Tracy police received a call at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday from two people in a car stopped at Chrisman Road and 11th Street who said they had just been shot at. Officers from the Tracy Police, California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County sheriff’s departments arrived and found two brothers, ages 16 and 19, and one of them had been shot in the hand.
Police learned that the shooting occurred at Swarthout Court, and police dispatchers received a call at 11:05 p.m. from a resident there saying there had been a shooting about 30 minutes earlier. Someone in a white Honda Accord reportedly fired at the people in a black Dodge Challenger, and both cars then fled the scene.
Police found several shell casings in the road and said the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Tracy detectives are investigating the shooting.
Tracy police received 1,191 calls for service from Aug. 6 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:12 a.m.: A security person at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Ave., called police after discovering someone on campus. The security person thought he might have been trying to crawl out of a building. Police checked to make sure there was no one else in the building and told the man to keep away from the school.
5:54 a.m.: A woman told police about a man who had been hanging out in the area of Monument Drive and Tahoe Circle. The caller said the man would sleep on a hillside and can be loud and intimidating. Police told the caller they would be forwarding the information to the neighborhood resource officers and they were aware of the man.
10:36 a.m.: A man said his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend had pulled a gun on him, and then the couple drove away. Police said they would follow up with a report.
12:48 p.m.: A man with a bag was allegedly yelling about shooting someone in front of Starbucks Coffee, 1857 W. 11th St. No gun was seen. The person who called the police said the man had been drinking and threatened customers as they walked by. He was gone when the police arrived.
3:37 p.m.: Police were told about a blue SUV parked in the Taco Bell lot, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd., with all the windows smashed and the car filled with clothing blocking all the windows. Police checked and said the SUV wasn’t roadworthy and told the registered owner to park it until she could get it fixed.
6 p.m.: Two dogs, a small German shepherd and a “dirty poodle,” reportedly pinned a delivery driver to the front door of a home in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue. The person who called the police was able to shoo the dogs away, but their barking scared the driver. Police were getting a snare for the dogs but canceled the call after the dogs went back to their home.
10:16 p.m.: A woman on the 1100 block of Johnson Court said her neighbor got in her face and called her names when she went out to get her mail. Police advised her to get a restraining order.
Tuesday
12:44 a.m.: A man was reportedly standing at the corner screaming at passing cars next to AM-PM, 550 W. Valpico Road. Police checked on the man and gave him a warning.
8:57 a.m.: A woman at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave., told the police her fiance tried to pry his way into her bedroom with a knife while she was in the shower, but he ran away when his parents walked into the room. She later claimed the man had a gun, which drew a large police response, including an order for nearby Freiler School to have anyone on campus shelter in place. Police arrived and talked with the man and the woman and ended up arresting the woman on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. She was released to a local hospital for medical reasons.
12:37 p.m.: A caller from the 300 block of Jeanette Court said people claiming to be with the Tracy Police Department had called and said there was a warrant out for her arrest and she needed to give them money. The people were calling from different numbers and one was in Alabama. The police gave her information regarding scams and how to protect her identity.
3:52 p.m.: Someone reported two pit bulls running loose around the neighborhood of the 2400 block of Marie Antoinette Lane. The caller was concerned because there are a lot of kids that play in the area but said the dogs didn’t appear to be vicious. Police notified animal control officers about the dogs.
8:06 p.m.: A woman said a group of six kids were trying to provoke her, acting as if they were going to hit her with their skateboards, near Eaton and Parker avenues. The woman had gone to pray at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 E. Eaton Ave., and had told them it was rude to skateboard on the church's property. Police talked with the skateboarders, who denied threatening the woman.
8:22 p.m.: A caller told the police about 15 or so teens fighting on a basketball court at Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. The caller said one girl had been pushed down and was crying. Police arrived and found a family playing on the court and other families in the park, but no one fighting.
11:13 p.m.: Someone called from the 1400 block of Greenwillow Way about a dog that had been barking all night off and on for the past three nights. The caller wanted to be anonymous because the dog’s owners were aggressive and had been making threats. Police sent an email to an animal services officer about the dog.
Monday
4:40 a.m.: An employee at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said there was a problem with loud music coming from one of the rooms since early last night. Employees had gone up to the room three times to talk to the woman in the room, and she would turn the music down and then turn it back up as soon as they were out of sight. The employee said the woman would have to leave the motel if she wouldn't turn the music down.
10:08 a.m.: Someone called the police about a man who wasn’t a resident of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Cardoza Road who had been found washing his clothes in the laundry room.
12:12 p.m.: A woman said a man driving a black two-door Mercedes had been following her for about three miles and was waving a handgun at her. The woman said she was on Corral Hollow Road north of 11th Street when the car stopped following her. The woman was driving a black "monster truck" which someone else had told the police kept burning out and not allowing vehicles to make turns. That person said the truck and the black car were racing at one point. Police checked the area and couldn’t find them.
