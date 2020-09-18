A caller at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue, reported her boyfriend’s black 2001 Mercedes CLK 55 with heavily tinted windows, black rims and a sports package stolen at 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 10. Police checked the license of the car and found that California Highway Patrol officers in Dublin had spotted the car on Sept. 7 travelling 130 mph and the driver failed to yield to an officer. Police told the woman that the CHP had the car towed on Sept. 9, and she decided that she didn’t want to make a stolen car report.
Tracy police received 1,157 calls for service from Sept. 10 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:10 a.m.: Staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., called police about a man who causing a disturbance in the emergency room lobby. The man was arguing with staff because he hadn’t been seen yet. Hospital security was watching the man who began calling people racial slurs. The hospital refused service and the man eventually left.
4:15 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Finale Way asked for extra police patrols after her husband saw three men standing by her vehicle. The men were last seen walking toward a nearby court and all the woman wanted was for an officer to check the area.
9:17 a.m.: A caller said a man wearing a big, pink floppy woman’s hat was trying to break into a home on MacArthur Drive near Schulte Road. The caller said they caught him jumping over their fence into a neighbor’s yard. Police found the man and gave him a no trespass warning to stay away from the home.
11:20 a.m.: A customer at Extra Space Storage, 780 E. 11th Street just lost the contents of her unit to auction and was calling the business threatening the manager and employees. The woman told the manager “you are going to lose everything just like I lost everything.” The caller said the woman came into the office demanding money back saying she would come everyday to harass the manager. The employees gave police the woman’s information and her vehicle license plate. The woman’s license was expired and the caller said the woman was smoking marijuana when she left.
12:59 p.m.: Someone called police and said they heard two gunshots in the area near Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
4:59 p.m.: A suspicious man was walking around the 1800 block of Duncan Drive claiming to be with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. asking to look at utility bills. The caller said the man claimed he had an appointment and was last seen heading west through the neighborhood. Police looked but couldn’t find him.
10:17 p.m.: A man was making threats to a manager at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, after he was accused of shoplifting. The manager said the man was in a self checkout and didn’t pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise. The man said he did pay for it and told the manager he would be waiting outside for him. Store security said the man was sitting in his car a few rows from the bank. Security said the man eventually left and police didn’t have to come.
Tuesday
12:33 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Michael Drive said a man was outside screaming and hitting cars. The call was the third time police had been told about the man. An officer checked the area and arrested the man for being drunk in public.
12:42 a.m.: A woman called police after a man started banging on her door in the 400 block of W. 12th Street saying he was robbed. The dispatcher could hear the man banging on the door in the background and the woman said she had armed herself with a handgun. Police told the woman to put her handgun away and officers were on the way. Police found two men at the house and one of them said he had smoked methamphetamine a couple of hours ago and the man had a history of making similar claims in the past. Police told the man not to knock on strangers’ doors and call police if needed. The man said he would walk home but as he got near his residence he tried to run away. Police said it appeared he could no longer care for himself and arrested him.
2:18 a.m.: Police were called about an alarm sounding from J.C. Penney store at West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Road. Police said they weren’t responding to the alarm call and to have the mall’s security check. Police were called back to come to the store after security found a smashed window. Police called for a K9 from the sheriff office to help search the store. Police searched the store but didn’t find anyone inside and had someone come to secure the broken window.
3:07 a.m.: Someone smashed the windows of about seven vehicles in the 100 block of Pereira Avenue. A caller said a dark colored sedan was driving down the road and someone was getting out to break windows of vehicles parked on the road. Police saw a car matching the description leaving the area and stopped the car which had at least four people in it on 11th Street. Police checked on all the people in the car and later let them go. Police received another call from a resident on Hawthorne Drive about someone breaking the window of his and a neighbor’s car. The man chased them off with a rifle and said it was at least three people in a car that was last seen on Briar Lane. The caller was going to wait for police before checking the damage to the cars. About three hours later someone reported their car window smashed on the 2800 block of Lincoln Boulevard and all the paperwork taken. Police also had a report that about five vehicles had their windows smashed on the 200 block of Granada Way.
