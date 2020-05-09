Tracy police responded to the Sikh temple at 6:34 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Grant Line Road, Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance following up on a report of someone shooting at the temple.
The initial reports indicated that someone in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup on the neighboring property on Hansen Road had fired about 12 shots toward the temple. Nobody was injured, but there were reports of property damage caused by the gunfire. Tracy police called in their armored vehicle, called for air support and sealed off the area as several sheriff’s units from other parts of the county were also called in.
Upon arrival, police were informed that the shots came from the property just west of the temple. Police made a high-risk stop on a Ford pickup that was seen leaving the area and also took the Bearcat in to search the Hansen Road property and the buildings on the property. Back at the temple, police confirmed that bullets had hit a building and a vehicle.
Police then announced that they had detained three people at the Hansen Road property and were waiting for two more to come out of the house. Nearly 40 minutes after the initial call, police had secured the scene and detained five people, who were reported to be cooperative.
That’s when they told police that they had been shooting at squirrels, and they told police where they could find the firearms. Officers continued to search the buildings with the assistance of a K9 unit.
Sheriff’s deputies recovered three rifles and two handguns and cited three men on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm. The sheriff’s office reported that while the incident did not appear to be a hate crime, the investigation was ongoing.
Tracy police received 1,182 calls for service from April 30 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:59 a.m.: A man was allegedly driving around Palm Circle near Alden Park, 500 Sequoia Blvd., imitating a police officer. The caller said the man was driving a black car “all tricked out” like a police car with a spotlight and public address system. The man pretended to pull the caller over then said, “What’s up, bro?” over the PA system. Police couldn’t find the car in the area.
6:15 a.m.: A resident of the 1900 block of Earl Way said a man and two women were in the backyard trying to break into her home. She guessed someone who used to work with her husband might be involved. She told the police she had armed herself with a wrench and was in the front yard with her son while her husband was in the house with their daughters. Although two of the people left, one reportedly was still in the backyard. Police surrounded the home and checked the house and yard but found no one.
10:27 p.m.: Someone said their son’s payroll check was stolen when a commercial mailbox on the 1800 block of Pelican Court was broken into.
11:34 a.m.: A caller said a man was urinating on a property, throwing trash and rolling around in eggs, and running into traffic on the 800 block of West 11th Street. The man allegedly tried to punch a passerby and was last seen walking behind the Grocery Outlet. A bus driver said someone told them the man was standing in the middle of 11th Street in front of the grocery store. Police found the man and told him to stay away from the store.
2:12 p.m.: Employees at Mi Esperanza, 918 Central Ave., said an intoxicated man who stole beer was trying to get back into the store, but he could barely stand. Police talked to the man and said he had been drinking but wasn’t drunk. The man was able to walk home by himself.
7:24 p.m.: Extra police patrols were requested for the area of South Court and West Street by a person who said some teens had been causing problems recently, including egging cars. The person said the teens were loitering and was worried the trouble would start again.
8:12 p.m.: A resident on the 800 block of West 10th Street said a man without pants was defecating in front of their house. The man was reportedly yelling to himself and being aggressive with people. Another caller said the man was taking his clothes off. A third caller said the man was throwing shoes, clothes and rocks. Police found the man, who had put his clothes back on, and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Tuesday
3:09 a.m.: A heated argument between guests at Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, moved from the lobby to the second floor, the third floor and eventually the parking lot, where the fight turned physical. The people had allegedly been drinking. Police arrived and the hotel staff asked them to give at least one person a no-trespassing warning.
7:51 a.m.: Police were told about a person building a structure made of scrap wood behind Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. They sent a message to the city’s Code Enforcement Division.
7:53 a.m.: A woman called 911 several times saying she wanted officers to check on her children. Each time dispatchers asked for more information, the woman, who was staying at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, allegedly yelled profanities and then hung up. Around 8:30 a.m., an officer met with her and warned her that if she called 911 again, she would be arrested. The woman called and cursed at the dispatcher again. Police arrested her.
11:30 a.m.: Police received a noise complaint related to people holding up signs asking passing drivers to honk at Fabian Park, 2255 Redington Drive. The person who called said that the group of adults and children had left the park and headed toward 11th Street. Police checked the area a few minutes later but did not find them.
12:55 p.m.: A caller said a man was exposing himself as he walked along Tracy Boulevard toward Schulte Road. He reportedly went to a gas station and asked people for money in the parking lot, still with his genitals exposed. Police talked with the man and noted that he was a registered sex offender who might have been out of compliance.
2:02 p.m.: Someone called police to say residents on the 2300 block of Twain Court were hoarding vehicles on their property. The caller thought some of the vehicles might have been stolen. Police sent a message to a detective to follow up.
