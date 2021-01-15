A woman told police her 17-year-old son said someone dressed in dark clothing came into their home in the 1800 block of Kavanagh Avenue and shot him in the leg while he was babysitting at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday. The teen said the suspect shot him then ran out of the house. Police arrived and said the bleeding from the leg was under control and after talking further with the teen he admitted to accidentally shooting himself in the leg. Police said they would file a report on the incident.
Tracy police received 1,260 calls for service from Jan. 7 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:12 a.m.: Someone reported hooting and hollering along with loud music coming from D Street between First and Third streets. Police checked the area and couldn’t find it.
6:40 a.m.: A resident in the 3800 block of Payton Lane said a catalytic converter was stolen sometime during the night.
8:56 a.m.: A handgun was reported laying in the parking next to sidewalk at BBVA Compass Bank, 1070 N. Tracy Blvd. A police officer checked it and said it was a BB gun and told the bank manager about it.
10:27 a.m.: A group of homeless people were in front of the 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road, refusing to leave. One member of the group often comes into the business and takes coffee without paying for it and the store employees wanted them moved along.
12:31 p.m.: A complaint was made about religious sayings painted on the sidewalk in the 300 block Kavanagh Avenue. Code enforcement was notified of the graffiti.
1:47 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of C Street said a neighbor was in front of her house yelling profanities. The neighbor had a history of going onto private property to feed feral cats. About an hour later the neighbor went to the resident’s window and made an obscene gesture toward her. Police gave the neighbor a warning.
4:08 p.m.: Tracy police were asked to check for a stolen truck in the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street. The 2016 Ford pickup was being tracked by Patterson police officers after they called off a chase near Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road. Police found the truck which was unoccupied and turned it over to Patterson police detectives who arrested a suspect a short time later.
6:39 p.m.: Someone called about a dog that was constantly barking in the 400 block of Ballico Drive. The address had a prior visit by animal control officers and police left an administrative citation.
10:40 p.m.: A man claimed someone drove over his foot near Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the man ran across the street and he swerved to avoid him, hitting the center median which damaged the vehicle. The caller said the man who claimed his foot was run over left. Later the pedestrian called and said it was a close and the vehicle was swerving and hit a sign and may have run over their cousin’s toes but they weren’t sure.
Tuesday
3:21 a.m.: The vehicle of a guest was broken into and hand tools stolen from it at the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road. The caller said people in a dark-colored sedan broke into a white pickup truck then left toward the freeway. The owner of the truck was going to file an online report.
7:31 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Parker Avenue told police about an ongoing issue being chased by a pit bull from the neighborhood. The caller said the pit bull was also chasing their dog and they wanted the owner of the pit bull fined. Animal control officers were sent a message about the situation with the dog.
8:05 a.m.: Police were called about a man with no pants making weird noises hiding behind a Christmas tree placed in the street for trash pickup at a home in the 1400 block of Teakwood Way. Police found the man who wrapped himself in a blanket and walked away toward a home on Ferngrove Lane. Police said the man refused to listen to commands and reached over the fence and entered a backyard. Police took the man into custody and took him to a local hospital to be evaluated.
9:53 a.m.: A parent of a freshman at West High, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue, said their son was in an online meeting and someone hacked the account and there was a nude man on the screen making vulgar comments. The parent tried to call the school but didn’t get any answer.
12:50 p.m.: Someone tried to break in to the Smoker’s Gift Shop, 1840 W. 11th Street. The caller said the back door had been broken and they would need to replace the entire door and frame. The caller said they were having an ongoing problem with someone trying to burglarize the store.
3:43 p.m.: A group of about 15 kids on bicycles were jumping in front of passing vehicles making them come to a stop or having to go around them at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle. Police said the kids were gone when they arrived. Police were called about two hours later for another group of kids on bicycles doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic near 11th Street and Central Avenue.
7:31 p.m.: Someone out running found an ankle monitor lying in the street near Clover Road and Holly Drive. The monitor was given to a crime scene technician and the probation department said they would check who it belonged to and call police back.
9:04 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 2500 block of Monroe Street.
11:38 p.m.: A wooden boat was in the northbound lanes of Corral Hollow Road about 500 yards south of the Interstate 580 freeway. There was no trailer, just the boat in the road. Police called for a flatbed tow truck to remove the boat.
Monday
5:30 a.m.: A caller at McGraw Forklift, 2240 N. MacArthur Drive said he caught a young woman trying to break into his vehicle. The man had stopped her and was trying to hold her but she kept breaking free and running away. The woman told the man it was a towed car and she didn’t know she wasn’t supposed to get in it. The caller said the woman was on a bicycle heading toward MacArthur Drive. Police stopped the woman and gave her a warning.
