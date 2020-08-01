No injuries were reported after a suspected road rage incident resulted in gunfire in front of Mister Car Wash, 1725 W. 11th St., reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness told police that both cars were leaving the business when someone in a 2017 Buick Regal fired at least two shots at the other car. Police met with the driver who had been shot at and found some shell casings, and a manager at the car wash told police that the business had security camera video of the incident.
Police got the license plate number of the Buick and information on a possible suspect, and advised the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to keep an eye out for the car.
Tracy police received 1,208 calls for service from July 23 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:37 a.m.: A caller said he was robbed at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven store, 2360 W. Grant Line Road. The caller didn’t have a very good description of the suspect but told the police the store had cameras. Officers checked for cameras at a nearby gas station and planned to track the suspect with a police dog. No result of that search was mentioned in the log, and officers left messages asking the business managers to check their cameras.
8:55 a.m.: Police were asked to pick up a coffee canister of marijuana from the security office at the FedEx Ground warehouse, 5655 Hood Way. After talking with police, the caller agreed to dispose of it.
9:55 a.m.: A woman was allegedly seen putting items into a purse that was getting very full at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd. An officer talked with the woman inside the store, got the merchandise back and told her to stay away from the store.
11:02 a.m.: A person on the 200 block of Ali Court told police that a neighbor, who habitually allowed his dogs to defecate in other people’s yards, was screaming and throwing dog droppings back at the neighbors who had put them in his yard. The caller added that he’d had to use pepper spray on the dog owner during previous disputes. Police advised the neighbors to take out restraining orders against each other.
2:29 p.m.: A car drove off without disconnecting the gas pump nozzle at Chevron, 1960 W. 11th St. Someone at the station said the driver never returned, but they had the license plate number of the car, a Cadillac Escalade. Police checked and said there was no one home at the registered owner's address.
7:02 p.m.: A driver said they had just been rear-ended on Byron Road by a car that made a U-turn and fled toward Corral Hollow Road. The driver was able to drive home and waited for police there to make a crash report.
Tuesday
4:03 a.m.: Three vehicles were spinning doughnuts in the parking lot of 99 Cents Only, 1320 W. 11th St. The caller heard arguing and closed the doors to the business. The cars were gone when police arrived.
7:16 a.m.: A caller said two women were going through trash bins on the 700 block of Harold Smith Drive. Police couldn’t find the two women.
8:34 a.m.: An employee at PepsiCo, 1565 N. MacArthur Drive, reported that 34 drive-in trailers had been stolen along with a 2010 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Police took a description of the tractor-trailer and each of the 53-foot-long trailers and listed them all as stolen.
9:49 a.m.: Police were called to a vacant home on the 900 block of Dale Odell Drive for a report of a person sleeping in the garage. Officers had been called to the house earlier that same morning when a neighbor saw someone go inside, but they didn’t find anyone then. This time, they found someone and had the person leave the house with a warning.
1:14 p.m.: Someone called to report that two gymnastics centers were open for business and people there were not wearing masks in defiance of public health orders. Messages were sent to the code enforcement department.
5:19 p.m.: A driver called and said a shirtless man chased her and threw a rock at her car at the Texaco station, 2375 N. Tracy Blvd. Another person called a few minutes later to report the man throwing rocks and screaming. Police found the man and arrested him a short time later on a Fremont Police Department warrant for armed robbery.
11:50 p.m.: A man called police to say he had just been robbed at gunpoint outside a house on the 800 block of West 10th Street, and he knew one of the robbers. Police met with the man, who decided he didn’t want anything done about the robbery.
Monday
12:01 a.m.: Several people called about a tree on fire at the west side of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., near a sound wall next to Louise Avenue. Local firefighters put the fire out. A man who lives nearby complained about people setting off fireworks in the park, and he was upset that the police wouldn’t make them stop camping near his house. Police tried to explain the legal reasons they couldn’t remove people who were living in the park, but he hung up.
