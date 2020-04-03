Tracy police officers responded at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to a call from corrections officers from Deuel Vocational Institution on Kasson Road after an inmate escaped from the prison.
DVI officers believed that the the inmate, still in his prison uniform, was at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive. Police helped DVI officers search the mobile home park, but the inmate escaped.
A short time later, someone reported a man in a blue shirt running through a parking lot near a Shell gas station on Tracy Boulevard. An officer tried to stop the man at gunpoint, but he kept running. Finally, a police dog chased down the man near the gas pumps. The 26-year-old man was treated for a dog bite before being turned over to the DVI staff.
Tracy police received 1,065 calls for service from March 26 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:10 a.m.: A caller said a white sedan was swerving all over the road heading south on Tracy Boulevard from Tennis Lane. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the car.
10:04 a.m.: Wheels and tires were reported as stolen from a car in the 3300 block of Patch Lane. Police asked the caller to file an online report on the theft.
2:02 p.m.: Someone told the police about a meth pipe in a planter box near Wall and 11th streets. Police took the broken pipe and disposed of it properly.
2:34 p.m.: An employee at Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Blvd., said a woman tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. When the employee refused to accept it, the woman threatened to slap their face. She took the fake cash with her and left in a silver Nissan Rogue.
3:21 p.m.: A man working for a repossession company said about six people had surrounded his tow truck at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. He said he was trying take back a black Chevrolet Camaro because the owner wrote a $2,400 check that bounced, closed the bank account and then hid the car for the past year without making payments on it. The caller was trying to get the key from the owner, but the owner and his friends had surrounded his truck, which was blocking the Camaro in. Police arrived and checked the repossession paperwork and allowed the tow truck driver to take the car away. An officer explained the situation to the upset car owner.
6:04 p.m.: Police were told of a problem with people riding dirt bikes on Tulloch Drive and Lynn W. Riffle Street to get to a city-owned dirt road behind the neighborhood. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the bike riders.
9:21 a.m.: A caller said a live band at a home on the 700 block of Palm Circle was making too much noise and causing distress for the whole block. The caller said many of the other residents were too scared to call the police but would be willing to sign a complaint. Police checked and determined that the music didn’t violate the municipal code and told the homeowner about the complaint. About 45 minutes later, police received another complaint about music from the house.
Tuesday
2:59 a.m.: A resident on the 100 block of West Lowell Avenue said there was a dog barking and howling inside a motorhome parked near the side of their house, and they had asked the people in the motorhome to quiet the dog down but didn’t get any response. Police checked and told the people in the motorhome about the noise complaint.
5:07 a.m.: A man was seen running around and trying to get into vehicles after an alarm went off at Premier Chrysler Dodge, 3460 Naglee Road. Several minutes later, police stopped a man running through the Hyundai dealership next door. The 28-year-old man told the police he was probation in Alameda County, and they arrested him on suspicion of drug possession, theft and vandalism and took him to the county jail. Police searched both dealerships and didn’t find anyone else.
9:53 a.m.: Someone broke into a home under construction on the 2600 block of Sanbelle Way and stole a gas range, a dishwasher, a refrigerator and a microwave.
12:38 p.m.: A caller told the police that four men jumped over a sound wall from a homeless encampment into a parking lot at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. The caller said one person rode up on a bicycle carrying a hammer or a crowbar, and they were all approaching a white SUV parked there. The men left and were last seen walking on Lowell Avenue.
2:19 p.m.: An employee at Mi Esperanza, 918 Central Ave., said a woman who tried to pass counterfeit money wanted it back after the employee told her it was fake.
4:06 p.m.: A person went to the police department to report receiving several suspicious texts and calls. One text showed pictures of decapitated bodies, one call claimed to be from the FBI, and another warned the person there was a warrant out for their arrest. The calls were from different numbers but in the same voice. Police advised the person to block all the numbers and consider changing their own phone number.
10:33 p.m.: Rocks were reportedly thrown through windows into a couple of classrooms at Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th St.
Monday
12:29 a.m.: A resident in the first block of West Third Street called to complain about loud music in the other half of the duplex she was in. She said the music was so loud, the walls were shaking.
9:27 a.m.: A driver hit a fire hydrant and sheared it off its base on MacArthur Drive just south of 11th Street. The driver stopped after the accident and no injuries were reported. The local fire department was called to turn off the water coming from the hydrant.
10:38 a.m.: About 50 cattle were reported on Corral Hollow Road near the Tracy Hills development. The cattle had gotten out through a broken fence, and the person who called to report them was afraid they would be hit by a vehicle. Police found the herd heading east through a field. The owner was notified and a rancher helped return the cattle to where they belonged.
