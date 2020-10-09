A woman on the 1900 block of Wall Street told police that she woke up at 8:26 a.m. on Sunday to find bullet holes through the walls of her house, including the walls of her daughter’s bedroom, plus broken windows and mirrors. Nobody was injured. Police noted that someone had reported about 10 rapid-fire shots in that area earlier that morning at about 12:41 a.m. but police who investigated the earlier call did not find anything suspicious.
Tracy police received 1,273 calls for service from Oct. 1 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:51 a.m.: A caller at the Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., said there was a man walking down Lincoln Boulevard with a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband. The man was heading north toward Beverly Place. Police stopped the man and found he was carrying a handgun with no serial number that appeared to be one he put together himself. The man was cited and released and the gun was booked into evidence.
2:29 a.m.: A homeless man was picking through trashcans and tossing trash onto customers at ampm market, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. Police gave the man a trespass warning at the store.
9:52 a.m.: Police were asked to check on the 12 and 15-year-old children of a couple in the 4500 block of Crabapple Court after a caller said the parents spent several hours selling marijuana to teenagers during the night. The caller said they left the children at three different shopping centers while they sold marijuana and claimed they were running a dispensary out of their dining room. The couple reportedly denied police access to their home and would not allow their son to talk to the officer but relented when they learned that the officer is the school resource officer at the boy’s school.
10:33 a.m.: A man in the 3900 block of Middlefield Drive said his wife’s $40,000 engagement ring was missing.
11:34 a.m.: An employee at Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th Street, told police they were having an ongoing problem with a man dropping his pants and exposing himself in front of the store. The caller said they wanted to talk to police because they had video of the same man smearing feces and the door and windows of the business two nights ago. Police searched for the man but couldn’t find him.
3:48 p.m.: A woman said a neighbor climbed over her fence and stole her recycling bin in the 400 block of Carlton Way. She said the neighbor thought it was his and she had taken it. The man left the trash from the bin in her yard. The neighbor was also yelling and cursing at her. Police said the man admitting taking the trash can without permission and the woman didn’t want it back and only wanted the neighbor to stop arguing with her.
8:26 p.m.: A resident in the first block of O’Neil Court said a neighbor was beating a trailer with an axe to try and fix it while he playing loud music. The caller said the neighbor’s wife had tried to get him to turn down the music and stop banging on the trailer. Police gave him a warning.
Tuesday
4:36 a.m.: A homeless man was sleeping in front of Fresh Donuts, 1274 W. 11th Street, and refusing to leave. Police gave him a warning and said he was moving along. The business called back about three hours later and said the man was still there and his pants were down and not allowing customers to come in. Police returned and had him move along.
8:29 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into sometime during the night in the 200 block of E. Clover Road. The back of the mailbox was ripped open and there was no idea who did it.
10:50 a.m.: A woman brought her 11-year-old son to the Tracy Police Department lobby to speak with an officer after she found out he lied to her and had stolen a phone from a neighbor’s child. The woman wanted the officer to talk to him about his wrongdoings.
1:35 p.m.: A homeless woman had been living in front of the Tracy Learning Center Preschool, 238 W Grant Line Road, and had been asked to leave. The caller said the woman comes and goes and parents were concerned about the woman being near their children. Police found the woman and gave her a trespass warning not to return and moved her along.
3:14 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of E. First Street said she was scammed out of $1,000 after she received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Amazon asking her to confirm her ID. She checked the phone number later and it wasn’t an Amazon phone number.
4:40 p.m.: Someone at the Seventh Day Adventist School, 126 W. 21st Street, said the school received a threatening email. The email said they were going to attack the school with COVID because the government was attacking them and they were looking for someone named Agent Orange. The email looked like a spam email and police didn’t take a report on the incident.
6:46 p.m.: A landlord was willing to sign a complaint about a tenant in the 1900 block of Wall Street who was having a loud party causing all the neighbors to complain. A resident at the address said they were having a celebration of life for a family member who died and the landlord was starting an argument. The resident said the landlord was trying to punch a family member. Police arrived and said there were about 60 people gathered and the music had stopped. The landlord had come after another tenant on the property complained about the gathering. Police advised both groups on civil remedies they could seek.
10:57 p.m.” A woman said she had been receiving phone calls from a kid and an older man cursing and threatening to harm her. The woman said the calls began a few weeks ago and sometime later they began sending her nude photos. The woman said sometimes the calls come from a blocked number and it had been escalating after she had threatened to harm the person calling her. Police checked the number and couldn’t find a listing. The woman was told to block the number and avoid answering calls from private numbers.