7:30 p.m.: A black sports car was reportedly racing on Sycamore Parkway near Schulte Road. Another caller on Kagehiro Drive said that the car, a black Dodge Charger with a temporary rear license plate, was racing on that street too.
8:24 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in a cul-de-sac near the 1600 block of Duncan Drive.
Monday
2:40 a.m.: Residents on the 3300 block of Strawberry Place said that people had broken into their community mailbox, including someone in a white Dodge Neon that headed toward Tracy Boulevard. Someone offered the police a picture of the suspect.
7:38 a.m.: At least three windows in the downtown area were vandalized. A passing driver told the police a front window had been shattered at Metro PCS, 2 W. 11th St., and an officer checked the store and said an alarm was still going off. The store owner called an employee to secure the broken window. About 15 minutes later, a large window was broken at Monument Car Parts, 30 E. 10th St. Nothing appeared to have been stolen, and the person who reported the broken window offered to provide a video of the incident. About 10 minutes after that, a window was shattered at Community Bank, 951 N. Central Ave., possibly with a BB gun. The bank was closed, so officers left contact information for follow-up.
9:50 a.m.: Police were called to the 2300 block of Orchard Parkway about a man who was allegedly living in a dumpster area and throwing garbage around. The person who called the police said she was getting complaints from tenants about the man. Police checked the area but didn’t find him.
10:57 a.m.: A caller told the police a man was starting a fire behind the 2000 block of Chabot Court, possibly on railroad property. The caller was worried about the fire because he had hazardous materials on his property. Police found some people on railroad property with a fire, which they put out.
12:14 p.m.: Someone reported a SUV parked near Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive, that had been stripped of its hood, engine, doors, seats and panels. The only part left on the frame were three tires. Police checked and found that the SUV had been reported as stolen in Stockton. A tow truck was called to take it away and the owner was notified.
2:20 p.m.: A woman told the police her neighbor put weed killer on her roses on the first block of West Seventh Street. She said the neighbor had harassed her for two years after she took him to court and she wanted police to know what was happening in case her children found her dead one day. Officers told the woman the video she provided wasn’t sufficient proof of vandalism and recommended that she set her security alarm louder so it would wake her and she could call the police immediately if anything happened.
7:50 p.m.: A security guard in the area of Iron Horse and Schulte Road wanted to talk to police about people driving recklessly in parking lots in the industrial area. The guard wanted to know what could be done because the lots are on private property.
8:21 p.m.: Two men ran from a car after an officer saw the car run two stop signs and tried to pull it over on the 900 block of South Beechnut Avenue. The men ran off down Beechnut Avenue and through Alden Park, but the passenger eventually returned and surrendered to the police. Officers surrounded the area and searched for the driver but couldn’t find him. The car, which had been reported as stolen, was undamaged and was returned to the owner.
Sunday
2:41 a.m.: Police responded to a burglary alarm at Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., where video surveillance at the front door showed people taking items from behind the cash register before leaving through the front door with a plastic bag. Officers arrived to find the door pried open and sent in a police dog to search the store. They stopped two people near a fast-food restaurant nearby and arrested one of them.
12:39 p.m.: A man on the 500 block of Glenbrook Drive reported that someone broke into his car and stole some tools and paperwork.
1:29 p.m.: A woman on the 1800 block of Bridle Creek Circle reported that her car had been broken into the night before, and she had just learned that someone had used her bank card at Home Depot and Walmart. She wanted to know whether the stores would have security camera recordings of whoever used her card.
7:58 p.m.: Someone reported a group of teenagers breaking down the “do not enter” signs and ripping down the caution tape at Alden Park, 500 Sequoia Blvd. They were gone when police got there.
10:16 p.m.: Police got a couple of calls regarding an abandoned house on fire on the 3000 block of Grant Line Road in front of Walmart. The Tracy fire department handled the incident.
11:14 p.m.: Police were alerted to a garage fire on the 2500 block of O’Hara Drive with people possibly still inside the house. Though the fire appeared to be out, smoke and sparks continued to come from the attic. Firefighters arrived to take care of it.
Saturday
3:22 a.m.: A man on the 100 block of East Grant Line Road told police that a woman he helped earlier in the day was at his place and had become abusive and refused to leave. Police arrived and arrested a 28-year-old woman.
9:57 a.m.: A woman called police to report someone breaking into a green Honda Civic on the 1500 block of Chester Drive. She described three people and said it was unclear whether they had stolen the car or were burglarizing it. Police arrived and confirmed that the car had been reported as stolen from Sir Lancelot Court on April 30. Police detained two women seen with the car and took down their names.
1:00 p.m.: A person in the parking lot of Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, reported hearing a cutting sound and saw two men under a Ford van, possibly trying to take the catalytic converter. The men jumped into a white Kia hatchback and drove off when they noticed they had been spotted. It turned out they got away with the catalytic converter. Police tried to find the owner of the van and ended up leaving a phone number for the van owner to call for follow-up.