12:18 p.m.: A woman on the 100 block of Manzanita Lane called to complain about a homeless man who had been living on her driveway. The woman said she and her husband had been trying to get the man to leave, and as he finally left, he stole their extension cords. She said he had assaulted a neighbor in the past. A white Ford pickup truck arrived and picked the man up, heading toward Holly Drive, and the woman said she’d call again if he returned.
1:52 p.m.: Police were called about a group of men gambling with dice near the play structure at Stevens Park, 200 Mount Eden Circle.
2 p.m.: A woman said she was bitten by a dog chained to the front of a house on the 200 block of James Court as she tried to deliver a package. The woman refused an ambulance, and a police officer sent an email to an animal control officer about the incident.
4:21 p.m.: A caller said two kids around 12 years old were starting a fire in Dan Busch Park, 1204 Crossroads Drive. Another caller said the kids were starting a bonfire near the toddler playground off Choisser Court. Police told the local fire department, and firefighters put the fire out.
Sunday
9:26 a.m.: A dark gray 1998 Honda CRV was reported as stolen from a home on the 1900 block of West Kavanagh Avenue. The owner said it was the second time it had been stolen; the first time was in August.
1:23 p.m.: Someone called and said a dark Ford pickup and a silver BMW with dealer plates were racing on 11th Street heading west from MacArthur Drive. The caller said the BMW was weaving in and out of traffic. Police checked the area but didn’t find the vehicles.
3:19 p.m.: A man on Allisha Lane said a kid on a scooter had knocked over his trash can, and when he went to pick up the garbage that had fallen out, the kid yelled profanities at him. He wanted to talk with an officer about ongoing issues with the kid causing trouble in the neighborhood. He called back later to say the kid was bouncing balls off vehicles and threatening to cough on children playing in the area. Police told the man that children were still allowed to play outside. He insisted that he wanted the incident documented.
4:42 p.m.: A caller told the police they were following a blue Toyota Corolla that was swerving all over the road on Tracy Boulevard. The caller followed the car as it turned onto Schulte Road and headed west toward Corral Hollow Road, where it went through a red light and kept going north. An officer got behind the Corolla and tried to get the driver pull over into a parking lot at the corner of Corral Hollow and 11th Street, but the driver kept going for several blocks before finally stopping on Lowell Avenue. The officer said the driver wasn’t drunk and wasn’t paying attention to the road. The officer gave the driver a strong lecture about their driving.
6:05 p.m.: About 20 teens were seen hanging around a vacant home on the 400 block of Amber Court. A neighbor reported the group and said they might be casing the home. Police checked the home and said it was locked and there were no teens in sight.
10:40 p.m.: Police were called to El Pescadero Park, 301 W. Grant Line Road, for a report of a man chasing someone through the park with a knife. They checked the area and talked to people nearby, who said they didn’t see anything. A few minutes later, though, police were chasing a man wearing a red hoodie near the dog park who ran toward a nearby apartment complex near Grant Line Road. A police dog tracked the man, but officers couldn’t find him in the apartment complex or at a day care next door. Then the man’s sister called and said he wanted to surrender at the entrance to the apartment complex. He was taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital after he complained of chest pains.
Saturday
12:04 a.m.: Someone called the police and said two of his friends had been drinking and were fighting in an apartment at Sycamore Village, 500 W. Central Ave. The caller said he just wanted to go to sleep because he was a truck driver and needed to be up very early. When officers arrived, the three people inside the apartment said none of them had called the police and there was no fight.
11:35 a.m.: A caller said two pit bulls were running loose and tried to attack her as she was walking on the 2500 block of Byron Road. She said the dogs chased some chickens after they tried to attack her. Police found the dogs’ owner and gave the person a warning.
1:28 p.m.: A man told the police that someone texted him saying they had been hired to kill him and they would do it unless he paid them $15,000. He was waiting in a city parking lot to talk to an officer. Police told him the texts came from a scammer and he should block the number.
4:14 p.m. A caller said there were about 20 vehicles involved a sideshow on the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway, and the dispatcher could hear tires screeching in the background of the call. A second caller said she was a truck driver and couldn’t make a delivery because of the sideshow. The California Highway Patrol was heading to Von Sosten Road for a similar call. All the vehicles were gone when the police arrived.
5:57 p.m.: A man carrying a Bible was reportedly walking around Tracy Municipal Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Blvd., and waiting for an airplane he said God was sending to pick him up. The man had a dog with him and had walked across an active runway and started banging on hangar doors. Police found the man and arrested him on charges related to having a loaded handgun. The man was taken to the county jail and was scheduled to appear in court in Manteca on Thursday.
