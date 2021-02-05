Police chased a car through the northeast part of town and searched a neighborhood at 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday after police spotted a Mercedes sedan with three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery and assault. Police first saw the car near Sutter Tracy Community Hospital and followed it at speeds of about 40 to 45 mph until they lost sight of the car on East Street. A short time later an officer on patrol car saw the Mercedes parked on Deborah Street and police closed off the area for a search. A California Highway Patrol aircraft in the area helped in the search for the three people who abandoned the car. A short time later police took four people into custody at gunpoint on East Lowell Avenue and said they matched the description of the suspects. Police said the robbery suspects were sought for an incident that happened Monday near Parker and Eaton Avenues. All the people involved were juveniles and police did not provide any more information.
Tracy police received 1,184 calls for service from Jan. 28 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:27 a.m.: Several callers reported about four gunshots near Stags Leap Lane and Alden Glen Drive. Police checked the area and couldn’t find signs of gunfire.
3:25 a.m.: A man was screaming he was being beaten with a stick and telling someone to get out of a house in the 300 block of East 21st Street. Police went to the house and found the man had been assaulted and the suspect left and may have been heading to El Pescadero Park. Police checked the area but did not find the suspect.
8:25 a.m.: A man was yelling at an employee at Target, 2800 Naglee Road after he was asked to put on a face mask. The business wanted the man given a no-trespass warning.
10:49 a.m.: Employees at Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man stole cartons of cigarettes worth $3,519 and had video of the theft on a cell phone. Police were also given the license plate number of the BMW he left the store in.
12 p.m.: A woman said her mother was drunk and driving away from Valley Wine and Liquor, 2242 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said her mother has several driving under the influence charges and was driving along Lowell Avenue when she hit a parked car. Another caller said the woman drove through a red light with her eyes closed. Police checked and said the car she hit had previous damage and the woman was arrested for being drunk in public.
2:09 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Redington Drive said someone stole her mail and changed the information on a check and cashed it for $1,080.
5:05 p.m.: A home in the 800 block of Everglades Court that backs up to Plasencia Fields may have had some fire damage caused by homeless people. A mesh back fence was burned and food and other items were stuffed inside the resident’s property from homeless that may have been cooking near the fence. Police said the resident was working with code enforcement on the issue.
6:52 p.m.: The rear passenger window of a car parked in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard may have been shot out with a BB gun. The caller said they would file a report online.
8:55 p.m.: Homeless people had a fire in a barbecue pit near Chevron, 3775 N. Tracy Blvd. Police told them to move or put the fire out and gave them a warning.
10:20 p.m.: Callers said someone set off very large fireworks that shook houses and set off car alarms in the area near Alden Glen Foxwood drives. Police said they checked the area and there were neighbors outside trying to figure out what went off.
11:57 p.m.: Someone tried to pass two counterfeit $20 bills at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road.
Tuesday
2:34 a.m.: A guest at Extended Stay, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, told police he thought an employee stole his phone charger from his room. The caller didn’t have any evidence but believed the employee took it because they were hanging out in his room and now it was missing, but the employee denied taking it.
6:51 a.m.: A homeless man with no shoes was refusing to leave Starbucks, 1857 W, 11th Street. The man was associated with two other homeless people who were at the side of the building. Police gave the man a no trespass warning for inside the store and told the caller the people outside could stay.
10:37 a.m.: A former employee at the FedEx Warehouse, 5655 Hood Way, was making threats against management. Police were given emails the ex-employee sent and police tried to contact the man but he wouldn’t answer his phone. Police told FedEx employees to get a restraining order against the man once the payroll process was done.
11:36 a.m.: A man stole a car battery out of an unlocked vehicle belonging to a resident at Brookdale, 355 W. Grant Line Road. Police found the man trying to put the battery in a car parked on a nearby street. The man admitted to police to stealing the battery to use in his car. Police made the man walk the battery back and replace it and an officer locked the car.
