars.
11:37 p.m.: A caller at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, needed an incident number from police for the theft of a propane tank from the store.
Friday
2:26 a.m.: A 2006 Ford Econoline E350 work van filled with cleaning supplies and with ladders on top was stolen from the 500 block of Glenbriar Circle.
8:14 a.m.: A caller from Tracy Motorsports, 3255 Auto Plaza Way, said they received a bad check from a customer in July. The person called to report it but wanted to give the customer time to pay the money back. The caller said the shop hadn’t been paid back and wanted to press charges.
12:55 p.m.: A couple on the 1500 block of Cole Lane said someone broke into their home and stole their passports, jewelry, IDs, social security cards and bank info. They said the people who stole their items used the info to take their money and they lived in Livingston.
1:21 p.m.: Three men on dirt bikes were cutting off other drivers and stopping traffic North Tracy Boulevard. The caller said they were heading south but kept making U-turns and going back and forth.
2:06 p.m.: A man said his debit card was being used after he lost it in Antioch. The man said he would file an online report.
5:21 p.m.: Someone broke into a storage unit at Public Storage, 300 E. Larch Road, and stole several items. The caller didn’t know how much was stolen or what the value was but said the unit door was broken in the burglary.
6:29 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Gonzalez Street said his mother stole several items from his residence during a visit in May.
8:10 p.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Foxwood Drive heard what they called “a lot of gunshots.” They didn’t think it was fireworks and she said her husband thought it was gunshots too.
8:10 p.m.: A man was stealing wheels off a white Volkswagen Jetta on El Portal Street.
Aug. 19
12:04 a.m.: A woman stole bottles of alcohol from the North Pole gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road.
12:14 a.m.: Someone reported the sound of cars doing doughnuts and the smell of burning rubber near West Whittier and Parker avenues.
4:31 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Summertime Drive.
6:45 a.m.: A caller said a company truck parked overnight in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot, 3751 N. Tracy Boulevard, was burglarized and $3,000 worth of tools were taken.
6:50 a.m.: Someone said a man was throwing rocks in the parking lot of Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road.
7:28 a.m.: A mailbox was damaged in the 1600 of Smokey Lane. It was unknown if anything was taken.
2:14 p.m.: A catalytic converter was taken off a 2005 Honda Accord in the 1300 block of Mansfield Street.
7:37 p.m.: A caller said a man was masturbating in front of his 7-year-old daughter at Edgar Thoming Park, 1100 Cambridge Place.
9:27 p.m.: A car was burglarized in the parking lot of In Shape Health Club, 101 S. Tracy Blvd. and the business refused to share a video of the theft without a police report.
11:43 p.m.: A man said he was robbed at gunpoint in the garage of his residence at Harvest Apartments, 2655 Henley Parkway. The man said a group of men approached him as he parked his car and took his phone, wallet and jewelry at gunpoint. They told him to give them his money so he told his girlfriend to bring out a safe so they wouldn’t go in the home. The man said two of the men got in his car and forced him to drive around.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
