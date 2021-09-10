A caller at Subway, 1986 W. 11th Street, said a man was ordering through DoorDash using a card with different names at 3:54 p.m. on Sunday. He had placed five orders with five different names with the delivery location going to the same address. Police tried to contact the different people who lived out of state or different parts of California and left messages telling them someone might be using their card information and asked if they wanted to press charges.
Tracy Police received 1,435 calls for service from Sept. 2 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:28 a.m.: A 2006 white Honda Accord was reported stolen from the Chevron gas station lot, 3775 N. Tracy Boulevard.
9:02 a.m.: The owner at Sunset Liquors, 2355 Parker Avenue, said a man stole some liquor and when he was confronted brandished a knife. The owner got the liquor back and wanted the man given a warning not to return to the business.
10:01 a.m.: A gardener working on the 1500 block of Joseph Menusa Lane saw someone steal a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord.
11:20 a.m.: A caller told police several kids she works with told her that they are visiting different massage parlors to have sexual interactions. The woman said at least three were offering different levels of sexual favors ranging from $40 to $100. The woman was asked to send an email of specific locations and any more details which would be sent to the special investigations unit.
2:51 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Tennis Lane said their granddaughter was stealing things every time she came by to “check’ on them. Police advised the resident not to let the granddaughter into the home anymore.
3:57 p.m.: Someone received a threatening voicemail from a former employer who said ‘Hey I see you’ve been a busy boy. I know where you live.” Police checked with the former employer who admitted making the call and said someone had been filing false accusation and claims against the business and thought it was the caller but said he didn’t intend any harm.
9:19 p.m.: A man in a black Hyundai was speeding on the 900 block of F Street and threw a bottle out a window as he drove past.
Tuesday
6:35 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2007 Honda Accord parked at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Boulevard.
11:38 a.m.: Someone broke through a fence and broke into five trailers in the 2600 block of North MacArthur Drive. It was unknown if anything was taken from the trailers.
2:17 p.m.: A caller said someone broke a window and wrote a message on it with a marker at Village Garden Apartments, 662 East Street. The caller said it might have been a relative of the former tenant who died.
4 p.m.: Two people were drinking alcohol in front of Dunkin Donuts , 1970 W. 11th Street and the caller wanted them moved along.
6:41 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of Tulare Court said her husband received a credit card in the mail and thought it was a scam. They called a number on the card and asked for a social security number, drivers license and photos and would close the account with two weeks.
10:08 p.m.: Employees at Ross, 2483 Naglee Road, said three people were walking around the store putting items in shopping carts and might be trying to remove the sensors to steal them.
11:26 p.m.: A caller at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road said some people stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.
Monday
12:18 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. Police moved the people along.
4:27 a.m.: Police were called about a possible drunk driver on north bound Interstate 5 from Kasson Road. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
8:17 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Parkington Lane said $1,000 was withdrawn from her unemployment card from an ATM in San Francisco this morning even though she had the card in her possession. The woman was told to call the police so she could start a claim with the bank.
8:49 a.m.: A customer in the drive through of McDonald’s, 3430 N. Tracy Boulevard was being very hostile, banging on the window and throwing some of the food back at the employee at the window. Police gave them information on how to identify the driver and to contact them for a trespass warning.
11:27 a.m.: Someone stole a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey from the Chevron gas station, 3775 N. Tracy Boulevard, and ran toward another store.
2:20 p.m.: A caller said they met someone at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road to buy a cell phone but the person took their money and left without giving them the phone.
2:56 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of East Sixth Street said his 2002 Honda Accord was stolen the day before.
6:32 p.m.: Four people riding dirt bikes on Grant Line Road heading east ran a red light at Lincoln Boulevard.
10:04 p.m.: a person near West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road said they could hear cars racing and squealing their tires in the parking lot.
Sunday
12:11 a.m.: A caller said a man tried to assault his pregnant sister-in-law with a cane at Movies 14, 3300 Naglee Road. The caller stepped in between and was struck in the head and was left bleeding.
12:13 a.m.: Someone said several people were having a loud game of basketball in the street on the 4600 block of Beaumont Avenue.
1:17 a.m.: Someone reported a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado driving recklessly on westbound Interstate 205 near Grant Line Road.
4:29 a.m.: Customers were complaining about a man harassing them as they entered the North Pole gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road. The caller wanted police to move the man along.
11:22 a.m.: A woman living at Village Garden Apartments, 662 East Street, said an old friend had been stalking her showing up at her place of employment. Earlier in the day the woman said the friend told her children not to tell her that she had been peeking through the windows. The caller said the friend is currently homeless and wanted it documented in case she needed to get a restraining order against her.
