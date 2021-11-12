A woman told police at 11:03 a.m. on Monday that her ex-boyfriend broke into her car at Courtyard Village, 1690 N. Tracy Boulevard. The woman said he stole some items including a marijuana rolling tray and when she called and asked him if he took the items, he admitted to doing it.
Tracy police received 1,346 calls for service from Nov.4 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
6:33 a.m.: A caller said two or three people got out of a car parked at Dan Busch Park, 1204 Crossroads Drive, and vandalized a car parked on Crossroads Drive near the park.
8:05 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard.
9:26 a.m.: A tan 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck was stolen from the 2500 block of Entrada Way.
1:19 p.m.: A man was pulling his pants up and down and defecated in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive. The caller thought the man might be intoxicated by the way he was acting.
2:50 p.m.: A student at Jacobson Elementary School brought a gun to school. Staff at the school thought it might be a toy or a paintball gun. Both the student and the gun were in the school office.
2:56 p.m.: A black BMW was reported doing 100 mph heading east on 11th Street from Crossroads Drive.
4:19 p.m.: The manager of Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a woman broke into an empty room twice and wrote all over the walls.
6:15 p.m.: Someone stole tools from a work truck parked in the Walmart lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
10:22 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Mesquite Court said they were in the garage when they heard several gunshots and the heard a car driving off.
Monday
3:15 a.m.: A man said someone stole his cockapoo on Friday from the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road. The man said the hotel had video footage of the dog being stolen.
7:25 a.m.: A caller at Autozone, 1122 W. 11th Street, said someone smashed a window while trying to break into the business but it looked like the person couldn’t get inside.
9:02 a.m.: A man wearing old pants and red underwear was exposing himself to kids walking by Wingstop, 1988 W. 11th Street.
10:08 a.m.: Someone said their car was vandalized on the 200 block of West 21st street. A door lock was broken, and the ignition was punched in what looked like at attempt to steal the car.
10:43 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 Antonia Court said someone hacked his bank account and stole $35,000.
1:26 p.m.: Two license plates and a vehicle registration were stolen from an unlocked Dodge Ram 1500 truck at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road. The caller told police the theft had occurred in late September.
5:37 p.m.: A man in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue said he discovered a bullet hole in the roof of his work truck and a slug as he was putting out the trash. The man heard five gunshots early Sunday morning but thought they were fireworks until he found the damage to his truck.
5:40 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Oregano Way said a neighbor’s son was running the engine of his car after washing it and was an ongoing issue with noise.
7:17 p.m.: A woman said she parked in front of Popeye’s Chicken, 2271 W. Grant Line Road, to pick up an order and when she came out the front passenger window of her vehicle was broken out and her purse was missing with her credit, bank cards, a checkbook and $150 in cash. The woman said there were already charges being made using her card.
9:25 p.m.: Someone said vehicles were revving their engines and doing doughnuts in the intersection of Mabel Josephine Drive and Veneto Lane.
Sunday
2:49 a.m.: Someone was setting off fireworks in a field in the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue.
3:47 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Jennifer Way complained about people who were being loud somewhere behind their home.
5:20 a.m.: A caller said they heard four rapid-fire gunshots coming from East Grant Line Road somewhere between East Street and Colony Drive.
6:06 a.m.: A patient that was discharged from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, was refusing to leave the hospital grounds and was in front of the emergency room entrance.
7:18 a.m.: Police were told the driver of a car parked in the AM-PM Mini Mart lot, 550 W. Valpico Road, was under the influence of methamphetamine and was concerned they might hurt someone if they tried to drive.
9:30 a.m.: An employee at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, discovered someone had damaged one of the pump nozzles. The employee thought the damage happened the day before and was going to check video footage.
5:01 p.m.: Employees at Best Buy, 2550 Naglee Road said there was a man acting strange inside the store. The man was talking to himself saying he wanted to cut someone’s head off. Employees had asked him to leave the store, but he refused. The caller was willing to make a citizen’s arrest for trespassing.
6:24 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a house on the 300 block of Alvarado Way and told police they made a complaint about the same house the night before.
6:34 p.m.: Someone complained about an ongoing problem of cars racing through downtown streets, North Central Avenue and Eighth Street, and throughout Tracy.
Saturday
12:36 a.m.: Someone complained about a group of about six people on the 1700 block of Egret Drive who were in the front and back yards yelling and hollering while walking around the yards and street.
12:48 a.m.: About five people were playing loud music in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of West Ninth Street.