2:42 a.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Pyrenees Street reported a party with loud music and strobe lights. The party was loud enough that the dispatcher taking the call could hear it over the phone. Police gave a warning.
9:52 a.m.: A woman told police she and her family had returned from out of town and found footprints on the carpets and floors throughout their home on the 1400 block of Whitehaven Court. Nothing was missing and there was no sign of forced entry, but she said the family never wore shoes inside the house, so she was alarmed.
4:33 p.m.: A fire was reported in a dumpster behind a business on the 1900 block of West 11th Street, and the police alerted the fire department. Nothing burned except trash in the dumpster. The person who reported the fire didn’t see anyone start the fire but assumed a homeless person was responsible.
5:47 p.m.: A blue 1998 Honda CRV was reported as stolen from a home in the 2500 block of Ozark Drive sometime during the night or early morning. According to the report, only the rear license plate was on the car because someone had stolen the front plate a while ago.
9:58 p.m.: A caller said it sounded like people did doughnuts near MacArthur Drive and Schulte Road every night around 10 p.m. The caller wanted police to patrol the area to try to catch the reckless drivers.
Sunday
1:38 a.m.: A caller on the 2100 block of Bentley Lane said someone was walking along the fence line and using a flashlight to look over the fence into their yard. Later, the police were told two men with pocket bikes and backpacks were casing the neighborhood. Police searched the area but didn’t find them.
9:17 a.m.: Someone reported a man standing in the middle of the road screaming near Egret Drive and Whitehaven Court. Officers found the man in Gretchen Talley Park and told him to quiet down.
11:47 a.m.: A woman who lives on the 1300 block of Johnson Court said a neighbor who lived behind her on Duncan Drive sprayed water on her patio with a hose over the fence. When she confronted him, she said he told her, “Yes, if you don’t like it, move and go buy a house instead of renting.” She said he was upset about cats and the cats didn’t even belong to her. Police advised both of them to stay away from each other.
2:56 p.m.: Someone reported a group of five motorcycle riders having a sideshow near Central Avenue and First Street. Police found the riders and the motorcycles parked at Third Street and Central Avenue.
4:20 p.m.: A person called and said a car was on fire and people were running around it at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 2785 Auto Plaza Drive. The caller didn’t think anyone was inside the car. Firefighters put out the flames and the owner got someone to tow away the remains of the car.
8:15 p.m.: A caller told police that a man drinking a beer was sitting in front of the door at 11th Street Laundromat, 824 W. 11th St., and he wouldn’t leave. Police checked the business and gave the man a trespassing warning.
9:36 p.m.: Someone told the police about a go-kart driver without a helmet who was doing fast laps around Sycamore Parkway, Lammers Road, Corral Hollow Road and Starflower Drive. The driver would sometimes pull in and “hot-dog it” in the parking lot at Hirsch School, 1280 Dove Drive. Police checked but couldn’t find the go-kart.
Saturday
12:16 a.m.: Several people called police reporting a fire at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 W. Middlefield Drive. Police transferred the call to the fire department.
12:47 a.m.: A woman told police she heard at least 10 gunshots coming from the area of Chester and Duncan drives. Another person reported about 10-15 gunshots, maybe from a rifle, near Duncan or Vallerand drives. Police searched the area and couldn’t find anything.
9:11 a.m.: Someone reportedly broke the back right window of a car parked in front of a house on the 1400 block of Wilson Way and stole a wallet that held the car owner’s credit cards and identification.
2:48 p.m.: A man said a car hit him and flipped him into the air in a parking lot on the south side of the 1300 block of West 11th Street, and the driver took off. He said he thought his shoulder might be dislocated, and an ambulance was sent to check on him. Police determined that it wasn’t a hit-and-run, and none of the people involved in the accident wanted anything more done.