8:07 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive said her boyfriend was driving drunk in a white Ford F150 pickup.
9:58 p.m.: Someone said five aerial fireworks went off possibly near the fire station on West Central Avenue at Tracy Boulevard.
11:28 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1800 block of Summertime Drive.
Saturday
1:26 a.m.: A loud party was reported in the 1800 block of Newport Court. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
5:04 a.m.: A woman said a window to her car was broken and work backpack was stolen while she was parked at Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Boulevard.
9:57 a.m.: A brown Toyota Corolla was stolen from the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
10:24 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Honda Accord in the 2000 block of Heather Creek Court.
12:36 p.m.: Someone was reported walking around yelling, screaming and acting erratic at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road.
3:45 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Harding Avenue said he received text messages and several phone calls from someone threating to “teach and your family a message” and end the message demanding $2,000.
7:41 p.m.: A pizza delivery driver had their car stolen while making a delivery to a residence in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive.
9:43 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Mae Avenue said they believe the people who used to live at the house had been coming back and egging it and had ripped a screen away from one of the windows.
10:22 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 200 block of Gary Lane.
10:39 p.m.: Gun shots were reported in the 400 block of Wagtail Drive. Police checked the area and talked to a neighbor who said it sounded like fireworks from further south.
Friday
8:52 a.m.: Someone complained about extremely loud music coming from a trailer at Trail 50, 650 E. 11th Street.
9:35 a.m.: A caller said a homeless encampment had gone up on a vacant lot they owned in the 2300 block of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said the fence that surrounded the lot had also been damaged.
1:50 p.m.: The front and rear license plates were stolen from a vehicle parked at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway.
5:28 p.m.: A caller said a driver in an older Monte Carlo pulled over in the Tracy Unified School District office parking lot, 1875 W. Lowell Avenue, came to a screeching stop and began fighting a woman passenger before continuing west on Lowell Avenue.
6:02 p.m.: Someone stole items from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, and the store security might be trying to follow them.
6:39 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of West Highlands Avenue said he gave some flowers to a neighbor seven months ago and wanted the vase and platter back. The caller said the neighbor was moving out and hadn’t returned the items yet and were being more aggressive.
6:41 p.m.: Someone on Tarrogana Drive was having a loud party. Police talked to the residents who said they would turn the music down.
8:30 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West Clover Road told police that two people had jumped on their roof. The caller said they hear footsteps on the roof and her stepdad went outside and saw two people on the roof. When the stepdad went to turn a light on in the backyard the figures were gone. The caller said no one tried to enter the house and wanted police to check the area.
8:32 p.m.: Police were told multiple fights were breaking out and someone waved a gun at the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street. The caller was security at the bar said several people recorded the incident.
9:30 p.m.: A man was outside the Upper Room, 130 W. 11th Street, threatening to shoot everyone. The caller said the man was on foot and was threatening to return and shoot up everyone. No gun was seen but he was acting as if he was reaching for a gun.
10:22 p.m.: A caller said a school iPad had been taken from 2019 Honda Accord at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2790 Naglee Road.
Sept. 2
1:29 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Lowell Avenue said someone was just under his car trying to remove a catalytic converter. The caller said the suspect left in a red Ford Explorer and was seen heading east on Lowell Avenue
8:20 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway.
8:37 a.m.: A 2006 Ford E450 box truck was stolen from the 500 block of Cecchi Court.
10:30 a.m.: A homeless man was angry that an ice machine was broken at the Chevron gas station, 2375 N. Tracy Boulevard. The man was causing a scene in the store and then slammed the door as he left breaking the glass and damaging the lights.
1:51 p.m.: A man was hanging around the front of a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard and the caller wanted the man moved along.
4:15 p.m.: A caller said a woman was involved in an argument at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the woman was arguing with a man who was breaking things in the room. The woman stepped on broken glass and was bleeding from her foot
6:21 p.m.: A resident at Orchard Estates Mobile Home Park, 812 W. Clover Road, said her son was outside when a neighbor started to call him names and yelled at the boy to come over to him. When the caller’s son refused to go over the man reportedly went back into his home and came out with a handgun and pointed it at the boy. The caller said she has ongoing issues with the neighbor who had also pointed his surveillance cameras at her residence.
9:45 p.m.: A driver said she was involved in a hit and run accident with a motorcycle on West Schulte Road and Tracy Boulevard. The caller said her car was still in the road next the Chevron gas station.
