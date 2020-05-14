Tracy police are investigating a series of restaurant burglaries that happened early Tuesday morning on Grant Line Road near Interstate 205 and could be related.
A worker at KFC/A&W, 2290 W. Grant Line Road, called police at 6:12 a.m. after finding a keypad to the safe lying on the ground, though the safe didn’t appear to have been broken into. Police arrived and saw that a window had been broken and they also found a tool used in the burglary.
Police got another call at 6:45 a.m. from Mr. Pickles, 2251 W. Grant Line Road, after workers there saw that someone had tried to gain access to a door that leads to the roof.
Employees at El Pollo Loco, 2442 Naglee Road, called police at 7:36 a.m. and said an alarm was sounding and a window at the drive-thru had been opened. Police sent in a police dog to search the building and also recovered security camera video from that restaurant. The video shows a man wearing a mask and a black hoodie with red stripes down the sleeves, who apparently broke into the place at about 4 a.m.
Police also heard from Popeye’s Chicken, 2271 W. Grant Line Road, at 1:49 p.m. after workers there discovered that someone had broken into the restaurant during the night.
Tracy police received 996 calls for service from May 7 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
2:56 a.m.: A resident on the 2500 block of Peppercorn Lane said someone had stolen a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup sometime within the past four hours.
4:46 a.m.: A caller said a man on a bike wearing a white jacket and a white mask on his face was riding through the Home Depot parking lot, 2461 Naglee Road, and opened the back of U-Haul truck parked there. The caller said the man, who was wearing a backpack, looked into the truck and then continued on toward Grant Line Road. Police checked the area and stopped one person, but it wasn’t the man who looked in the truck.
4:02 p.m.: A woman said she was setting a cat trap behind Burger King, 3220 N. Tracy Blvd., when a man wearing a dress and jeans threw bicycle parts at her. The woman said the man was throwing around garbage, wood and rocks and he told her to go away. Police checked on the man and had him leave the area.
8:57 p.m.: A caller said a man was holding a sign at the entrance of the In-N-Out Burger drive-thru, 575 W. Clover Road, and he wouldn’t leave. A police officer had the man move along.
11:14 p.m.: A Camaro and a Chrysler 300 were reported to be racing near Medline Industries, 5701 Promontory Parkway. The caller said about seven vehicles were going up and down the road and blocking the street. Police checked the area but didn’t find them.
Monday
10:55 a.m.: A man said someone tried to steal his work truck parked at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. The man said the person had tampered with the truck’s ignition and a whole panel had been removed below the steering column. The man said he need to report the damage to his work truck as soon as possible. He was told to file an online report.
11:53 a.m.: A caller said a neighbor’s child reportedly tried to start a fire on their lawn, and when the caller tried talking to the child’s parents, they didn’t do anything about it. The caller said the child also rings the doorbell constantly. Police talked to the caller and the neighbors and noted that there was no damage from the fire.
12:52 p.m.: A man and a woman allegedly returned after stealing from 7-Eleven, 2360 W. Grant Line Road, earlier in the day. The person who called the police said the pair had been in the store two or three times. Another person at the store told the police the pair had left but the man was hitting the woman as they drove away in a white Cadillac. Police found them and warned them to stay away from that 7-Eleven.
2:34 p.m.: Police were called to check on a woman who was seen walking with a baseball bat near Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. They found her and talked with her before letting her go. About two hours later, someone reported the same woman walking in and out of traffic on Grant Line Road and swinging the bat. Police checked and said there was no traffic hazard and left her alone.
7:09 p.m.: A person called to report an ongoing problem with a man riding a go-kart around a neighborhood west of Corral Hollow Road and north of Schulte Road. A police officer checked the house where the man lived and left a card telling him they wanted to speak with him about a driving issue.
9:13 p.m.: Someone was reported to be setting off fireworks near the 1400 block of Brandon Dewey Lane. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the fireworks.
11:16 p.m.: A hotel employee reported that a woman who had just been fired was refusing to leave the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road. The employee told the police that the woman had entered a hotel room without authorization and had filed a false workman’s compensation claim, and she was refusing to sign her termination paperwork too. Police talked with the woman, who agreed to leave the hotel.
Sunday
1:08 a.m.: A car was reported on fire after crashing into a field off Tracy Boulevard near Fourth Street. A passerby said the car flipped over and bystanders ran toward the car to help. The caller said the driver was able to get out of the car and police asked for an ambulance to hurry to the scene. A flatbed tow truck was called to remove the wreckage from the field. About six hours later, someone called police saying they found a cellphone and a meth pipe where the car fire happened.
7:38 a.m.: A resident in the first block of West Third Street told police she had a video recording of a man with a machete trying to break into her house at 4 a.m. The woman said the man went into the backyard and tried to open the door, but her dog started barking and she was able to run him off the property. She said she didn’t realize he was armed with the machete and had tried to break in until she looked at the video.
10:11 a.m.: Someone drove a Dodge pickup truck with a camper shell across the grass at Ritter Family Ballpark, 2001 Bessie Ave., and parked near a homeless encampment at the south side of the park. Police checked on the truck and had the driver move it.
1:09 p.m.: A caller said someone stole the catalytic converter off their daughter’s car on the 1200 block of Appalosa Way.
2:20 p.m.: A driver flipped his Volkswagen Jetta over and hit a tree near the intersection of Sycamore Parkway and Valpico Road. The car was on its roof and a caller said the driver wasn’t injured in the crash. A tow truck was called to take the car away and a city crew went out for the tree it had knocked down.
7:44 p.m.: Police were called about a man in a wheelchair drinking beers and talking to himself on the pathway between Alum Rock and Tassajera courts. The caller said the man habitually drank there and left his beer cans on the ground. Police lectured the man and let him go. About a half an hour later, the caller called back upset that the man was back in front of their home yelling.