10:38 a.m.: A man was reported to have been in one of the storage units at Storquest, 225 Gandy Dancer Drive, since 8 a.m. the previous morning. The caller said something was blocking the door and he refused to answer when they knocked. Other customers said they could hear the man snoring. Police found the man on a bicycle on Gandy Dancer Drive and the business wanted him given a no trespass warning. The man continued north on Tracy Boulevard and refused police warnings to stop. The man kept heading different direction and was on Valpico Road heading towards a homeless camp behind Raley’s when officers finally stopped him. The man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was cited and released and given a no trespass warning not to return to Storquest.
4:38 p.m.: A caller said four teens were on the soccer fields at the Tracy Sport Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive, and were refusing to leave. The caller said they told the teens the field was rented but they wouldn’t leave. The caller later told police not to come because the soccer players left.
5:52 p.m.: An employee at the KFC/A&W restaurant, 2290 W. Grant Line Road, said a driver just crashed into the bushes at the restaurant. The woman driving the van seemed to be under the influence. The woman was at the counter paying for her order with the van parked in front when police arrived. Police gave her a breath test and then arrested her for driving under the influence. The restaurant manager told police the van could stay for 24 hours in the lot and then it would be towed.
Monday
12:38 a.m.: Guests at the Holiday Inn Express, 3715 N. Tracy Blvd., reportedly parked a Volkswagen Passat and a Mercedes E350 in the hotel’s handicapped parking spots without the proper placards. The guests were asked to move their cars but did not comply, and police cited the vehicles.
7:40 a.m.: A man in the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room lobby said he was struck with a stick in the bathroom of Chevron, 3775 N. Tracy Blvd. The victim was uncooperative and the fight may have been gang-related. Police did not take a report.
10:26 a.m.: A homeless man was screaming at people passing by Kumon Math, 1858 W.11th Street. The caller said the man was not making any sense, his hands would not stop moving and he refused to leave. Police arrived and told the man to stay away from the area.
2:29 p.m.: A caller said a housekeeper saw two kids having sex on the ground in one of the parking lots of Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue. Police searched the area but couldn’t find them. The caller said the boy lived in one of the apartments and they would contact the parents and the girl was seen running toward Central Avenue.
3:29 p.m.: A worker hired to clear a field at Paradise Road and Pescadero Avenue said a homeless man living in the field was refusing to leave. The worker, who had a contract with the property owner, told police the man was cursing and starting an argument. Police talked to the homeless man who denied he was starting an argument and said he was gathering his property to leave.
4:47 p.m.: Police were called to Sansar Indian Cuisine, 2610 S. Tracy Blvd., for a woman who was a Grubhub driver and had been told not to return to the restaurant. The caller said the woman had a disagreement with the restaurant about three weeks ago and was parked in front of the business. The caller wanted police to tell the woman not to return onto their property, and had told Grubhub to ban the person from picking up orders from the restaurant.
8:44 p.m.: A homeless man was reported to be starting a fire in garbage behind Tracy Quickly Cafe, 2251 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said there was smoke coming from the garbage area. The caller wanted police to check the area behind the cafe to see if anything was burned. Police checked and found nothing.
Sunday
1:31 a.m.: Employees at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, said they received a menacing phone call from someone who was not a guest saying they were going to come down and get a room after being told there were no rooms available. The caller said he would “do anything to get the room.” The employees said no threats were made just concerned because of the caller’s tone. Police told the hotel staff to keep doors locked as usual.
2:18 a.m.: A driver in a Corvette or Camaro was doing doughnuts in front of a home in the 1300 block of Coolidge Avenue. The car was last seen heading toward Beverly Place. Police sent a message to other officers about the car.
4:40 a.m.: Someone was riding a quad runner on the sidewalk and between apartment units in the area of Mt. Diablo Avenue and West Street. The caller just wanted the person to be told to stop. Police spotted the quad runner on South Street but the rider evaded them on South Court.
