On Monday at 11:08 p.m. Tracy Police officers stopped two 18-year-old men driving in the area of South Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. During the traffic stop police searched their vehicle and found different types of suspected narcotics, including codeine, oxycodone, and Percocet, along with a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun hidden in a backpack.
Based on the amount of drugs and paraphernalia used in the sale of drugs being located in the vehicle, the two men were charged with possessing a controlled substance for sale. Both men were arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple drug and firearm-related charges.
Tracy police received 1,237 calls for service from Aug. 10 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time. Details on Wednesday’s calls were not available at press time.
Tuesday
6 a.m.: A person on the 1700 block of Lloyd C. Gary Drive reported that a blue Dodge Charger had been stolen from that location.
8:11 a.m.: A neighbor of Bill Schwartz Park on the 1700 block of Peony Drive reported that someone had set a fire in some shrubs in the park, which had happened previously. Police took a report.
4:12 p.m.: Police responded to the 00 block of West First Street for a report that a family member had been attacked by the caller’s nephew. Police took a report.
10:20 p.m.: Police responded to the 2500 block of Remy Cantos Drive after a man reported that his wife had just tried to stab him with a knife.
Monday
1:01 a.m.: Someone said there was an intoxicated man in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:41 a.m.: A person at a business in the 4000 block of Commercial Drive said two men wearing masks drove up in a black Mercedes and asked if they were Amazon employees and then asked for a supervisor and the caller said there was no one at the business by that name and then the two men left.
6:06 a.m.: A 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata was stolen sometime during the night from the 1800 block of Harvest landing Lane.
7:54 a.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Lonna Way said a driver of an older Toyota Camry drove by and put up a finger in a gun shooting movement as he drove by.
9:27 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 500 block of Gianelli Street.
10:59 a.m.: A Kubota skid steer loader tractor was stolen overnight in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane.
12:45 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Badger Way said a man threw rocks at their car Sunday morning damaging it and the caller knew who the suspect was.
2:43 p.m.: A contractor remodeling a home in the 500 block of Centre Court Drive said it looked like someone broke in and had a party, ransacking the home. Alcohol and tobacco were left behind and the home was damaged and the contractor was missing tools.
6:13 p.m.: Someone in the 6200 block of Carousel Avenue said an unknown person used their information to take out a $10,000 loan.
8:29 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said a man walked out of the store with $1,700 worth of merchandise but they were able to get it back in the parking lot before the man left in a black Chrysler 300.
8:54 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of West First Street said someone was in front of their home holding an axe.
8:58 p.m.: A driver in a white Acura was swerving and not able to maintain their lane and was braking for no reason on West 11th Street near Interstate 205.
10:20 p.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Deborah Street said her husband received bad news regarding a death and then drank an entire bottle of tequila. The man was passed out in the driveway vomiting and she was unable to wake him up.
Sunday
12:13 a.m.: Someone complained about a man panhandling in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
1:28 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of D street said two “gang members” were standing in front of his home not letting him inside. The caller said one of them men ran at him holding a black handgun.
2:30 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West 21st Street said four people wearing ski masks threw a brick through a window of Kia Soul and were trying to steal it and had cable pulled out before they were chased off.
8:49 a.m.: A Ford Econoline truck was reported stolen sometime during the night from the 2400 block of O’Hara Drive.
10:15 a.m.: Extremely loud music was reported coming from a church on East Seventh Street.
2:07 p.m.: A 15-foot U-Haul truck and motorcycle trailer rented from the 2300 block of East Street were reported stolen after they weren’t returned four days after they were rented.
4:09 p.m.: A caller in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road reported a woman with a baby under a green blanket was panhandling near a business and had been told twice today and four times over the weekend not to enter the property. The caller wanted police to give her a trespass warning.
9:31 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said two men were at the front of the store refusing to leave. One of them asked if he could show a picture of his ID to buy beer but it caused an argument and now the pair would not leave.
