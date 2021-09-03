A woman said she was assaulted by a guest in the parking lot of Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway at 2:48 on Monday. The woman said she and another patron from Leia’s had come to the hotel parking lot to have an after party when a man grabbed her in a chokehold and threw her to the ground. The woman said her hands and knees were bloody from the assault. Police said it was a mutual fight initiated by the woman who was intoxicated and uncooperative. Both parties agreed to separate and didn’t need any more help from the police.
Tracy police received 1,309 calls for service from Aug. 26 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
2:03 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East Whittier Avenue said a homeless woman was honking the horn of a gray SUV and that this happens every night.
12:33 p.m.: Employees at Taqueria La Mexicana, 2610 S. Tracy Boulevard said they wanted police to move along a homeless man that was urinating and throwing up all over the place. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
4:25 p.m.: A caller said their car was just burglarized while it was [parked in the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street.
4:59 p.m.: A man in the 500 block of Racquet Drive said his wife that he is separated from was stealing money from his bank account.
6 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Tulare Court asked for extra police patrols after a surveillance camera showed a man walk up really close to her windows at about 5:30 a.m.
6:24 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the Tracy ACE station lot, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard.
10:18 p.m.: Someone reported hearing fireworks somewhere near West Seventh and B streets.
Monday
7:04 a.m.: Several tools were reported stolen from a job site in the 1100 block of Pescadero Avenue.
10:28 a.m.: A construction site in the 6400 block of Callaway Drive was burglarized sometime over the weekend.
2:43 p.m.: A caller said a man and woman were nude and having sex for the past 30 minutes in front of Dila Furniture, 1150 W. 11th Street.
2:59 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Oxford Court said someone used her information to apply for a student loan.
4:24 p.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Dorothy Lane said she heard a loud pop or explosion. The caller said she didn’t hear or see anything else. Police checked the area and talked to a neighbor who said it might have been a shotgun.
8:17 p.m.: A home in the 2400 block of Christy Street had damage to a door frame when somebody tried to break into the residence.
9:14 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Court Street said his phone was stolen when he was admitted to a hospital in Stockton.
9:55 p.m.: Someone was reported to be lighting off fireworks in front of a home in the 100 block of West Clover Road.
Sunday
2:23 a.m.: A caller said two men waved handguns at them at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard.
3:30 a.m.: Someone reported a driver who might by under the influence traveling on West Byron Road near South Mountain House Parkway.
2:15 p.m.: A homeless person was sleeping in front of HomeGoods, 2960 Grant Line Road. The caller said the person was breathing but refused to move when asked to leave.
2:28 p.m.: A wallet and vehicle registration were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Holly Drive.
2:41 p.m.: A man on a bike was panhandling in front of Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 W. 11th Street, asking people at the ATM for money.
3:32 p.m.: A caller said a person at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, asked for directions and when the caller raised his hand the person ripped a bracelet from his hand and ran away.
5:03 p.m.: An employee at Envy Nails, 553 W. Clover Road said a woman in a pink shirt in the store was causing a disturbance.
7:38 p.m.: A resident at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, said someone slashed the tires and broke a window on their vehicle.
9:37 p.m.: A caller said they could hear a truck whipping doughnuts in the intersection of Wagtail Drive and South MacArthur Drive.
10:25 p.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of Peacock Court reported a prowler in her backyard. The caller said security cameras went off and the man was in the yard.
Saturday
7:49 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Cumberland Drive said his house was egged and he believed it was because he had “no recall” signs in his yard. The caller wanted to talk to an officer about the incident.
10:32 a.m.: A man told police his wallet was stolen on Thursday from the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street, and charges were made on his cards while he was in the hospital following a fight at the bar. The man said he thought the suspect was one of the two men who assaulted him and wanted to talk to the police about it.
12:58 p.m.: An employee at O’ Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a man stole an unknown item from the store and then ran to a waiting red Cadillac which headed toward the freeway. Employees asked for extra patrols in the area.
6:44 p.m.: A caller at Shedskin Reptiles, 1119 Adam Street, said a group of five kids riding BMX bikes keep damaging items at the back of the store. The caller said every time he confronts them they run away.
6:56 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of De Bord Drive said her 14-year-old daughter was receiving texts from someone saying they were going to come over to her house and burn it down. The woman said she thought it was a 15-year-old who has been harassing her daughter at school. A police officer called the number from the texts and left a voicemail.
7:38 p.m.: Someone reported their wallet was stolen from an unlocked car at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, and there had been charges already made on a bank card.
7:53 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a home in the 100 block of East 21St Street.
7:56 p.m.: A hit and run crash between a Toyota Camry and a Ford vehicle was reported on East Sixth Street near North MacArthur Drive.
11:38 p.m.: A caller said a small black SUV heading west on the 11th Street overpass was driving recklessly, weaving all over the road and speeding. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the vehicle.
Friday
12:52 a.m.: Someone at Metro Logistics, 1015 Promontory Parkway, said an unknown woman came up to them and began punching and pulling on them.
8:58 a.m.: A woman in the 1500 of Riverview Avenue said someone scammed her out of $555 for some special edition Mickey Mouse ears.
11:59 a.m.: A caller said they had power of attorney for the owner of a home in the 1500 block of Chester Drive and wanted squatters living inside removed.
2:04 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on the sign at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
5:25 p.m.: A caller said his mountain bike with red hand grips had been stolen from West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The caller said the bike was not locked and he had been at the mall for more than an hour.
5:48 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into at Avalon Apartments, 565 Peerless Way. The caller needed a police report number to make a report to the post office.
6:08 p.m.: A woman calling from a home in the 300 block of South Court said someone was breaking things there.
6:27 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Barcelona Drive said he caught a kid kicking his door and he followed him to a nearby park.
6:46 p.m.: Someone reported a driver under the influence at Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th Street. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the vehicle.
11:26 p.m.: A resident at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road, said they hear a very loud gun shot outside their apartment followed by screams.
Aug.26
6:58 a.m.: A mailbox was broken into in the 1100 block of Nicholas Court. The caller said mail was scattered around and a neighbor might have video surveillance of the incident.
7:59 a.m.: A caller reported graffiti, possibly gang related, under the overpass at South Corral Hollow Road and West Valley Parkway and at the entrance to Jacobson Elementary School.
2:08 p.m.: Someone broke into three of the storage units at Tracy Self Storage, 250 W. Valpico Road, sometime during the night. The caller had video footage of a person jumping a fence at the facility at 3:30 a.m.
2:20 p.m.: A man and a woman stole items from the Ulta store, 2475 Naglee Road.
4:18 p.m.: A homeless woman was seen sitting near the intersection of West Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard by a gas station with her pants down urinating on the sidewalk. The caller told police they would be the victim of an indecent exposure.
8:10 p.m.: A caller said a woman with a large black handbag with a price tag on it went into Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Boulevard, and left the business with the purse full of stolen items.
9:25 p.m.: A person was reported to be stabbed in the hand during a fight at the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street.
11:24 p.m.: A woman was sleeping at her home in the 200 block of W. Carlton Drive and told police she woke to the sound of something hitting her window.
