Employees at Sally’s Beauty Supply, 1240 W. 11th Street, said that a customer saw a man with a knife acting “kind of threatening” 7:01 p.m. on Saturday. A woman selling pens in the parking lot said the man approached her and tried to “put the knife on her,” but it was unclear if the man attacked her. Police checked the surveillance video and did not see the man holding a knife.
Tracy police received 1,371 calls for service from July 15 through Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday calls were not available at press time
The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Sunday
1:27 a.m.: Someone broke and drove away with the gas pump nozzle at the North Pole gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road.
7:04 a.m.: Police were called to a construction site in the 2400 block of Rio Grande Drive for a report of people in a truck with a flatbed trailer stealing items from the site.
8 a.m.: A woman called from the 2100 block of Cedrus Drive and told police someone was attacking her. Police dispatchers said they hear a man talking in the background.
2:00 p.m.: A California Highway Patrol officer was flagged down in the Walgreens parking lot, 1830 W. 11th Street, about a driver that was spinning doughnuts in the parking. The woman that flagged down the officer said she had a video of the car driving recklessly.
4:08 p.m.: Police were called to Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway for a man that was caught stealing in the store and refused to be handcuffed by store security.
4:29 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive said a neighbor had been drinking and was yelling at the caller’s family saying he was going to shoot them. The caller said they didn’t see a gun.
Saturday
8:06 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Dove Drive said she woke to find all four tires were slashed on her GMC Sierra truck.
12:29 p.m.: A caller told police they were involved in a hit and run accident near East Valpico Road and South Macarthur Drive. The caller said they thought the other driver hit her car on purpose and the driver had been following her. The caller gave police a description the vehicle.
2:55 p.m.: A woman on the 1900 block of Thelma Loop said she was buying speakers on a social media marketplace for $60 and the other person was no longer communicating with her.
6:53 p.m.: Gang graffiti was reported on two pillars and a large utilities box at Kellogg Park, 2224 Mount Pellier Street. The caller wanted to talk to the police about her concerns over the graffiti.
9:03 p.m.: A 2007 Ford F450 recreational van was stolen from the 1200 block of Tom Fowler Drive.
Friday
12:47 a.m.: Police were called about three people who stole items from a construction site in the 1800 block of East Grant Line Road. The caller said the three people went through a fence and loaded unknown items into a white truck. The caller asked the people what they were doing on the construction site property and they all fled the scene.
1:05 a.m.: A caller told police someone vandalized her car at Amazon, 6252 Promontory Parkway. Someone had thrown an object at her 2018 Honda Accord and cracked the windshield.
9:09 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 6600 block of Hopkins Road.
9:11 a.m.: A theft of mail was reported at Landmark Place Townhomes, 201 E. Grant Line Road.
10:15 a.m.: A mailbox was broken into and items were stolen from it at Melrose Manor, 2925 Sunset Way.
10:42 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a recreational vehicle in the 1300 block of Montauban Street.
8:52 p.m.: Illegal fireworks were reported being launched at Kenner Park, 1850 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
July 15
12:52 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Waylinn Lane said someone took their cell phone from their home and it was now pinging at a location in Stockton. The caller needed a police report for Stockton police to try and recover it.
9:51 a.m.: Someone from Morgan Territory Brewing, 1885 N. MacArthur Drive, said a speaker and a pop-up tent had been stolen from the business on Saturday and thought the suspect lived in the encampment at El Pescadero Park. The caller got the speaker back but heard police were doing a cleanup at the park and was going to go look and see if the other items that had been stolen were there.
1:43 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of West 22nd Street said someone took $800 from their bank card. Police told them to file an online report about the missing money.
3:47 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a jeep in the 100 block of East Emerson Drive during the night.
7:24 p.m.: A caller said a man was exposing himself at the corner of Pescadero Avenue and North MacArthur Drive.
8:29 p.m.: A man at Sycamore Village Apartments, 450 W. Central Avenue said a friend told him about investing in crypto currency. He followed the steps but discovered it was a scam and lost $10,000.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
