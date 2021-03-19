A resident in the 600 block of Morton Way said someone calling posing as a deputy from the sheriff’s office citation department said to go to a Wells Fargo kiosk and transfer $5,000 to the Internal Revenue Service at 3:43 p.m. on Friday. The resident said the caller was harassing his wife and gave police the phone number the calls had been coming from.
Tracy police received 1.415 calls for service from March 10 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:41 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of W. Mt. Diablo Ave reported a white 2006 four-door Nissan sedan had been stolen sometime during the week.
10:24 a.m.: A caller at Starbucks, 569 W. Clover Road, said homeless people were starting a fire in an empty field next to the business. One of the homeless people was also walking in the drive-through lane harassing customers.
4:58 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Menay Drive.
Tuesday
7:08 a.m.: A 2010 Audi A4 was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Deborah Street. The caller said the keys to the car had been stolen a week ago and thought they knew who the man was that took them.
11:26 a.m.: A caller at Coldwell Banker, 1486 W. 11th Street, said a homeless man was standing outside between the bank building and railroad tracks holding a camo knife.
1:38 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Neary Lane.
Monday
1:56 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Saffron Drive told police someone broke into a truck and stole tools. The theft happened sometime last week, and the caller didn’t have any idea who did it.
4:30 p.m.: A man and a woman stole $200 worth of shirts from the Game Stop store, 2531 Naglee Road. The two people got into a red Toyota Corolla and were last seen heading towards Naglee Road.
Sunday
12:40 a.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man and a woman in their 30s were in his room and ransacked it taking a watch and paycheck.
2:50 p.m.: A grey four-door sedan was heading north on Corral Hollow driving recklessly. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the car.
Saturday
2:52 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive reported hearing one loud pop and thought it was gunshot. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
11:48 a.m.: Someone at Aldo’s Italian Ice and Gelato, 2600 S. Tracy Blvd., told police the shop had been receiving counterfeit $100 bills. The caller told police they might have video surveillance footage of the suspect.
6:54 p.m.: Employees at Macy’s told police that two people were caught trying to steal merchandise from the store that were acting very aggressive and trying to leave with the items.
Friday
1:17 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a motorhome in the 2600 block of O’ Hara Drive.
4:18 p.m.: A landscaper at Adrian’s Beauty College, 3000 W. Grant Line Road, reported an older white van with a missing headlight that had in the parking lot for the past week. The caller said he had seen people coming in and out of the van and refused to leave the parking lot. The caller wanted to speak to an officer about the ongoing trespassing problem.
March 11
5:45 a.m.: A white Ford E 150 van was reported stolen from the 200 block of Ramona Way.
11:53 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Teton Lane said $500 had been taken of a bank account they owned by an unknown person.
March 10
7:45 a.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said someone broke into their garage and stole tires and rims worth $3,000. The resident said they didn’t have any idea who broke in and stole the items.
4:21 p.m.: A man said his daughter was walking by McDonald Park, 55 N. Central Avenue, when she heard a woman’s voice calling “help, let me out of from this bathroom.” The man told his daughter not to stop and he called the police.
7:39 p.m.: Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Teakwood Way. A police log narrative states “shot and stabbed” but the police department declined to release any further information about the incident.