7:06 a.m.: Police were called about a man who may have been drunk that was trying to get into a car in the 300 block of A Street. The man was trying to put his car key into the caller’s vehicle and was stumbling around. Police arrested the man for being drunk in public.
9:43 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Saffron Drive called police about a neighbor who put metal spikes on top of a community fence and wanted to know what their rights are. Police told the resident to contact code enforcement as it is a violation. Police were unable to make contact with the neighbor.
6:47: p.m. A worker at Bevmo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road, said a man stole two cases of Jameson whiskey worth more than $500. The worker said they would file an online report about the theft.
10:12 p.m.: A caller said they could hear “race cars racing” in the area of Promontory Parkway. Officers were sent a message about the race cars.
Saturday
12:19 a.m.: An employee at Domino’s Pizza, 708 W 11th Street, said a customer came in and started throwing a pizza at the managers. The woman was upset about her pizza and wanted it remade. No one was injured in the pizza attack and the store did not want to press charges, they only wanted the customer given a trespass warning not to return.
2:45 a.m.: A man wearing a red ball cap and black shorts was walking in the middle of Lowell Avenue yelling out loud. The man wasn’t carrying anything and was last seen turning north on to Corral Hollow Road.
4:16 a.m.: A woman on the 400 block of Covey Lane woke to a loud bang and found that her car had been damaged. She told police that it had been parked in the driveway and looked like it had been hit and pushed into the garage. The resident thought it might be related to an argument three houses down. Police arrived and learned that the woman’s son tried to take the car without permission and backed into a brick wall.
12:37 p.m.: A caller said their black, four-wheel ATV was stolen from their home in the 400 block of Burlington Drive at about 6 a.m. A neighbor’s cameras recorded the theft but couldn’t see the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. Another neighbor had a camera but was unsure if it recorded the license plate either. The owner was going to give police the paper work for the ATV.
2:29 p.m.: A woman reportedly ran into a homeless encampment at Sixth and A streets and threatened to kill people. The caller said the woman was acting crazy and annoying other people and he asked to her leave but she refused. Police arrived and was told the woman was last seen heading toward Tracy Boulevard. The caller said he didn’t want to press charges but just wanted to woman to leave. Police told the man the property he was on didn’t belong to him so police couldn’t tell her to leave. No report was taken on the incident.
3:25 p.m.: A man said he was lured into a car with an offer of marijuana at Vintage Spirits, 2300 East Street, and then robbed by a man with a handgun. The man said the suspect drove to a newer warehouse building off Grant Line Road past the freeway and pulled a black handgun larger than a 9mm out. He ordered the man to lay on the parking lot and give him his wallet which had $33, a social security card, ID and a vape pen. The suspect had a two small children in the back seat and was last seen heading west on Grant Line Road.
5:02 p.m.: A woman said someone shattered a window and broke into her 2018 Ford Fusion parked at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, and stole her purse with a phone and $2,500. The woman declined an online report of the burglary.
6:49 p.m.: Several people called police to report a fire near Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd. The fire was either in brush near the parking lot or a dumpster. The call was transferred to the local fire department.
Friday
12:32 a.m.: A man told police that he was almost run off the road by a driver in a black Toyota Scion on either Schulte or Valpico road. The man said he was making a delivery when people in the other car started yelling at him asking who he was and who he was looking for and then began to chase him. At some point they threw something at his car striking and breaking a window on the driver’s side of his car. The man pulled over on Mac Arthur Drive to call police. The man went to Fairmont Court but couldn’t identify positively which Scion it was. The man said he didn’t want to pursue charges, and just wanted his window fixed. Police tried to contact the owner of a Scion parked on the street but couldn’t get anyone to answer. The man was given an incident number for his insurance claim.
5:33 a.m.: A man reportedly stole tools from someone in front of the Extended Stay hotel, 2526 Pavilion Parkway. The caller said man threatened to beat him up of he didn’t give him the tools. The caller said the man was still in front of the hotel going through the tools. The man was mad because he couldn’t get inside the hotel. The man broke the first set of doors of the hotel with a hammer but the lobby doors were still locked. Police talked to both men and no further action was listed.