1:59: Someone tried to drill into a gas tank of a vehicle at the GoArmy recruiting center, 2251 W. Grant Line Road, during the night. The caller said a broken drill bit was left behind and gas had leaked out. The caller was going to file an online report.
4:42 p.m.: A caller said they tried to rent a home in the 1600 block of Lavelle Smith Drive through Facebook marketplace and discovered they weren’t the actual homeowner. The caller had already filled out an application with private information. No money had been exchanged but they had been asked to send prepaid gift cards, send money through an app and meet in Sacramento to exchange cash. Police told them to contact their banks and credit bureaus for extra fraud protection.
7:23 p.m.: The driver of a two-door Honda jumped the median and struck a light pole on MacArthur Drive near Grant Line Road. An ambulance was called for the driver and a city crew was called to remove the light pole from the roadway.
8 51 p.m.: A 2012 Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Lyon Court. Police sent a message about the theft to the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force.
11:33 p.m.: A car was on fire in the back parking lot of the Chevron gas station, 3400 N. MacArthur. The fire department was called to put out the fire and no one was in the car.
Monday
3 a.m.: A man who was staying at the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road, was getting rude and angry with staff after he was asked to reregister to continue staying at the motel. The man needed a new key but was arguing with the staff who wanted him given a trespass warning. Police stood by as the man gathered his belongings to leave.
7:43 a.m.: A man carrying a backpack reached into the drive-thru window at Wendy’s, 725 W. Clover Road, and stole cash out of the register. The caller said the store has the theft on video surveillance.
9:19 a.m.: Someone at a homeless encampment at Ritter Family Ball Park, 2300 N. Tracy Blvd., drove a vehicle across the grass from Bessie Avenue, tearing up the grass until they became stuck in the park south of the American Legion building.
10:56 a.m.: Police were investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend at New Jerusalem Airport, 29665 S. Kasson Road, where someone rammed through the gate and broke into an airplane parked there. Police were taking a report because the city still owns the airport.
12:56 p.m.: A man armed with a baseball bat walked into GameStop, 2531 Naglee Road, upset that someone had taken his charger and saying he was going to “bash someone’s head in.” Police had both employees step out and went inside and detained the man. Police said no crime had occurred and told the man with the bat to go back to his hotel until he sobered up.
1:54 p.m.: A person on the 300 block of Gonzalez Street told police that a neighbor has about 30 cats, which she lets out at night when they defecate all over yards in the neighborhood before she takes them back in.
4:03 p.m.: A white Lexus was driving in circles in front of West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue, hitting the curb repeatedly. The caller said the tires on the car blew out from hitting the curb and left driving the wrong way on Lowell avenue toward Corral Hollow Road. Police checked and couldn’t find the car.
4:19 p.m.: A man said someone robbed his son at gunpoint at hit him in the head with a brick in the area of Eaton and Parker avenues. The man said the robber was someone that had a problem with one of his son’s friends. An ambulance was called to check a cut on the son’s head caused by the brick.
6:12 p.m.: A customer was screaming at an employee in the drive-through of Sonic, 3080 Naglee Road. The caller thought the man might be drunk and left when he was told the police were called. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
6:51 p.m.: A person at the Chevron station on the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard told police that someone came in the store and said he had just been robbed at gunpoint by three or four suspects. The robbers appeared to be teenagers and they took a backpack, the victim’s identification and $15 in cash. The suspects ran through the Motel 6 property to get away. Police also called an ambulance for the victim, who suffered injuries to his back and legs during the robbery.
8:50 p.m.: A woman carrying a cup of alcohol was walking around harassing customers asking for change at Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Blvd. Police arrived but the woman refused to talk to officers.
11:44 p.m.: A man who had been living at the Extended Stay hotel, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, was extremely drunk and harassing other guests telling them “I’m going to kill you.” Staff had asked the man to calm down but he refused. The man had been staying there for 9 months and police explained the eviction process.