3:24 p.m.: Police were called about a man smoking a bong on a bench in front of the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road. The person who called said the man had an open bottle of pills next to him and looked as if he might pass out any minute. Police checked on the man, noted that he kept his marijuana in the pill bottle, and gave him a warning.
3:41 p.m.: A man used red spray paint to paint “BLM” in the middle of the road near Middlefield and Peony drives. Police called a city crew to wash the paint off and they said they would take care of it on Monday.
11:03 p.m.: A caller driving past the 300 block of Coronado Way said there was a large group of motorcycle riders and they were showing each other “Hells Angels stuff” and one of them might have a shotgun or rifle. The police department sent out a message to officers about the group.
Friday
2:15 a.m.: A caller told the police a tenant had been given a 30-day notice to move out of a house on the 1300 block of Fruitwood Way and was throwing things around her room. The caller was concerned the woman might hurt herself.
7:33 a.m.: A resident in a neighborhood near Ritter Family Ballpark, 2300 N. Tracy Blvd., said people had been talking loudly and playing music behind their house since 6:30 a.m., and they couldn’t sleep. Police gave the group a warning.
7:56 a.m.: A caller watching a security camera said a man was stealing metal shelving that had been placed outside Azhar Market & Grill, 2179 W. Grant Line Road, while the market was being remodeled. Police found the man, who said he was “cleaning up” for the owner of the market, but the caller said that was a lie. Police warned the man to stay away from the business.
11:06 a.m.: Someone stole a 2006 Corvette that was in the service line with the keys inside at Tracy Chevrolet, 3400 Auto Plaza Way. Police notified the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol about the theft.
1:24 p.m.: A Toyota Corolla crashed into a tree off Schulte Road near Lauriana Lane. Passersby helped the driver, who was injured, get out of the car. A public works crew was sent to check on the damage to the tree.
6:11 p.m.: Police were told that more than 100 people were at a karaoke party at a house on the 200 block of Ranchero Way. The person who called the police said the party organizer had advertised through a “karaoke club” and local bars and nightclubs, and there was supposed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana available for young female partygoers.
10:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old man went to the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound in his left thigh and refused to tell the staff what happened. The hospital staff said the woman who drove him there was in the waiting room, but she didn’t know the full story. Police said they would file a report on the incident.
July 23
12:01 a.m.: License plates and vehicle registration paperwork were reported as stolen from a Nissan Rogue parked on the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The caller said the doors were unlocked.
2:49 a.m.: A caller told the police someone driving a sports car at nearly 100 mph threw a bottle at his car in the area of 11th Street and Bessie Avenue. The car sped off, and he chased it through Tracy at about 100 mph, but it got away. The caller said there didn’t seem to be any damage to his car, which had been hit by eggs.
9:03 a.m.: A 2001 Chevy Silverado 2500 single-cab pickup with a lift gate was stolen from the 400 block of West Larch Road.
10:03 a.m.: A man working remotely from Seattle reported that 34 trailers had gone missing over the past several months from DSC Logistics, 1565 N. MacArthur Drive. Two of the trailers had been tracked to Modesto, and he had made an inventory of the remaining trailers using GPS. Police told the man he would need to have someone physically inventory the trailers and have an employee onsite to sign paperwork.
12:37 p.m.: A resident on the 4300 block of Glenbrook Drive said someone kept driving a dirt bike through the neighborhood and it was upsetting. The resident wanted the police to patrol the area more often to try to catch the biker in the act.
5:20 p.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue said some people in a white minivan had been driving around and shooting paintballs at the resident’s house and vehicles all week. The people in the van appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, and the resident had an idea about where they might live.
7:14 p.m.: A caller at Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., said a group of about 100 people on bicycles and skateboards were riding around the parking lot, and then they moved onto Tracy Boulevard and filled the whole street, stopping traffic. The group reportedly headed north. A police officer said he saw about 15 people near Tracy Boulevard and Fourth Street, but they weren’t disrupting traffic at that point and the group might have begun dispersing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.