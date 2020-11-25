A man at a retail center on the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road called police at 9:18 a.m. on Sunday to report that he heard what sounded like someone trying to break through the ceiling into a neighboring business. He heard two men talking in a language he didn’t recognize, and also heard them moving things around, as well as some hammering. A dispatcher asked the caller if he could see any vehicles associated with the men, but the caller said he didn’t feel comfortable going outside to check. Police arrived, detained the men, and learned that the building owner had hired them to work on the roof.
Tracy police received 1,043 calls for service from Nov. 19 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
4:20 a.m.: A caller said a car crashed into a pole near Gandy Dancer Driver and Tracy Boulevard. Smoke was coming from the car and driver didn’t appear injured from the crash. Police arrested one person for an outstanding warrant and the car was towed from the scene.
9:25 a.m.: Police were called to check a woman with a black eye and blood all over her shirt at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The woman said she had been living in a red truck near the freeway and she didn’t know who assaulted her. Police found the truck, a red semi tractor parked at the east bound off ramp. The woman told police she fell out of the truck and refused medical help. Police turned the matter over to the California Highway Patrol.
11:36 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Cabana Court said someone was banging on her front door and ringing the doorbell. The dispatcher could hear the noise in the background. The caller said the person also tried to turn the door handle. The caller said there was a gray car parked in the court but couldn’t get the license plate number. Police were unable to find the car or the person. About an hour later the car returned and the man was banging on the door again. A neighbor confronted the man who said they used to live at the house and wanted their mail, while the neighbor said they never lived there. The resident wanted police to call her.
3:10 p.m.: Someone complained about a dog continuously barking at a homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavangh Avenue. A tag was left on one of the tents of the encampment.
4:29 p.m.: A caller in the 2100 block of Ashley Lane said someone hacked her niece’s Snapchat and was now posing as her niece and demanding money from her contacts. The caller said multiple friends had fallen for the scam and a cousin had sent $500 to the unknown person. The bank had reimbursed the money and changed the cards but the caller wanted the incident documented. An officer called the number associated with the scam and the man who answered denied being involved in any kind of scam.
5:50 p.m.: A man was getting aggressive after being asked and refusing to leave the AT&T store, 2805 Naglee Road, because he wasn’t wearing a facemask. The man who police were told was transgender was carrying a purse and was inside yelling and cursing at employees. The caller said the man was still inside refusing to put on a mask or leave. The man left the business and employees thought he was circling the business in a grey Toyota Highlander. Police said they would be on the lookout for the vehicle.
9:26 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Alpine Court said about 10 people were running around her yard taunting her because she asked her neighbor across the street to turn down loud music. Police gave the residents with the loud music a warning and noted one of the family members was angry at the police for accessing their yard through a side fence. Police said the person was drunk and issued a warning about public intoxication.
Monday
1:41 a.m.: A caller said a Ford Expedition hit a car and left the scene in the 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The caller heard the crash and saw the vehicle heading south toward 11th Street. About 10 minutes later a man reported his silver Ford Expedition was missing from the 1200 block of Beverly Place and he had last seen it about an hour ago. He called back and told police someone told him the vehicle was around the corner. Police took the owner of the car hit to the Expedition to get insurance information.
2:57 a.m.: A large group of people were reported parked and drinking at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. When the caller went over and asked them to quiet down they refused. Police said the group was leaving when they arrived.
4:30 a.m.: A driver in a gray Ford Mustang hit an SUV then drove into a light pole at 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. The caller said when they asked the driver if he was injured he tried to hit them. The driver and a passenger ran from the crash to the FoodMaxx parking lot. Police detained one man at taser point and took him into custody. Later police were called to put the man into a full body wrap restraint at the hospital and the Mustang was towed away.