1:48 a.m.: Two men were fighting at a home in the 1100 block of Mansfield Court.
7:46 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of West Central Avenue said someone had just crashed into a neighbor’s vehicle and then drove off.
11:22 a.m.: A resident on the 2600 block of Merchant Drive said they found three tires had been slashed on their silver Chrysler. The caller thought it may have been done by some of the neighborhood kids he was having problems with. The caller said a neighbor has cameras and would see if they captured the incident.
1:15 p.m.: A woman said her husband told her there was a prostitute wearing a tan trench coat flashing people passing by on East 11th Street and North Central Avenue, but the woman refused to give police her husband’s phone number.
2:13 p.m.: A caller said someone dented their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, while they were shopping and wanted to see security video footage.
4:12 p.m.: Someone called about loud music coming from a home in the 200 block of East Beverly Place. The caller said they had complained about the music earlier and it had been turned down, but the volume and the bass were back up again shaking everything. The caller said they would sign a complaint if needed.
9:08 p.m.: A white 2005 Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from the Food Maxx parking lot, 1950 W. 11th Street.
9:31 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud party in the 1700 block of Askren Court.
10:53 p.m.: An employee at Ross, 2483 Naglee Road, said a man and a woman were in the store taking items and putting them in their pockets.
Friday
5:06 a.m.: A caller said she just watched someone steal her red 2005 GMC Yukon from the 1000 block of West Ninth Street. Oakland police found the vehicle Sunday evening and reported that it had been stripped heavily with the front license plate missing.
9:07 a.m.: A group of tractor-trailer trucks were reported to be speeding and passing each other on Tracy Boulevard north of town between two canals. Police advised the California Highway Patrol about the trucks.
10:47 a.m.: A 1999 Honda Civic was reported stolen from Sycamore Village Apartments, 450 W. Central Avenue.
12:50 p.m.: A man said he parked his 1995 Chevrolet Camaro at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle, in the afternoon the day before and received a call from a police officer that the car had been involved in an accident that night.
1:42 p.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Longfellow Street said someone used their social security number to open a credit card at Best Buy.
2:33 p.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Marigold Drive said a package was stolen off their porch and they had a doorbell camera video of the theft.
3:31 p.m.: An employee at Metro PCS, 933 S. Tracy Boulevard, said their boss was in a fight with a customer.
4:17 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, said someone hacked their bank account and stole $100.
5:15 p.m.: Employees at bank of Stockton, 1175 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a man with two backpacks had been loitering in front of the bank, walking in and out all day long. The employees wanted the man to be moved along but didn’t feel comfortable telling him to leave.
7:25 p.m.: A rider was seen speeding back and forth on Ray Harvey Drive.
10:56 p.m.: A driver in an unknown type of car was reported to be spinning doughnuts in the intersection of West 11th Street and North Corral Hollow Road.
Thursday
4:43 a.m.: Police were told someone was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter in the 600 block of Pombo Square.
7:59 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone broke in and stole two ID cards, a credit card and $100 in cash. The woman said she couldn’t see where someone broke in at.
9:01 a.m.: The rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Laurelgrove Lane.
9:18 a.m.: A caller at Monte Vista Middle School, 751 W. Lowell Avenue, said a student smelling of marijuana was in possession of a lighter. The school district wanted the student tested for being under the influence.
10:14 a.m.: A man was seen running down North Corral Hollow Road toward Krohn Road with a samurai-style sword in one hand and a large knife in the other.
10:53 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 2300 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
11:12 a.m.: Someone in the 1300 block of Windsong Drive said money was being taken out her bank account and placed in Coinbase account.
12:52 p.m.: A 12-year-old boy was digging holes in the grass at Henry Barboza Park, 925 Bogetti Lane, and said he was trying to build a bike ramp. The caller said the youth had done it before and public works had to come out and repair the damage.
2:52p.m.: A driver in a white BMW was heading west on 11th street near Chrisman Road cutting off other drivers and driving on the dirt shoulder. Police notified the California Highway Patrol about the car.
3:24 p.m.: A caller said a woman in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota appeared to be in a daze and possibly under the influence while she was at Fast Shine Car Wash, 3270 W. Grant Line Road.
3:56 p.m.: Police were told there were a few people inside the vacant Save Mart building, 2005 N. Tracy Boulevard.
8:27 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Yorkshire Loop said they head five gunshots and then a few minutes later between seven and 10 more coming from somewhere east of their home. About a minute later they heard a vehicle speeding away.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
