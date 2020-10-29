Police were called to the Up ‘N Smoke shop, 344 W. Grant Line Road at 9:39 p.m on Monday after someone reported gunshots fired. Police were told there was some kind of an altercation with two men wearing hoodies and an employee who was pushed into some glass. The two men left the business and passed a green and black handgun between them, one firing into the ground and the other into the air. They left in a black Ford Fusion heading east on Grant Line Road. California Highway Patrol and the sheriff department were advised of the car and shooting. Police recovered 9mm casings from the parking lot.
Tracy police received 1,125 calls for service from Oct. 22 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:08 a.m.: Someone was racing back and forth on Schulte Road near Barcelona Drive revving the engine. The caller said it had been going on for about half an hour. Police looked but couldn’t find the motorcycle.
5:47 a.m.: A resident in the 3400 block of Cabrillo Court said they heard a vehicle trying to pull something over the railroad tracks and was stuck and could be at a nearby homeless encampment. Police said Union Pacific Railroad would send an inspector out to check. A trailer was found blocking the tracks and the railroad tracks were closed to train traffic. Police found the trailer was stolen and belonged with a stolen truck that was discovered in the 2200 block of Redington Drive with front end damage and a punched ignition. The trailer was removed from the tracks about two hours later.
9:27 a.m.: Police were called to Larsen Park, 1401 S. Central Ave., for two homeless people sleeping the park. One was covered in a blanket on the ground the other was in a silver Chevy Tahoe with cans around it. The caller was concerned because there were children playing in the park. Police checked and found a man and a woman sleeping in the vehicle and arrested the woman on a warrant.
Noon: A homeless man was laying in front of an ATM next to Down Under Tanning, 1831 W 11th Street, harassing customers for money. Security for the shopping center said the man was uncooperative and wanted him removed from the property. Police gave the man a trespass warning not to return to the property.
1:13 p.m.: A caller said she was walking her two dogs in the 1700 block of Treehaven Lane and pit bull got loose from one of the homes there and almost attacked her dogs. The woman said there was a broken fence where the dog got loose and there were eight pit bulls there. An animal control officer said the dog was returned to its home.
5:27 p.m.: Someone in the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive complained about residents next door are getting drunk and being loud. Police talked to four older men who were speaking loudly and they said they would quiet down. The person called back upset there was still noise and police didn’t talk to them. The caller was told the people were warned and it wasn’t illegal to drink in a private garage. Police talked to the men again who agreed to close the garage door and they were given a warning.
9:48 p.m.: A driver in a Jeep hit two cars in the 1200 block of Johnson Court. The caller said the man driving the Jeep may be drunk and said he didn’t want police involved. Officers checked and said the man wasn’t drunk.
Tuesday
3:48 a.m.: Someone reported hearing two loud bangs, possibly gunshots, coming from Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue. The caller said they saw a flash inside an apartment along with screaming. Police checked and said it sounded like someone was having a small get together. The caller told police later they had been at the party when an argument started and as they left they heard two gunshots. Police said the caller sounded like they had been drinking and didn’t take report on the incident.
7:33 a.m.: Two homeless people were sleeping in front of the Sandwich Spot, 245 E. 11th Street, and employees were afraid to approach them and wanted police to move them along. Police said they were up and leaving the area.
11:13 a.m.: A large boat parked near Mt. Diablo Road and Tracy Boulevard for 6 months was creating a traffic hazard. A caller said the boat had been involved in several traffic accidents and was hard to drive around. A neighbor said they would call the owner to see if they could move it.
2:23 p.m.: A rider on a stolen motorcycle was found at a homeless encampment at Corral Hollow Road and Schulte Road on Union Pacific railroad property. The motorcycle was reported stolen by the California Highway Patrol on Monday and railroad authorities said they would handle the case.
4:28 p.m.: Security stopped a man who was trying to steal a bike and alcohol at Target, 2800 Naglee Road. The man got aggressive and ran back inside saying he was walking out with the bike to ride around the parking lot. The store told police they wanted to prosecute the man for whatever they could and he was given a trespass warning not to return.