12:57 p.m.: A caller from Mi Esperanza, 918 Central Ave., said someone had stolen blank money orders and was using them. The caller said the store might have a video of the suspect.
2:37 p.m.: A man contacted the police department to get clarification on the municipal code regarding discharging weapons within city limits. He wanted to know if it would be legal to shoot a pigeon on his property with an airgun.
4:22 p.m.: A driver at 10th Street and Central Avenue said a group of about 10 kids were riding up and down the street intentionally blocking traffic, going out of the bike lane in front of vehicles and laughing. Police said the kids were gone when they arrived.
5:03 p.m.: A man went to the Tracy Police Department, 1000 Civic Center Drive, to complain that police officers and officials had cyber hacked his phone. He also complained that an outlet near one of the doors had been locked and felt it was tied to his phone being hacked. Police told the man the outlet was locked because it wasn’t for public use and took the man’s information.
11:37 p.m.: Tracy police were notified of a pursuit on Interstate 205 that was heading toward Tracy. Manteca police and highway patrol officers were chasing a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on the freeway. The SUV exited at MacArthur Drive and then got back on the freeway heading west in the eastbound lanes. The SUV stopped near the Holly Drive overpass and the driver ran toward Clover Road. Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with a police dog and called for any available helicopter. Officers detained a man at gunpoint on Clover Road, but it turned out he was not their suspect. The CHP had the SUV towed from the freeway and the search was called off.
Sunday
1:51 a.m.: Police were called to Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., after an alarm company reported a confirmed break-in at the store. The security company said they could see someone in the store by video wearing gray pants and a gray sweatshirt with a mask. The alarm company said the video showed the man leaving the store and turning left. Police arrived and found the front door was open but no one inside. The man appeared to have stolen cigarettes from the store. Public works employees were called to board up the front of the store.
3:58 a.m.: A man said someone stole his motorcycle from his home in the 1600 block of Reyes Lane while he was in the hot tub. Police sent an email about the theft to the Delta Regional Auto Theft task force.
9:27 a.m.: A resident on the 200 block of East Whittier Avenue said someone stole a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The caller said the husband woke up and the truck was gone, and the theft must have happened around 1:30 a.m.
10:26 a.m.: A caller on the 200 block of West Central Avenue said a man was threatening to kill the caller. The man reportedly had a gun and fired several shots, but it was unclear if he aimed at anything or just shot into the air. Police found a man matching the shooter’s description lying in a car in the area of Mahogany Lane. A semi-automatic handgun was found in the car, and the 35-year-old man was arrested and is being held at the county jail on $155,000 bail on charges including carrying a loaded concealed weapon, exhibiting a weapon other than a firearm, first-degree burglary, vandalism, and carrying a loaded firearm in a street gang.
3:38 p.m.: Police talked with a resident on the 1800 block of Duncan Drive about an ongoing issue with a tractor-trailer parked in a driveway of one of the homes. The person who called the police was upset that the truck driver was disregarding the law prohibiting tractor-trailers on residential streets. Police explained that the street was not part of a designated truck route and warned that the next time it would be a citation.
4:33 p.m.: A couple of women were allegedly taking marijuana plants from the backyard of a home on the 1800 block of Blueberry Court while the homeowner, an older man, was hospitalized for two weeks. The caller said people had been trying to take things from the home because they knew the homeowner was in the hospital. The caller asked for extra police patrols in the area.
8:56 p.m.: Someone reported fireworks being launched from the skate park at El Pescadero Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. The caller suspected homeless people were launching the fireworks but couldn’t see over the fence.
11:11 p.m.: A video alarm was activated on the 2300 block of Ellis Town Drive, where more than five kids with flashlights could be seen walking with plastic bags through a section of new homes under construction. The alarm company said the group crossed the street and they turned on red and blue strobe lights to get the kids to leave.
Saturday
12:59 a.m.: A caller said she could hear people talking and walking with a flashlight through a section of homes that were destroyed in a fire in the 200 block of W. Clover Road. The woman said the people were in a section that fenced off because of the fire. She also heard someone in her backyard and her boyfriend saw two people in front of the home behind the fence. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone and the woman said they may have walked into a nearby field.
2:03 a.m.: A car doing doughnuts on the 2800 block of Atlanta Drive struck a fire hydrant and sheared it off, then left. The caller said the car, possibly a four-door Honda Civic, would have damage on the passenger door, and there was water shooting up from the hydrant. Police found the car west of Tracy and had it towed.