Monday
2:22 a.m.: A caller at Tracy Mini Storage, 385 Enterprise Place, said they caught two people drilling into gas tanks to steal gasoline. The caller said the people dropped their equipment and left on foot. The caller was following the pair in a car and police found them all at the Nations parking lot Police checked the people and didn’t take a report.
7:17 a.m.: A couple of homes that were sold and waiting for the new owners to move in on the 2800 block of Gold Run Street were broken into and appliances were stolen. The caller said stainless steal cook tops and stove hoods worth $5,000 were stolen and there was no video footage of the burglary.
8:01 a.m.: A woman on the 100 block of West Eighth Street reported that a man just tried to walk into her neighbor’s house, but quickly left when the neighbor yelled at the man to get out of his home. About a half-hour later a man on the 200 block of West Ninth Street reported that the man was sleeping in front of his house. Police arrived and found the man, who walked away without talking to the officer. Police got another call regarding the man from the 200 block of West 10th Street at 9:08 a.m., and a woman on the 100 block of East 10th Street told police that the man walked into her house and wanted to use her shower. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the man at his request, but it was unclear if it was for a medical or mental health issue.
10:41 a.m.: Two homes were egged by kids on bicycles in the 200 block of E. Highland Avenue. The caller said they thought their homes were targeted for the egging because they had Trump 2020 flags. The caller said she had some paint damage but didn’t want to file a report.
4:59 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man was standing near the drive-through at Taco Bell, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd., with his pants down below his crotch. The caller had asked the man to leave four times and he refused.
8:07 p.m.: A woman was starting an argument with employees while she tried to return stolen merchandise at the customer service area at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. Police called the store back and a manager said they would let police know if they needed their help.
8:27 p.m.: About eight vehicles were racing on the streets, spinning doughnuts and trespassing onto private property near Schulte Road and Iron Horse Parkway. The vehicles were last seen heading toward Promontory Parkway and the caller was concerned they might be having a sideshow.
Sunday
11:22 a.m.: Someone reported that a white truck had just hit a boy on a bicycle at the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road. The youth, who was with another boy, reportedly got back on his bike and rode off. About 14 minutes later a woman called and reported that her son had just been hit by a truck and had a scrape on his elbow. Police found the truck driver, who said he stopped and found that the boy didn’t appear injured, and the boy confirmed that he driver stopped to check on him.
11:30 a.m.: A woman on the 1500 block of Gloria Court called police and requested that an officer drive by and say “Happy Birthday” to her son.
1:42 p.m.: A woman on the 100 block of East 21st Street told police that a man was looking into the bedroom of her 6-year-old daughter, and then went into the street where he was yelling and looking into cars. Police arrived and found the 41-year-old man to be combative. Police detained him in a full body wrap and took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an officer.
4:00 p.m.: A person in the parking lot of Spin Cycle Laundry called police to report that a man in a white Volkswagen Jetta had just hit the caller’s car and appeared to be drunk as the two drivers exchanged insurance and driver’s license information. Police arrived and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.
Saturday
12:13 a.m.: A caller said there three cars doing doughnuts and about 20 other cars parked with about 50 people watching at Chrisman and Paradise roads. The caller said the group was blocking the street some people were possibly setting up race equipment.
9:38 a.m.: A homeless man was reported behind Wells Fargo bank, 1900 W. 11th Street, refusing to leave. The caller said the man had a six pack of beer and smelled like urine very bad. Police checked and called an ambulance for the man who was having a medical issue.
9:39 a.m.: Someone thought there were several rattlesnakes in Jack Fisher Park, 561 Tennis Lane. Police sent a message to the animal service officer about the call.
12:28 p.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way asked for extra police patrols because someone was stealing their newspaper between midnight and 2:30 a.m. The caller wanted the extra patrols only at that time.
3:17 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on the north side of the handball court at McDonald Park, 55 N. Central Avenue. The caller said it was red and blue graffiti crossing each other out. Similar graffiti was found at Mt. Oso Road and Central Avenue.
7:22 p.m.: Someone was setting off fireworks in the area near Christopher Michael and Eveningside lanes. The caller said there was a truck with hazard light flashing and people with it were setting off the fireworks and they were willing to sign a complaint. Police checked but the individuals were gone.
11:34 p.m.: A brick was thrown through a window of a home in the 1100 block of Duncan drive. The broken glass from the window hit the resident’s son but no one wanted an ambulance. Police talked to the resident who didn’t have any idea who threw the brick. Police said they would make a report on the incident.