Sunday
1:10 a.m.: A woman at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Trac y Blvd., said someone was standing in front of her home wearing a “skeleton face mask.” The woman said she heard two loud bangs on her door. The woman armed herself with a hammer until police arrived. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone. The woman told police there was damage to her door handle.
8:38 a.m.: Someone who worked for Door Dash said workers at La Dona Taqueria, 400 W. 11th Street, was refusing to give him the order and making racial comments. The business said they refused to serve the caller because he was confrontational and angry.
12:38 p.m.: A caller said there were homeless people gathering and setting up tents at Lincoln Par, 170 E. Eaton Avenue. The caller said he didn’t want it to get like the homeless encampments at El Pescadero Park. The caller was told the information would be given to code enforcement.
1:44 p.m.: A woman in a Volkswagen Jetta was in the Food Mazz parking lot, 1950 W. 11th Street, throwing items and clothes out of the car. The caller said she had been parked in the lot all morning. Police checked and said the car was unoccupied but someone was living in it and they were a hoarder. Police suggested the use a private property tow.
3:57 p.m.: Several vehicles were heard racing up and down Schulte Road revving their engines.
6:15 p.m. The drivers of a red Jeep and silver Hyundai were chasing each other near the 1800 block of McPeak Court. Both cars came to a stop near an intersection and the drivers were shouting at each other. The caller said one of the vehicles left a pair of bolt cutter across the street from his home. Police stopped the Jeep in the Rite Aid parking lot and gave the driver a field sobriety test and arrested him for drunken driving.
6:48 p.m.: A woman called police about a scam from someone trying to rent out a home in the 1600 block of Lavelle Smith Drive. The woman said she was not out any money but the man who was trying to rent the property got her social security number and other information.
9:50 p.m.: An explosion was reported in the 2300 block of Holly Drive. The caller didn’t see or hear anything else. Police advised the fire department of the call and checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
10:41 p.m.: A caller said someone was lighting off fireworks in the area near Balboa and E. Laguna drives. Police checked and couldn’t find anyone.
Saturday
10:18 a.m.: Someone reported that a man with a knife was walking around the parking lot of Big Lots, 2681 N. Tracy Blvd., yelling at anyone who passes by.
10:30 a.m.: A woman at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, reported that she was walking her dog when a man started to antagonize the dog by stomping at it and yelling. The man was gone when police arrived.
11:33 a.m.: A man on the 2900 block of Carreen Court told police that someone had shot at his car the previous night. He reported hearing shots the night before and also found a shell casing, and called police back a few hours later to describe a white car that he had seen in the neighborhood at about 1 a.m.
1:16 p.m.: Police went to Walgreen’s, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd., for a report of a man in front of the store harassing customers. Another man reportedly pushed him and went into the store and then the two squared off like they were going to fight. Police arrived and told them to stay away from the store.
7:53 p.m.: A man reported that he was on his bicycle at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., when another man pushed him off of his bicycle and took it. A description of the suspect led police to believe he was the subject of previous call regarding a man with mental health issues.
11:04 p.m.: A woman called police to report that she heard a car crash on the 1200 block of North Tracy Boulevard. She then saw that someone had crashed an Acura Integra into her parked truck and then ran from the scene. Police had the Acura towed away and also contacted the registered owner.
Friday
4:32 a.m.: Police went to Stone Pine Apartments, 227 W. Grant Line Road, after a man pulled a fire alarm and screamed for someone to call 9-1-1. At least two people had called police, and one saw a man with ripped bloody shorts jump a fence and run toward Buthmann Avenue. Police found the man at North Pole gas station and arrested him, and used a full-body wrap to take him into custody.
6:43 a.m.: Police responded to Valpico Road near Tracy Boulevard after a gray Honda Civic ran into a curb, with the driver passed out behind the wheel, according to one caller. Police arrested the driver and towed his car.