10:12 a.m.: A homeless man was seen urinating on walls at Cosmos Professionals, 804 W. 11th Street. The caller said this was the second time today the man had his pants down and was exposing himself. The man was gone when police arrived. He later returned and police were able to give him a trespass warning.
12:11 p.m.: Someone said members of a car club were gathering every Monday and Thursday in the 1400 block of Birch Drive. The caller said the cars double park on the street and race around the neighborhood. The caller said someone could get hit rounding the corner with cars parked illegally. A message was sent to officers about the cars.
1:17 p.m.: Police were called about someone at Carnegie Condos, 224 W. Carlton Way, that said they were receiving threatening texts regarding Facebook dating apps.
3:45 p.m.: A homeless man was behind Leslie’s Pool Supply, 1851 W. 11th Street, acting aggressive, pulling his pants down and refusing to leave. Police talked to the man who said he was leaving, but was refusing to give police his name.
4:10 p.m.: A resident said they could hear cars racing in the area of Ben Ingram Lane and Merchant Drive and it was an ongoing problem with vehicles speeding in the area. Police said they would have extra patrols.
6:22 p.m.: A caller said a woman was being attacked and dragged to a car at Ceciliani Park, in the 1500 block of Cypress Drive. The caller said they could hear the woman screaming. Police found the two walking along Cypress Drive. Both the man and the woman were arrested with the woman charged with obstructing police.
8:21 p.m.: A resident near Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Avenue, told police there was someone in a tent at the back of the park hidden by a drainage ditch. Police told the caller there was nothing police could do and the caller wanted an update on the city homeless shelter plan.
11:56 p.m.: Police were told someone was setting off fireworks in the area of Morris Phelps Drive and Schulte Road.
Sunday
3:29 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Eaton Avenue said they were woken up by loud music in the area. Police gave the residence with the noise a warning.
7:20 a.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Montgomery Lane said he woke up and someone had damaged his vehicle, possibly from a hit and run accident and he was trying to get video footage from neighbors.
10:34 a.m.: A client pushed the caller around during an argument at Century 21, 24 E. 10th Street. The caller said the woman was upset because she claimed he owed her $19,000. The man wanted the woman to leave and given a trespass warning and told if she returned she would be arrested.
12:28 p.m.: Someone at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, reported that some people had just loaded a 1990s gold Buick sedan with electronics and vacuums and left the store in a grab and go robbery. The suspects hit a shopping cart and narrowly missed running over a store employee as they escaped through the parking lot. The car was last seen heading toward Interstate 205.
1:17 p.m.: A homeless man was harassing a customer at La Costa, 311 E. Grant Line Road. The woman pulled out a taser and then the man got a stick and started to swing at her. The man also had a knife and tried to slash her tires. The man was also kicking a nearby fence and lived in a tent in an empty lot next door. No one wanted to press charges and neighborhood resource officers were sent a message about the continual problems with the man.
4:34 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of W. 12th Street.
5:40 p.m.: A caller said several people were fighting in a shopping center alley behind M&J Bistro, 2503 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said someone was recording the fight and one person looked bloody. Police checked and couldn’t find anyone but were told there was a martial arts school where people practice outside often and could it have been them.
8:14 p.m.: A security officer ran off 10 cars in a sideshow at Iron Horse and Promontory parkways. Police said they would call security and make sure the cars had really left the area.
Saturday
2:04 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Laguna Drive said a car was parked in front of their house with music blaring.
4:16: a.m.: A man was banging and trying to pull the window open in the Taco Bell drive-through at 2320 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the man was slurring his words and might be drunk. The man called police and told a dispatcher he wanted to sue Taco Bell for slander, and then got upset when he found out business was not open 24-hours.
7:27 a.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Starflower Drive said their house was egged during the night and they though it was related to a threatening letter they received about having Trump signs. Police said there was no damage to the home and no connection to the Trump signs and told the resident to call back if they had any more suspect information.
11:03 a.m.: A homeless man was behind a dumpster enclosure with a bunch of broken glass. The caller asked the man to move along but he refused. Police talked to the man who was packing his belongings to leave.
12:38 p.m.: Tracy police officers were asked to help a lone sheriff’s department deputy at the scene of a peaceful protest at a Sikh temple in the 1600 block of W. Grant Line Road. The California Highway Patrol was on the way to help too, and reported about 700 cars in a line about 3-miles-long. A caller said the caravan of cars at the protest was blocking intersection of Grant Line Road and Interstate 205 and the freeway entrance was blocked. The highway patrol said the vehicles were getting on the freeway and they had officers in the area and the Tracy police didn’t have to go out.
