Mountain House High school was evacuated along with surrounding homes after a suspicious backpack was discovered in a multipurpose room at 1:42 p.m. on Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff Department was called to the scene with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to investigate the backpack. Students were walked over to Julius Cordes Elementary School for pickup by parents. The bomb squad x-rayed the backpack and determined it did not contain any explosive devices in it. Students and staff were allowed to return to the campus to pick up their cars shortly before 5 p.m. The sheriff’s department said it was working in collaboration with school administrators to find out who was responsible.
Tracy police received 1,343 calls for service from Sept. 16 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available by press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:14 a.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a vehicle parked on 6900 block of Paseo Street.
5:48 a.m.: A man at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, said he was assaulted by a woman who threw a brick at him.
6:39 a.m.: A caller at Starbuck’s 2610 S. Tracy Boulevard, said someone broke a window on their 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and stole a backpack while they were inside the shop.
7:50 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of 10th Street said someone broke a window on her Nissan Kicks and stole backpack with a laptop inside.
1:11 p.m.: A black Ford Mustang was doing doughnuts on the west side of West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
4:10 p.m.: A caller at Stars Casino, 775 W. Clover Road said they received a suspicious package at the business and when they opened it there was seven pounds of marijuana inside.
4:29 p.m.: Someone in the 2100 block of Cooper Road said $15,000 was stolen from her checking account when she was trying to purchase crypto currency.
5:01 p.m.: A possible drunken driver was reported at Amazon, 1500 E. Grant Line Road, swerving in the lanes and not wearing a seatbelt.
Monday
12:43 a.m.: A caller said he was smoking marijuana in his vehicle parked at Regis and Whispering Winds drives when a white van pulled up alongside and a person got out screaming obscenities while carrying a black pistol.
2:20 a.m.: A resident on the 1900 block of Pheasant Run Court said loud music was coming from a home behind them on Califia Court.
6:01 a.m.: A caller at the North Pole Gas station, 574 W. Lowell Avenue, said three employees were on their way to work when they got into an argument with someone who pulled out a handgun and fired one shot.
8:48 a.m.: A woman told police her son had been playing on the swings at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue, on Friday when another child grabbed his arm and pushed him off the swing breaking his arm in two places.
12:38 p.m.: Someone sprayed graffiti at Sister Cities Park, 420 Morris Phelps Drive, and left the paint cans in the trash.
1:39 p.m. A battery was reported stolen out of a pickup truck in the 200 block of Versailles Court.
2:21 p.m.: A reckless driver in a maroon 2000 Honda Civic was reported on Holly Drive near Lowell Avenue.
8:07 p.m.: A caller said fireworks were being set off from Larsen Park, 1401 S. Central Avenue.
9:15 p.m.: Someone at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road said their vehicle in the parking lot was heavily scratched or keyed. The business was trying to pull video surveillance from the parking lot.
Sunday
12:00 a.m.: A caller said someone just pulled a shotgun on them on the 1400 block of Parkside Drive.
12:12 a.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the 1600 block of Shadowood Court.
12:20 a.m.: Someone reported fireworks going off near Tahoe Circle and Monument Drive. The caller said it had been going on the last couple of nights.
1:27 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Foxtail Court said the ex-husband of a neighbor was damaging their fence.
5:54 p.m.: A caller said they had a habitual problem with someone playing very loud music from a home in the 2400 block of West Byron Road.
7:39 p.m.: Someone said the driver of a Honda Civic parked at Little Caesar’s Pizza, 245 E. 11th Street, was smoking marijuana with the car running.
10:47 p.m.: A person was reported to be drunk and passed out in a booth at Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road.
11:44 p.m.: A caller in the Beechnut Avenue area said they could hear sporadic gunfire, about five shots, near them.
Saturday
6:52 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Cumberland Drive said someone moved bricks and threw them on the driveway and an entryway had been egged. The caller said this was the third time it happened in one week.