9:04 a.m.: Police went to the 7-11 store at 2360 W. Grant Line Road after a clerk reported that a man was waving a knife around and yelling at nobody in particular. Police found the man nearby at Carl’s Jr. and learned that he had warrants out on previous vandalism and drug possession charges. Police added a charge of carrying a concealed dagger and took the 35-year-old man to San Joaquin County Jail.
11:00 a.m.: An off-duty officer saw a man with a dog and a knife harassing people near the intersection of 11th Street and Central Avenue. Another person reported that the man also threw a rock at his car. Police checked the area but didn’t find the man.
6:14 p.m.: A woman told police that someone in a Chevrolet Tahoe had just cut her off in traffic near the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue, running into her car, and then threw something at her car, breaking a window. She followed the Tahoe north along Corral Hollow Road, then to Tracy Boulevard north of town while talking with the police dispatcher. Police eventually advised her to stop following the Tahoe and told the California Highway Patrol to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
5:06 p.m.: Police received a series of calls from the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive regarding a man who appeared drunk and menacing. One person relayed a second-hand report that the man had an ax, and another called a couple hours later and said the man had a bat.
At 7:51 p.m. police got another call, this one reporting that the man had an assault rifle. Police arrived and found the man and saw what appeared to be a rifle stuck in the ground, but he just stood in his driveway yelling for a couple of minutes before going back into his house.
Police brought in the armored Bearcat vehicle and advised neighbors to stay in their homes, and then were informed that the weapon was actually a BB gun designed to look like an assault rifle.
Officers were eventually able to talk to the man, bring him outside and take him into custody. Police took the 40-year-old man to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on misdemeanor charges of exhibiting a firearm in police presence, resisting police and being drunk and disorderly, and held on $15,000 bail.
8:17 p.m.: Police went to the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Bondy Lane after an Infiniti four-door and a Dodge Charger collided, block lanes in both directions. Someone also reported that one of the drivers was trying to leave. No injuries were reported, but police administered field sobriety tests to one of the drivers and then arrested the 51-year-old man, and both cars had to be towed away.
Jan. 28
3:45 a.m.: Two men were seen breaking into mailboxes at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue. The caller said they opened the mailbox with a master key and took all the mail out. The caller confronted them and told them to stop but the left with the mail in a silver-colored SUV. The caller closed most of the mailboxes, but some were still pried open or unlocked.
8:57 a.m.: Gasoline was stolen from two work trucks at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said four holes were drilled in the fuel tank of both trucks and they had just replaced the two tanks about a week ago from a prior theft.
11:18 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius sometime during the night in the 600 block of Yosemite Drive. The caller said they would file an online report.
1:27 p.m.: Police received second hand information that a 16-year-old boy had been robbed at gunpoint at Don Cose Park, 1780 Whirlaway Lane. The caller said the boy came to their mother’s house and said he was in a car with a friend and when someone pulled up behind them and people with masks pulled out of the car at gunpoint to rob him. The caller said the boy had blood on his face and she didn’t let him use her phone.
3:56 p.m.: A caller at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Blvd., wanted to report a “car title fraud after they bought a car for $1,900 and it broke down 17 miles later. The caller said the person that sold them the car wasn’t the person on the title of the vehicle.
5:47 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of Ali Court said she had just returned from a trip to Nigeria and all of her jewelry valued at $15,000 had been stolen by her son’s friends. The woman didn’t have their names and couldn’t make an online report because the value of the theft.
8:39 p.m.: a woman who refused to sign in to use the bathroom at the warming shelter in the Tracy Community Center, 950 East Street, left and slammed the door shattering the glass. The glass was door was valued at $500 and the required prosecution. Police couldn’t find the woman who walked away from the center.
11:28 p.m.: A thermal image surveillance camera recorded two people walking through an area of Alba Way and Sweetbay Circle where no one was allowed to be. The caller said the video was showing them walking toward a home but they couldn’t tell which one. Police checked but couldn’t find them.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.