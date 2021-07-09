At 11:12 p.m. on the Fourth of July police received a report that several people were “firing illegal weapons” in Hastie Park, 1384 Lankershire Drive. Police said the people were gone when they arrived at the park.
Tracy police received 1,768 calls for service from July 1 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:01 a.m.: A grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen sometime during the night from the 2500 block of Dorset Lane.
7:11 a.m.: A Ditch Witch multiuse tractor was stolen from a construction site on the 6800 block of Promontory Parkway.
11:37 a.m.: A black Jeep was seen driving recklessly on westbound Interstate 205 and then exiting at MacArthur Drive and heading south. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the vehicle.
4:43 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord parked in front of house in the 200 block of East Lowell Avenue. The caller said the theft occurred sometime during the night.
11:31 p.m.: A caller said someone was shooting off fireworks at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, and it also sounded like someone had fired a pistol at the park too.
Tuesday
5:49 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Busca Drive said someone vandalized their Nissan Leaf sometime during the night.
6:56 a.m.: A caller discovered that their black, open-top Towmaster utility trailer was stolen from Davie Place. The caller said the theft happened sometime since Saturday.
8:29 a.m.: Two dogs, one of them a Husky, attacked and injured a dachshund in the 300 block of Fairfield Drive. An Animal Control officer impounded the dogs.
12:07 p.m.: A man in the 1900 block of South Willow Creek Drive said someone had used his account making fraudulent charges with a loss of nearly $6,500. The man said the Metro drug task force had information on a possible suspect.
6:43 p.m.: Someone told police they received a call from California Check Cashing, 701 W. 11th Street, that a man was trying to cash their checks that were stolen in Stockton.
Monday
12:07 a.m.: Police responded to a two-car crash at North Tracy Boulevard and West Grant Line Road.
1:24 a.m.: Someone told police they had returned to their home in the 1400 block of Cypress Drive from a trip and found that their home had been burglarized. A screen door was broken and several items including a laptop, keyboard and Playstation game console had been stolen.
6:45 p.m.: A caller at T’s N Pants Outlet, 1190 W. 11th Street said a man came into the store and stole several items. The man pushed an employee who was bruised in the incident.
7:32 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Harold Smith Drive said they had lost at least $1,600 on charges two different credit cards by someone claiming to be with Amazon.
7:43 p.m.: A mailbox in the 1200 of Windham Court was broken into a few days ago and the caller had a video of the incident they wanted to give to an officer.
8:02 p.m.: A caller said someone was riding a white and green dirt bike near Robert Gabriel and Carol Ann drives recklessly doing wheelies and running stop signs.
8:24 p.m.: Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of Wall Street when a woman called police said her boyfriend grabbed her arm in the middle of an argument.
Sunday
12:21 a.m.: A loud party was reported in the 1500 block of Joseph Menusa Lane.
1:14 p.m.: A 10-foot PJ utility trailer was stolen sometime in the morning from a home in the 1200 block of Dolores Lane. A neighbor had the theft on video.
3:13 p.m.: Someone made a report at the police department about a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was stolen from the 100 block of West Clover Road the day before.
Saturday
1:51 a.m.: Someone reported a vandalism that had occurred at Leia’s Restaurant and Nightclub, 2706 Pavilion Parkway.
2:31 p.m.: A reckless driver in a red Nissan Versa was reported heading south on Lammers toward 11th Street.
8:24 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Thelma Loop called police about a neighbor who had been setting off fireworks all week long. The resident said the neighbor had just fired one off but didn’t see it go off, only heard it.
9:11 p.m.: A caller said their Ford F-250 pickup truck with a custom orange and blue paint scheme with Denver Broncos decal in the back window was stolen from the 2700 block of Cordelia Lane.
10:43 p.m.: Police were told about a loud party where fireworks were being shot off near Alexis and Joseph Menusa lanes.
Friday
3:50 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Dolores Lane said someone was trying to break into her truck. She saw one person and another further down the street.
2:30 p.m.: A resident on Portola Way wanted to talk to an officer about someone stealing a catalytic converter off their vehicle during the night.
7:58 p.m.: Police were told someone had forced the doors open to the closed Sears store, 3350 Naglee Road. An officer checked and said there was no sign of forced entry and the door was unlocked. Mall security had no contact for the store.
9:12 p.m.: A 23-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Wall Street called police and said her father hit her. The woman didn’t need an ambulance but wanted to press charges against her father.
10:28 p.m.: Someone reported fireworks going off near Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 S. MacArthur Drive.
July 1
5:57 a.m.: A caller told police someone had vandalized a sign on Interstate 205 at the South Mountain House Parkway offramp, and it was hanging down. Police told the California Highway Patrol about the sign.
7:53 a.m.: A white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from the 500 block of Hotchkiss Street. The owner told police they lost the key for the truck last week but had no idea who took the truck.
2:17 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of St. Clair Place said she had items posted online to sell on Tracy Marketplace and she thought someone tried to scam her out of money.
5:58 p.m.: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 800 block of Saffron Drive. The owner said they would file an online report.
9:39 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near Parkside Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
