A resident in the 400 block of Racquet Drive at 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday told police her home and cars had been egged during the night and a bunch of plastic forks were stuck in her front lawn.
Tracy police received 1,497 calls for service from June 3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:35 a.m.: A work van was reported stolen from Sycamore Village Apartments, 500 W. Central Avenue.
9 a.m.: Someone reported the community mailbox in the 1500 block of Doe Trail Lane was broken into.
5:28 p.m.: A woman said her vehicle was broken into at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road and she was receiving alerts that someone was trying to use one of her cards at a Walmart store in the area.
8:21 p.m.: A caller at 11th Street Liquor, 18 E. 11th Street, said three women around 20-years-old stole liquor from the store.
10:52 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off in the 2300 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
Tuesday
1:08 a.m.: A red sedan was driving in circles through the empty plaza at Tracy Pavilion Shopping Center, 2457 Naglee Road. The caller thought the driver might have been drinking. The car was last seen getting onto westbound Interstate 205.
9:22 a.m.: A car was reported vandalized at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Boulevard. A window was broken, mirrors were damaged and derogatory words were carved into the paint. The caller didn’t have any idea who did it.
2:26 p.m.: A window was broken on a car parked at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road.
10:16 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Tulare drive said someone was launching fireworks behind their home.
Monday
9:25 a.m.: A law office in the 4600 block of South Tracy Boulevard had been broken into sometime during the weekend as the front door lock was broken and several items were missing.
1:04 p.m.: A driver in a black Mustang was seen driving recklessly on Clover Road near Holly Drive.
1:26 p.m.: A woman at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard, said a caller claiming to be from the San Joaquin County Sheriff Office was telling her the amounts of violations she owed because she missed jury duty. The caller told police she still had the caller on the line.
5:22 p.m.: Police were called to Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, for a woman that had been caught trying to steal from the store. The woman had taken $414 worth of merchandise and another $1,000 worth of items staged in a duffle bag near a door. The caller believed that her getaway driver was waiting outside.
5:52 p.m.: A caller said someone was setting off fireworks in the 1300 block of Divine Lane.
11:57 p.m.: A man in the 200 block of West Carlton Way told police they had received nearly 40 messages from two phone numbers that were harassing him and calling him names. He told police the last message had come just about an hour ago.
Sunday
11:14 a.m.: Someone went to the police department lobby to report their white 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup had been stolen. The person told police the last place the pickup truck was parked was behind Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road. They said a lot of tools were in the back of the truck and they didn’t know where the keys were.
10:37 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious incident where a man pushed a woman and then later was carrying her on West Grant Line Road near Lincoln Boulevard.
10:38 p.m.: A hit and run that caused property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Wall Street.
Saturday
9:42 a.m.: Police were called about someone who had just vandalized the Safeway store, 1801 W. 11th Street.
6:08 p.m. Police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Eaton Avenue. No serious injuries were reported, and both cars had to be towed away.
6:30 p.m.: A man called police concerned about the safety of his parents and sister living in the 2400 block of Gaines Lane. The caller, who was serving in the military said his family had been receiving threats from his sister’s ex-boyfriend who had threatened to burn his parent’s house down and kill the family. The man said his family was too afraid to do anything and wanted to know the best legal action to take.
10:18 p.m.: A caller said there was loud music coming from a home in the 500 block of Yosemite Drive and they were willing to sign a complaint about it.
Friday
2:54 p.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a blue 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck parked at Northgate Village, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue.
4:22 p.m.: A woman with red hair and sunglasses holding a bottle of alcohol appeared to be extremely intoxicated as she was walking around the Safeway gas station, 1804 W. 11th Street.
5:37 p.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of North C Street after a woman called 9-1-1 screaming for help and that someone had a knife.
7:35 p.m.: A caller at the KFC/A&W restaurant, 2290 W. Grant Line Road, called police about a man who may have a gun. The caller said the man dressed in camo was sitting behind a dumpster talking to himself flipping something that might be a handgun. The caller wasn’t sure if it was a gun but thought it was because he was pointing and flipping it.
11:54 p.m.: One gunshot was heard somewhere on the 1000 block of Plymouth Drive
June 3
10:54 a.m.: A resident at lives at Gateway Station Apartments, 3600 W. Grant Line Road said a tenant that at Gateway Crossing Apartments was not supposed to be on their property and he just walked by the office.
3:10 p.m.: A driver in a silver Honda CRV was driving recklessly, going through stop signs and stop lights. The caller said the car was last seen heading north on Tracy Boulevard from Schulte Road.
5:22 p.m.: A caller said someone had broke into the community mailbox on the 2300 block of Gibraltar Lane and all the mailboxes were empty.
9:11 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 1600 block of Baigorry Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