10:09 a.m.: Someone called to complain about a man with a collection of carts sleeping on the sidewalk near Sycamore Parkway and Monument Drive. The caller said there was an orange and green poster on the side of one cart that said “my whip.” The caller wanted the chief of police to call them. An email was sent to the sergeant who oversees neighborhood resource officers.
12:28 p.m.: Police were called to help at a fire in a homeless encampment on the 1900 block of MacArthur Drive. Callers reported seeing a column of black smoke rising up from the fire near the railroad tracks. The local fire department was notified of the fire. One person at the camp allegedly got into an altercation with a firefighter, and another caller said a homeless person was trying to gather up belongings. Police said that some pallets caught fire at a business near the encampment. A tow truck was called to take away two motorcycles that were burned in the fire and had been reported as stolen.
3:20 p.m.: A man said someone, maybe a co-worker, had tried to break into his girlfriend’s trailer at a trailer park on the 2400 block of Byron Road. He said he held the door shut and kept the person out, but the door was damaged in the process. The man didn’t want to prosecute anyone but wanted an incident number for a restraining order.
3:24 p.m.: A man allegedly stole a white Charger off the lot after a salesman started it up so he could test drive it at Tracy Chevrolet, 3400 Auto Plaza Way. The manager said they had searched the lot and confirmed the car was gone, but they still had both keys to the car, so it wasn't clear how the man had managed to drive the car away. Police said they would make a report on the theft.
5:15 p.m.: A caller told the police she was having issues with people defecating and throwing beer bottles at her property near El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. Police gave her contact information for the neighborhood resource officers and the traffic supervisor.
10:14 p.m.: Someone reported gunshots were coming from a house on the 1500 block of Chester Drive. Another caller said the gunfire might be coming from Dr. Powers Park. Two officers in the area said they heard fireworks, and one of the officers found a resident on Chester Drive putting out a fire in a mortar round box.
Friday
2:31 a.m.: People were reported to be setting off fireworks and playing loud music near the Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Police checked the cemetery and there was no one around.
3:54 a.m.: A driver told police they had to swerve to avoid hitting a man wearing a blanket standing in the middle of Grant Line Road near Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. Police talked with a man who was walking on the sidewalk away from that area.
6:58 a.m.: Police were called out to the 3000 block of Grant Line Road for a man who had been kicked out from the field across the street and was setting a fire in the parking lot near a bank. Police checked and said the man had his belongings spread out and had started a fire in a barbecue to warm up his coffee. They told him to put the fire out.
1:24 p.m.: A caller said their son’s phone had been stolen about 20 minutes ago after he left it outside their home, and they tracked it to a Nissan Versa parked in front of a home on the 1200 block of Tennis Lane. The caller gave the car’s license number to the police, who said it was registered to an owner in Livermore.
5:08 p.m.: Police were told about a brown pit bull running loose around the area of Chester and Duncan drives that reportedly chased someone while growling and showing its teeth. The dog was gone when the police arrived.
5:55 p.m.: Someone called the police about a group of about 60 boys and girls boxing with gloves and kicking each other in Kenner Park, 1850 Kavanagh Ave. The caller was worried about the group wearing gang colors and said more people were showing up. An officer on the way to a different call saw the group and said they seemed peaceful. Police checked and said they were boxing for fun but had them leave the park.
8:36 p.m.: A caller said a group of cars was doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road. An officer went by and saw about 150 cars, but nobody was doing doughnuts.
Aug. 6
12:23 a.m.: A woman on the 2300 block of East Street said a tall, thin man kept climbing over a fence into her backyard and trying to take pictures of her from outside her home. She said she could see his shadow on her porch, and he tried to open a sliding door at one point before she bolted it shut.
9:04 a.m.: A resident on the 4600 block of Windchime Way said a man claiming to be with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had knocked and asked to see the resident's smart meter because it wasn’t communicating. The resident called PG&E, which hadn't sent anyone. The resident said the man was dressed in a black shirt with a yellow vest, blue jeans and a hard hat and had a white truck with a ladder on it. The man was gone when the police arrived.
11:41 a.m.: A woman threw a dead opossum in her yard waste bin and wanted an animal control officer to remove it. An animal control officer was notified about the dead animal.
5:02 p.m.: Police were called to Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave., for suspicious activity in the park’s bathrooms. A caller said two people were having sex in the women’s bathroom and there was a person in the men’s bathroom yelling and cursing, and they had been in the bathrooms for nearly two hours. Police checked and confirmed that a couple was having sex in the women’s bathroom.
7:11 p.m.: A group of 60 to 70 bicyclists was reportedly blocking vehicles and disrupting businesses in the Raley’s parking lot, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd. Police checked the area and an officer saw five bicyclists on the road and talked to a group stopped at another store, but the large group had already left.
11:33 p.m.: Police received a couple of calls about a loud party on the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