9:09 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Saffron Drive.
9:54 a.m.: A caller on South Corral Hollow Road said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado work truck was stolen last week. The truck had a utility bed with boxes.
10:38 a.m.: A caller at Tracy Nursing and Rehabilitation, 545 W. Beverly Place said she went out for a break and found a window to her vehicle broken and her purse had been taken.
6:12 p.m.: A driver received a head injury in a hit and run accident in the 3300 N. Tracy Boulevard.
6:20 p.m.: The manager at In N Out, 575 Clover Road, said a homeless man with a shaved head was in the business refusing to leave.
6:42 p.m.: A driver reportedly being hit near the Post Office on West Ninth Street by a blue Toyota driven by a woman who then drove away.
11:11 p.m.: A pickup was seen doing doughnuts near Dove Drive and Sycamore Parkway.
11:13 p.m.: A woman on the 2900 block of Ray Gutierrez Lane said a neighbor behind her was playing loud music and when she asked him to turn it down, he raised the volume.
Friday
3:32 a.m.: A caller at Econolodge, 3511 N. Tracy Boulevard, said two people were breaking into the vehicles of guests.
5:19 a.m.: A Ford F250 Super Duty XL truck was stolen from Aamco, 2800 Auto Plaza Way.
6:35 a.m.: A yellow work van was stolen in the 1700 block of Tennis Lane. The caller said they had the suspect on video surveillance.
8:32 a.m.: A resident at Tuscana Townhomes, 315 Mt Oso Avenue, reported a license plate stolen from a 2007 Toyota Camry.
9:22 a.m. Someone at CVS, 3320 N. Tracy Boulevard told police there was an armed robbery happening at the store.
2:01 p.m.: A man in the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard said someone scratched his Chevrolet Malibu with a knife or similar tool. The caller said it might be the same person who admitted to vandalizing his car in the past but couldn’t prove it.
3:17 p.m.: A trailer was stolen from the Home Depot Distribution Center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue sometime during the morning. The caller said the trailer had been traced to Bakersfield and the police department there told them to file a report with Tracy police.
3:35 p.m.: A caller at Tracy Volkswagen, 2605 Auto Plaza Drive, wanted to report a 2018 Ford Edge as stolen because it was bought with a stolen social security number and a fake ID
9:30 p.m.: A grey Chevy pickup truck was spinning doughnuts in the parking lot of Northgate Village shopping center, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue.
10:03 p.m.: Someone reported loud music coming from a home in the 1500 block of Peony Drive.
11:10 p.m.: A nurse outside Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, reported a sound like a shotgun blast coming from the neighborhood on to the west of Tracy Boulevard. A caller in the 100 block of East Eighth Street said there was a large explosion in the area a few minutes earlier.
Sept. 16
7:54 a.m.: A green four-door 1999 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Jasmine Court.
9:38 a.m.: The owner of Thai Jasmine, 29 W. 10th Street said someone stole her purse that had $4,000 in cash and her credit cards. The owner found the suspect in a nearby parking lot behind Town and Country Café.
2:11 someone in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue said a rear license plate was stolen from their vehicle.
2:18 p.m.: A caller said she lost a debit card at Olive Garden, 3140 Naglee Road, and someone was using it to make fraudulent charges in Tracy, Manteca and other areas totaling nearly $1,400. The caller said the card was used at a smoke shop in Manteca and the business has a video and knows who the suspect is.
5:54 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of West Deerwood Lane.
6:13 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of East 22nd Street.
6:33 p.m.: A former member of the Redemption Road Ministries church, 72 E. Grant Line Road, was drunk on the property.
7:31 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near the 100 block of Mabel Josephine Drive.
9:34 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Montgomery Lane said a neighbor was playing loud music.
10:19 p.m.: An intoxicated man was very angry running around Vintage Spirits, 2300 East Street and a nearby tattoo shop yelling at customers calling people the devil. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
