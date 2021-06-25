A resident in the 2400 block of Stalsburg Drive said at 10:37 p.m. on Monday a man entered the home through a back door and robbed them at gunpoint of $1,800 in cash.
Tracy police received 1,458 calls for service from June 17 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:13 a.m.: A couple of cars were broken into in the 300 block of West Emerson Avenue sometime during the night.
7:45 a.m.: A resident at Gateway Station Apartments, 3600 W. Grant Line Road, said someone stole a backpack and a company laptop from their vehicle in the parking lot.
12:31 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Petrig Street said his sister’s former relationship stole his semi-automatic Beretta pistol.
9:19 p.m.: A black car was reported driving recklessly and doing doughnuts in the 2600 block of Cabrillo Drive.
10:34 p.m.: Police were told fireworks were being fired off from Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle.
Tuesday
2:40 a.m.: Fireworks were reported coming from Devon Court.
3:20 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of South Central Avenue said someone had opened a line of credit using their name.
4:45 a.m.: Someone from a church in the 400 block of West Emerson Avenue called a neighbor to tell them their cameras had seen someone in a grey hoodie on the neighbor’s property and had stolen a small lamp. The caller from the church didn’t know if it was the same person that had trespassed onto church property and stolen items from them.
7:46 p.m.: A woman in the 1400 block of Baigorry Street said she arrived home and found house and loan paperwork missing. The woman said she was divorcing her husband and he had been stalking her and was going through her phone.
Monday
7:53 a.m.: Someone said their garage had been broken into during the night in the 2200 block of Aragon Court.
10:46 a.m.: A woman said someone broke into her home through a window and stole her vehicle and left behind a shopping cart.
12:28 p.m.: Police were called to Macy’s, 2400 Naglee Road, for a caller who said someone driving a black BMW smashed the back window and taillights of their vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
9:31 p.m.: A caller near Lincoln Park, 200 E. Eaton Avenue, said they could hear fireworks in the area, they didn’t know where they were coming from but said they were close by. Police said they would check the area as time allowed.
Sunday
2:33 a.m.: Police were called to the La Huacana nightclub, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue, for a report of a man who fired a handgun four times and a large fight in progress at the nightclub. Police arrested one man for the gunfire.
2:40 p.m.: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the shipping and receiving suite of Taylor Farms, 1820 N. MacArthur Drive, two days ago.
10:17 p.m.: Red graffiti was reported on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 2500 block of Azalea Avenue.
10:35 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Whittier Avenue heard a loud firework that shook the house.
Saturday
9:26 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Lawn Court said their daughter’s ex-husband was at the home last night and started an argument. The man was gone when police arrived but he may have come back sometime during the night and cut the tires and several of the daughter’s vehicles.
1:57 p.m.: A neighbor threatened someone at the Tracy Hills community pool in the 2200 block of Criseldo Mina Avenue. The neighbor had been harassing the caller’s wife and made threats.
7:41 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Ridgeview Drive said they would sign a criminal complaint about a man who was lighting off fireworks. The caller said she could see the man lighting them off and would take a picture.
11:48 p.m.: A caller on 2300 block of Brittany Way told police someone just stole his nephew’s BMW. The nephew was chasing the car on a motorcycle, and they were all headed toward 11th Street.
Friday
1:58 a.m.: Police received a 9-1-1 text message that a vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of Portico Court. The person refused to have police call them or give their name and how along ago the theft happened.
2:51 a.m.: A loud party was reported in the 300 block of Mount Oso Avenue. Police told the residents to turn their music down.
12:52 p.m.: Someone stole the tires from a Honda Accord sometime during the night while it was parked in the 700 block of Palm Circle.
2:54 p.m.: A caller said someone broke into their truck while it was parked in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot, 2422 Naglee Road.
June 17
5:37 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man broke a window at the closed In Shape Fit, 2311 N. Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the man wasn’t wearing a shirt and was bleeding from his hand. Another person called and said the man was walking along Grant Line Road and had passed out.
8:16 a.m.: A woman said someone stole $4,000 worth of jewelry from her home in the 2900 of Lyon Court sometime before Memorial Day. The woman didn’t know who stole it but said a back door might have been left open when friends were over.
1:12 p.m.: A man on the 1100 block of Palomar Court said a neighbor drove over his basketball hoop. The man tried to handle it but the neighbor didn’t cooperate and threatened him. On Saturday the man said the neighbor pushed his trailer into the man’s truck. The man wanted police to come to the home to report the damage to his property.
9:18 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Clarence Bromell Court told police fireworks had been going off in the neighborhood every night starting at 9 p.m.
10:49 p.m.: Several callers reported their vehicle windows had been smashed in the parking lot of In Shape Health Club, 101 S. Tracy Boulevard. Police were told the business had video of the parking lot area but needed police to view the video footage.
11:01 p.m.: A woman said two people that were trying to fight her husband stole his car from the Quik Stop parking lot, 1153 Lincoln Boulevard.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
