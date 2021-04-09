A woman walked into the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room at 5:23 a.m. on Saturday with a gunshot wound to her right side. The woman said the shooting occurred the day before and she didn’t know who shot her, nor would she provide any details, claiming that she didn’t remember anything.
Tracy police received 1,181 calls for service from April 1 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:53 p.m.: A woman said her sister was sending texts threatening to go to her house in the 1600 block of Lavelle Smith Drive and beat her up. She thought she was getting the texts because she got back together with her husband and her sister didn’t approve.
11:07 p.m.: A caller said they had just been robbed and shot at in the 1300 block of W. 12th Street.
Tuesday
12:37 a.m.: Three gunshots were heard coming from a residence in the 100 block of W. 20th Street.
11:32 a.m.: Someone at SB Gas & Market, 515 W. 11th Street, told police they had been receiving calls and that their phone number had been “spoofed, imitating them in a scam.
6:03 p.m.: A woman called on behalf of her father saying he received a package at his home in the 600 block of W. Eaton Avenue from Amazon that someone had been trying to return through eBay. The father said he wasn’t trying to sell anything on eBay and believed someone was posing as him.
7:56 p.m. A caller leaving Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said she saw people trying to break into her vehicle.
Monday
12:42 p.m.: A woman on the 300 block of Acacia Street said someone spray painted the driver’s side of one her vehicles parked on the street. The woman said she thought it had been done by an ex-boyfriend.
4:14 p.m.: A caller from Aaron’s Furniture, 1212 W. 11th Street, said someone stole a catalytic converter from a work truck. The caller said they had the theft recorded on video.
7:21 p.m.: Police were told there was an older man standing outside the business trying to light something on fire. The caller wasn’t sure if it was drugs or just a fire.
10:42 p.m.: Someone stole a bag of clothes, a gold chain and British coin pendant from a home in the 6400 block of Dan Havicus Drive.
Sunday
8:25 a.m.: A caller reported a front glass door was broken at Hashimi Insurance, 2219 N. Tracy Blvd.
7:07 p.m.: A driver said a man they knew just rear-ended their vehicle near W. Grant Line Road and Joe Pombo Parkway and then drove away.
11:26 p.m.: A caller at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported hearing gunshots possibly coming from the nearby Gateway Station Apartments. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Saturday
4:01 p.m.: A black four-door Mercedes C230 was stolen from a parking lot at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road. The owner said they still had both sets of car keys.
8:51 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 1800 block of Early Way.
Friday
12:45 a.m.: Someone reported four gunshots were fired at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. Police confirmed there was a shooting but could not comment citing the ongoing investigation.
7:12 p.m. A caller in the 200 block of East Mount Diablo Avenue called about a scam saying someone claiming to be with the police department texted her that stating her brother was in a fatal car accident in San Francisco earlier that morning.
8:04 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of F Street told police she woke up and found a friend of hers in her room. She said the man was known to carry a knife and said he was there for “protection” because of things that happened in the home recently and he was putting a blanket over her.
8:44 p.m.: A customer at Musashi, 2203 N. Tracy Blvd., was refusing to pay a bill and threatening to run away.
April 1
6:47 a.m.: A guest at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road, said tools had been stolen from a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the parking lot.
1:52 p.m.: A resident at Sycamore Village Apartments, 200 W. Central Avenue, said their mailbox had been broken into for the second time. The caller was concerned because a check for their son was missing.
7:43 p.m.: Someone reported a kid with a yellow helmet riding a green dirt bike north on Corral Hollow Road and was weaving in and out of traffic with no headlight.
10:22 p.m.: A woman walked into a business in the 700 block of W. 11th Street and told someone to get a phone because “God is calling” and then threatened to beat that person up. The caller said the woman left the business but wasn’t sure if she was still in the parking. The caller told the police they thought the woman was under the influence of a drug.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.