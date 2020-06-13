A man called Tracy police at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday to report that his girlfriend had been robbed at gunpoint at Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway.
The robbers, armed with a black handgun, allegedly approached the woman from behind, forced her into a black car, and took her phone, keys and credit cards. Police tracked the woman’s phone to an address in Turlock, but it appeared that the phone had been ditched there.
Tracy police received 1,200 calls for service from June 4 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:40 a.m.: A caller told the police there were homeless people on a property on the 1800 block of East Grant Line taking items that the property owner was dumping. The people were allegedly using hammer and making noise. An officer was asked to check the property.
8:56 a.m.: Someone asked the police for extra patrols because drivers were running red lights and driving recklessly and not obeying traffic laws in the area of International Parkway and Schulte Road.
9:07 a.m.: A man was found wandering inside the Tracy Place Senior Apartments, 902 W. 12th St., and ringing tenants’ doorbells after the doors were locked Tuesday night. Police recognized the description and said the man had been hanging around the area at night. He was gone when officers arrived.
12:34 p.m.: A caller from the 800 block of Kennedy Place said an unknown company had scammed them out of $2,000 using the Zelle digital payment network.
4:22 p.m.: A landscaping company digging around a tree on the 800 block of Renown Drive came across several large bones. The property owner, who had recently bought the house and was in Elk Grove, was sent pictures of the bones and thought they were possibly a pig’s or another animal’s but called the police just in case. Officers confirmed that they were animal bones.
5:36 p.m.: Someone complained about a man yelling slurs and antagonizing employees and customers near Paws and Claws, 1924 W. 11th St. Next, the man was reportedly walking around a parking lot and asking other businesses' customers for money. He was gone when the police arrived.
9:04 p.m. Police received a couple of reports of fireworks being set off. Someone reported they were being discharged in Jackson Alley and another a little time later reported fireworks in the 700 block of East Eighth Street.
Tuesday
1:54 a.m.: A man at Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, saw two men trying to break into his car. He told police that he had a video recording of the men trying to break the passenger-side window, and they ran off after he yelled at them.
6:13 a.m.: A man called and told police that he interrupted two men trying to steal the catalytic converter off his car on the 1300 block of Monte Vista Way. The caller said one man had a mini jack, and they both got in a white Chevy pickup truck and left. He said he had pictures of the incident.
7:42 a.m.: A resident on the 2000 Shenandoah Street asked for extra police patrols because people kept setting off 20 to 30 fireworks in front of and behind his home in the middle of the night.
1:04 p.m.: Someone called police and said they had accidentally fired a gun inside their home in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive. The caller was unsure where the bullet ended up but knew that it went through a back window, a vehicle and then a garage door. The caller unloaded the gun and left it on a table and then took the family outside to wait for the police. Police checked and said no one was injured and it was just damage to the caller’s own property.
2:45 p.m.: A caller at Forever Yours Tattoo, 606 W. 11th St., said a man had been sleeping behind the building at night, urinating on the property and leaving a mess.
5:49 p.m.: Two vicious dogs were reported to be chasing small children after getting loose from a home on the 200 block of East Clover Road. No one was injured by the dogs, and police said they would inform Animal Control Services.
9:15 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the area of West and South streets near McDonald Park. The person who called the police said fireworks had been going off every night. A second caller reported hearing gunshots in the area, and a third caller off West Street said someone living in the area kept setting off fireworks. About an hour later, someone called and reported teenagers lighting fireworks in the middle of Peerless Court.
Monday
1:13 a.m.: Police went to Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., for a report of a burglary at the business after two men broke a window. The men left in white Honda Civic heading toward Tracy Boulevard on 11th Street. A police officer made a high-risk traffic stop, but the car was occupied by a man and a woman who didn’t match the store’s video of the burglary, so the police let them go. The alarm company and the police tried to get hold of a manager to check on the store.
2:34 a.m.: A caller said that a man crashed a car on Corral Hollow Road near Cypress Drive, and as he walked away from the wreckage, he allegedly said he was drunk and was on probation for drunken driving. The caller said the car had major front-end damage. Police checked on the man and arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving. They took him to a hospital to be checked out before going to the county jail.
