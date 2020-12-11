Employees at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, called police for a crowd of about 100 people that had gathered outside the store at 6:09 a.m. on Tuesday waiting to get inside and purchase the new Playstation game console. The caller said the crowd was told the store had a limited number to sell and asked them to disperse but they were still there and the employee was worried they would rush in as the doors opened. The store was only open early to seniors. Police said an officer would stand by. Later police were asked to escort 20 people out the electronics area after they refused to leave. Police gave the group a warning.
Tracy police received 1,108 calls for service from Dec.3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:33 a.m.: A security guard said someone smashed a window at Famous Footwear, 2471 Naglee Road. Police checked the business and said no one was inside. The security guard was going to stay until the businesss opened and they could check to see what was stolen.
6:17 a.m.: Employees at Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th Street, said they arrived to work and the building was smoky and smelled like an electrical fire. The call was sent to the fire department who told them to evacuate the store.
10:15 a.m.: A box truck was broken into at Central Valley Party, 320 W. Larch Road. The business said they had video of the burglary suspects.
1:05 p.m.: A man went behind the counter and stole cigarettes from the Chevron Gas station, 755 S. Tracy Blvd. the man got into a red Ford Fusion and left the scene. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
4:23 p.m.: An employee at Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th Street, reported that a person had tried to cash forged checks at least twice. The employee wanted to talk to an officer in person because he still had the check.
6:44: A woman tried to hit a man with a hammer in the 400 block of W. Larch Road. The man said he asked the woman to leave the property when she swung the hammer at him. The woman was last seen walking toward a gas station. Police checked the area and couldn’t find her.
6:51 p.m.: A black Yamaha motorcycle with bronze-colored wheels was stolen from Dr. Powers Park on the 900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
9:03 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of W. Emerson Avenue caught someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from their vehicle. The vehicle alarm went off and the resident went outside and saw the converter was hanging down. Two people in a dark brown Suburban were leaving the scene. The resident was unsure if a nearby church had video footage of the incident.
Tuesday
1:49 a.m.: Police received several reports of a large fire at a homeless encampment at Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard. Police found a tree and brush were on fire and no houses were involved.
8:42 a.m.: A resident in the 3300 block of Strawberry Place said her back fence had been kicked in and her dog was taken from the yard. The woman thought the dog was taken by a neighbor that she has had problems with in the past.
10:31 a.m.: A homeless man was asleep under a set of stairs at a property on 11th Street just east of Central Avenue. The homeless person had also defecated under the stairs. The caller had a no trespassing order against him and also had a restraining order against him to stay 100 feet away. The man was arrested and released with a citation.
12:59 p.m.: A caller said someone tried to steal her 17-year-old daughter’s car from a home in the 3700 of Farnham Drive. The woman’s said her son told her he went out and threw a rock at the people trying to steal the car who then threw a rock back at him. The woman said she didn’t have any video of the attempted theft but would try to get more information.
1:45 p.m.: A woman riding a motorized scooter fell off of it and injured her knee near 11th Street and Lincoln Boulevard. Police said the woman was not hit by another vehicle and were standing by while she was placed in an ambulance.
3:49 p.m.: Police were told there was a “crazy guy in the park” walking around screaming and ranting in front of the Tracy Library, 20 E. Eaton Avenue. The caller wasn’t sure what the man was screaming about. Police checked and said the man was gone.
7:25 p.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Mario Drive said they were expecting an XBox to be delivered by FedEx but it never arrived. The caller said tracking showed it was loaded on a vehicle for delivery but the truck passed by the house. The resident checked with FedEx who said they didn’t have a package to deliver to the address. The resident said they thought the driver stole the package because there was somebody else riding in the truck with the driver and the company said there was only a driver.
11:56: p.m.: Someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a car parked at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway. There was a cut made to the device but it wasn’t taken. The caller didn’t have any idea who tried to steal it.
Monday
2:48 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Riverview Avenue said a resident and another man from nearby Waterstone Apartments were banging on her door demanding to talk to her because a motion activated light that was disturbing him. The man was upset about the light going on when he leaves his apartment. Police talked to the man and told him not to go by the apartment at odd hours.
4:56 a.m.: An employee at Valero, 153 E. 11th Street, said a homeless person was sleeping in front of the door blocking it and another person who was not supposed to be on the property was with him and the employee wanted them both to leave. Police gave the two people a warning.
9:17 a.m.: Four windows were reported broken at Traina Elementary School, 4256 Windsong Drive. The caller said it possibly happened sometime during the morning and there were no suspects.
