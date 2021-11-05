On Sunday at 11:59 a.m. a resident in the 1800 block of Alegre Drive said someone broke into their backyard shed sometime during the past 2 days. The caller thought it might have been the same person who was arrested there for a burglary earlier had come back to get jewelry he left behind.
Tracy police received 1,298 calls for service from Oct. 28 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
5:59 a.m.: Someone stole a laptop and a purse from an unlocked vehicle parked at Starbucks, 1857 W. 11th Street.
8:35 a.m.: An air conditioning unit was stolen from a house under construction in the 4500 block of Lone Star Way.
10:35: a.m.: Police were told someone broke into a community mailbox in the 1800 block of Petrig Court and the incident was caught on video.
1:07 p.m.: A caller said they were trying to buy a vehicle on eBay and thought it might be a scam.
4:22 p.m.: A person wearing a ski mask stole a company truck from the parking lot of Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2982 W. Grant Line Road. The Ford F350 utility truck had “Sysco Food Service” written on the side and a welder and air compressor in the truck bed.
4:31 p.m.: Packages were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 2500 block of Remy Cantos Drive.
6:33 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue said someone stole $2,000 from their bank account.
8:32 p.m.: A homeless man was seen beating a small dog in front of the AM-PM Mini Mart, 550 W. Valpico Road.
11:58 p.m.: A caller said there were vehicles racing up and down Corral Hollow Road from Middlefield Drive to Interstate 580. The caller said they were spinning doughnuts and had a crowd watching them.
Monday
6:43 a.m.: A caller in the 1000 block of Vallerand Road said they could hear someone calling for help.
7:58 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on the 1500 block of Woodland Court.
8 a.m.: Police were called about someone in the 100 block of Highland Avenue standing in their backyard shooting crows in a tree with an air gun.
8:21 a.m.: A temporary employee at a business in the 6800 block of Promontory Parkway was told to leave and was refusing, starting an argument. While talking to police the caller said the person left and they just wanted the incident documented.
9:20 a.m.: Someone in the 6100 block of Granville Street said a trencher was stolen sometime over the weekend.
11:21 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Birchwood Avenue said someone poured paint over their husband’s vehicle and it wasn’t coming off.
11:55 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen on Meadow Lane.
12:19 p.m.: Two teens in a white minivan were driving recklessly on East Street, racing and spinning the tires.
2:37 p.m.: The owner of a property in the first block of East Second Street said the former tenants abandoned the home, vandalized the garage door and left the front and back doors open.
7:12 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Cottage Grove Way said someone they didn’t know had accessed their bank account.
9:30 p.m.: Several vehicles were revving their engines and doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road.
Sunday
12:07 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Palm Circle complained about a loud party.
3:19 a.m.: A man was following employees at Safeway, 1801 W. 11ths Street, to their cars harassing them saying his vehicle was stolen.
9:09 a.m.: A woman with an open beer was parked in one of the curbside pickup spaces at McDonald’s, 3430 N. Tracy Boulevard. The woman said she was waiting for an order she made online, but the store had no record of it.
11:14 a.m.: A 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen from the Service Station, 1100 W. 11th Street, sometime during the night.
1:47 p.m.: A caller said there was man waving a large knife around at El Pescadero Park. He was last seen going into a large gray tent at the encampment. Police said he did not threaten anyone and no crime had occurred.
5:04 p.m.: A driver in a grey BMW was spinning doughnuts on Gentry Lane.
6:52 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Nate Haugh Drive.
11:56 p.m.: A white Honda and grey Chevrolet Tahoe were spinning doughnuts side by side on Corlis Drive.
Saturday
3:02 a.m.: A caller said someone stole an 18-pack of beer from the Chevron station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive.
11:39 a.m.: Two newer Ford Mustangs were seen driving about 80 mph heading east on Grant Line Road between Corral Hollow Road and Tracy Boulevard.