10:51 p.m.: A woman said another woman shocked her in the neck with a stun gun at Shell, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd. The woman was bleeding but did not want an ambulance. The woman said she didn’t know why she was attacked but believed her assailant was the same woman who burned her tent down five days ago, starting a fire behind the West Valley Mall. The woman with the stun gun allegedly left the gas station in an SUV after the attack.
Saturday
4:37 a.m.: Police responded to Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., after someone reported that two men had just robbed the store at gunpoint. The clerk told police that the robbers left in an older black Honda, heading west on 11th Street. Police checked nearby businesses and an apartment building to see if anyone had security camera recordings of the car.
10:51 a.m.: A woman called police from Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, and reported that a man with tattoos and missing teeth had tried to break her windshield and pull off her windshield wipers in an apparent case of road rage. She told police that she had a short video of the incident, and said the man was a passenger in a white Mazda with a woman driving.
3:19 p.m.: Someone reported that a woman in a white Honda Accord was spinning doughnuts and had just sped through the intersection at Seventh Street and Central. The caller said it sounded as if she hit another car as the sedan headed north, continuing at a high rate of speed toward Tracy Boulevard. Police stopped the woman at Tracy Boulevard and Eaton Avenue and impounded her car.
5:41 p.m.: Someone at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital called police after a man went to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg and said he had just been attacked by two youths at El Pescadero Park. Police checked with businesses in the area of Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue to see if they had any security camera video that showed the suspects.
9:41 p.m.: At least two people reported a car crash at the intersection of Cedar Mountain Drive and Edendale Crossing. Police arrived and found that there were no serious injuries, but one of the cars, a red BMW, had to be towed.
10:58 p.m.: Police went to the 1900 block of West 11th Street for a report of a fight. One caller reported a woman swinging an unknown object at people’s heads, and another reported that a couple of young men, one with a bloody nose, were running up to cars and causing trouble. Yet another caller said that a group of men had just jumped another man. After police arrived and talked to several people, it appeared the fight involved a case of mistaken identity.
Friday
2:33 a.m.: Police went to the 3900 block of Tropaz Lane for a report of two men in a fight, possibly with knives involved, and one man bleeding from the face. One of the men left in a tan Ford Crown Victoria, and police stopped the car on Sagewood Lane. The man, who did have an injury to the face but had not been stabbed, cooperated with the police. Police made a drunken-driving arrest and had the car towed.
1:16 p.m.: Police went to the 1700 block of West 11th Street for a report of an assault on the railroad tracks behind Tracy Fire Station 91. Police arrived and found both men. The victim did not want medical attention and nobody was arrested.
4:48 p.m.: A Toyota Camry and a BMW collided at the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road. An ambulance was called for a person who reported leg pain, and both cars had to be towed away.
6:32 p.m.: A woman called police to report that a silver SUV with a possible drunken driver was swerving all over the road at 11th Street and Crossroads Drive. The caller said that a man in another vehicle stopped the SUV and told the driver that he shouldn’t be driving, and the SUV driver replied that he would call his daughter to pick him up. Everybody had left by the time police got there.
8:18 p.m.: A person on the 400 block of Sequoia Boulevard called the police after a man flipped his all-terrain vehicle and was knocked unconscious. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the man, who was conscious by the time medics arrived.
8:44 p.m.: Someone on the 500 block of West Clover Road called police to report a cat stuck inside the engine compartment of a Prius. Police called the fire department, which sent someone to rescue the cat.
9:06 p.m.: A man reported that a teenage boy had sneezed into his open car window in the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger, 575 W. Clover Road. He got the license number of the teen’s car, but then said the sneeze might have been accidental. Police advised the man to sanitize his car.
9:24 p.m.: Police went to the 1100 block of Cornucopia Place for a report of loud music, an ongoing issue four or five days each week for the past four months, according to the caller. A woman at the house reportedly kept the volume up even after police arrived, but after about 20 minutes, she turned it down and told police that she didn’t want officers near her and they should call her next time. Police gave her a citation.
May 7
1:27 p.m.: A homeless person called police to report that a man had just been beaten up in front of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, 311 W. Grant Line Road. It was unclear what kind of injuries the man had, but the caller said the man was on the ground and in bad shape, and he might have been robbed. Police called for an ambulance, which rushed the injured man to San Joaquin General Hospital.
5:01 p.m.: A clerk at Shell, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a man had just robbed the store at gunpoint. The clerk told police that the man pointed the gun at her, took everything in the cash register and jumped over a fence as he headed toward Interstate 205. Police searched the area, including a nearby homeless camp and hotel parking lots, and noted that he might have arrived and left in gold-colored SUV. Police contacted nearby businesses to see if they had video recordings that could help identify the suspect.
8:27 p.m.: Two men reportedly went into Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, and smashed open the glass jewelry counter and stole the merchandise, estimated to be worth $150,000. When police arrived, a manager told officers that one of the men had a handgun and the other a large hammer, and both were wearing masks. They were last seen driving away in a gold-colored Toyota Camry. Police found information on the car owner and followed up to see if she knew anything about the robbery or an incident that happened in Livermore, which possibly involved the same car or suspects.
9:27 p.m.: A woman on the 1400 block of Dolores Lane told police that a man went into her backyard and tried to get into her house. She told police that the man said someone was chasing him. She reported that her husband had a gun but put it away once he knew that police were on their way. The husband was reportedly able to talk with the man, who said he needed help, was not wearing shoes or a shirt, was “sweating profusely,” and appeared to be high on drugs. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of prowling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.