11:03 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man laying on a bench with a sleeping bag over him near Monument Drive and Sycamore Parkway with trash all around him. The man was seen looking at a woman in a pool the day before in an area of brush that he is living in. Neighborhood resource officers and code enforcement had been emailed about the man and residents in the area were upset that he had been putting signs over the area calling citizens ‘cowards” and other names. Police checked on the man and found him still on the bench and notified the neighborhood resource officers of the habitual problem.
1:00 p.m.: Someone complained about two kids riding around on dirt bikes from Tropaz Lane to Corral Hollow and back. The caller said one was a two wheel mini-bike the other was a four-wheeler and one of them had a 5-year-old sitting up front. The caller said when they reach Peony Drive they drove full throttle and were almost hit by another vehicle. The caller told police which house they lived at and the residents were given a warning. After police left one of the residents called and said they were being harassed and picked on by a neighbor. The resident had no proof and police told him if he does get proof he can call and try to get a restraining order.
1:54 p.m.: A caller found a loaded handgun in the bushes at Frontier Transport, 425 W. Larch Road. The caller told police that the gun’s clip was loaded with bullets. Police found the gun, a Springfield XD 40 semi-automatic handgun, and took a report.
2:50 p.m.: Police were told about two boys playing with water valves in Yasui Park, 490 Glenbriar Drive. An officer told the boys he would give them free Slurpee coupons if they stopped messing with water valves. They agreed, but the officer said police would take the coupons back if the deal was broken, and they had to tell their parents.
6:06 p.m.: A man was seen trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the parking lot of Big O Tires, 1129 W. 11th Street. The man ran across the street to a gas station and police stopped him near Tracy Boulevard, and found him in possession of a Sawzall blade and a battery to a power drill. The store didn’t want to press charges and police told the man to stay away from the store.
7:08 p.m.: A caller said someone was driving a pink motorcycle with green spokes erratically and at speeds of about 90 mph through town before stopping in front of Fabulous Fades, 539 W. 11th Street. Police gave the rider a warning.
Sept. 10
2:18 a.m.: A homeless woman staying at El Pescadero Park said someone was throwing rocks at her tent on the Kavanagh Avenue side between the dog park and North School. The woman couldn’t see anyone but wanted extra patrols.
4:05 a.m.: Staff at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said a man kept calling the business and “pleasuring himself” while he was on the phone. Police were given the phone number the man was calling from.
3:03 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Fruitwood Way saying she got a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House and she had won $3 million. The caller told her she needed to pay $3,500 in IRS fees in gift cards and provide the numbers to them. The woman said she already spoke to her bank and wanted police to aware of the scam.
3:47 p.m.: Police were called to Crossroads Drive and 11th Street for a report of a van that was overturned. Police found a blue Hyundai Santa Fe on its side on the sidewalk on the south side of the roadway. The driver had minor injuries and the vehicle was towed away. A public works crew was called to remove a tree knocked over in the crash.
7:26 p.m.: About a 100 people on bikes and scooters were doing wheelies down the center of the roadway on Central Avenue heading toward Schulte Road. The caller said a motorcycle had to go around the group on the shoulder because they weren’t letting any traffic through. Police said the group was gone when they arrived.
11:17 p.m.: A woman delivering food for Doordash called police to complain about a man who was harassing her via the app trying to solicit her for sex. The woman said she was delivering an order and when she arrived to the man’s office he was masturbating and ejaculated in front of her. The woman then said the man tried to get in her car. The woman waited for police in front of the McDonald’s restaurant, 2820 S. Tracy Blvd., and said the man’s office was just down the street. The woman couldn’t give officers the man’s address because it goes away once the delivery is made. She tried to describe the building but officers said it didn’t match anything nearby. The woman told police she would contact Doordash to ban the man from ordering anything from them again.