6:15 p.m.: Multiple callers reported that two men were setting up a tent in Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. One person said that one of the men was yelling and cursing at people and made menacing references to a fatal stabbing that occurred in the park last year. Police noted that the remarks did not constitute threats, and no city codes had been violated.
7:14 p.m.: A caller had followed a suspected drunken driver from the area of Sixth Street and Tracy Boulevard and reported that the older Toyota had come close to crashing into parked cars near the intersection of 12th and Walnut streets and also hit a curb. Police arrived and arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.
11:27: A woman in a black Cadillac reportedly was driving recklessly with no lights on, had nearly crashed into three other cars, and was screaming from the car window that she was “high and drunk.” A dispatcher talking to the person reporting the incident, who had followed the Cadillac from Interstate 205, could hear the woman screaming. Police arrived and arrested the 33-year-old woman on suspicion of drunken driving and impounded the Cadillac, as she was allegedly driving on a suspended license.
Friday
2:16 a.m.: Police went to the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road after someone reported a man in the median waving around a pistol or a “radar gun.” He was reportedly walking between restaurants in the area before heading north toward the Interstate 205 underpass. Police found the man and took a report.
3:33 p.m.: A person on the 1400 block of Dove Drive reported that a man in Gretchen Talley Park was littering, had taken down the COVID-19 barriers around the picnic area, and had posted fluorescent signs in the trees threatening the neighborhood. Police arrived and cited the man for possession of shopping carts from a couple of local stores.
4:58 p.m.: A woman called police to report that a man, who appeared to be drunk, was riding a horse along Mount Diablo Avenue. She said the horse had broken a part of her fence and had reared up and tried to stomp on her dog. Police searched the area but did not find the horse or rider.
7:09 p.m.: Someone reported that a Honda Pilot had crashed into a wall behind CVS, 1885 W. 11th St. The caller said the people in the car, who appeared uninjured, looked suspicious as they were taking things out of the car. Police checked everyone out and then called for a tow truck to take the Honda away.
10:58 p.m.: A person at Mountain View Homes, 377 W. Mount Diablo Ave., reported that a man in the caller’s backyard said someone was trying to shoot him and then ran off. Police found the man and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
April 30
1:01 a.m.: A man allegedly stole milk, cereal and several other items from the Chevron station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, after refusing to put on a mask in the store. He left on a bike toward Pescadero Avenue, and the caller wanted the police to find him and give him a no-trespassing warning. Police checked the area but didn’t find him.
2:40 a.m.: At least two people called the police after a group of youths allegedly wrecked a car and ran away near Taylor Farms Pacific, 1820 N. MacArthur Drive. The car knocked down a light pole and was on the center median blocking the road, and a caller said one of the people in the car seemed to have been injured. An officer detained two teens at gunpoint under the 11th Street overpass. One was stopped at gunpoint near PepsiCo. Inc., 1565 N. MacArthur Drive, and another near the loading docks of United States Cold Storage, 1400 N. MacArthur Drive. At 3:15 a.m., police got a call from the Kaiser hospital in Manteca about a trauma patient who had been in a rollover accident, and youths who were detained said it might be the driver, who hit his head on the windshield. He was sent to the county hospital, and the others were released to their parents.
6:42 a.m.: A caller told police that homeless people had been starting fires in the field behind the Kaiser Permanente clinic at 2185 W. Grant Line Road and had ripped security cameras off a dialysis center building on the other side of the field. An email was sent to the neighborhood resource officers regarding the encampments and fires.
11:28 a.m.: Two shoplifters allegedly stole about $100 worth of cosmetics and food from Save Mart Supermarkets, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller gave the police the license plate of the car they left in and said the store wanted the items returned. Police told the caller to file an online report.
2:52 p.m.: Someone called and said people could be heard breaking into trailers at Nuts and Spice, 306 W. Sixth St. The caller said the people had been living under the trailers. Police checked the address and found a no-trespassing letter filed in July.
6:19 p.m.: A caller reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen from their Jeep during the night while it was parked in the lot outside Tracy Branch Library, 20 E. Eaton Ave. The caller wanted documentation of the theft for an insurance report.
10:56 p.m.: A person who lives on the 300 block of Carmel Way reported hearing shots, smelling gunpowder, and seeing a guy with a backpack put up the hood of his white hoodie and walk toward the cemetery on Schulte Road. Two people on bikes reportedly stopped to talk with him near the intersection of Amaretto Drive. An officer arrived in time to see the group lighting fireworks in the intersection. Police stopped a few youths, but one ran away. The mother of the youth who ran told the police he was at home, and police eventually detained him in front of the house.