10:04 a.m.: Someone reported a black Cadillac that was up on blocks and appeared to have been stripped at Holly Drive and Whittier Avenue. The car had no tires and had been there for two days. Police checked the car and found that the license plates didn’t belong to the Cadillac. The car was towed away and the license plates were taken to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
1:13 p.m.: A caller asked for extra police patrols in the area of Tracy Boulevard, Schulte Road and Sycamore Parkway because cars were racing around the area with loud, modified exhausts at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
3:58 p.m.: A man saying he was with Vesta Energy came to a resident’s home in the 300 block of W. Lowell Avenue and demanded to see the utility bill. The man started to argue with homeowner and they closed the door on him but said he was still in the area. Police stopped the man along with someone else and said they didn’t have a business license and took their information down.
4:36 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of W. 12th Street called police asking them to talk to her 11-year-old daughter because she had been visiting adult websites. The woman said she had been visiting the adult websites and talking to adults on messenger. Police told the woman to remove all of her daughter’s electronic devices and supervise her when she does use them.
10:17 p.m.: Someone reported a loud party and music for the past five hours coming from the backyard of a home in the 4300 block of Perennial Place. Police gave them a warning.
Sunday
6:59 a.m.: A man at AM/PM, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway, found a skimming device on the credit card machine in his store, and told police that he has security camera video of a person putting the device on the machine.
1:38 p.m.: A person at Walgreen’s, 1830 W. 11th Street, reported that two women were in the store, walking around and stealing merchandise. They reportedly started to put the items back when it became apparent that that the caller was on the line with police. An officer arrived and told the women to stay away from the store.
4:42 p.m.: A person at Chili’s Bar and Grill, 2030 W. Grant Line Rd., reported that a man had called the restaurant 15 to 20 times, calling the manager racist names and urging him to come out and fight because the man was upset about the restaurant making a mistake on his order. Police advised the manager to call back if the man actually showed up.
5:48 p.m.: At least two people called police to report that a woman had just crashed into a parked car after buying a 12-pack at 7-11 at Grant Line Road and Buthmann Avenue. One of the callers followed the woman up Buthmann Avenue to Clover Road, and police also got a call from the person whose car was hit. An officer found the woman in front of her home and took a report.
8:41 p.m.: Someone set two trash cans on fire on the 100 block of Loma Prieta Court and also left some lighter fluid behind. The caller told police that the flames were out, and it was unknown who might have started the fires.
Saturday
1:58 a.m.: Police got a 911 call from cell phone. Nobody was speaking on the other end of the call, though the dispatcher could hear somebody breathing. After a couple more 911 calls from the same phone police found that the calls were coming from a parking lot near an apartment complex on the 500 block of Kavanagh Avenue, where they found a man who had fallen asleep with the phone in his hand.
3:49 a.m.: Police responded to a burglary alarm at a store on the 1800 block of West 11th Street. Police arrived and found that someone had smashed the window to a shop, but nobody was found inside.
9:58 a.m.: Someone at an apartment complex on the 400 block of East Sixth Street reported that a tree had just fallen on the caller’s car. Police noted that it was not a city tree, and advised the person that it would be a civil case involving the apartment complex owner.
12:23 p.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street for a report of a man who fell off his bicycle. Police called an ambulance for the man, who had a head injury, and he was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
1:30 p.m.: A woman told police that her purse had been stolen from her car while it was parked on the 1800 block of Duncan Drive, and someone had already used her account to spend $707 at a shoe shop, and also spent money at a dress shop. Police got another call at 4:06 p.m. when someone tried to use the woman’s account to buy $800 worth of merchandise at Target in Lathrop.
7:06 p.m.: Multiple callers reported a shopping cart and pallets on fire behind the former Orchard Supply Hardware store at 1975 W. 11th St. Police transferred the call to the fire department.
10:49 p.m.: Several people called to report a car crash on East Street. A Chevrolet Impala reportedly flipped over and crashed into a parked car near 20th Street. Witnesses told police that all of the occupants got out of the car, but it had to be towed away.
Friday
12:28 a.m.: A fire was reported between a house and the freeway in the 3500 block of Castle Court. The call was transferred to the local fire department.
7:25 a.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive said there was a dead opossum on the back porch. An email was sent to an animal service officer and the resident was asked to call back if the opossum wakes up and is not dead.