4:02 a.m.: A resident on the 3300 block of Patch Lane called and said they heard a noise and saw two people run to a black car and drive away. The caller said someone stole two wheels from their vehicle about a month ago and wanted police to check the area. At 7:22 a.m., police took a report about mail thefts from several community mailboxes on Patch Lane and Sunrise Court. The original caller told police at 9:30 a.m. that the mailbox in front of his house had been damaged too. Just after noon, someone reported damage to a community mailbox on Tahoe Circle. Later in the day, a mailbox on the 1800 block of Egret Drive was found to have been pried open.
11:52 a.m.: Someone reported that a person with a fire extinguisher was putting out a blaze in the back of a truck between McDonald’s and In-N-Out Burger on the 500 block of West Clover Road. Debris from a bathroom remodel apparently ignited inside a metal hydraulic dump trailer, but didn’t cause much damage.
1:43 p.m.: Someone called police and said a $26,000 generator and $20,000 utility vehicle with license plates had been stolen from a jobsite at Grant Line Road and Joe Pombo Parkway. The police weren’t able to verify the jobsite address and noted that the equipment had been rented fraudulently from a business in Salida.
3:08 p.m.: A four-door 2001 Honda CRV was reported as stolen from the 600 block of Tennis Lane. The caller said it had been stolen before.
8:42 p.m.: A man stayed in the restroom for more than an hour at Perko’s Café, 1321 W. 11th St. He was reported to be washing himself and cutting his hair. Employees asked the man to leave several times. Eventually, the police had the man leave the restaurant.
9:32 p.m.: Police were called about a man standing in the middle of the road near Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. Another caller said a man tried to jump in front of their car near Kavanagh Avenue. A police officer found the man and asked for other officers to back him up, saying the man was wild and was telling the officer to shoot him. An ambulance waited nearby as officers tried to detain the man, who they suspected might have a mental illness. The man was taken by ambulance for an evaluation, and a police report will follow.
Sunday
1:18 a.m.: A resident on the 1800 block of Kavanagh Avenue asked for extra patrols after seeing a woman look into a window and try to open a door via their surveillance system. The woman left after trying the door.
3:26 a.m.: Someone said a 1999 Honda Civic had been stolen from the parking lot at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road. The person who reported the theft said all the keys were accounted for.
8:08 a.m.: A caller at Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road told police that someone had thrown pool appliances and an umbrella into the pool, and had also vandalized an office window and a couple of other areas. Police told the caller to file an online report.
8:42 a.m.: A 2008 Hyundai Tucson was reported as stolen overnight from the 500 block of Hotchkiss Street. Both license plates were on the car, which had minor damage to the passenger side door and above both front tires.
9:48 a.m.: A man in his 60s was reportedly screaming marriage proposals at people near the grocery entrance at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The caller guessed he might be intoxicated or might have a mental illness. Police couldn’t find the man.
11:51 a.m.: A man was allegedly exposing himself to customers at Chevron, 3775 N Tracy Blvd., and then to passing cars. He was last seen walking toward Motel 6 and was reportedly the same person officers had received a call about a few hours before. Police checked the area and again couldn’t find him.
10:47 p.m.: A caller said someone had been setting off fireworks for a couple of hours from Peerless Apartments, 455 Peerless Way.
11:10 p.m.: Someone said a man with a glass pipe and matches was trying to start a fire next to an electrical box at the AM-PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. Officers noted that he was on parole for indecent exposure and was registered as a sex offender.
Saturday
2:12 a.m.: A resident on the first block of West Third Street said someone had egged their within the past half-hour. The resident suspected a neighbor across the street who had accused the resident of egging their house a month ago.
3:47 a.m.: Someone reported that a black Honda Civic registered to their father had been stolen within the past two hours from the 500 block of Pombo Square Drive.
10:22 a.m.: A caller said an unknown person had texted and threatened to publicize all the caller’s personal cellphone information unless they sent $1,500.
11:45 a.m.: A man appeared to be throwing objects at cars passing by Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road. Police found the man in a nearby parking lot and warned him to stay out of the street and not to throw things at passing cars.
3:12 p.m.: A person at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported that a man, a woman and two girls, had been caught trying to shoplift. Store security detained the man while the woman allegedly tried to walk out with clothing and jewelry. Police explained how the store could file an online report.
9:43 p.m.: About 15 cars were reported to be racing on Chrisman and Grant Line roads near the Amazon warehouse. Another caller said they were drag racing south of Grant Line Road. The cars were gone when police arrived.