8:48 p.m.: Two people with bicycles and a screwdriver were seen on a security camera behind Foster’s Freeze, 28 E. Grant Line Road. The person watching the video suspected they might be trying to break in and called the police. Officers surrounded the building and took two men into custody, but after checking the video, they let the men go, saying that they were working on the bicycles and not trying to break into the restaurant.
10:59 p.m.: Police went to Van’s Ace Hardware, 2695 N. Tracy Blvd., in response to an alarm set off by breaking glass. They found an open door and a candy machine that had been knocked over. Officers searched the store with a police dog, but the burglars, described as two men wearing hoodies with their faces covered, had already left. The store reported that four Stihl backpack blowers had been taken.
Friday
12:39 a.m.: A man who lives on the 500 block of Allisha Lane said he got into a fight with a kid who lives across the street after the kid snuck into his house through a window. He said the kid threatened to shoot him and said he was going to have his uncle come over too and then ran out of the house. The man said he had seen the kid smoking drugs before. When police arrived, they were told that the resident’s son had let the neighbor kid into the house. The man wanted the kid warned about trespassing, and he said he would work on getting a restraining order.
3:31 a.m.: A man called and complained about loud music at a home in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way. He said he could hear the bass from his home and was willing to sign a complaint. Police noted that it was the sixth noise complaint for the home this year and that a citation was issued in January.
9:47 a.m.: A caller told the police about an ongoing problem with a man panhandling in the drive-thru of McDonald’s, 2820 S. Tracy Blvd., and at nearby businesses. Police recommended that the caller contact the property owner and work on getting a restraining order against the man for the entire shopping center because there were so many different businesses. Police also talked to the man, who claimed he was asking for a lighter.
12:11 a.m.: Someone called and said a man and woman were engaged in sexual activity against a wall near the library in Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave., where children might see them. The man and woman were gone when the police arrived.
2:47 p.m.: Police were asked to add extra patrols around Valpico Road and Tracy Boulevard to look out for vehicles that had been heard racing through the area over the past several days.
4:19 p.n.: A man wearing a construction vest on a bike with a trailer allegedly stole several power tools from Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. The store got the tools back but wanted the man to be given a trespassing warning if the police found him. Store employees gave the police a photo of the man.
11:45 p.m.: A caller said two homeless men were being aggressive while they were begging for money in front of a store on the first block of East Grant Line Road. Police checked on the men and let them go.
March 26
2:27 a.m.: Employees at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said a man who was not a guest at the hotel was banging on doors and trying to open the emergency exit doors. The man, who was carrying a stick, got inside and was sitting by one of the exits. Police talked to the man and a woman at the hotel.
3:34 a.m.: Police went to the 2400 block of Limoges Court in response to a report of a man screaming in the middle of the street. The person who reported the man said he appeared to be “drunk out of his mind” and was trying to open car doors. Next the man went over to a nearby home on Citadelle Street, where a resident said he was pounding and kicking on the door, demanding to be let in out of the cold. Police told the residents to barricade themselves in a bedroom, and officers soon arrived with a police dog and took a 29-year-old man into custody. They took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of prowling, being drunk and disorderly, and resisting police.
10:41 a.m.: A man who works at American Style Furniture, 1005 Pescadero Road, said someone had broken into his business and almost everything was gone, including the security camera. Officers noted that the burglary might have been related to an anonymous report of a stolen box truck at the furniture store on March 16.
12:29 p.m.: A large community mailbox was found dumped near the dead end of Huntington Road near Promontory Parkway. Police notified the local postmaster about the mailbox, which was reportedly near two round concrete barrels.
1:21 p.m.: Police were told about a large homeless encampment of more than 15 people near the railroad track at Acacia Street and Franklin Avenue. The person who called the police said he heard that the people camped out there were breaking into houses and hopping fences. Neighborhood resource officers and code enforcement officers were notified about the encampment.
2:56 p.m.: Someone called from Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th St., and said a drunken man was taking videos of people inside the store and trying to start fights. The man was apparently upset because store employees wouldn’t sell him alcohol because he seemed too drunk. The man allegedly tried to punch a woman, and he went outside and then back into the store. Police arrived and arrested the man on a warrant from San Jose and on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
7:28 p.m.: Police were told of a driver in a white Pontiac GTO who sped away from a California Highway Patrol officer near East Street and Eaton Avenue after the officer tried to stop the driver while the car was spinning doughnuts in front of the CHP office, 385 W. Grant Line Road.
