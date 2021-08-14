A woman told police on 3:34 p.m. on Monday that a man on a bike and with a handgun had followed her from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., to a nearby business. Police checked video from the store but could not identify the man.
Tracy police received 1,499 calls for service from Aug. 5 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at Press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
6:27 a.m.: A woman told police the driver of blue Honda almost ran her off the road at Interstate 205 and Mountain House Parkway.
10:35 a.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Yorkshire went to the post office and found that someone had changed the hold on her mail and was now receiving her mail. The caller had the forms the person filled out to get her mail.
12:09 p.m.: A caller at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue, said she was contacted by email while at work and was scammed into buying $500 worth of gift cards.
2:51 p.m.: Someone at AM-PM Mini Mart, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway, said a man in his 60s stole an iPhone from the cashier’s counter at the store. The caller told police later they used the find my phone app and tracked the phone to the man’s residence and got the phone back themselves.
10:31 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party with music at a home in the 1300 block of Haley Court.
Sunday
1:22 p.m.: Two men were reported to be in a fight at Lester Huck Park, 501 Wagtail Drive.
1:27 p.m.: A man in the 4500 block of Olivia Lane said his red 2002 Honda CRV was stolen about three weeks ago by his daughter’s 19-year-old stepbrother.
4:48 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Deborah Street said his vehicle was broken into and several tools were taken. The man said he had serial numbers for the missing equipment.
7:52 p.m.: Police were told a man wearing no shirt was creating a disturbance at the Altamont Corridor Express station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard.
9:25 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of F Street.
9:53 p.m.: A caller at RAD Motors, 450 W. Grant Line Road said there was a car that keeps returning and parking in their lot. The caller said the occupant of the car had stolen from the business before. The man in the car was asked to leave but refused and put graffiti on one of the walls. The caller said the business had video of the incident.
Saturday
3:06 p.m.: A driver on East Grant Line Road near MacArthur Drive said they were nearly run off the road by a driver in a very large black commercial truck that kept slamming on their brakes.
3:24 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked near one of the parking lot cameras at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
4:14 a.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue received a notification from a security camera and then saw someone breaking into his Ford F250 pickup truck.
4:36 a.m.: A security service watching on video told police a man with a knife was getting ready to break into Hollywood Smoke Shop, 3248 W. Grant Line Road.
7:22 p.m.: A caller said a man on a bike rode up to a construction site in the 3800 block of Holly Drive and hopped over a fence and stole a tire and wheel. He was last seen heading north over the overpass.
7:31 a.m.: A truck was burglarized in the 300 block of East 22nd Street.
9:22 p.m.: Someone stole a white Honda from the McDonald’s parking lot, 1820 W.11th Street.
11:54 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a car in the 1500 block of Wilbanks Lane. The caller was on the other side of a sound wall and couldn’t see what kind of car was playing the music. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the vehicle.
Friday
7:03 a.m.: Someone reported a reckless driver on westbound Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
7:47 a.m.: A resident in the 3200 block of Ernest Drive said someone had drilled out the key hole to her gray 2011 Ford F350 pickup. She also found mail in her yard belonging to someone else that she turned in at the post office. The woman wanted to talk to an officer about the vandalism.
12:29 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle that was also burglarized while parked at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue. A police officer said they would review video footage from the complex.
2:26 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West Ninth Street said they had been scammed out of $8,000 from their bank account.
3:45 p.m.: Someone in the 1100 block of Solomon Court said somebody threw eggs at their vehicle and this was the fourth time it has happened in the past few months.
4:48 p.m.: A caller at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street said someone stole $2,223 worth of product from the store.
11:08 p.m.: A loud party was reported to police in the 500 block of Glenbriar Circle.
Aug. 5
3:16 a.m.: Police were called to the Chevron gas station, 3775 N. Tracy Boulevard, for a driver slumped over the wheel of a Dodge Durango parked at the gas pumps.
6:56 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Sequoia Boulevard reported their white Audi A5 parked in the driveway was burglarized sometime during the night.
7:13 p.m.: Someone stole the front license plate off a 2004 Subaru Legacy parked in the 400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
7:29 p.m.: A man with no shirt, tattoos and long ponytail was riding a go-kart without a helmet while he was doing doughnuts in the parking lot of North School, 2875 Holly Drive.
11:22 p.m.: A caller said a man was sleeping in a camper in the parking lot of El Pollo Loco, 2442 Naglee Road. The caller said the man had been cautioned before about sleeping in the lot and told not to return but had come back and refused to leave when asked.
11:58 p.m.: People were lighting off fireworks in the 300 block of West Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
