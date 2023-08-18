On Monday at 11:08 p.m. Tracy Police officers stopped two 18-year-old men driving in the area of South Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. During the traffic stop police searched their vehicle and found different types of suspected narcotics, including codeine, oxycodone, and Percocet, along with a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun hidden in a backpack.

Based on the amount of drugs and paraphernalia used in the sale of drugs being located in the vehicle, the two men were charged with possessing a controlled substance for sale. Both men were arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple drug and firearm-related charges.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.