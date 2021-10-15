A woman in the 4100 block of Payton Lane said someone was trying to scam her at 2:54 p.m. on Thursday. She applied for a job online and the supposed employer sent her checks she deposited at a bank. The caller then wanted her to wire the money back. She realized it was a scam and took care of things at the bank but was being harassed online from the person trying to scam her.
Tracy police received 1,337 calls for service from Oct. 7 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
4:42 a.m.: Power tools were stolen from a vehicle parked at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road.
7:21 a.m.: A man said his wife’s purse was stolen from their vehicle parked at Starbucks, 1857 W. 11th Street.
7:56 a.m.: A caller said an SUV being driven by a man struck a child riding a scooter on Entrada Way. The caller said the SUV drove off and the child got up and rode off on the scooter. The SUV was last seen heading south on East Street.
8:35 a.m.: Police received an anonymous tip about residents on the 100 block of Edward Court who were setting off fireworks every weekend.
9:33 a.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of St. Clair Place said their vehicle was egged and damaged. The caller had no idea who did it and said a neighbor may have video of the incident. A resident on the 1100 block of Centre Court Drive also reported their vehicle had been egged and the paint was damaged on the vehicle.
10:12 a.m.: Someone stole wheels off a vehicle at the Tracy Nissan dealership, 3195 Naglee Road.
10:56 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Hintz Avenue said someone was using their address to apply for medical benefits.
4:14 p.m.: Someone at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road, said they sent a check to Arizona by mistake and the check was cashed. The caller didn’t know who cashed it but had their account information.
4:33 p.m. A resident at Sycamore Village Apartments, 450 W. Schulte Road, said a person from a former relationship was sending them texts saying they were going to have her stomped once she had a baby.
8:37 p.m.: The property manager of Gateway Plaza, 1832 W. 11th Street, said homeless people were sleeping behind the shopping center. A couple of them were sleeping in a van parked there. The manager wanted them given a trespass warning.
Monday
12:39 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Club House Way said they could hear vehicles racing in the area.
5:56 a.m.: A 2015 Honda Accord was stolen from the 1100 block of Walnut Avenue sometime during the night.
9:28 a.m.: A man told police his son struck a light pole on North Corral Hollow Road near West Grant Line Road sometime during the night.
10:45 a.m.: A city tree was reported down and had damaged a vehicle in the 200 block of W. 12th Street.
10:46 a.m.: Someone at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, told police that a bunch of men were abusing a woman in one of the rooms and they could hear her screaming.
12:15 p.m.: A person on the 1900 block of Hillview Drive wanted to talk to police about someone who had hacked into the caller’s bank account.
2:41 p.m.: Someone reported a bright orange Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Duncan Drive near Lincoln Boulevard.
5:15 p.m.: A hit and run accident was reported on West Grant Line Road in one of the entrances to Walmart.
7:46 p.m.: A man in the 200 block of Ranchero Way said he was beaten by an ex-girlfriend but refused an ambulance.
7:53 p.m.: A resident with a teenage son in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive said the parent of another student came over to their home and threatened to “blast” their son.
10:22 p.m.: A red Ford Mustang was doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Source Select, 5849 W. Schulte Road.
Sunday
2:05 a.m.: A caller said they heard a scream and a gunshot come from Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway.
2:14 a.m.: The owner of Dos Amigos Meat market, 204 W. 11th Street, said they received a call from an alarm company about an open door. The owner said that someone still might be at the business.
8:35 a.m.: A 2006 Ford E250 van was stolen sometime during the night from the 1100 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
2:59 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of General Lane told police her family was using a forged copy of her vaccination record card to enter a hospital in Sacramento and when confronted her father made a threat to harm her.
4:56 p.m.: Someone complained about an ongoing problem with a home in the 1900 block of Foothill Vista Drive playing loud music every weekend.
5:10 p.m.: A woman said her luggage was stolen from her vehicle at an apartment complex near Speedee Oil Change, 711 W. Grant Line Road, and now she sees someone with her suitcase walking through the parking lot.
5:30 p.m.: A man and a woman were in a fight near D and Third Streets.
8:56 p.m.: A woman driving a car struck a motorcycle on West Clover Road near Tracy Boulevard and then drove away.
11:24 p.m.: A caller reported an ongoing problem of loud music coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Saturday
7:22 a.m.: Someone broke into a pickup truck parked at Driftwood Apartments, 950 W. Grant Line Road.
8:18 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 3100 of Zachary Court sometime during the night.
9:56 a.m.: A caller said landscapers struck their vehicle as they left and didn’t stop or leave insurance information. The caller had the incident on video and landscaper’s information.
10:01 a.m.: Someone broke into a garage in the 6700 block of Paseo Court and went into an unlocked car and took a set of house keys.
1:10 p.m.: A fight was reported outside Perko’s, 1321 W. 11th Street.
2:16 p.m.: A caller said their 11-year-old daughter was bitten by a dog at Thoming Park, 1100 Cambridge Place.
4:28 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 1400 block of Evergreen Court and wanted police to tell them to turn the music down.
11:59 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near Bluegrass Lane and Savanna Drive.
Friday
1:36 a.m.: A caller working a remodeling construction job at Target, 2800 Naglee Road, said someone broke into their truck, smashed a window and stole tools.
10:48 a.m.: A work cell phone was stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Annamarie Way.
11:25 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord at Sutter Urgent Care, 445 W. Eaton Avenue.
2:51 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Lasata Drive said they received a text from a cartel saying they were going to kill them. The caller thought it might be a scam and wanted to talk to an officer.
4:29 p.m.: A 2002 Ford F250 pickup was stolen from the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
5:09 p.m.: Someone reported three explosions in the past 15 minutes at Hoyt Park, 280 E. Third Street.
6:58 p.m.: A caller in the 2100 block of Cabana Lane said they were scammed out of $5,000 in a rental scam and had the person’s name and phone number.
10:52 p.m.: Police were told about a loud party with loud bass taking place at Trail 50 mobile home park, 650 E. 11th Street.
11:12 p.m. A woman who was upset with an order slapped an employee at Papa Johns Pizza, 318 W. Grant Line Road.
Thursday
12:32 a.m.: A woman at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., said she was sprayed with mace by another woman at the park. She said she retaliated and hit the woman with a walking stick and could tell police which tent the woman was at.
1:46 a.m.: A caller who was away from his home in the 1800 block of Columbia Court but watching it on a video camera said he could see two people walk up to a large garage door and then he lost the video camera feed.
7:04 a.m.: Someone damaged skylights at Lincoln Park, 200 Eaton Avenue. Homeless at the park claimed it was kids during the night.
1:06 p.m.: A 53-foot-long box trailer owned by a pallet company was stolen in June from Amazon, 188 International Parkway. A representative of the pallet company went to the police station went to make a report on the theft.
3 p.m.: A bicycle was reported stolen from in front of Uncle Credit Union, 1829 W. 11th Street.
5:15 p.m.: A caller said a man just stole their wallet at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street.
5:18 p.m.: Surveying equipment used for GPS coordinates was stolen from empty field in the 2600 block of Naglee Road.
7 p.m.: Police were told a man was waving a knife around inside a bathroom at McDonald’s, 3430 N. Tracy Boulevard.
9:03 p.m.: A caller in the 2100 block of Holder Lane said they were scammed out of $6,000 over the phone by someone posing as an Amazon employee.
10:40 p.m.: Someone in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road complained about loud music coming somewhere on 23rd Street.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