6:49 p.m.: Police were called about a resident in the area of Havenbrook and Parkside drives that was yelling and cursing at children and threatened to cut the caller’s dog in half if he saw it walking around again. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
7:10 p.m.: A caller said they heard gunshots twice within six minutes near Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said she shoots guns and knows what they sound like and it wasn’t fireworks. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Monday
1:16 a.m.: A man was inside Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., “losing his mind,” yelling and starting an argument. The caller thought the man might be either drunk or have mental issues. Staff asked the man to stop talking to other customers and told him he needed to leave. The man left without paying his $20 bill. Police found the man at Tracy Boulevard and Larch Road and told him to stay away from the business.
9:06 a.m.: A person at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, reported that someone had smashed a window and slashed a tire on the caller’s car at night. No information on a suspect was provided, but it could be related to a lawsuit, the caller said.
11:02 a.m.: A 19-year-old man in the 1900 block of Foxwood Court told police that a woman he met in an online chat was blackmailing him after she reportedly recorded him masturbating for her. The woman allegedly first told him to send a $200 or she would post the video to Vimeo. She posted the video anyway, and the man then received messages from “Interpol” telling him to send them a $10,000 money order. The man didn’t want police to make a report on the incident, so police advised him to not send any more money and contact Vimeo to have the video removed.
1:31: p.m. A man on the 1500 block of Sequoia Boulevard told police that someone in Florida sent him text messages threatening to kill them and his family if he didn’t send money. Police said it was scam but the man wanted to talk to an officer because he was scared of the threats.
4:29 p.m.: An heirloom ring valued at about $3,000 was reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of W. First Street within the last week. The caller said there were several possible suspects, but they didn’t have any proof.
5:02 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from Toyota Prius parked at a home in the 200 block of Acacia Street.
6:42 p.m.: An elderly man was urinating in a flower bed near Uncle Credit Union, 1829 W. 11th Street. The caller said the man was fully exposed. Police gave him a warning.
Sunday
12:17 a.m.: Police received a couple of calls about a loud mariachi band in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of W. 21st Street. Police checked and said the band was shutting down and they were given a warning.
3:11 a.m.: A homeless man was throwing trash everywhere, spitting on people and throwing things at them at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. Police arrested the man for trespassing.
8:52 a.m.: A light pole was down in the middle of the road, blocking the southbound lanes in front of Pepsico, 1565 N. MacArthur Drive. The caller said a grey CRX nearby with heavy damage might have struck the pole and a group of people were walking away from the car. A city crew was called to pick up the light pole.
9:01 a.m.: Someone called about a drone that was flying near the Sixth Street water tower that was harassing hawks living on top of the tower. Police couldn’t find anyone flying a drone.
10:11 a.m.: Staff at Holiday Inn Express, 3751 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone went behind the counter and stole $1,200 from a pouch hidden behind the desk. The hotel had a video of the incident and said the suspect wasn’t an employee or a guest.
1:53 p.m.: Three kids were playing chicken in traffic at Tracy Boulevard and Sixth Street. Police checked but couldn’t find them.
5:04 p.m.: A man tried to steal bottles of alcohol from Food Maxx, 1950 W. 11th Street. When an employee confronted the man he started an argument and then left in a teal-colored Acura. The man reportedly stole about $500 worth of alcohol.
11:28 p.m.: A man on the 400 block of Debra Lee Court told police that his neighbor’s dog was barking, and if police didn’t respond he would “handle it himself and it wouldn’t end well.” Police arrived and talked to the dog owner, who said a possum had aggravated the dog, and agreed to bring the dog inside.
Saturday
12:47 a.m.: A person watching Joe’s Smog Shack, 500 E. 10th Street, from a video camera at home said a man with a grey backpack was looking into vehicles and was trying to get into the business’ restrooms. Officers found the man in a restroom and arrested him on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, causing great bodily injury and threatening crime with the intent to terrorize. He is in the county jail being held on a $200,000 bail.
10:21 a.m.: A caller in the area of Cedar Mountain Drive and Edenvale Crossing said a man was screaming obscenities at people walking by. The caller said she was trying to back out and drive her son somewhere and he was screaming at them. The man had called the police department about an hour earlier and told them he had been wrongfully arrested and he was “doing God’s work today.” Police found him in the middle of the street yelling but he said he would go home.
10:36 a.m.: A person on the 2100 block of Photinia Drive reported that two youths, who appeared to be 9 and 12 years of age, had just parked a Dodge Ram 1500 truck in the area, and the driver appeared to have trouble with the parking maneuver. The youths left on foot toward Central Avenue. Police found that the truck was registered out of El Cerrito, but the registration had expired in 2017. Police impounded the truck.