10:11 p.m.: Someone told the police girls were hanging out of the windows out of a silver Mercedes driving recklessly in the area of Ellis Town Drive and Santa Fe Lane. The caller said the same thing happened Friday night and the driver tried to run him over. Police couldn’t find the car when they arrived.
11:14 p.m.: A caller called and said there was a child about 8 years old riding a tricycle up and down the 1200 block of Walnut Street with no parents around, and the caller was concerned for the child’s safety. A police officer checked and said there were a lot of kids playing in the street.
Friday
2:09 a.m.: A customer at the AM-PM mini-mart, 550 W. Valpico Road, said two men had stolen a couple of cases of beer from the store while a worker was distracted making coffee. The worker wasn’t sure whether anything had been taken, and a manager promised to look at the security camera recordings and call the police if anything had been stolen.
4:56 a.m.: A person on the 300 block of East Lowell Avenue said there was a strange man on the roof who was yelling and saying he was scared to come down. The man apparently went to the house looking for someone who didn’t live there. Someone said the man appeared to be rolling around on the roof. Police called for the fire department to bring a ladder and eventually got the name of the man on the roof. They arrested him on an unspecified misdemeanor charge and took him to the county jail.
10:48 a.m.: A caller in the 2200 block of Clear Lake Circle said someone in a black SUV was driving through the Hidden Lake development and video recording homes. She said she saw something on social media saying “videos of nicer neighborhoods were going to be posted online for raids” and she was concerned for her neighborhood.
12:31 a.m.: Someone said an older man was jumping into traffic in front of the Chevron station, 2615 W. Grant Line Road. Police found the man and gave him a warning and information about panhandling and crosswalk laws.
12:58 p.m.: Police received several calls about trees and branches that had fallen because of heavy winds and were causing traffic hazards around town.
5:56 p.m.: A driver was reported to be spinning doughnuts in a black Dodge Challenger in the intersection of Ernest Drive and Pescadero Avenue. The caller gave police a license plate number and the name of the street where the car’s owner lived. Police checked the area but the car was gone.
9:04 p.m.: Police were called about a man who was riding his motorcycle up and down the sidewalk on the 100 block of West 21st Street. The caller said it was a constant problem, and the neighborhood resource officers gave the caller advice about how to try to do a nuisance neighbor eviction.
11:32 p.m.: A resident on the 1100 block of Solomon Court said a man knocked on the door claiming to be the police. The resident didn’t open the door, and the man walked away, but the resident still wanted someone to check the area.
June 4
12:02 a.m.: The driver of a black Ford Mustang reportedly crashed into a fence and a mailbox on the 2600 block of O’Hara Drive and left the scene. No one reported any injuries.
6:13 a.m.: A caller said there was a man lying in the middle of a bunch of trash in front of Carl’s Jr., 1963 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller guessed the man might be drunk. Police woke the man up and had him clean up the mess and leave the area. They also told him to stay hydrated because the day was expected to be hot.
9:48 a.m.: Someone told the police a woman was being verbally abusive and refusing to leave Sunset Liquors, 2355 Parker Ave. The woman allegedly stole a drink and left the liquor store and was walking in circles around parking lot. Police found her by a nearby market and gave her a warning to stay away from the liquor store.
11:38 a.m.: About seven former employees of Tracy Toyota allegedly put signs on the dealership property, 2895 Naglee Road, and wouldn’t take them down when asked. Police told the dealership to provide a copy of the property lines so they could enforce any trespassing issues.
12:13 p.m.: A community mailbox was reported to be broken open on the 800 block of Christy Court. About two hours later, another mailbox break-in was reported on the 800 block of Summer Lane.
7:08 p.m.: Two men allegedly filled two carts with groceries and pushed them out of the store without paying at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The person who called said the store wanted to press charges if police found the men, who drove off toward Costco in a gray four-door Acura.
9:07 p.m.: A man responding to a fire alarm at Poet-Christian School, 1701 S. Central Ave. arrived to find a fire in one of the classrooms. He put the fire out and was airing out the room, and wanted to make a report because he suspected that some youths had been playing with fireworks inside the school. He called back after looking at security camera video, but the video did not show anyone throwing or setting off fireworks, and he suspected that the bag of fireworks got too hot and ignited on its own.