Friday
12:04 a.m.: A man reported that another man hit him in the head with a gun and stole his wallet, including $200 and a debit car, on the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The suspect was driving a silver Nissan and was last seen heading toward 11th Street. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
3:06 a.m.: Residents at Sycamore Village Apartments reported a woman screaming and a fire burning in a field behind Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd. One caller said it looked like shrubs and trees were on fire and there was a group of people that may have started it. A caller said there were people trying to climb the fence to get into the complex and there was a woman running around without a shirt that may have been burned. An ambulance was called for the woman who police discovered set herself on fire. The woman was placed on a psychiatric hold.
8:54 a.m.: A woman said a man with a black SUV was at her home in the 1900 block of Bayberry Court asking if he could go into her backyard and look for a shoe. The woman said it was very suspicious and she was afraid because she was alone with her children. A camera at the home showed two different men coming to the house separate times. Police said no crime had been committed but it was suspicious. Police checked the back yard and said there was no shoe but there was a small legal marijuana grow in the yard that may have been why they wanted to go in the back yard.
2:05 p.m.: A couple of people called police about a homeless woman that had her property all over a bus stop at Corral Hollow and Schulte roads and was going to the bathroom in the bushes. Police found the woman hiding in a tent nearby and talked to her.
5:36 p.m.: Someone called about a camper parked in front of a home on the 300 block of W. Mt. Diablo Avenue. The caller said the occupants of the camper were dumping trash on their property and using it as a toilet. A neighbor said the occupants had cut through a fence and stole items from them. The caller didn’t know how many people were living in the camper. The caller was told to contact the traffic department for possible parking violations.
6:38 p.m.: A woman said she had been in Mexico since Sept. 9 and when she returned on Sept. 30, her Nissan Altima was not at her home in the 500 block of Rockingham Way. Police told her the car was involved in pursuit with the California Highway Patrol on Sept. 26 and was towed from the residence. The woman said no one was at her home while she was gone and she had the only key. The woman was told to contact the Contra Costa CHP office.
8:49 p.m.: About 100 cars were reported gathering in the parking lot of Target, 2800 Naglee Road, and taking up the JC Penny lot too. About 2 hours later police received calls of vehicles in a side show, spinning doughnuts and driving recklessly near the FedEx Warehouse, 5655 Hood Way and near Schulte Road and Iron Horse Parkway. The California Highway Patrol said the cars left when they arrived at the scene.
Oct. 1
1:36 a.m.: Two tractor-trailers were reported to police parked on Antonio Loop. The caller was told by police to report when rigs were parked there. Both trucks received citations.
2:20 a.m.: A woman on the 2600 block of Remy Javier Court reported some people smoking methamphetamine. She and the group exchanged insults, including racial slurs, and one of the men in the group reportedly threatened to kill her. Police arrived and talked to the people involved. The woman told police that she was angry that her neighbors parked in front of her house smoking marijuana and playing music. Police advised both parties on how to file restraining orders.
10:20 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Acacia Street during the night. The caller had a security camera, but it didn’t get a good image.
12:18 p.m.: Police were called about a handgun that was being shipped from Placer County to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office that went missing in the FedEx Warehouse, 5655 Hood Way. Placer County was refusing to take a report on it because it was lost in Tracy. The gun was a Glock 17 that police listed as stolen. A day later the gun was reported in custody of the Tuolumne County Sheriff property division.
3:21 p.m.: A man in his 40s, with his jeans falling off, was making a disturbance at Quick Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The man was harassing customers and asking them for money in front of the store with an open bottle of alcohol. Police gave the man a trespass warning.
5:19 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of W. Ninth Street said someone was opening up all their mail and putting it back in the mailbox.
6:25 p.m.: A couple of people reported a yellow Chevrolet pickup driving erratically in the area of Sixth Street and Central Avenue. One caller said the truck had gone through the roundabout three times and another said the truck was spinning doughnuts in the field off Sixth Street. A message was sent to officers about the truck.
6:37: p.m.: A woman said she could hear someone behind her home in the 300 block W. 11th Street saying they were stabbed. The caller said they could see a man and two women arguing about custody and the man said “get out of my car you just stabbed me with a knife.” The car had a flat tire and the caller thought someone just slashed the tire. The caller said it sounded like a mother and her daughter arguing with the man and recorded video of the incident. Police detained one of the women and confirmed the man had been stabbed, but he declined help from the police. The woman was arrested and booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, inflict corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm and obstructing or resisting an officer.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