Saturday
12:58 a.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Handstand Way said neighbors were being loud and lighting off fireworks.
2:23 a.m.: A 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road.
7:47 a.m.: A 2004 Ford F250 extended cab diesel truck was stolen from the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive.
8:14 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music near a soundwall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
9:13 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Dover Lane said they believed a neighbor left poop on their cart and then took a photo of it.
11:22 a.m.: A Utah officer badge and a handgun were stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Toste Road.
12:34 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Vinewood Way said someone was popping their tire and didn’t know who it was.
1:22 p.m.: A truck was broken into in the 1900 block of West 11th Street and $5,000 in cash was stolen from it.
2:28 p.m.: A caller said an employee at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard was “groping himself” and was handing toys to children.
6:8 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a party with a live band in the 2900 block of Rugby Court.
7:20 p.m.: Someone wanted to talk to police about two cars, an Audi A4 and white Lexus, that were driving recklessly in the 1500 block of Dronero Way and they had video of it.
9:49 p.m.: An intoxicated homeless man was stumbling around with a knife in his hand in front of a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
11:13 p.m.: A caller complained about ongoing fireworks near the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle.
11:38 p.m.: Someone said there were vehicles driving 100 mph on West 22nd Street near Parker Avenue.
Friday
7:30 a.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle in the 1900 block of Court Drive and damaged the steering column.
9:10 a.m.: A property manager in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported a homeless encampment on the property. The manager wanted to talk to an officer about what to do and giving them a trespass warning.
10:15 a.m.: A caller in the 2200 block of Erie Court said they were scammed out of $3,500 by someone claiming to be from their bank and got enough information to hack into their account.
12:14 p.m.: A phone was stolen in the 1200 block of Eastlake Circle. The owner was able to track it and wanted to make a report so it could be recovered.
1:05 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street was fired two days ago and was suspected of stealing $2,650.
2:06 p.m.: A section of AT&T cable was cut in the 1600 block of West Linne Road.
4:23 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road said a man with a shopping cart full of items, a bicycle and dog had been sleeping in front of the business for the past four hours and wanted him moved along.
6:51 p.m.: A man and a woman stole $500 worth of merchandise from a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
10:08 p.m.: Someone complained about a neighbor’s loud music blasting in the 2100 block of Devin Court.
11:33 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Cottage Grove Way told police they believed a caregiver stole a necklace and $1,900 in cash and they were having several issues with the caregiver.
11:58 p.m.: A person at a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line said a homeless man kept trespassing after being asked to leave. The caller wanted police to give the man a trespass warning.
Aug. 10
6:50 A.M.: A red four door Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue.
9;22 a.m.: A caller from the 200 block of East 11th Street told police their nephew said a juvenile stepped out of black sedan and pointed a gun at several students and then left. The nephew said the juvenile used to go to one of the high schools but had been expelled and the incident stemmed from a fight at one of the high schools on Wednesday.
10:01 a.m.: A manager at a business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said they arrived and the window at the business broken out.
11:54 a.m.: A homeless man who had been given a trespass warning at business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard had returned and was inside the business refusing to leave.
1:27 p.m.: Someone in the 2300 block of East Street reported a 15-foot U-Haul box truck stolen as the person who rented it was refusing to return it.
3:19 p.m.: A kid was seen riding a red dirt bike through a park in the 500 block of Glenbriar Circle.
6:42 p.m.: A man who appeared to be intoxicated was harassing women at Lincoln Park, 200 E. Eaton Avenue. The man said he was waiting for his girlfriend inside the library but had been bothering women for about an hour.
6:48 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man was in front of the business masturbating.
8:37 p.m.: A blue truck was seen spinning doughnuts on West Clover Road.
11:03 p.m.: A caller said he was driving a black Jeep in the 1900 block of West 11th Street when another car pulled up and two people with baseball bats forced him to stop and smashed his windshield. The caller said last week he was beaten up in the Safeway parking lot and a few days later he received threatening texts and calls.
n This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