12:10 p.m.: Police were called to Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th Street where two women were hitting each other beer cans. Police checked and said neither needed medical attention.
2:46 p.m.: A woman told police she was involved in an accident with a motorcycle. The woman said she rear-ended the motorcycle and the rider was not injured and didn’t want to exchange information. The woman wanted to report the accident in case the rider later claimed it was a hit-and-run accident.
7:19 p.m.: Someone stole an item worth $350 from Michael’s, 2940 W. Grant Line Road. The store had a vague description of the suspect from a camera and the store said they would call in the morning to file a report.
9:16 p.m.: A loud party that had been going on for three hours was reported to police in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court. The caller said there were cars double-parked in the court blocking their driveway and they would sign a complaint if necessary. Police gave them a warning.
Friday
4:23 a.m.: A homeless man was harassing Tesla employees boarding buses at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth Street. The man was also trying to get on the buses. Police moved him along.
4:58 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Palm Circle said man was pounding on their front door and when they opened it the man asked “where is the baby.” The resident shut the door and said the man was outside trying to open the door. The caller went up stairs and was watching the man pound on the door. Police arrived and talked to the man outside the house.
9:43 a.m.: A man was seen sleeping on the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Alden Glenn Drive. The home was burned in a fire last month and a chain link was around the property. The man left the property and was given a trespass warning not to return.
11:23 a.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Remington Court said she was receiving several letters to different people from the Employment Development Department at her home. The woman said she was also missing $2,000 from her EDD account when she went to the bank and found out the account had been closed. Police told the woman to contact them once she found out if the $2,000 had been fraudulently taken out.
12:11 p.m.: Police received more than a dozen calls about grass fires burning along Interstate 205 near Grant Line Road. The local fire department responded to about six different grass fires burning along the freeway over a two-mile stretch to Tracy Boulevard.
3:48 p.m.: Someone dropped off a black Nissan Pathfinder, which had been reported stolen from Livermore, in the parking lot of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2995 Naglee Road. Police said there was no damage to the car, the keys were left in it and nothing appeared to have been removed.
7:44 p.m.: A man in the 4400 block of Crabapple Court said he had been scammed out of $4,300 by someone saying they were with the Internal Revenue Service. The man said the caller claiming to be with the IRS told him to empty his bank account and buy gift cards. The man gave the gift card numbers to the caller. Police checked the number and said it didn’t have any information. The man was told to contact the IRS.
11:17 p.m. Someone reported a fight and several shots fired in the 900 block of Sequoia Boulevard. Police were told about 20 people were in a garage drinking alcohol when someone came over and started a fight. At some point someone heard five or six gunshots and then people running away. Police found one person with a laceration to the head, but that person refused medical attention and was uncooperative with police.
Oct.22
12:59 a.m.: An employee at Grace Baptist Church, 1330 N. Tracy Blvd., said heard someone outside threatening to shoot someone. The employee said there were homeless people that gather near the corner of the church. Police checked the area and said it was clear.
6:44 a.m.: Someone reported their lifted grey 2006 Ford F250 had been stolen sometime during the night from the 1100 block of Dronero Way.
9:18 a.m.: A caller said they thought someone at the FedEx Warehouse, 5655 Hood Way, took a $3,000 bottle of wine from a case they had shipped. The package of 12 bottles was held at the facility for more than a week and when it arrived one was missing. The caller said they were told to file a report with the local police department.
11:57 a.m.: A person went to the Tracy Police Department lobby to report they had been scammed out of $28,000 and $5,500 through text messages which they brought to show police.
1:51 p.m.: A woman at the Tracy Post Office, 125 W. Ninth Street, was in line and threatening to pepper spray people passing by. The woman had the can out and was shaking it and pointing it at people say “don’t try me or I’ll spray you.” Police checked but couldn’t find the woman.
5:47 p.m.: A man was inside Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., taking food from other people in the restaurant. The caller said the man was not supposed to be in the restaurant and he left the area before police arrived.
9:06 p.m.: A man was inside Walmart, 3020 W. Grant Line Road, picking up bottles of alcohol and drinking them while he was walking around talking to himself. The man was at the store earlier and asked to leave and was being aggressive toward the store manager. The store wanted the man given a trespass warning and possibly have him prosecuted.
11:52 p.m.: Police were called to Amazon, 1555N. Chrisman Road, for an associate who had stolen $1,169.97 in products. Police arrived and arrested the 21-year-old man on theft charges.