1:01 p.m.: A caller said two men were doing drugs, passing them through a fence from an apartment complex to their car in the parking lot of La Dona, 400 W. 11th Street. The caller told police they had just left but they were making daily stops. Police told them to call back when they are there again.
3:06 p.m.: A man in the 2200 block of Starflower Drive said he received a letter in the mail telling him to get of town and he thought it was because of his support for President Donald Trump. Police said the letter was non-threatening and was just harassment. Police said to keep the letter and let them know if anything escalated and said they would do extra patrols in the area.
5:14 p.m.: A homeless man looked like he was trying to break into a community mailbox on the 1600 block of Etta Court. The caller said the man was waving some type of device in front of the mailbox. Police checked and couldn’t find the man and didn’t see any damage to the mailbox.
5:30 p.m.: A woman said a man in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive tried to pay her $950 with counterfeit $100 and $50 bills for a night of “company” The woman said she checked with a local businesses who said the bills were fake. She went back to the residence and tried to get the man to pay her. Police told the woman to take the claim to small claims court.
6:37 p.m.: A caller said there was a black Charger parked along a soundwall at Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., revving the engine. The caller said when Raley’s staff used a loudspeaker to ask the driver to stop revving their engine the driver retaliated revving it more. The caller asked if police could put an officer on standby the next time the Charger parks near the wall.
11:11 p.m.: Someone said a white van with two women and man parked at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., were selling drugs. The caller said there was a lot of short stay traffic at the van and they could see people go up to van and exchange money for drugs. Police checked and the van was gone when they arrived.
Sunday
12:09 a.m.: A caller at Best Western motel, 811 W. Clover Road, said there was a large party going on in one of the rooms and the people had been asked to shut it down three times. Police were told they didn’t have to come after the people in the party agreed to leave.
3:51 a.m.: A resident in the 6200 block of Cameo Way said someone in a truck was spinning doughnuts in a field next to their home kicking up a large amount of dust. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the truck.
6:03 a.m.: Tracy police were told to be on the lookout for someone who was being chased by the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department for mail theft. The driver was trying to flee form the deputies heading east in the west bound lanes of Interstate 205. The driver abandoned his car in a ditch near Byron Road and I 205 and ran down the embankment. Officers found a gun inside the car and wanted police to check the rear near Lammers, Von Sosten and Byron roads.
9:56 a.m.: A 2003 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the 1600 block of N. Tracy Boulevard.
11:53 a.m.: Someone on the 3700 Norfolk Drive reported that a neighbor had been throwing dog feces over the fence, and another neighbor across the street was cutting off rooster heads and leaving them. Police talked to both neighbors and advised them to seek civil harassment orders, but both neighbors said that would be too much effort.
1:52 p.m.: A card skimmer device was found on one of the ATM machines at Bank of America, 3120 W. Grant Line Road.
4:02 p.m. An off-road quad was stolen from a yard in the 900 block of E Street. The caller said he had paid for it but never registered the quad. Police told the man only the registered owner could report it stolen so no report was taken.
11:02 p.m.: Police were called to the Hacienda Motel, 639 W. 11th Street after a truck crashed into a tree. The caller said the tree was sticking out of the truck. Police said one person had a very minor injury and a light pole had also been knocked down along with one tree.
Saturday
12:49 a.m.: A woman in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive told police someone threw gasoline and burned her Trump flag. The fire was out but it was an ongoing incident with people vandalizing property. The woman said she had 12 security cameras and was working to figure out which one recorded the incident.
2:25 a.m.: A caller from Extended Stay, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, said there was a party with about 30 people and they wanted it shut down. Police called the front desk and learned that a lot of the people had already left and they didn’t need police to come by.
11:03 a.m.: A man in a silver SUV was parked in a curb pickup spot at Walmart and was upset and cursing at employees that his order was taking so long. Police checked back and were told the man was yelling at someone on his phone and they didn’t need police there.
1:51 p.m.: A member of In Shape Health Club, 101 N Tracy Blvd., got upset and poured his drink over an employee and then threw the can at them. The member was from Pittsburg and was upset because he was denied entrance because he had a fever. The business declined to make a citizen’s arrest and said they would send his information to the Antioch gym to ban him from there too.
2:06 p.m.: A caller said a woman at the Bank of America, 111 W. 10th Street, was trying to use a stack of cards, including unemployment benefit cards, and might be involved in identity theft. The woman was gone when police arrived and officer checked other nearby bank too. Police said they would follow up with the bank on Monday.
5:17 p.m.: An upset customer broke the front glass door as he was leaving at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1210 N. Tracy Blvd. The door was completely shattered and the man called the business later and agreed to pay for the damages. The business gave police the name of the man and his phone number.