11:40 a.m.: Someone told police that about five people in an older gold-colored vehicle broke into a mobile home parked in a field on the 200 block of Mt. Oso Avenue.
12:59 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a speaker near a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: An employee at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, said someone stole a stack of Levi jeans and ran out of the store and then got into a grey Chevrolet Blazer and fled the area.
4:35 p.m.: A caller at Lincoln Plaza Apartments, 1184 Lincoln Boulevard, said a woman was pulling her pants down on the grass and relieving herself. It was an ongoing problem with the woman and tenants had been complaining about her. The caller said they would proceed with a citizen’s arrest if she didn’t leave.
7:15 p.m.: A Toyota Camry was burglarized in the parking lot of Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road.
8:20 p.m.; A caller in the first block of Phillip Court could fear someone setting off M80 fireworks somewhere behind their home.
10:50 p.m.: A caller in the first block of West Kavanagh Avenue said he heard a noise and checked his security camera s and saw a man leaving in a pickup truck. The man told the caller someone was chasing him.
Friday
7:50 a.m.: Someone reported loud, vulgar music coming from a homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., and wanted it turned off.
8:16 a.m.:
A caller in the 2200 block of Tahoe Circle said he received a call from someone who threatened to kill his family unless he gave them money. The man said the caller had his address and he knew it was a scam but wanted to talk to an officer.
2:46 p.m.: Police were told someone was riding off road bike east on 11th Street doing wheelies.
8:30 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol told police that about four vehicles were doing a sideshow on West Schulte Road near Hansen Road, driving in and out of the warehouse parking lots.
8:50 p.m.: A brown 1999 Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Tracey Jean Drive.
9:11 p.m.: A caller said four or five people were inside the Ross store, 2483 Naglee Road, trying to steal items, grabbing a lot of things and stuffing them into duffle bags.
9:30 p.m.: A drunken driver was reported on the eastbound Interstate 580 freeway onramp. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
9:46 p.m.: A woman said her mother passed away earlier in the day and the mother’s live-in boyfriend took her 2004 Honda Pilot. The daughter said she was executor of the estate and wanted to report the car stolen.
10:52 p.m.: A caller said a window of their vehicle was broken while they were parked at The Olive Garden, 3140 Naglee Road.
Thursday
5:40 a.m.: Someone tampered with an air compressor at the Chevron gas station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive.
7:14 a.m.: The owner of a vacant home on the 1400 Greenwillow Way found someone had changed the locks on the doors and left light on inside the house.
9:04 a.m.: A caller at a business center at 3508 Shamrock Way said it looked like someone had backed a truck into a Pacific Gas & Electric transformer next to the building and left sometime during the night.
1:44 p.m.: A Toyota 4 Runner was reported driving recklessly on south bound Corral Hollow near 11th Street.
2:09 p.m.: A storage pod was broken into at a house under construction in the 400 block of West Emerson Avenue. It was unknown what was taken from the pod.
2:49 p.m.: A man in the 700 block of Cambridge police told police that on Monday he was lured outside his home and “forced against his will” to follow someone to Sutter Tracy Community where a gun was held to his head and a shot fired. The man said he was able to move his head out of the way.
3:26 p.m.: A large dump truck was seen speeding through a school zone at Tracy Boulevard and Lowell Avenue.
3:30 p.m.: A caller said he was in a road range incident with another driver on North Corral Hollow Road. The caller said the man got out his car and punched his vehicle accusing him of cutting him off on the road.
4:58 p.m.: A person in the 900 block of Tarrogana Drive said someone was using their dead husband’s social security number to apply for credit cards and a home loan.
5:49 p.m.: A resident on Fairoaks Road told police a young driver in a BMW was whipping doughnuts in front of their residence every night at the same time.
8:39 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming near Kagehiro Drive.
10:59 p.m.: A caller said an intoxicated man was lying down in the grass at Parker Avenue and West 23rd Street. The caller said the man told he just wanted to get home.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