8:28 a.m.: A production home in the 700 block of Palmer Street was burglarized and appliances were taken from the home. The caller said there was a lot of damage from the burglar’s breaking into the house. A Stanislaus County Sheriff detective wanted to meet a police officer at the home saying the burglary might be related to one of their cases.
10:49 a.m.: A man was walking around the FoodMaxx parking lot, 1950 W. 11th Street, bleeding from his ears, face and legs looking like he had just been beaten up. Police checked the man who said he had been stabbed in the leg during a robbery across the street at Plasencia Fields. The man could not describe who stabbed him saying only he was wearing jeans. The man refused help from an ambulance and walked away from officers.
12:06 p.m.: A homeless man was inside the Beauty Lounge, 489 E. 10th Street, saying that he would kill anyone inside if he had a gun. The man had been served a notice to leave the property the previous day.
1:44 p.m.: A U-Haul was on fire on MacArthur Drive near the Interstate 205 overcrossing. The local fire department was dispatched to the fire and police closed the southbound lane of the roadway so fire crews could extinguish the fire.
2:48 p.m. Six chickens were reported running loose in the Street at Monument Drive and Sycamore Parkway. The call was emailed to Animal Control.
5:44 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Shadowood Court said he was having an ongoing argument with a group of 15 kids riding their bicycles near Zanussi Park. The group was recorded riding by his house and pointing at it after his wife reported one of them tried to hit her with a bike and reported it to the police.
10:23 p.m.: A caller said someone threw fireworks at their vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Blackstone Drive. The caller said they could still hear fireworks going off near Redbridge. Police checked the vehicle and said it just looked like powder from a fireworks. It appeared that kids were shooting bottle rockets off at each other and then ran away. Police searched through Redbridge but couldn’t find the kids.
Nov. 19
12:01 a.m.: A caller said two men were in a fight at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road, when one pulled a sledgehammer out of pickup truck and threw it at the other man. The caller said the man ran across the street to the skate park and the truck followed. Police checked the park and found the truck abandoned. Police were not able to find anyone involved in the fight.
4:20 a.m.: Tractor-trailer trucks were blocking the road at Iron Horse Parkway and Schulte Road lined up to get into the Safeway warehouse. Other vehicles had had to drive on the other side of the road into oncoming traffic to get around them. Police called the California Highway Patrol and notified them of the problem.
9:13 a.m.: A person in the 900 block of Gotland Court told police someone had tried a social security scam. The caller said they didn’t lose any money and police gave a number to call to report the scam.
8:45 a.m.: Tracy police made a traffic stop and issued a citation near 11th Street and Crossroads Drive, the first in a series of traffic stops that Tracy police and several neighboring law enforcement agencies made during a Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program. Officers stopped more than 140 vehicles and issued 144 citations. 18 citations were for using a cell phone while driving, 108 were for unsafe speed, six were for stop sign violations, three were for unsafe turns and seven citations were for not wearing a seatbelt.
11:27 a.m.: A caller said someone in a vehicle dumped bags of garbage at Public Storage, 300 E. Larch Road. The caller said they thought the person might have been a former renter at the storage facility.
1:54 p.m.: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius sometime during the night in the 800 block of Elizabeth Court. The caller said they would file an online report about the theft.
3:26 p.m.: A driver in a white Camaro was speeding up and down Tracy Boulevard. The Camaro was parked in the Raley’s parking lot, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., between runs. Police checked and couldn’t find the car.
6:11 p.m.: Police were told about vehicles that have been racing near East and Ninth streets with increasing regularity. The caller said the speeding occurs in the afternoon and evening hours.
6:42 p.m.: A group of about 100 bicyclists were reported blocking isles, spinning tires and driving recklessly in the parking lot of Safeway, 1801 11th Street. The caller said the group headed south on Corral Hollow and were cutting of vehicles swerving in and out of traffic lanes. The group of riders was last seen turning on Schulte Road. Police checked Safeway and surrounding areas but couldn’t find them. Police received a call of bicyclist that was hit by a car at Schulte Road and Sycamore Parkway and a group of bicyclists that had surround the car and were in an argument. Police received other calls about the group blocking road lanes and loitering near a school campus.