3:10 p.m.: Police were called about a woman urinating and defecating in the bushes at Hastie Park, 1384 Lankershire Drive. An officer had already contacted the woman, who lived around the corner but refused to go home. Police said she wasn’t a danger to herself or others and left her alone.
6:02 p.m.: An angry customer was pounding on the door refusing to leave McDonalds, 3430 N. Tracy Blvd. The man was upset about a mobile order and shoved his foot in the door, preventing the employee from closing it. A Door Dash driver was also involved in the argument. The people were gone when police arrived.
8:50: About 100 teens on bicycles were at Chevron, 2615 W. Grant Line Road, disrupting the business and damaging equipment. The caller said they punched a screen on one of the pumps and wanted the teens off the property. Police checked the station and couldn’t see any bicyclists. Officers were told to circulate through the area and check for them.
11:21 p.m.: A resident in Tracy Hills said they had heard vehicles racing up and down Corral Hollow Road near Interstate 580 for the past two hours. Police checked and couldn’t find any cars racing.
Friday
1:17 a.m.: Police went to an alarm sounding at Sally Beauty Supply, 1240 W. 11th Street, and found a broken front glass door. Police searched the business with a K9 officer and didn’t find anyone. The store manager was called to come and secure the broken door.
7:27 a.m.: Someone opened the back of a community mailbox and broke into it in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:16 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Joseph Menusa Lane said someone in Virginia is using her Social Security number to open a wireless phone account and some credit card accounts.
12:41 p.m.: A landlord went to collect rent from tenants that hadn’t paid at a home in the first block of West Third Street and found the doors open and the home interior had been destroyed. The caller thought the home had been used as a marijuana grow house.
4:04 p.m.: A driver in a blue BMW hit a light pole and knocked it down near Tracy Hyundai, 3480 Naglee Road. Police did not report anyone being injured in the crash and a public works crew was called to remove the light pole in the roadway.
5:20 p.m.: A caller said a man was scaring customers, threw a bicycle down in front of a vehicle and creating a problem in the parking lot of Tracy Market, 15 E. Grant Line Road. The man was gone when police arrived, but returned about a half-hour later and started to break items inside the market and punched a computer. The man took several items of food and left. Police stopped the man and arrested him.
6:49 p.m.: A customer broke a gasoline pump nozzle and wasn’t being cooperative with employees at the North Pole Gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the customer was aggressive and arguing with them. The customer left but the station was able to get his insurance information.
9:50 p.m.: A vehicle was heard spinning doughnuts and possibly racing on Schulte Road between MacArthur Drive and Tracy Boulevard. The caller told police they only heard the car driving recklessly.
10:37 p.m.: A car was flipped over on private property in front of Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. Police said there were no injuries and someone had already called for a tow truck.
11:33 p.m.: About six cars were at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive, revving their engines with people yelling. Police talked the people there and said they agreed to leave the park.
Jan. 7
12:39 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Chester Drive said an ex- roommate and woman were using his credit card to make fraudulent charges. There were also additional accounts opened under his name. The man was told about the fraud by a friend who found his credit cards in the woman’s car.
1:46 a.m.: Someone was walking through the parking lot looking into cars and asking customers for marijuana at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 550 W. Valpico Road. The caller said the person should have a trespass warning from the property already on file.
7:54 a.m.: Someone broke into and removed the entire back door of a community mailbox in the 3400 block of London Drive.
10:32 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man at a bus stop at East Street and Grant Line Road that was harassing customers, aggressively panhandling and throwing trash in the street. The caller was told to contact the neighborhood resource officers about the situation.
11:52 a.m.: A couple of people called about a woman living under the overpass at Tracy Boulevard and Interstate 205, noting that she was laying on the sidewalk with a large mess around her. The callers said it was an ongoing problem with her. Police said they were working with the city attorney, code enforcement and public works on the problem.
3:42 p.m.: A caller at the Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road, said a backpack was found with a small bullet and firearm magazine in it but no gun. The caller said they were leaving the backpack in the lost and found.
6:56 p.m.: A group of about 100 bicyclists were blocking Corral Hollow Road, cutting off drivers and not wearing helmets. The caller said they were last seen turning east on to Schulte Road.
7:54 p.m.: A storage unit at Storquest, 225 Gandy Dancer Lane, was broken into, ransacked and items totaling about $1,000 in value were stolen. The caller said that whoever broke in put a new lock on the storage unit, and added that the business has security cameras.
11:47 p.m.: Two men were going through new homes under construction in the 2400 block of Sweetwater Circle. The homes didn’t have front or garage doors yet and the two men were looking through garbage bins on the street. A security officer for the construction site told police that a security camera video might have recorded the men entering the homes and police stopped one person at the end of the street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