9:01 p.m.: A man and woman were in a fight throwing things at each other in front of a home in the 2500 block of Spencer Lane. Police checked and the woman said she had been arguing with the man because he had been drinking with family and she wanted for him to get an Uber.
10:17 p.m.: A caller said a roommate moved out a few days previously from a home in the 1600 block of Riverview Avenue but gave her key to a man they didn’t know. The man opened the door and tried to come in but left when the caller told him to leave. The caller and his current roommate didn’t feel safe and wanted to talk to an officer. Police advised them to change the locks on the home.
Friday
1:16 a.m.: Security workers said they could see someone inside Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, 3245 W. Grant Line, on a video surveillance camera. The security company said six cameras powered down so the man must have tampered with them. The man walked up to the building and forced a door open. Police found a panel in the electrical room pulled open and a latch open on the roof. Police found the man on the roof and arrested him.
6 a.m.: A caller said a man and woman had been screaming at each other since midnight in an upstairs unit at Parkview Apartments, 1347 Holly Drive. Police checked and found a man with a head injury who was extremely intoxicated. Police said there was no domestic violence and the family left the apartment while the man stayed.
9:25 a.m.: A homeless woman was seen going into the bushes twice to use as a bathroom at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue. Police talked to the woman while she was near the pool.
11:53 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of W. Mt. Diablo Avenue told police about an ongoing problem of a neighbor harassing her family. The neighbor, an elderly person, keeps talking to her son and cursing at her and the family dog. The neighbor didn’t like children and the dog playing in the backyard. Police gave the woman information how to get a restraining order.
2:29 p.m.: A homeless person behind Panda Express, 2441 Naglee Road, in a blue jacket with a sleeping bag was yelling and threatening people and tried to start a fight with a kid in the area. The man was gone when police arrived.
4:12 p.m.: A security company said someone in an SUV parked behind Tracy Cyclery, 2217 N. Tracy Blvd., had been there for a while and was refusing to leave. Police found a man sleeping in the car and told him security wanted him to leave and he left the area.
6:42 p.m.: A homeless person threw a brick through a window at Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd., and then ran from the scene. The business didn’t want to press charges but needed an incident number for insurance purposes.
9:08 p.m.: A caller told police about 100 vehicles were in a sideshow at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Avenue. Police arrived and towed a Ford Mustang after the driver was found to have a suspended license.
10:01 p.m.: A sideshow and fireworks were reported at Iron Horse and Promontory parkways. The caller said about six cars were driving recklessly and another 50 blocking the roadway. The regional sideshow taskforce was called in to investigate.
Dec. 3
4:08 a.m.: A man was in a struggle with a homeless man who was trying to open the door to his car at Burger IM, 2469 Naglee Road. The dispatcher could hear the caller struggling with the man trying to keep the car door closed. The homeless man later tried to hide in the dumpster area of Starbucks. Police found the man and had him leave the area.
7:48 a.m. Someone broke into a community mailbox during the night in the 100 block of Ray Wise Lane.
8:50 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Foxwood Drive said someone took the Trump flags off her home and broke a planter at about 1 a.m. The woman told the dispatcher she would take the matter in her own hands and was reminded that the call was being recorded.
10:40 a.m.: A shirtless man was creating a disturbance at the Home Depot store, 2461 Naglee Road. The caller said the man had been causing problems there since 1 a.m. and had been asked to leave three times. The man was given a no trespass warning. About an hour later he was causing a scene in front of American Tires. Police gave the man a warning.
1:11 p.m.: A caller said someone sent their 93-year-old father a gift card for $100 and told him he had won the Publishers Clearing House but he had to send them a check for $950 to get the money. The caller didn’t say if the man sent them the money.
2:37 p.m.: A homeless woman was camped out in the parking lot of In Shape Health Club, 2311 N. Tracy Blvd., refusing to leave the property. The woman had a cart full of items and was moving around regularly. Police had her move along.
5:03 p.m.: A black Camaro was seen speeding at more than 70 mph through the area of Grant Line and Naglee roads. Officers were sent a message about the car.
7:46 p.m.: A man was seen pushing a shopping cart filled with a large amount of brand new mattresses near West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The caller said it looked very suspicious and wanted the police to know.
10:08 p.m.: A man in Sacramento told Tracy Police that his car had been stolen, and a GPS tracking device in the car put its location at Stars Casino, 775 W. Clover Road. Police checked the casino lot and surrounding businesses but couldn’t find the car and said they would file a report with the Sacramento Police Department.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
